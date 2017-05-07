Sevilla wins Vuelta a Madrid
Sutterlin claims final stage
Stage 3: Madrid - Madrid
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|2:14:29
|2
|Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|3
|Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|4
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
|5
|Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Medellin-Inder
|6
|Dylan Page (Swi) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|7
|Raul Alarcon (Spa) W52/FC Porto
|8
|Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) Manzana Postobon
|9
|Mamyr Stash (Rus) Lokosphinx
|10
|Alberto Torres (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Medellin-Inder
|9:09:20
|2
|Raul Alarcon (Spa) W52/FC Porto
|3
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:00:07
|4
|Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Lokosphinx
|5
|Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
|6
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|7
|Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon
|8
|Hernan Aguirre (Col) Manzana Postobon
|9
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|10
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:02:33
