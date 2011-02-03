Tulik nabs sprint in half stage
Mansilla closes in on teammate's GC lead
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Vendée U
|2:23:13
|2
|Luis Mansilla (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|3
|Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|4
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Italy
|5
|Gonzalo Miranda (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|6
|Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay
|7
|Pablo Ramirez (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|8
|Edwin Avila (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|9
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Italy
|10
|Giacomo Sartore (Ita) Italy
|11
|Alberto Cuni (Arg) Argentina
|12
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Italy
|13
|Zolt Der (Srb) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|14
|Leandro Marcos (Cub) Cuba
|15
|Allan Quezada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|16
|Catriel Soto (Arg) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|17
|Enzo Cesario (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|18
|Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|19
|Andres Pereyra (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|20
|Gerardo Fernandez (Arg) T Banc - Skechers
|21
|Ramon Martin (Cub) Cuba
|22
|Camilo Gomez (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|23
|Luis Nova (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|24
|Renan Malizia (Bra) Brasil
|25
|Pablo Alarcon (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|26
|Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|27
|Marco Arriagada (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|28
|Ruben Compinioni (Cub) Cuba
|29
|Adrian Alvarado (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|30
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Vendée U
|31
|Yann Moritz (Fra) Vendée U
|32
|Jorge Pi (Arg) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|33
|Juse Ragonessi (Ecu) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|34
|Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|35
|Jonathan Guzman (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|36
|Juan Francisco Cabrera (Chi) Adventure Cycling
|37
|Gabriel Brizuela (Arg) Argentina
|38
|Cristobal Olavarria (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
|39
|Lino Arriagada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|40
|Jorge Contreras (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|41
|Alfredo Lucero (Arg) Providencia - OGM
|42
|Nicolas Palma (Uru) Uruguay
|43
|Alejandro Corvalan (Arg) Argentina
|44
|Guillaume Belgy (Fra) Vendée U
|45
|Vicente Muga (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|46
|Alvaro Argiro (Arg) Adventure Cycling
|47
|Roberto Richeze (Arg) Adventure Cycling
|48
|Alvaro Castro (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|49
|Sergio Godoy (Arg) Argentina
|50
|Marcelo Arriagada (Chi) Adventure Cycling
|51
|Pedro Palma (Chi) Adventure Cycling
|52
|Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|53
|Pablo Seisdedos (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|54
|Gerson Zuñiga (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|55
|Juan Urrutia (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
|56
|Julio Garces (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|57
|Oscar Osorio (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
|58
|Marcos Novello (Bra) Brasil
|59
|Daniel Bretti (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|60
|Jose Medina (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|61
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|62
|Reldys Perez (Cub) Cuba
|63
|Luis Bravo (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|64
|Wolfgang Burmann (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|65
|Ricardo Hazbun (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|66
|Patricio Almonacid (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|67
|Cesar Oliva (Chi) Adventure Cycling
|68
|Arlex Castro (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|69
|Hernan Buenahora (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|70
|Sebastian Lazo (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|71
|Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|72
|Matias Pombo (Uru) Uruguay
|73
|Weimar Roldan (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|74
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Italy
|0:00:41
|75
|Fernando Murgo (Arg) Argentina
|0:02:11
|76
|Luis Delgado (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|77
|Ricardo Paredes (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|78
|Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Providencia - OGM
|79
|Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|0:03:24
|80
|Nicolas David (Fra) Vendée U
|0:03:45
|81
|Mathieu Bernaudeau (Fra) Vendée U
|82
|Miguel Burgos (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|83
|Sebastian Urzua (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|0:05:38
|84
|Richard Rodriguez (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|0:06:40
|85
|Piergiacomo Marcolina (Ita) Italy
|86
|Iago Marinelli (Bra) Brasil
|0:15:13
|87
|Manuel Miranda (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|88
|Ernesto Araneda (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|89
|Ivan Sepulveda (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
|90
|Jose Labra (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
|91
|Sebastian Schmalt (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|92
|Andrew Guptill (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|93
|Nicholas Frey (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|94
|Camilo Pimentel (Uru) Uruguay
|95
|Juan Cancino (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|96
|Pablo Leon (Arg) Argentina
|97
|Jan Carlos Arias (Cub) Cuba
|98
|Pedro Sibila (Cub) Cuba
|99
|Rafael Buongermino (Bra) Brasil
|0:22:49
|100
|Favio Reblin (Bra) Brasil
|101
|Hugo Abarzua (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
|102
|Gonzalo Aravena (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|103
|Jose Pablo Ramirez (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|104
|German Uribe (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|105
|Rafael Gallardo (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|DNF
|Matias Presa (Uru) Uruguay
|DNF
|Hector Aguilar (Uru) Uruguay
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|5
|pts
|2
|Richard Rodriguez (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|3
|3
|Mathieu Bernaudeau (Fra) Vendée U
|2
|4
|Piergiacomo Marcolina (Ita) Italy
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Vendée U
|12
|pts
|2
|Luis Mansilla (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|9
|3
|Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|7
|4
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Italy
|5
|5
|Gonzalo Miranda (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|4
|6
|Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay
|3
|7
|Pablo Ramirez (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|2
|8
|Edwin Avila (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|10
|pts
|2
|Ricardo Hazbun (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|8
|3
|Marco Arriagada (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|6
|4
|Sergio Godoy (Arg) Argentina
|4
|5
|Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|3
|6
|Patricio Almonacid (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|2
|7
|Jose Medina (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|5
|pts
|2
|Cesar Oliva (Chi) Adventure Cycling
|4
|3
|Luis Delgado (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|3
|4
|Mathieu Bernaudeau (Fra) Vendée U
|2
|5
|Richard Rodriguez (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Italy
|7:09:39
|2
|Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|3
|T Banc - Skechers
|4
|C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|5
|Shimano GW - Colombia
|6
|Vendée U
|7
|Cuba
|8
|Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|9
|Jamis - Sutter Home
|10
|Argentina
|11
|Providencia - OGM
|12
|Uruguay
|13
|Adventure Cycling
|14
|Scanavini - Fullrunners
|15
|New Leader - Clinical
|16
|Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|17
|Brasil
|0:15:13
|18
|Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|0:17:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Arriagada (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|17:27:15
|2
|Luis Mansilla (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|0:00:05
|3
|Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Providencia - OGM
|0:00:36
|4
|Enzo Cesario (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|0:01:19
|5
|Jose Medina (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|0:01:27
|6
|Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|0:01:28
|7
|Sergio Godoy (Arg) Argentina
|0:01:35
|8
|Vicente Muga (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|0:01:38
|9
|Edwin Avila (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|0:02:00
|10
|Gabriel Brizuela (Arg) Argentina
|11
|Patricio Almonacid (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|0:02:01
|12
|Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|0:02:06
|13
|Weimar Roldan (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|0:02:28
|14
|Alfredo Lucero (Arg) Providencia - OGM
|0:02:31
|15
|Andres Pereyra (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:02:34
|16
|Jorge Contreras (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|17
|Jorge Pi (Arg) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|0:02:37
|18
|Camilo Gomez (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|0:03:14
|19
|Ricardo Hazbun (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|0:03:15
|20
|Alvaro Argiro (Arg) Adventure Cycling
|0:03:22
|21
|Catriel Soto (Arg) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|0:03:34
|22
|Cristobal Olavarria (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
|0:04:08
|23
|Roberto Richeze (Arg) Adventure Cycling
|0:04:17
|24
|Marcelo Arriagada (Chi) Adventure Cycling
|0:04:30
|25
|Pablo Ramirez (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|0:04:36
|26
|Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:05:19
|27
|Gonzalo Miranda (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|0:05:36
|28
|Gerardo Fernandez (Arg) T Banc - Skechers
|0:05:55
|29
|Pedro Palma (Chi) Adventure Cycling
|0:05:57
|30
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Italy
|0:06:53
|31
|Pablo Seisdedos (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|0:07:08
|32
|Allan Quezada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|0:08:15
|33
|Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|0:08:18
|34
|Alejandro Corvalan (Arg) Argentina
|0:08:21
|35
|Ramon Martin (Cub) Cuba
|0:08:24
|36
|Juan Urrutia (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
|0:08:47
|37
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Vendée U
|0:08:58
|38
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Vendée U
|0:09:07
|39
|Guillaume Belgy (Fra) Vendée U
|0:09:19
|40
|Leandro Marcos (Cub) Cuba
|0:09:26
|41
|Daniel Bretti (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|0:09:34
|42
|Luis Nova (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|0:09:35
|43
|Juan Francisco Cabrera (Chi) Adventure Cycling
|0:09:47
|44
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Italy
|0:10:41
|45
|Alberto Cuni (Arg) Argentina
|0:11:33
|46
|Yann Moritz (Fra) Vendée U
|0:11:41
|47
|Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|0:12:22
|48
|Jonathan Guzman (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|0:12:30
|49
|Mathieu Bernaudeau (Fra) Vendée U
|0:13:32
|50
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Italy
|0:14:38
|51
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Italy
|0:14:57
|52
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:15:18
|53
|Hernan Buenahora (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|0:15:19
|54
|Pablo Alarcon (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|0:15:43
|55
|Ruben Compinioni (Cub) Cuba
|0:15:44
|56
|Gerson Zuñiga (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|0:15:52
|57
|Reldys Perez (Cub) Cuba
|0:15:55
|58
|Nicolas Palma (Uru) Uruguay
|0:16:02
|59
|Adrian Alvarado (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|0:16:10
|60
|Julio Garces (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|0:16:24
|61
|Arlex Castro (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|0:16:29
|62
|Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|63
|Alvaro Castro (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|64
|Lino Arriagada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|0:16:36
|65
|Luis Bravo (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|0:16:56
|66
|Zolt Der (Srb) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|0:17:03
|67
|Ricardo Paredes (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|0:17:53
|68
|Wolfgang Burmann (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|0:20:14
|69
|Matias Pombo (Uru) Uruguay
|0:20:39
|70
|Giacomo Sartore (Ita) Italy
|0:21:10
|71
|Marcos Novello (Bra) Brasil
|0:21:12
|72
|Cesar Oliva (Chi) Adventure Cycling
|0:22:21
|73
|Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:22:33
|74
|Juse Ragonessi (Ecu) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|0:24:40
|75
|Nicolas David (Fra) Vendée U
|0:26:14
|76
|Richard Rodriguez (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|0:27:26
|77
|Oscar Osorio (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
|0:30:08
|78
|Piergiacomo Marcolina (Ita) Italy
|0:30:16
|79
|Sebastian Lazo (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|0:30:23
|80
|Nicholas Frey (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:31:06
|81
|Pablo Leon (Arg) Argentina
|0:32:52
|82
|Andrew Guptill (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:32:59
|83
|Favio Reblin (Bra) Brasil
|0:33:44
|84
|Fernando Murgo (Arg) Argentina
|0:34:33
|85
|Sebastian Urzua (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|0:37:03
|86
|Miguel Burgos (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|0:37:46
|87
|Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay
|0:38:34
|88
|Ivan Sepulveda (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
|0:38:51
|89
|Gonzalo Aravena (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|90
|Jan Carlos Arias (Cub) Cuba
|0:39:45
|91
|Sebastian Schmalt (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|0:42:58
|92
|Juan Cancino (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|0:46:06
|93
|Jose Labra (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
|0:48:50
|94
|Ernesto Araneda (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|0:50:23
|95
|Luis Delgado (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|0:51:26
|96
|Manuel Miranda (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|0:52:31
|97
|Jose Pablo Ramirez (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|0:53:59
|98
|Camilo Pimentel (Uru) Uruguay
|0:54:12
|99
|Hugo Abarzua (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
|1:06:00
|100
|Pedro Sibila (Cub) Cuba
|1:07:43
|101
|Iago Marinelli (Bra) Brasil
|1:07:53
|102
|German Uribe (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|1:09:14
|103
|Renan Malizia (Bra) Brasil
|1:16:00
|104
|Rafael Gallardo (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|1:18:23
|105
|Rafael Buongermino (Bra) Brasil
|1:24:38
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Mansilla (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|121
|pts
|2
|Marco Arriagada (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|70
|3
|Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Providencia - OGM
|50
|4
|Sergio Godoy (Arg) Argentina
|45
|5
|Gonzalo Miranda (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|44
|6
|Enzo Cesario (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|43
|7
|Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|42
|8
|Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|40
|9
|Weimar Roldan (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|36
|10
|Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|34
|11
|Ramon Martin (Cub) Cuba
|31
|12
|Leandro Marcos (Cub) Cuba
|31
|13
|Jose Medina (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|28
|14
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Italy
|27
|15
|Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|26
|16
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Italy
|25
|17
|Edwin Avila (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|25
|18
|Alberto Cuni (Arg) Argentina
|25
|19
|Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|22
|20
|Jan Carlos Arias (Cub) Cuba
|21
|21
|Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|20
|22
|Yann Moritz (Fra) Vendée U
|20
|23
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Vendée U
|16
|24
|Jorge Pi (Arg) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|16
|25
|Vicente Muga (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|15
|26
|Zolt Der (Srb) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|14
|27
|Allan Quezada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|11
|28
|Gabriel Brizuela (Arg) Argentina
|10
|29
|Patricio Almonacid (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|10
|30
|Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay
|10
|31
|Catriel Soto (Arg) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|9
|32
|Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|8
|33
|Alvaro Argiro (Arg) Adventure Cycling
|7
|34
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Italy
|7
|35
|Andres Pereyra (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|6
|36
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Italy
|5
|37
|Alfredo Lucero (Arg) Providencia - OGM
|4
|38
|Camilo Gomez (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|4
|39
|Pablo Alarcon (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|4
|40
|Ricardo Hazbun (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|3
|41
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Vendée U
|3
|42
|Ricardo Paredes (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|3
|43
|Jorge Contreras (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|2
|44
|Pablo Ramirez (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|2
|45
|Juan Francisco Cabrera (Chi) Adventure Cycling
|1
|46
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|1
|47
|Nicholas Frey (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|18
|pts
|2
|Richard Rodriguez (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|18
|3
|Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|17
|4
|Gonzalo Miranda (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|15
|5
|Jorge Contreras (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|15
|6
|Daniel Bretti (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|10
|7
|Pedro Palma (Chi) Adventure Cycling
|8
|8
|Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|7
|9
|Piergiacomo Marcolina (Ita) Italy
|6
|10
|Jorge Pi (Arg) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|6
|11
|Luis Mansilla (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|5
|12
|Pablo Alarcon (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|5
|13
|Alejandro Corvalan (Arg) Argentina
|4
|14
|Weimar Roldan (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|3
|15
|Julio Garces (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|3
|16
|Juan Francisco Cabrera (Chi) Adventure Cycling
|2
|17
|Mathieu Bernaudeau (Fra) Vendée U
|2
|18
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Italy
|2
|19
|Nicholas Frey (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|2
|20
|Fernando Murgo (Arg) Argentina
|2
|21
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Vendée U
|1
|22
|Lino Arriagada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|1
|23
|Juse Ragonessi (Ecu) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|1
|24
|Nicolas David (Fra) Vendée U
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|25
|pts
|2
|Marco Arriagada (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|18
|3
|Ricardo Hazbun (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|17
|4
|Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|8
|5
|Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|5
|6
|Luis Mansilla (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|4
|7
|Sergio Godoy (Arg) Argentina
|4
|8
|Patricio Almonacid (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|4
|9
|Camilo Gomez (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|4
|10
|Ricardo Paredes (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|4
|11
|Cesar Oliva (Chi) Adventure Cycling
|4
|12
|Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Providencia - OGM
|3
|13
|Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|3
|14
|Luis Delgado (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|3
|15
|Mathieu Bernaudeau (Fra) Vendée U
|2
|16
|Julio Garces (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|2
|17
|Jose Medina (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|1
|18
|Nicolas David (Fra) Vendée U
|1
|19
|Richard Rodriguez (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vicente Muga (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|17:28:53
|2
|Edwin Avila (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|0:00:22
|3
|Ricardo Hazbun (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|0:01:37
|4
|Cristobal Olavarria (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
|0:02:30
|5
|Pablo Ramirez (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|0:02:58
|6
|Pedro Palma (Chi) Adventure Cycling
|0:04:19
|7
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Italy
|0:05:15
|8
|Allan Quezada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|0:06:37
|9
|Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|0:06:40
|10
|Ramon Martin (Cub) Cuba
|0:06:46
|11
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Vendée U
|0:07:20
|12
|Leandro Marcos (Cub) Cuba
|0:07:48
|13
|Luis Nova (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|0:07:57
|14
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Italy
|0:09:03
|15
|Jonathan Guzman (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|0:10:52
|16
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Italy
|0:13:00
|17
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Italy
|0:13:19
|18
|Ruben Compinioni (Cub) Cuba
|0:14:06
|19
|Adrian Alvarado (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|0:14:32
|20
|Wolfgang Burmann (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|0:18:36
|21
|Matias Pombo (Uru) Uruguay
|0:19:01
|22
|Giacomo Sartore (Ita) Italy
|0:19:32
|23
|Miguel Burgos (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|0:36:08
|24
|Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay
|0:36:56
|25
|Sebastian Schmalt (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|0:41:20
|26
|Luis Delgado (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|0:49:48
|27
|Camilo Pimentel (Uru) Uruguay
|0:52:34
|28
|Iago Marinelli (Bra) Brasil
|1:06:15
|29
|Renan Malizia (Bra) Brasil
|1:14:22
|30
|Rafael Buongermino (Bra) Brasil
|1:23:00
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|T Banc - Skechers
|52:23:54
|2
|Providencia - OGM
|0:01:54
|3
|Shimano GW - Colombia
|0:03:32
|4
|Adventure Cycling
|0:08:31
|5
|Argentina
|0:09:26
|6
|Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|0:12:35
|7
|Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|0:17:17
|8
|Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|0:18:46
|9
|Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:20:59
|10
|Vendée U
|0:23:26
|11
|New Leader - Clinical
|0:24:08
|12
|Italy
|0:25:23
|13
|Cuba
|0:30:33
|14
|C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|0:30:35
|15
|Scanavini - Fullrunners
|0:39:09
|16
|Uruguay
|1:02:11
|17
|Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|1:15:13
|18
|Brasil
|1:15:22
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
-
Thibau Nys wins junior race at Tabor World CupDe Pretto and Zatloukal round out podium
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy