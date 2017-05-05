Alarcon claims Madrid opener
Strakhov, Carapaz round out podium
Stage 1: Las Rozas - Las Rozas
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Raul Alarcon (Spa) W52/FC Porto
|3:32:33
|2
|Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Lokosphinx
|3
|Richard Carapaz (Ecu) Movistar Team
|4
|Oscar Sevilla (Spa) Medellin-Inder
|5
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|6
|Garikoitz Bravo (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country
|7
|Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon
|8
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|9
|Hernan Aguirre (Col) Manzana Postobon
|10
|Juan José Lobato (Spa) Spain
|0:02:33
