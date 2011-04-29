Trending

Förster grabs Avilés sprint

Schumacher retains lead on morning stage

Image 1 of 5

At the start of stage 2a

At the start of stage 2a
(Image credit: Vuelta Ciclista a Asturias)
Image 2 of 5

The breakaway on stage 2a Carlos Oyarzun (Movistar), Juan José Oroz (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Jose Vicente Toribio (Andalucia Caja Granada) and Kirill Sveshniskov (Russian Federation)

The breakaway on stage 2a Carlos Oyarzun (Movistar), Juan José Oroz (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Jose Vicente Toribio (Andalucia Caja Granada) and Kirill Sveshniskov (Russian Federation)
(Image credit: Vuelta Ciclista a Asturias)
Image 3 of 5

Robert Förster and Joaquin Sobrino (Caja Rural)

Robert Förster and Joaquin Sobrino (Caja Rural)
(Image credit: Vuelta Ciclista a Asturias)
Image 4 of 5

Robert Förster (UnitedHealthcare) wins the sprint

Robert Förster (UnitedHealthcare) wins the sprint
(Image credit: Vuelta Ciclista a Asturias)
Image 5 of 5

Stefan Schumacher in the leader's jersey at the Vuelta Asturias

Stefan Schumacher in the leader's jersey at the Vuelta Asturias
(Image credit: Vuelta Ciclista a Asturias)

Ruben Jimenez (2016-Burgos Castilla y Leon) was the first rider across the finish line on stage 2a of the Vuelta Asturias, but the victory went to Robert Förster (Unitedhealthcare) after the peloton had been sent the wrong direction by Spanish police with just 5km to go.

At that point, a four-man break featuring Carlos Oyarzun (Movistar), Juan José Oroz (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Jose Vicente Toribio (Andalucia Caja Granada) and Kirill Sveshniskov (Russian Federation) was 20 seconds clear of the bunch. Both the break and the chasing bunch were sent off course, and stopped for 15 minutes as confusion reigned.

Meanwhile, Jimenez, who had been dropped by the peloton, came past the same point and followed the correct route to the finish. The Spaniard was the first man across the line and looked to have snatched an implausible victory.

However, following protests from the peloton, they raced the final 5km, which resulted in a bunch sprint that saw Robert Förster edge out Sergey Shilov (Russian Federation) and Jimenez’s teammate Manuel Anton.

After pausing to deliberate, the race commissaires opted to award the victory to Förster, while Jimenez was placed in 113th and last place, albeit given the same time as the rest of the bunch.

Stefan Schumacher (Miche - Guerciotti) retains his overall lead ahead of Friday afternoon’s time trial.

 

 

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling2:06:01
2Sergey Shilov (Rus) Russian Federation
3Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
4Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Caja Rural
5Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Efapel
6Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
7Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) LA - Antarte
8Pascual Orengo Lopez (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
9Roberto Cesaro (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
10Francisco J Pacheco Torres (Spa) Spain
11Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
12Jaime Alberto Castaneda Ortega (Col) EPM - UNE
13Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
14Oscar Grau (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
15Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Barbot - Efapel
16Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC
17Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
18César Fonte (Por) Barbot - Efapel
19Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
20Ion Pardo Abarzuza (Spa) Onda
21Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Barbot - Efapel
22Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
23Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
24Constantino Zaballa Gutierrez (Spa) Miche - Guerciotti
25Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
26Noel Martin Infante (Spa) Orbea Continental
27Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche - Guerciotti
28Hugo Sabido (Por) LA - Antarte
29Slawomir Kohut (Pol) Miche - Guerciotti
30Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
31Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Miche - Guerciotti
32Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
33Kirill Sveshniskov (Rus) Russian Federation
34Aritz Bagües (Spa) Orbea Continental
35Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
36Santiago Perez Fernandez (Spa) Barbot - Efapel
37Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Onda
38Helder Oliveira (Por) Onda
39Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) Barbot - Efapel
40Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Orbea Continental
41Volodymyr Zagorodny (Ukr) Miche - Guerciotti
42Bruno Silva (Por) LA - Antarte
43Virgilio Martins Dos Santos (Por) LA - Antarte
44Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
45Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE
46Célio Alves (Por) Onda
47Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
48Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
49Rui Miguel Sousa Barbosa (Por) Barbot - Efapel
50Artur Ershow (Rus) Russian Federation
51Sergey Chernetskiy (Rus) Russian Federation
52Hugo De Matos Sancho (Por) LA - Antarte
53Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
54David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
55Marcos Garcia (Spa) Spain
56Juan Javier Estrada Ruiz (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
57Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Russian Federation
58Sergey Belykh (Rus) Russian Federation
59Hernani Broco (Por) LA - Antarte
60Vicente García De Mateos (Spa) Spain
61David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC
62Victor Cabedo (Spa) Orbea Continental
63José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
64Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
65Alberto Gallego (Spa) Spain
66Pedro Merino Criado (Spa) Miche - Guerciotti
67Ricardo Vilela (Por) Onda
68Higinio Fernández (Spa) Caja Rural
69Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Russian Federation
70Daniel Eduardo Moreira Silva (Por) Onda
71Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - UNE
72Miguel Angel Candil Delgado (Spa) LA - Antarte
73Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
74Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
75Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
76Giovanni Manuel Baez Alvarez (Col) EPM - UNE
77Edward Stiver Ortiz Caro (Col) EPM - UNE
78Maxim Kozyrev (Rus) Russian Federation
79Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Caja Rural
80Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
81Jon Gárate Badiola (Spa) Spain
82Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team
83José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
84Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Onda
85Guillermo Lana Baquedano (Spa) Caja Rural
86Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team
87Rubén García Pérez (Spa) Spain
88Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
89Marcio Barbosa (Por) LA - Antarte
90José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural
91Adrian Saez (Spa) Orbea Continental
92Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) EPM - UNE
93Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Spa) Spain
94Antonio Filipe Oliveira Amorim (Por) Barbot - Efapel
95Christopher Jennings (RSA) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
96Joao Cabreira (Por) Onda
97Víctor De La Parte (Spa) Caja Rural
98Xabier Zabalo Imaz (Spa) Orbea Continental
99Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
100Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Geox-TMC
101Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team
102Francisco Jarley Colorado Hernandez (Col) EPM - UNE
103Aritz Etxebarria (Spa) Orbea Continental
104Carlos Fernando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - UNE
105David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
106Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural
107Daniel Plaza Aira (Spa) Spain
108Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
109Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural
110Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
111Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
112Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Orbea Continental
113Ruben Jimenez Ventosa (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling25pts
2Sergey Shilov (Rus) Russian Federation20
3Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León16
4Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Caja Rural14
5Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Efapel12
6Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi10
7Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) LA - Antarte9
8Pascual Orengo Lopez (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León8
9Roberto Cesaro (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti7
10Francisco J Pacheco Torres (Spa) Spain6
11Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada5
12Jaime Alberto Castaneda Ortega (Col) EPM - UNE4
13Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi3
14Oscar Grau (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León2
15Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Barbot - Efapel1

Sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team3pts
2Antonio Filipe Oliveira Amorim (Por) Barbot - Efapel2
3Kirill Sveshniskov (Rus) Russian Federation1

Local rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Santiago Perez Fernandez (Spa) Barbot - Efapel5:52:35
2Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team5:52:36
3Higinio Fernández (Spa) Caja Rural6:00:55
4Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Caja Rural6:11:37

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miche - Guerciotti17:37:48
2Epm - Une
3Caja Rural
4Barbot - Efapel0:00:05
5Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:36
6Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
7Geox - TMC0:01:23
8Onda
9La Antarte0:01:59
10Russian National Team
11Andalucia Caja Granada0:04:09
12Movistar Team0:10:17
13Orbea Continental0:12:14
14Burgos 2016 - Castilla Y León0:13:47
15Spain0:16:38

General classification after stage 2a
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Miche - Guerciotti5:52:26
2Constantino Zaballa Gutierrez (Spa) Miche - Guerciotti0:00:03
3David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC0:00:06
4Santiago Perez Fernandez (Spa) Barbot - Efapel0:00:09
5Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:00:10
6Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
7Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Barbot - Efapel
8Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
9Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Onda
10Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE
11Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
12Marcos Garcia (Spa) Spain
13Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Russian Federation
14David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
15Hernani Broco (Por) LA - Antarte
16Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Caja Rural
17Ricardo Vilela (Por) Onda
18Edward Stiver Ortiz Caro (Col) EPM - UNE
19Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - UNE
20Giovanni Manuel Baez Alvarez (Col) EPM - UNE
21Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) EPM - UNE
22José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural
23Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
24Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural
25Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
26Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) Barbot - Efapel0:00:15
27Sergey Shilov (Rus) Russian Federation0:00:42
28Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Efapel0:00:46
29Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) LA - Antarte
30César Fonte (Por) Barbot - Efapel
31Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
32Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Orbea Continental
33Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
34Pedro Merino Criado (Spa) Miche - Guerciotti
35Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
36Carlos Fernando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - UNE
37Hugo Sabido (Por) LA - Antarte0:01:31
38Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:01:33
39Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC
40Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
41Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
42Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
43Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
44Sergey Chernetskiy (Rus) Russian Federation
45Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
46Hugo De Matos Sancho (Por) LA - Antarte
47Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
48Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
49Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Onda
50Kirill Sveshniskov (Rus) Russian Federation0:02:07
51Helder Oliveira (Por) Onda0:02:08
52Célio Alves (Por) Onda
53Virgilio Martins Dos Santos (Por) LA - Antarte
54Victor Cabedo (Spa) Orbea Continental
55Daniel Eduardo Moreira Silva (Por) Onda
56Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
57Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Russian Federation0:03:20
58Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:04:13
59Juan Javier Estrada Ruiz (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
60Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural0:04:59
61Bruno Silva (Por) LA - Antarte0:05:02
62Artur Ershow (Rus) Russian Federation
63Christopher Jennings (RSA) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
64Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León0:08:27
65Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Barbot - Efapel
66Antonio Filipe Oliveira Amorim (Por) Barbot - Efapel
67José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team0:08:28
68Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche - Guerciotti0:08:29
69Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
70Rui Miguel Sousa Barbosa (Por) Barbot - Efapel
71Alberto Gallego (Spa) Spain
72Sergey Belykh (Rus) Russian Federation
73Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
74Higinio Fernández (Spa) Caja Rural
75José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
76Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Spa) Spain
77Marcio Barbosa (Por) LA - Antarte
78Joao Cabreira (Por) Onda
79Víctor De La Parte (Spa) Caja Rural
80Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team0:09:47
81Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team0:09:50
82Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team
83Adrian Saez (Spa) Orbea Continental
84Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Geox-TMC
85Jaime Alberto Castaneda Ortega (Col) EPM - UNE0:12:00
86Vicente García De Mateos (Spa) Spain
87Francisco Jarley Colorado Hernandez (Col) EPM - UNE
88Volodymyr Zagorodny (Ukr) Miche - Guerciotti0:14:21
89Pascual Orengo Lopez (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León0:14:24
90Roberto Cesaro (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
91Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
92Maxim Kozyrev (Rus) Russian Federation
93Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:15:52
94Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling0:15:58
95Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León0:16:25
96Francisco J Pacheco Torres (Spa) Spain0:16:27
97Ion Pardo Abarzuza (Spa) Onda
98Aritz Bagües (Spa) Orbea Continental
99Miguel Angel Candil Delgado (Spa) LA - Antarte
100Jon Gárate Badiola (Spa) Spain
101David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
102Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Caja Rural0:19:11
103Oscar Grau (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
104Noel Martin Infante (Spa) Orbea Continental
105Slawomir Kohut (Pol) Miche - Guerciotti
106Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
107Rubén García Pérez (Spa) Spain
108Xabier Zabalo Imaz (Spa) Orbea Continental
109Aritz Etxebarria (Spa) Orbea Continental
110Daniel Plaza Aira (Spa) Spain
111Ruben Jimenez Ventosa (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
112Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Orbea Continental
113Guillermo Lana Baquedano (Spa) Caja Rural0:19:39

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Miche - Guerciotti25pts
2Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling25
3Constantino Zaballa Gutierrez (Spa) Miche - Guerciotti20
4Sergey Shilov (Rus) Russian Federation20
5David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC16
6Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León16
7Santiago Perez Fernandez (Spa) Barbot - Efapel14
8Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Caja Rural14
9Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi12
10Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Caja Rural12
11Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Efapel12
12Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team10
13Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi10
14Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) LA - Antarte9
15Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE8
16Pascual Orengo Lopez (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León8
17Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti7
18Roberto Cesaro (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti7
19Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi6
20Francisco J Pacheco Torres (Spa) Spain6
21Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Onda5
22Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada5
23Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Russian Federation4
24Jaime Alberto Castaneda Ortega (Col) EPM - UNE4
25Marcos Garcia (Spa) Spain3
26Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Barbot - Efapel2
27Oscar Grau (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León2
28Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1
29Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Barbot - Efapel1

Sprints classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team3pts
2Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural3
3Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Russian Federation3
4Antonio Filipe Oliveira Amorim (Por) Barbot - Efapel2
5Hugo Sabido (Por) LA - Antarte2
6Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León2
7Kirill Sveshniskov (Rus) Russian Federation1
8Constantino Zaballa Gutierrez (Spa) Miche - Guerciotti1
9Santiago Perez Fernandez (Spa) Barbot - Efapel1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - UNE6pts
2Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) EPM - UNE6
3Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti3
4Constantino Zaballa Gutierrez (Spa) Miche - Guerciotti2
5David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC2
6José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural1
7Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling1

Intervuelta classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Volodymyr Zagorodny (Ukr) Miche - Guerciotti3pts
2Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Barbot - Efapel2
3José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Miche - Guerciotti17:37:48
2Epm - Une
3Caja Rural
4Barbot - Efapel0:00:05
5Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:36
6Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling
7Geox - TMC0:01:23
8Onda
9La Antarte0:01:59
10Russian National Team
11Andalucia Caja Granada0:04:09
12Movistar Team0:10:17
13Orbea Continental0:12:14
14Burgos 2016 - Castilla Y León0:13:47
15Spain0:16:38

 

Latest on Cyclingnews