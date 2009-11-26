Taveras takes it all in stage two
International field making life difficult for the locals
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Norlandys Taveras (Dom) Dominican Republic National Team
|1:20:56
|2
|Sergi Oscar Escobar (Spa) Spanish National Team
|3
|Juan Manuel Sandoval (Mex) Canel's Turbo
|0:00:01
|4
|Sergi Carrere (Spa) Spanish National Team
|0:00:40
|5
|Gregorio Ladino (Col) Tecos Trek
|6
|Bernardo Colex (Mex) Tecos Trek
|7
|Florencio Ramos (Mex) Tecos Trek
|8
|Juan Pablo Magallanes (Mex) Tecos Trek
|9
|Antonio Aldape (Mex) Tecos Trek
|10
|Juan Cotumba (Bol) Tecos Trek
|11
|Marc Vilanova (Spa) Spanish National Team
|12
|Airan Fernandez (Spa) Spanish National Team
|13
|Josep Betalu (Spa) Spanish National Team
|14
|Jose Antonio Ochoa (Mex) Arenas Afamado
|15
|Juan Carlos Hernandez (Mex) Arenas Afamado
|16
|Juan Ramon Juarez (Mex) Arenas Afamado
|17
|Victor Manuel Garcia (Spa) Arenas Afamado
|18
|Francisco Jav Matamoros (Mex) Arenas Afamado
|19
|Eder Arenas (Mex) Arenas Afamado
|20
|Abraham Martinez (Mex) Arenas Afamado
|21
|Jorge Alberto Rodriguez (Mex) Arenas Afamado
|22
|Carlos Lopez (Mex) Canel's Turbo
|23
|Hector Hugo Rangel (Mex) Canel's Turbo
|24
|Jose De Jesus Gomez (Mex) Canel's Turbo
|25
|Alfredo Gabino (Mex) Canel's Turbo
|26
|Jose Ramon Aguirre (Mex) Canel's Turbo
|27
|Marco Antonio Ortega (Mex) Canel's Turbo
|28
|Abundio Guerrero (Mex) Canel's Turbo
|29
|Nery Felipe Velasquez (Gua) Cafe Quetzal
|30
|Jose Migdael Zecena (Gua) Cafe Quetzal
|31
|Mynor Lopez (Gua) Cafe Quetzal
|32
|Alessandro Colombo (Ita) Emilia Romagna
|33
|Luca Zanasca (Ita) Emilia Romagna
|34
|Giuseppe De Maria (Ita) Emilia Romagna
|35
|Fabio Gilioli (Ita) Emilia Romagna
|36
|Luca Benedetti (Ita) Emilia Romagna
|37
|Manuel Hernandez (Mex) Orven
|38
|Cesar Vaquera (Mex) Orven
|39
|Rafael Escarcega (Mex) Orven
|40
|Doniseti Vazquez (Mex) Orven
|41
|Joel Alamillo (Mex) Orven
|42
|Jose De Jesus Gonzalez (Mex) Orven
|43
|Julio alberto Perez (Mex) Empacadora
|44
|Luis Pulido (Mex) Empacadora
|45
|Jose Edmundo Robledo (Mex) Empacadora
|46
|Jorge Navarro (Mex) Empacadora San Marcos
|47
|Francisco Isaac Santoyo (Mex) Empacadora
|48
|Uriel Cuitlahuac Chavez (Mex) Empacadora
|49
|Ivan De Jesus Carbajal (Mex) Empacadora
|50
|Rafael German Meran (Dom) Dominican Republic National Team
|51
|Augusto Sanchez (Dom) Dominican Republic National Team
|52
|Benigno De La Cruz (Dom) Dominican Republic National Team
|53
|Deivys Capellan (Dom) Dominican Republic National Team
|54
|Eurys Vidal (Dom) Dominican Republic National Team
|55
|Walter Rebollo (Uru) Coach
|56
|Luis Hernandez (Mex) Coach
|57
|Rodrigo Cuevas (Chi) Coach
|58
|Agustin Ledesma (Arg) Coach
|59
|Daniel Juarez (Arg) Coach
|60
|Ignacio Perez (Arg) Coach
|61
|Hugo Federico Gabriel (Mex) Chiapas Team
|62
|Armando Borrajo (Arg) Acme Sportif
|63
|Guillermo Miconi (Arg) Acme Sportif
|64
|Pedro Palma (Chi) Acme Sportif
|65
|Jesus Patalagoytia (Arg) Acme Sportif
|66
|Marco Arriaga (Chi) Acme Sportif
|67
|Librado Niño (Col) Ebsa Colombia
|68
|Victor Niño (Col) Ebsa Colombia
|69
|Flober Peña (Col) Ebsa Colombia
|70
|Miguel Niño (Col) Ebsa Colombia
|71
|Jhon Fredy Parra (Col) Ebsa Colombia
|72
|Alejandro Romero (Mex) Tlaxcala Team
|73
|Simon Ortega (Mex) Tlaxcala Team
|74
|Luis Alberto Hitsil (Mex) Tlaxcala Team
|75
|Sergi Carrere (Spa) Spanish National Team
|0:01:17
|76
|Antonio Miguel Parra (Spa) Spanish National Team
|0:01:30
|77
|Jesus Justino Hernandez (Mex) Chiapas Team
|0:01:49
|78
|Edgar Treviño (Mex) Orven
|0:02:41
|79
|Hipolito Roman Martinez (Mex) Chiapas Team
|0:03:44
|80
|Miguel Angel Perez (Gua) Cafe Quetzal
|0:04:19
|81
|Luis A Sanchez (Mex) Tlaxcala Team
|82
|Carlos Fernando Guzman (Mex) Chiapas Team
|0:05:39
|83
|Mario Rolando Pichiya (Gua) Cafe Quetzal
|0:06:46
|84
|Samuel Diaz (Mex) Chiapas Team
|85
|Roger Ballinas (Mex) Chiapas Team
|0:21:46
|86
|Noe Juvenal Fernandez (Mex) Chiapas Team
|87
|Miguel Angel Caceres (Mex) Chiapas Team
