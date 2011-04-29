Förster grabs Avilés sprint
Schumacher retains lead on morning stage
Ruben Jimenez (2016-Burgos Castilla y Leon) was the first rider across the finish line on stage 2a of the Vuelta Asturias, but the victory went to Robert Förster (Unitedhealthcare) after the peloton had been sent the wrong direction by Spanish police with just 5km to go.
At that point, a four-man break featuring Carlos Oyarzun (Movistar), Juan José Oroz (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Jose Vicente Toribio (Andalucia Caja Granada) and Kirill Sveshniskov (Russian Federation) was 20 seconds clear of the bunch. Both the break and the chasing bunch were sent off course, and stopped for 15 minutes as confusion reigned.
Meanwhile, Jimenez, who had been dropped by the peloton, came past the same point and followed the correct route to the finish. The Spaniard was the first man across the line and looked to have snatched an implausible victory.
However, following protests from the peloton, they raced the final 5km, which resulted in a bunch sprint that saw Robert Förster edge out Sergey Shilov (Russian Federation) and Jimenez’s teammate Manuel Anton.
After pausing to deliberate, the race commissaires opted to award the victory to Förster, while Jimenez was placed in 113th and last place, albeit given the same time as the rest of the bunch.
Stefan Schumacher (Miche - Guerciotti) retains his overall lead ahead of Friday afternoon’s time trial.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|2:06:01
|2
|Sergey Shilov (Rus) Russian Federation
|3
|Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|4
|Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Caja Rural
|5
|Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|6
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|7
|Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) LA - Antarte
|8
|Pascual Orengo Lopez (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|9
|Roberto Cesaro (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
|10
|Francisco J Pacheco Torres (Spa) Spain
|11
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|12
|Jaime Alberto Castaneda Ortega (Col) EPM - UNE
|13
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|14
|Oscar Grau (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|15
|Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|16
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC
|17
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|18
|César Fonte (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|19
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|20
|Ion Pardo Abarzuza (Spa) Onda
|21
|Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|22
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|23
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|24
|Constantino Zaballa Gutierrez (Spa) Miche - Guerciotti
|25
|Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|26
|Noel Martin Infante (Spa) Orbea Continental
|27
|Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche - Guerciotti
|28
|Hugo Sabido (Por) LA - Antarte
|29
|Slawomir Kohut (Pol) Miche - Guerciotti
|30
|Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|31
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Miche - Guerciotti
|32
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|33
|Kirill Sveshniskov (Rus) Russian Federation
|34
|Aritz Bagües (Spa) Orbea Continental
|35
|Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
|36
|Santiago Perez Fernandez (Spa) Barbot - Efapel
|37
|Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Onda
|38
|Helder Oliveira (Por) Onda
|39
|Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) Barbot - Efapel
|40
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Orbea Continental
|41
|Volodymyr Zagorodny (Ukr) Miche - Guerciotti
|42
|Bruno Silva (Por) LA - Antarte
|43
|Virgilio Martins Dos Santos (Por) LA - Antarte
|44
|Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|45
|Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE
|46
|Célio Alves (Por) Onda
|47
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|48
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|49
|Rui Miguel Sousa Barbosa (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|50
|Artur Ershow (Rus) Russian Federation
|51
|Sergey Chernetskiy (Rus) Russian Federation
|52
|Hugo De Matos Sancho (Por) LA - Antarte
|53
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|54
|David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|55
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Spain
|56
|Juan Javier Estrada Ruiz (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|57
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Russian Federation
|58
|Sergey Belykh (Rus) Russian Federation
|59
|Hernani Broco (Por) LA - Antarte
|60
|Vicente García De Mateos (Spa) Spain
|61
|David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|62
|Victor Cabedo (Spa) Orbea Continental
|63
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|64
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|65
|Alberto Gallego (Spa) Spain
|66
|Pedro Merino Criado (Spa) Miche - Guerciotti
|67
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Onda
|68
|Higinio Fernández (Spa) Caja Rural
|69
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Russian Federation
|70
|Daniel Eduardo Moreira Silva (Por) Onda
|71
|Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - UNE
|72
|Miguel Angel Candil Delgado (Spa) LA - Antarte
|73
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|74
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|75
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|76
|Giovanni Manuel Baez Alvarez (Col) EPM - UNE
|77
|Edward Stiver Ortiz Caro (Col) EPM - UNE
|78
|Maxim Kozyrev (Rus) Russian Federation
|79
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Caja Rural
|80
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|81
|Jon Gárate Badiola (Spa) Spain
|82
|Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team
|83
|José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|84
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Onda
|85
|Guillermo Lana Baquedano (Spa) Caja Rural
|86
|Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team
|87
|Rubén García Pérez (Spa) Spain
|88
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
|89
|Marcio Barbosa (Por) LA - Antarte
|90
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural
|91
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Orbea Continental
|92
|Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) EPM - UNE
|93
|Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Spa) Spain
|94
|Antonio Filipe Oliveira Amorim (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|95
|Christopher Jennings (RSA) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|96
|Joao Cabreira (Por) Onda
|97
|Víctor De La Parte (Spa) Caja Rural
|98
|Xabier Zabalo Imaz (Spa) Orbea Continental
|99
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|100
|Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Geox-TMC
|101
|Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team
|102
|Francisco Jarley Colorado Hernandez (Col) EPM - UNE
|103
|Aritz Etxebarria (Spa) Orbea Continental
|104
|Carlos Fernando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - UNE
|105
|David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|106
|Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural
|107
|Daniel Plaza Aira (Spa) Spain
|108
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|109
|Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural
|110
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|111
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|112
|Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Orbea Continental
|113
|Ruben Jimenez Ventosa (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Santiago Perez Fernandez (Spa) Barbot - Efapel
|5:52:35
|2
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|5:52:36
|3
|Higinio Fernández (Spa) Caja Rural
|6:00:55
|4
|Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Caja Rural
|6:11:37
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Miche - Guerciotti
|5:52:26
|2
|Constantino Zaballa Gutierrez (Spa) Miche - Guerciotti
|0:00:03
|3
|David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|0:00:06
|4
|Santiago Perez Fernandez (Spa) Barbot - Efapel
|0:00:09
|5
|Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:00:10
|6
|Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|7
|Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|8
|Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
|9
|Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Onda
|10
|Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE
|11
|Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team
|12
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Spain
|13
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Russian Federation
|14
|David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC
|15
|Hernani Broco (Por) LA - Antarte
|16
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Caja Rural
|17
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Onda
|18
|Edward Stiver Ortiz Caro (Col) EPM - UNE
|19
|Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - UNE
|20
|Giovanni Manuel Baez Alvarez (Col) EPM - UNE
|21
|Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) EPM - UNE
|22
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural
|23
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|24
|Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural
|25
|Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|26
|Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) Barbot - Efapel
|0:00:15
|27
|Sergey Shilov (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:00:42
|28
|Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|0:00:46
|29
|Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) LA - Antarte
|30
|César Fonte (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|31
|Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|32
|Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Orbea Continental
|33
|Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|34
|Pedro Merino Criado (Spa) Miche - Guerciotti
|35
|Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|36
|Carlos Fernando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - UNE
|37
|Hugo Sabido (Por) LA - Antarte
|0:01:31
|38
|Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:01:33
|39
|Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC
|40
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|41
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|42
|Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|43
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|44
|Sergey Chernetskiy (Rus) Russian Federation
|45
|Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|46
|Hugo De Matos Sancho (Por) LA - Antarte
|47
|Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC
|48
|Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|49
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Onda
|50
|Kirill Sveshniskov (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:02:07
|51
|Helder Oliveira (Por) Onda
|0:02:08
|52
|Célio Alves (Por) Onda
|53
|Virgilio Martins Dos Santos (Por) LA - Antarte
|54
|Victor Cabedo (Spa) Orbea Continental
|55
|Daniel Eduardo Moreira Silva (Por) Onda
|56
|Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team
|57
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Russian Federation
|0:03:20
|58
|Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:04:13
|59
|Juan Javier Estrada Ruiz (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|60
|Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:04:59
|61
|Bruno Silva (Por) LA - Antarte
|0:05:02
|62
|Artur Ershow (Rus) Russian Federation
|63
|Christopher Jennings (RSA) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|64
|Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|0:08:27
|65
|Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|66
|Antonio Filipe Oliveira Amorim (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|67
|José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:08:28
|68
|Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche - Guerciotti
|0:08:29
|69
|Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|70
|Rui Miguel Sousa Barbosa (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|71
|Alberto Gallego (Spa) Spain
|72
|Sergey Belykh (Rus) Russian Federation
|73
|Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|74
|Higinio Fernández (Spa) Caja Rural
|75
|José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|76
|Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Spa) Spain
|77
|Marcio Barbosa (Por) LA - Antarte
|78
|Joao Cabreira (Por) Onda
|79
|Víctor De La Parte (Spa) Caja Rural
|80
|Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team
|0:09:47
|81
|Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:09:50
|82
|Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team
|83
|Adrian Saez (Spa) Orbea Continental
|84
|Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Geox-TMC
|85
|Jaime Alberto Castaneda Ortega (Col) EPM - UNE
|0:12:00
|86
|Vicente García De Mateos (Spa) Spain
|87
|Francisco Jarley Colorado Hernandez (Col) EPM - UNE
|88
|Volodymyr Zagorodny (Ukr) Miche - Guerciotti
|0:14:21
|89
|Pascual Orengo Lopez (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|0:14:24
|90
|Roberto Cesaro (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti
|91
|Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|92
|Maxim Kozyrev (Rus) Russian Federation
|93
|Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:15:52
|94
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|0:15:58
|95
|Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|0:16:25
|96
|Francisco J Pacheco Torres (Spa) Spain
|0:16:27
|97
|Ion Pardo Abarzuza (Spa) Onda
|98
|Aritz Bagües (Spa) Orbea Continental
|99
|Miguel Angel Candil Delgado (Spa) LA - Antarte
|100
|Jon Gárate Badiola (Spa) Spain
|101
|David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|102
|Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:19:11
|103
|Oscar Grau (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|104
|Noel Martin Infante (Spa) Orbea Continental
|105
|Slawomir Kohut (Pol) Miche - Guerciotti
|106
|Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling
|107
|Rubén García Pérez (Spa) Spain
|108
|Xabier Zabalo Imaz (Spa) Orbea Continental
|109
|Aritz Etxebarria (Spa) Orbea Continental
|110
|Daniel Plaza Aira (Spa) Spain
|111
|Ruben Jimenez Ventosa (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León
|112
|Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Orbea Continental
|113
|Guillermo Lana Baquedano (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:19:39
