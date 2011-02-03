Trending

Tulik nabs sprint in half stage

Mansilla closes in on teammate's GC lead

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Angelo Tulik (Fra) Vendée U2:23:13
2Luis Mansilla (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
3Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
4Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Italy
5Gonzalo Miranda (Chi) Providencia - OGM
6Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay
7Pablo Ramirez (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
8Edwin Avila (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
9Filippo Fortin (Ita) Italy
10Giacomo Sartore (Ita) Italy
11Alberto Cuni (Arg) Argentina
12Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Italy
13Zolt Der (Srb) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
14Leandro Marcos (Cub) Cuba
15Allan Quezada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
16Catriel Soto (Arg) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
17Enzo Cesario (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
18Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
19Andres Pereyra (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
20Gerardo Fernandez (Arg) T Banc - Skechers
21Ramon Martin (Cub) Cuba
22Camilo Gomez (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
23Luis Nova (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
24Renan Malizia (Bra) Brasil
25Pablo Alarcon (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
26Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
27Marco Arriagada (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
28Ruben Compinioni (Cub) Cuba
29Adrian Alvarado (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
30Brian Nauleau (Fra) Vendée U
31Yann Moritz (Fra) Vendée U
32Jorge Pi (Arg) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
33Juse Ragonessi (Ecu) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
34Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
35Jonathan Guzman (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
36Juan Francisco Cabrera (Chi) Adventure Cycling
37Gabriel Brizuela (Arg) Argentina
38Cristobal Olavarria (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
39Lino Arriagada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
40Jorge Contreras (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
41Alfredo Lucero (Arg) Providencia - OGM
42Nicolas Palma (Uru) Uruguay
43Alejandro Corvalan (Arg) Argentina
44Guillaume Belgy (Fra) Vendée U
45Vicente Muga (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
46Alvaro Argiro (Arg) Adventure Cycling
47Roberto Richeze (Arg) Adventure Cycling
48Alvaro Castro (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
49Sergio Godoy (Arg) Argentina
50Marcelo Arriagada (Chi) Adventure Cycling
51Pedro Palma (Chi) Adventure Cycling
52Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Providencia - OGM
53Pablo Seisdedos (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
54Gerson Zuñiga (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
55Juan Urrutia (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
56Julio Garces (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
57Oscar Osorio (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
58Marcos Novello (Bra) Brasil
59Daniel Bretti (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
60Jose Medina (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
61Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
62Reldys Perez (Cub) Cuba
63Luis Bravo (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
64Wolfgang Burmann (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
65Ricardo Hazbun (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
66Patricio Almonacid (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
67Cesar Oliva (Chi) Adventure Cycling
68Arlex Castro (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
69Hernan Buenahora (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
70Sebastian Lazo (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
71Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
72Matias Pombo (Uru) Uruguay
73Weimar Roldan (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
74Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Italy0:00:41
75Fernando Murgo (Arg) Argentina0:02:11
76Luis Delgado (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
77Ricardo Paredes (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
78Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Providencia - OGM
79Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Providencia - OGM0:03:24
80Nicolas David (Fra) Vendée U0:03:45
81Mathieu Bernaudeau (Fra) Vendée U
82Miguel Burgos (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
83Sebastian Urzua (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners0:05:38
84Richard Rodriguez (Chi) Providencia - OGM0:06:40
85Piergiacomo Marcolina (Ita) Italy
86Iago Marinelli (Bra) Brasil0:15:13
87Manuel Miranda (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
88Ernesto Araneda (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
89Ivan Sepulveda (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
90Jose Labra (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
91Sebastian Schmalt (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
92Andrew Guptill (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
93Nicholas Frey (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
94Camilo Pimentel (Uru) Uruguay
95Juan Cancino (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
96Pablo Leon (Arg) Argentina
97Jan Carlos Arias (Cub) Cuba
98Pedro Sibila (Cub) Cuba
99Rafael Buongermino (Bra) Brasil0:22:49
100Favio Reblin (Bra) Brasil
101Hugo Abarzua (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
102Gonzalo Aravena (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
103Jose Pablo Ramirez (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
104German Uribe (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
105Rafael Gallardo (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
DNFMatias Presa (Uru) Uruguay
DNFHector Aguilar (Uru) Uruguay

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta5pts
2Richard Rodriguez (Chi) Providencia - OGM3
3Mathieu Bernaudeau (Fra) Vendée U2
4Piergiacomo Marcolina (Ita) Italy1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Angelo Tulik (Fra) Vendée U12pts
2Luis Mansilla (Chi) T Banc - Skechers9
3Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home7
4Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Italy5
5Gonzalo Miranda (Chi) Providencia - OGM4
6Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay3
7Pablo Ramirez (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta2
8Edwin Avila (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) T Banc - Skechers10pts
2Ricardo Hazbun (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New8
3Marco Arriagada (Chi) T Banc - Skechers6
4Sergio Godoy (Arg) Argentina4
5Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia3
6Patricio Almonacid (Chi) T Banc - Skechers2
7Jose Medina (Chi) T Banc - Skechers1

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta5pts
2Cesar Oliva (Chi) Adventure Cycling4
3Luis Delgado (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi3
4Mathieu Bernaudeau (Fra) Vendée U2
5Richard Rodriguez (Chi) Providencia - OGM1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Italy7:09:39
2Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
3T Banc - Skechers
4C.C. Melipulli - ULA
5Shimano GW - Colombia
6Vendée U
7Cuba
8Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
9Jamis - Sutter Home
10Argentina
11Providencia - OGM
12Uruguay
13Adventure Cycling
14Scanavini - Fullrunners
15New Leader - Clinical
16Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
17Brasil0:15:13
18Black Sheep - Reloncavi0:17:24

General classification after stage 7b
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Arriagada (Chi) T Banc - Skechers17:27:15
2Luis Mansilla (Chi) T Banc - Skechers0:00:05
3Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Providencia - OGM0:00:36
4Enzo Cesario (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico0:01:19
5Jose Medina (Chi) T Banc - Skechers0:01:27
6Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Providencia - OGM0:01:28
7Sergio Godoy (Arg) Argentina0:01:35
8Vicente Muga (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New0:01:38
9Edwin Avila (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia0:02:00
10Gabriel Brizuela (Arg) Argentina
11Patricio Almonacid (Chi) T Banc - Skechers0:02:01
12Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) T Banc - Skechers0:02:06
13Weimar Roldan (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia0:02:28
14Alfredo Lucero (Arg) Providencia - OGM0:02:31
15Andres Pereyra (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home0:02:34
16Jorge Contreras (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
17Jorge Pi (Arg) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico0:02:37
18Camilo Gomez (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia0:03:14
19Ricardo Hazbun (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New0:03:15
20Alvaro Argiro (Arg) Adventure Cycling0:03:22
21Catriel Soto (Arg) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta0:03:34
22Cristobal Olavarria (Chi) New Leader - Clinical0:04:08
23Roberto Richeze (Arg) Adventure Cycling0:04:17
24Marcelo Arriagada (Chi) Adventure Cycling0:04:30
25Pablo Ramirez (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta0:04:36
26Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home0:05:19
27Gonzalo Miranda (Chi) Providencia - OGM0:05:36
28Gerardo Fernandez (Arg) T Banc - Skechers0:05:55
29Pedro Palma (Chi) Adventure Cycling0:05:57
30Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Italy0:06:53
31Pablo Seisdedos (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta0:07:08
32Allan Quezada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA0:08:15
33Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta0:08:18
34Alejandro Corvalan (Arg) Argentina0:08:21
35Ramon Martin (Cub) Cuba0:08:24
36Juan Urrutia (Chi) New Leader - Clinical0:08:47
37Angelo Tulik (Fra) Vendée U0:08:58
38Brian Nauleau (Fra) Vendée U0:09:07
39Guillaume Belgy (Fra) Vendée U0:09:19
40Leandro Marcos (Cub) Cuba0:09:26
41Daniel Bretti (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners0:09:34
42Luis Nova (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA0:09:35
43Juan Francisco Cabrera (Chi) Adventure Cycling0:09:47
44Filippo Fortin (Ita) Italy0:10:41
45Alberto Cuni (Arg) Argentina0:11:33
46Yann Moritz (Fra) Vendée U0:11:41
47Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia0:12:22
48Jonathan Guzman (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta0:12:30
49Mathieu Bernaudeau (Fra) Vendée U0:13:32
50Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Italy0:14:38
51Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Italy0:14:57
52Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home0:15:18
53Hernan Buenahora (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia0:15:19
54Pablo Alarcon (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners0:15:43
55Ruben Compinioni (Cub) Cuba0:15:44
56Gerson Zuñiga (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico0:15:52
57Reldys Perez (Cub) Cuba0:15:55
58Nicolas Palma (Uru) Uruguay0:16:02
59Adrian Alvarado (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA0:16:10
60Julio Garces (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico0:16:24
61Arlex Castro (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia0:16:29
62Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Providencia - OGM
63Alvaro Castro (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
64Lino Arriagada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA0:16:36
65Luis Bravo (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico0:16:56
66Zolt Der (Srb) C.C. Melipulli - ULA0:17:03
67Ricardo Paredes (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners0:17:53
68Wolfgang Burmann (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta0:20:14
69Matias Pombo (Uru) Uruguay0:20:39
70Giacomo Sartore (Ita) Italy0:21:10
71Marcos Novello (Bra) Brasil0:21:12
72Cesar Oliva (Chi) Adventure Cycling0:22:21
73Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home0:22:33
74Juse Ragonessi (Ecu) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico0:24:40
75Nicolas David (Fra) Vendée U0:26:14
76Richard Rodriguez (Chi) Providencia - OGM0:27:26
77Oscar Osorio (Chi) New Leader - Clinical0:30:08
78Piergiacomo Marcolina (Ita) Italy0:30:16
79Sebastian Lazo (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners0:30:23
80Nicholas Frey (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home0:31:06
81Pablo Leon (Arg) Argentina0:32:52
82Andrew Guptill (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home0:32:59
83Favio Reblin (Bra) Brasil0:33:44
84Fernando Murgo (Arg) Argentina0:34:33
85Sebastian Urzua (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners0:37:03
86Miguel Burgos (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New0:37:46
87Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay0:38:34
88Ivan Sepulveda (Chi) New Leader - Clinical0:38:51
89Gonzalo Aravena (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
90Jan Carlos Arias (Cub) Cuba0:39:45
91Sebastian Schmalt (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi0:42:58
92Juan Cancino (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New0:46:06
93Jose Labra (Chi) New Leader - Clinical0:48:50
94Ernesto Araneda (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi0:50:23
95Luis Delgado (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi0:51:26
96Manuel Miranda (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA0:52:31
97Jose Pablo Ramirez (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New0:53:59
98Camilo Pimentel (Uru) Uruguay0:54:12
99Hugo Abarzua (Chi) New Leader - Clinical1:06:00
100Pedro Sibila (Cub) Cuba1:07:43
101Iago Marinelli (Bra) Brasil1:07:53
102German Uribe (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi1:09:14
103Renan Malizia (Bra) Brasil1:16:00
104Rafael Gallardo (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi1:18:23
105Rafael Buongermino (Bra) Brasil1:24:38

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Mansilla (Chi) T Banc - Skechers121pts
2Marco Arriagada (Chi) T Banc - Skechers70
3Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Providencia - OGM50
4Sergio Godoy (Arg) Argentina45
5Gonzalo Miranda (Chi) Providencia - OGM44
6Enzo Cesario (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico43
7Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home42
8Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta40
9Weimar Roldan (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia36
10Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Providencia - OGM34
11Ramon Martin (Cub) Cuba31
12Leandro Marcos (Cub) Cuba31
13Jose Medina (Chi) T Banc - Skechers28
14Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Italy27
15Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Providencia - OGM26
16Filippo Fortin (Ita) Italy25
17Edwin Avila (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia25
18Alberto Cuni (Arg) Argentina25
19Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia22
20Jan Carlos Arias (Cub) Cuba21
21Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home20
22Yann Moritz (Fra) Vendée U20
23Angelo Tulik (Fra) Vendée U16
24Jorge Pi (Arg) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico16
25Vicente Muga (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New15
26Zolt Der (Srb) C.C. Melipulli - ULA14
27Allan Quezada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA11
28Gabriel Brizuela (Arg) Argentina10
29Patricio Almonacid (Chi) T Banc - Skechers10
30Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay10
31Catriel Soto (Arg) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta9
32Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) T Banc - Skechers8
33Alvaro Argiro (Arg) Adventure Cycling7
34Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Italy7
35Andres Pereyra (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home6
36Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Italy5
37Alfredo Lucero (Arg) Providencia - OGM4
38Camilo Gomez (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia4
39Pablo Alarcon (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners4
40Ricardo Hazbun (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New3
41Brian Nauleau (Fra) Vendée U3
42Ricardo Paredes (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners3
43Jorge Contreras (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi2
44Pablo Ramirez (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta2
45Juan Francisco Cabrera (Chi) Adventure Cycling1
46Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home1
47Nicholas Frey (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta18pts
2Richard Rodriguez (Chi) Providencia - OGM18
3Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Providencia - OGM17
4Gonzalo Miranda (Chi) Providencia - OGM15
5Jorge Contreras (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi15
6Daniel Bretti (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners10
7Pedro Palma (Chi) Adventure Cycling8
8Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia7
9Piergiacomo Marcolina (Ita) Italy6
10Jorge Pi (Arg) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico6
11Luis Mansilla (Chi) T Banc - Skechers5
12Pablo Alarcon (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners5
13Alejandro Corvalan (Arg) Argentina4
14Weimar Roldan (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia3
15Julio Garces (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico3
16Juan Francisco Cabrera (Chi) Adventure Cycling2
17Mathieu Bernaudeau (Fra) Vendée U2
18Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Italy2
19Nicholas Frey (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home2
20Fernando Murgo (Arg) Argentina2
21Angelo Tulik (Fra) Vendée U1
22Lino Arriagada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA1
23Juse Ragonessi (Ecu) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico1
24Nicolas David (Fra) Vendée U1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) T Banc - Skechers25pts
2Marco Arriagada (Chi) T Banc - Skechers18
3Ricardo Hazbun (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New17
4Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia8
5Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta5
6Luis Mansilla (Chi) T Banc - Skechers4
7Sergio Godoy (Arg) Argentina4
8Patricio Almonacid (Chi) T Banc - Skechers4
9Camilo Gomez (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia4
10Ricardo Paredes (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners4
11Cesar Oliva (Chi) Adventure Cycling4
12Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Providencia - OGM3
13Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Providencia - OGM3
14Luis Delgado (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi3
15Mathieu Bernaudeau (Fra) Vendée U2
16Julio Garces (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico2
17Jose Medina (Chi) T Banc - Skechers1
18Nicolas David (Fra) Vendée U1
19Richard Rodriguez (Chi) Providencia - OGM1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vicente Muga (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New17:28:53
2Edwin Avila (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia0:00:22
3Ricardo Hazbun (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New0:01:37
4Cristobal Olavarria (Chi) New Leader - Clinical0:02:30
5Pablo Ramirez (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta0:02:58
6Pedro Palma (Chi) Adventure Cycling0:04:19
7Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Italy0:05:15
8Allan Quezada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA0:06:37
9Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta0:06:40
10Ramon Martin (Cub) Cuba0:06:46
11Angelo Tulik (Fra) Vendée U0:07:20
12Leandro Marcos (Cub) Cuba0:07:48
13Luis Nova (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA0:07:57
14Filippo Fortin (Ita) Italy0:09:03
15Jonathan Guzman (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta0:10:52
16Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Italy0:13:00
17Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Italy0:13:19
18Ruben Compinioni (Cub) Cuba0:14:06
19Adrian Alvarado (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA0:14:32
20Wolfgang Burmann (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta0:18:36
21Matias Pombo (Uru) Uruguay0:19:01
22Giacomo Sartore (Ita) Italy0:19:32
23Miguel Burgos (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New0:36:08
24Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay0:36:56
25Sebastian Schmalt (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi0:41:20
26Luis Delgado (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi0:49:48
27Camilo Pimentel (Uru) Uruguay0:52:34
28Iago Marinelli (Bra) Brasil1:06:15
29Renan Malizia (Bra) Brasil1:14:22
30Rafael Buongermino (Bra) Brasil1:23:00

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1T Banc - Skechers52:23:54
2Providencia - OGM0:01:54
3Shimano GW - Colombia0:03:32
4Adventure Cycling0:08:31
5Argentina0:09:26
6Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta0:12:35
7Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico0:17:17
8Supermercados Bigger - Bike New0:18:46
9Jamis - Sutter Home0:20:59
10Vendée U0:23:26
11New Leader - Clinical0:24:08
12Italy0:25:23
13Cuba0:30:33
14C.C. Melipulli - ULA0:30:35
15Scanavini - Fullrunners0:39:09
16Uruguay1:02:11
17Black Sheep - Reloncavi1:15:13
18Brasil1:15:22

