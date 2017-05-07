Trending

Sevilla wins Vuelta a Madrid

Sutterlin claims final stage

Oscar Sevilla at the Vuelta a San Juan

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team2:14:29
2Juan Jose Lobato (Spa) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
3Eduard Prades (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
4Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team
5Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Medellin-Inder
6Dylan Page (Swi) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
7Raul Alarcon (Spa) W52/FC Porto
8Sergio Andres Higuita (Col) Manzana Postobon
9Mamyr Stash (Rus) Lokosphinx
10Alberto Torres (Spa) Inteja Dominican Cycling Team

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Medellin-Inder9:09:20
2Raul Alarcon (Spa) W52/FC Porto
3Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:07
4Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Lokosphinx
5Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
6Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
7Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon
8Hernan Aguirre (Col) Manzana Postobon
9Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
10Carlos Barbero (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:33

