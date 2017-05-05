Trending

Alarcon claims Madrid opener

Strakhov, Carapaz round out podium

Raul Alarcon was best sprinter in the GP Miguel Indurain

(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Raul Alarcon (Spa) W52/FC Porto3:32:33
2Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Lokosphinx
3Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
4Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Medellin-Inder
5Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
6Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
7Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon
8Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
9Hernan Aguirre (Col) Manzana Postobon
10Juan José Lobato (Spa) Spain0:02:33

