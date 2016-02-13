Trending

Philippe Gilbert wins Vuelta a Murcia

BMC rider out-sprints Valverde

Alejandro Valverde, Philippe Gilbert and Ilnur Zakarin on the podium in Murcia

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

(Image credit: Stewart Muir)
Samuel Sanchez, José Joaquin Rojas, and Damiano Caruso in the lead group

(Image credit: Stewart Muir)
Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) head of BMC's Brent Bookwalter and Tejay van Garderen

(Image credit: Stewart Muir)
Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha)

(Image credit: Stewart Muir)
Philippe Gilbert (BMC)

(Image credit: Stewart Muir)
Philippe Gilbert (BMC)

(Image credit: Stewart Muir)
Philippe Gilbert (BMC) wins the Vuelta a Murcia

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Philippe Gilbert took out the small bunch sprint to win the Vuelta Ciclista a la Región de Murcia, after getting a high-speed lead-out from BMC teammate Ben Hermans in the finale. Gilbert topped Movistar's Alejandro Valverde by a clean set of wheels, with Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) pipping Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) for the final podium spot.

"Today was just a great day. I won but it was really a win for the whole team," Gilbert said. "We really raced perfectly together. I've done a lot of races but I've never really seen anything like this in my life. There were 20 guys left at the top of the climb with 20 kilometers to go and I was suffering, but I was still there with the guys. To have all seven of us out of 20 guys was really amazing to see."

Gilbert had Tejay van Garderen, Ben Hermans, Samuel Sanchez, Darwin Atapuma, Brent Bookwalter and Damiano Caruso in the group with him, but they also faced a strong Movistar and Astana presence. Underterred, they took the initiative to keep the group away.

The Vuelta a Murcia kicked off from San Javier with 129 riders facing the 199.3km course, with the main difficulty, the category 1 Alto Collado Bermejo coming with 80km to go. Early on, Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise rider Sander Helven sparked the day-long breakaway that also included Miguel Angel Benito (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Artem Ovechkin (Gazprom-Rusvelo), Kleber Ramos (Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour), Benat Txoperena Matxikote (Euskadi Basque Country), and Kamil Gradek (Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team).

The six riders worked together to build up a lead of nearly eight minutes on the peloton, but after racing 107km, the category 3 Alto de Aledo the peloton had reduced the gap to a more manageable 2:55. The Bermejo wiped out the gap, and under pressure from Movistar the peloton shattered, leaving a group of about 20 riders in the front of the race.

Among them was BMC's Tejay van Garderen, who attacked on the final climb, the category 3 Cresta del Gallo, with 13km to go and gained a 10 second lead. His attack didn't last, but it set up BMC with three riders in a group of nine, giving Gilbert the tactical advantage.

Hermans led the group into the final few hundred meters with Gilbert on his wheel, and when the former world champion jumped, none could follow. Valverde held off the charge for second, with Zararin narrowly taking third.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team5:02:19
2Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
3Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
4Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
5Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team0:00:04
6Tanel Kangert (Est) Astana Pro Team0:00:15
7Tejay Van Garderen (USA) BMC Racing Team0:00:18
8Dario Cataldo (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:01:05
9Daniel Navarro (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:06
10Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:09
11Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
12Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:06
13Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
14Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
15Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
16Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi-Basque Country
17Darwin Atapuma (Col) BMC Racing Team
18Brent Bookwalter (USA) BMC Racing Team0:04:23
19Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
20Pawel Cieslik (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team0:05:06
21Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
22Jhonatan Restrepo (Col) Team Katusha0:06:16
23Felix Grossschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
24Karel Hnik (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
25Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
26Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
27Jesus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
28Hugh Carthy (GBr) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
29Paolo Tiralongo (Ita) Astana Pro Team
30Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
31Alexey Lutsenko (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
32Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
33Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
34Alexey Kurbatov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
35Sandro Filipe Silva Pinto (Por) Louletano - Hospital De Loule
36Kleber Ramos (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
37Francisco Gomez (Spa) Louletano - Hospital De Loule0:06:21
38Cristian Torres Cuenca (Spa) Spain0:06:23
39Xavier San Sebastian (Spa) Spain
40Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:07:37
41Silvio Herklotz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
42Cristian Rodriguez (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
43Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
44Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
45Jaime Roson (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
46Joao Benta (Por) Louletano - Hospital De Loule
47Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos BH0:08:54
48Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Matrix Powertag
49José Manuel Díaz (Spa) Spain
50Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
51Murilo Affonso (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
52Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi-Basque Country
53Alexander Kolobnev (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
54Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
55Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi-Basque Country
56Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
57Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Euskadi-Basque Country
58Jordi Simon (Spa) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
59Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Argon 18
60Marcin Mrozek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
61Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
62Luis Angel Mate (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
63Reinier Honig (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
64Jan Barta (Cze) Bora-Argon 18
65Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
66Vicente Garcia De Mateos Rubio (Spa) Louletano - Hospital De Loule
67Jerome Cousin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
68Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
69Jan Hirt (Cze) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
70Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
71Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
72Michel Kreder (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
73Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
74Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
75Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
76Fabien Grellier (Fra) Direct Energie
77Benat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi-Basque Country
78Matvey Mamykin (Rus) Team Katusha0:10:58
79Alexander Foliforov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
80Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
81Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
82Rory Sutherland (Aus) Movistar Team
83Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
84Magno Prado Nazaret (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour
85Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
86Pawel Franczak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
87Airan Fernandez Casasola (Spa) Matrix Powertag
88João Gaspar (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour0:11:47
89Artur Ershov (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
90Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
91Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
92Arnau Soe Vall (Spa) Burgos BH
93Pablo Torres Muino (Spa) Burgos BH
94Alexander Evtushenko (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo
95Flavio Cardoso (Bra) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour0:13:30
96Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Gazprom-Rusvelo0:17:28
97Kamil Gradek (Pol) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
98Maxim Belkov (Rus) Team Katusha0:17:38
99Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Team Katusha
100Miguel Angel Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
101Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
102Miguel Angel Ballesteros (Spa) Spain
OTLAleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha0:28:22
OTLAntonio Jesus Soto (Spa) Spain0:30:09
OTLRuben Pols (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:35:20
OTLHayato Yoshida (Jpn) Matrix Powertag
OTLSander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
OTLGotzon Udondo (Spa) Euskadi-Basque Country
OTLPablo Urtasun (Spa) Funvic Soul Cycles - Carrefour0:37:25
OTLRubén Montoya López (Spa) Spain0:37:40
OTLKenji Takubo (Jpn) Matrix Powertag0:38:38
DNFJunya Sano (Jpn) Matrix Powertag
DNFSergio Pardilla (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNFLuis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNFEloy Teruel Rovira (Spa) Louletano - Hospital De Loule
DNFDavide Malacarne (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFAdrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFCarlos Barbero (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNFAlvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos BH
DNFVictor Martin Hernandez (Spa) Burgos BH
DNFIgor Merino Cortazar (Spa) Burgos BH
DNFJulien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFHugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFRalf Matzka (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
DNFJosé Mendes (Por) Bora-Argon 18
DNFDaiki Yasuhara (Jpn) Matrix Powertag
DNFAnder Barrenetxea (Spa) Euskadi-Basque Country
DNFJuan Carlos Riutort Martinez (Spa) Burgos BH
DNFJiri Polnicky (Cze) Verva ActiveJet Pro Cycling Team
DNFJose Antonio De Segovia Botella (Spa) Louletano - Hospital De Loule
DNFAntonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team

 

