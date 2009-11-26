Trending

Taveras takes it all in stage two

International field making life difficult for the locals

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Norlandys Taveras (Dom) Dominican Republic National Team1:20:56
2Sergi Oscar Escobar (Spa) Spanish National Team
3Juan Manuel Sandoval (Mex) Canel's Turbo0:00:01
4Sergi Carrere (Spa) Spanish National Team0:00:40
5Gregorio Ladino (Col) Tecos Trek
6Bernardo Colex (Mex) Tecos Trek
7Florencio Ramos (Mex) Tecos Trek
8Juan Pablo Magallanes (Mex) Tecos Trek
9Antonio Aldape (Mex) Tecos Trek
10Juan Cotumba (Bol) Tecos Trek
11Marc Vilanova (Spa) Spanish National Team
12Airan Fernandez (Spa) Spanish National Team
13Josep Betalu (Spa) Spanish National Team
14Jose Antonio Ochoa (Mex) Arenas Afamado
15Juan Carlos Hernandez (Mex) Arenas Afamado
16Juan Ramon Juarez (Mex) Arenas Afamado
17Victor Manuel Garcia (Spa) Arenas Afamado
18Francisco Jav Matamoros (Mex) Arenas Afamado
19Eder Arenas (Mex) Arenas Afamado
20Abraham Martinez (Mex) Arenas Afamado
21Jorge Alberto Rodriguez (Mex) Arenas Afamado
22Carlos Lopez (Mex) Canel's Turbo
23Hector Hugo Rangel (Mex) Canel's Turbo
24Jose De Jesus Gomez (Mex) Canel's Turbo
25Alfredo Gabino (Mex) Canel's Turbo
26Jose Ramon Aguirre (Mex) Canel's Turbo
27Marco Antonio Ortega (Mex) Canel's Turbo
28Abundio Guerrero (Mex) Canel's Turbo
29Nery Felipe Velasquez (Gua) Cafe Quetzal
30Jose Migdael Zecena (Gua) Cafe Quetzal
31Mynor Lopez (Gua) Cafe Quetzal
32Alessandro Colombo (Ita) Emilia Romagna
33Luca Zanasca (Ita) Emilia Romagna
34Giuseppe De Maria (Ita) Emilia Romagna
35Fabio Gilioli (Ita) Emilia Romagna
36Luca Benedetti (Ita) Emilia Romagna
37Manuel Hernandez (Mex) Orven
38Cesar Vaquera (Mex) Orven
39Rafael Escarcega (Mex) Orven
40Doniseti Vazquez (Mex) Orven
41Joel Alamillo (Mex) Orven
42Jose De Jesus Gonzalez (Mex) Orven
43Julio alberto Perez (Mex) Empacadora
44Luis Pulido (Mex) Empacadora
45Jose Edmundo Robledo (Mex) Empacadora
46Jorge Navarro (Mex) Empacadora San Marcos
47Francisco Isaac Santoyo (Mex) Empacadora
48Uriel Cuitlahuac Chavez (Mex) Empacadora
49Ivan De Jesus Carbajal (Mex) Empacadora
50Rafael German Meran (Dom) Dominican Republic National Team
51Augusto Sanchez (Dom) Dominican Republic National Team
52Benigno De La Cruz (Dom) Dominican Republic National Team
53Deivys Capellan (Dom) Dominican Republic National Team
54Eurys Vidal (Dom) Dominican Republic National Team
55Walter Rebollo (Uru) Coach
56Luis Hernandez (Mex) Coach
57Rodrigo Cuevas (Chi) Coach
58Agustin Ledesma (Arg) Coach
59Daniel Juarez (Arg) Coach
60Ignacio Perez (Arg) Coach
61Hugo Federico Gabriel (Mex) Chiapas Team
62Armando Borrajo (Arg) Acme Sportif
63Guillermo Miconi (Arg) Acme Sportif
64Pedro Palma (Chi) Acme Sportif
65Jesus Patalagoytia (Arg) Acme Sportif
66Marco Arriaga (Chi) Acme Sportif
67Librado Niño (Col) Ebsa Colombia
68Victor Niño (Col) Ebsa Colombia
69Flober Peña (Col) Ebsa Colombia
70Miguel Niño (Col) Ebsa Colombia
71Jhon Fredy Parra (Col) Ebsa Colombia
72Alejandro Romero (Mex) Tlaxcala Team
73Simon Ortega (Mex) Tlaxcala Team
74Luis Alberto Hitsil (Mex) Tlaxcala Team
75Sergi Carrere (Spa) Spanish National Team0:01:17
76Antonio Miguel Parra (Spa) Spanish National Team0:01:30
77Jesus Justino Hernandez (Mex) Chiapas Team0:01:49
78Edgar Treviño (Mex) Orven0:02:41
79Hipolito Roman Martinez (Mex) Chiapas Team0:03:44
80Miguel Angel Perez (Gua) Cafe Quetzal0:04:19
81Luis A Sanchez (Mex) Tlaxcala Team
82Carlos Fernando Guzman (Mex) Chiapas Team0:05:39
83Mario Rolando Pichiya (Gua) Cafe Quetzal0:06:46
84Samuel Diaz (Mex) Chiapas Team
85Roger Ballinas (Mex) Chiapas Team0:21:46
86Noe Juvenal Fernandez (Mex) Chiapas Team
87Miguel Angel Caceres (Mex) Chiapas Team

