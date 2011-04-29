Image 1 of 5 At the start of stage 2a (Image credit: Vuelta Ciclista a Asturias) Image 2 of 5 The breakaway on stage 2a Carlos Oyarzun (Movistar), Juan José Oroz (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Jose Vicente Toribio (Andalucia Caja Granada) and Kirill Sveshniskov (Russian Federation) (Image credit: Vuelta Ciclista a Asturias) Image 3 of 5 Robert Förster and Joaquin Sobrino (Caja Rural) (Image credit: Vuelta Ciclista a Asturias) Image 4 of 5 Robert Förster (UnitedHealthcare) wins the sprint (Image credit: Vuelta Ciclista a Asturias) Image 5 of 5 Stefan Schumacher in the leader's jersey at the Vuelta Asturias (Image credit: Vuelta Ciclista a Asturias)

Ruben Jimenez (2016-Burgos Castilla y Leon) was the first rider across the finish line on stage 2a of the Vuelta Asturias, but the victory went to Robert Förster (Unitedhealthcare) after the peloton had been sent the wrong direction by Spanish police with just 5km to go.

At that point, a four-man break featuring Carlos Oyarzun (Movistar), Juan José Oroz (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Jose Vicente Toribio (Andalucia Caja Granada) and Kirill Sveshniskov (Russian Federation) was 20 seconds clear of the bunch. Both the break and the chasing bunch were sent off course, and stopped for 15 minutes as confusion reigned.

Meanwhile, Jimenez, who had been dropped by the peloton, came past the same point and followed the correct route to the finish. The Spaniard was the first man across the line and looked to have snatched an implausible victory.

However, following protests from the peloton, they raced the final 5km, which resulted in a bunch sprint that saw Robert Förster edge out Sergey Shilov (Russian Federation) and Jimenez’s teammate Manuel Anton.

After pausing to deliberate, the race commissaires opted to award the victory to Förster, while Jimenez was placed in 113th and last place, albeit given the same time as the rest of the bunch.

Stefan Schumacher (Miche - Guerciotti) retains his overall lead ahead of Friday afternoon’s time trial.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 2:06:01 2 Sergey Shilov (Rus) Russian Federation 3 Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 4 Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Caja Rural 5 Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Efapel 6 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 7 Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) LA - Antarte 8 Pascual Orengo Lopez (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 9 Roberto Cesaro (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti 10 Francisco J Pacheco Torres (Spa) Spain 11 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 12 Jaime Alberto Castaneda Ortega (Col) EPM - UNE 13 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 14 Oscar Grau (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 15 Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Barbot - Efapel 16 Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC 17 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 18 César Fonte (Por) Barbot - Efapel 19 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 20 Ion Pardo Abarzuza (Spa) Onda 21 Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Barbot - Efapel 22 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 23 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 24 Constantino Zaballa Gutierrez (Spa) Miche - Guerciotti 25 Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 26 Noel Martin Infante (Spa) Orbea Continental 27 Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche - Guerciotti 28 Hugo Sabido (Por) LA - Antarte 29 Slawomir Kohut (Pol) Miche - Guerciotti 30 Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 31 Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Miche - Guerciotti 32 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 33 Kirill Sveshniskov (Rus) Russian Federation 34 Aritz Bagües (Spa) Orbea Continental 35 Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti 36 Santiago Perez Fernandez (Spa) Barbot - Efapel 37 Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Onda 38 Helder Oliveira (Por) Onda 39 Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) Barbot - Efapel 40 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Orbea Continental 41 Volodymyr Zagorodny (Ukr) Miche - Guerciotti 42 Bruno Silva (Por) LA - Antarte 43 Virgilio Martins Dos Santos (Por) LA - Antarte 44 Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 45 Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE 46 Célio Alves (Por) Onda 47 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 48 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 49 Rui Miguel Sousa Barbosa (Por) Barbot - Efapel 50 Artur Ershow (Rus) Russian Federation 51 Sergey Chernetskiy (Rus) Russian Federation 52 Hugo De Matos Sancho (Por) LA - Antarte 53 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 54 David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC 55 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Spain 56 Juan Javier Estrada Ruiz (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 57 Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Russian Federation 58 Sergey Belykh (Rus) Russian Federation 59 Hernani Broco (Por) LA - Antarte 60 Vicente García De Mateos (Spa) Spain 61 David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC 62 Victor Cabedo (Spa) Orbea Continental 63 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 64 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 65 Alberto Gallego (Spa) Spain 66 Pedro Merino Criado (Spa) Miche - Guerciotti 67 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Onda 68 Higinio Fernández (Spa) Caja Rural 69 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Russian Federation 70 Daniel Eduardo Moreira Silva (Por) Onda 71 Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - UNE 72 Miguel Angel Candil Delgado (Spa) LA - Antarte 73 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 74 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 75 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 76 Giovanni Manuel Baez Alvarez (Col) EPM - UNE 77 Edward Stiver Ortiz Caro (Col) EPM - UNE 78 Maxim Kozyrev (Rus) Russian Federation 79 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Caja Rural 80 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 81 Jon Gárate Badiola (Spa) Spain 82 Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team 83 José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 84 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Onda 85 Guillermo Lana Baquedano (Spa) Caja Rural 86 Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team 87 Rubén García Pérez (Spa) Spain 88 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC 89 Marcio Barbosa (Por) LA - Antarte 90 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural 91 Adrian Saez (Spa) Orbea Continental 92 Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) EPM - UNE 93 Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Spa) Spain 94 Antonio Filipe Oliveira Amorim (Por) Barbot - Efapel 95 Christopher Jennings (RSA) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 96 Joao Cabreira (Por) Onda 97 Víctor De La Parte (Spa) Caja Rural 98 Xabier Zabalo Imaz (Spa) Orbea Continental 99 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 100 Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Geox-TMC 101 Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team 102 Francisco Jarley Colorado Hernandez (Col) EPM - UNE 103 Aritz Etxebarria (Spa) Orbea Continental 104 Carlos Fernando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - UNE 105 David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 106 Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural 107 Daniel Plaza Aira (Spa) Spain 108 Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 109 Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural 110 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 111 Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 112 Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Orbea Continental 113 Ruben Jimenez Ventosa (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 25 pts 2 Sergey Shilov (Rus) Russian Federation 20 3 Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 16 4 Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Caja Rural 14 5 Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Efapel 12 6 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 10 7 Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) LA - Antarte 9 8 Pascual Orengo Lopez (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 8 9 Roberto Cesaro (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti 7 10 Francisco J Pacheco Torres (Spa) Spain 6 11 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 5 12 Jaime Alberto Castaneda Ortega (Col) EPM - UNE 4 13 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 3 14 Oscar Grau (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 2 15 Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Barbot - Efapel 1

Sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team 3 pts 2 Antonio Filipe Oliveira Amorim (Por) Barbot - Efapel 2 3 Kirill Sveshniskov (Rus) Russian Federation 1

Local rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Santiago Perez Fernandez (Spa) Barbot - Efapel 5:52:35 2 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 5:52:36 3 Higinio Fernández (Spa) Caja Rural 6:00:55 4 Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Caja Rural 6:11:37

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Miche - Guerciotti 17:37:48 2 Epm - Une 3 Caja Rural 4 Barbot - Efapel 0:00:05 5 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:36 6 Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling 7 Geox - TMC 0:01:23 8 Onda 9 La Antarte 0:01:59 10 Russian National Team 11 Andalucia Caja Granada 0:04:09 12 Movistar Team 0:10:17 13 Orbea Continental 0:12:14 14 Burgos 2016 - Castilla Y León 0:13:47 15 Spain 0:16:38

General classification after stage 2a # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Miche - Guerciotti 5:52:26 2 Constantino Zaballa Gutierrez (Spa) Miche - Guerciotti 0:00:03 3 David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC 0:00:06 4 Santiago Perez Fernandez (Spa) Barbot - Efapel 0:00:09 5 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:00:10 6 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 7 Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Barbot - Efapel 8 Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti 9 Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Onda 10 Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE 11 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 12 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Spain 13 Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Russian Federation 14 David Blanco Rodriguez (Spa) Geox-TMC 15 Hernani Broco (Por) LA - Antarte 16 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Caja Rural 17 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Onda 18 Edward Stiver Ortiz Caro (Col) EPM - UNE 19 Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - UNE 20 Giovanni Manuel Baez Alvarez (Col) EPM - UNE 21 Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) EPM - UNE 22 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural 23 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 24 Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural 25 Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 26 Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) Barbot - Efapel 0:00:15 27 Sergey Shilov (Rus) Russian Federation 0:00:42 28 Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Efapel 0:00:46 29 Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) LA - Antarte 30 César Fonte (Por) Barbot - Efapel 31 Christian Meier (Can) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 32 Ricardo Garcia Ambroa (Spa) Orbea Continental 33 Juan José Oroz Ugalde (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 34 Pedro Merino Criado (Spa) Miche - Guerciotti 35 Jacques Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 36 Carlos Fernando Piamonte Rodriguez (Col) EPM - UNE 37 Hugo Sabido (Por) LA - Antarte 0:01:31 38 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 0:01:33 39 Fabio Felline (Ita) Geox-TMC 40 Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 41 Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 42 Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 43 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 44 Sergey Chernetskiy (Rus) Russian Federation 45 Pierre Cazaux (Fra) Euskaltel-Euskadi 46 Hugo De Matos Sancho (Por) LA - Antarte 47 Juan Jose Cobo Acebo (Spa) Geox-TMC 48 Antonio Piedra Perez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 49 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Onda 50 Kirill Sveshniskov (Rus) Russian Federation 0:02:07 51 Helder Oliveira (Por) Onda 0:02:08 52 Célio Alves (Por) Onda 53 Virgilio Martins Dos Santos (Por) LA - Antarte 54 Victor Cabedo (Spa) Orbea Continental 55 Daniel Eduardo Moreira Silva (Por) Onda 56 Imanol Erviti Ollo (Spa) Movistar Team 57 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Russian Federation 0:03:20 58 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:04:13 59 Juan Javier Estrada Ruiz (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 60 Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural 0:04:59 61 Bruno Silva (Por) LA - Antarte 0:05:02 62 Artur Ershow (Rus) Russian Federation 63 Christopher Jennings (RSA) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 64 Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 0:08:27 65 Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Barbot - Efapel 66 Antonio Filipe Oliveira Amorim (Por) Barbot - Efapel 67 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 0:08:28 68 Krzysztof Szczawinski (Pol) Miche - Guerciotti 0:08:29 69 Pablo Urtasun Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 70 Rui Miguel Sousa Barbosa (Por) Barbot - Efapel 71 Alberto Gallego (Spa) Spain 72 Sergey Belykh (Rus) Russian Federation 73 Daniel Sesma (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 74 Higinio Fernández (Spa) Caja Rural 75 José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 76 Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Spa) Spain 77 Marcio Barbosa (Por) LA - Antarte 78 Joao Cabreira (Por) Onda 79 Víctor De La Parte (Spa) Caja Rural 80 Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team 0:09:47 81 Francisco Perez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:09:50 82 Javier Iriarte (Spa) Movistar Team 83 Adrian Saez (Spa) Orbea Continental 84 Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Geox-TMC 85 Jaime Alberto Castaneda Ortega (Col) EPM - UNE 0:12:00 86 Vicente García De Mateos (Spa) Spain 87 Francisco Jarley Colorado Hernandez (Col) EPM - UNE 88 Volodymyr Zagorodny (Ukr) Miche - Guerciotti 0:14:21 89 Pascual Orengo Lopez (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 0:14:24 90 Roberto Cesaro (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti 91 Javier Ramirez Abeja (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 92 Maxim Kozyrev (Rus) Russian Federation 93 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:15:52 94 Morgan Schmitt (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 0:15:58 95 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 0:16:25 96 Francisco J Pacheco Torres (Spa) Spain 0:16:27 97 Ion Pardo Abarzuza (Spa) Onda 98 Aritz Bagües (Spa) Orbea Continental 99 Miguel Angel Candil Delgado (Spa) LA - Antarte 100 Jon Gárate Badiola (Spa) Spain 101 David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 102 Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Caja Rural 0:19:11 103 Oscar Grau (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 104 Noel Martin Infante (Spa) Orbea Continental 105 Slawomir Kohut (Pol) Miche - Guerciotti 106 Davide Frattini (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 107 Rubén García Pérez (Spa) Spain 108 Xabier Zabalo Imaz (Spa) Orbea Continental 109 Aritz Etxebarria (Spa) Orbea Continental 110 Daniel Plaza Aira (Spa) Spain 111 Ruben Jimenez Ventosa (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 112 Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Orbea Continental 113 Guillermo Lana Baquedano (Spa) Caja Rural 0:19:39

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Miche - Guerciotti 25 pts 2 Robert Förster (Ger) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 25 3 Constantino Zaballa Gutierrez (Spa) Miche - Guerciotti 20 4 Sergey Shilov (Rus) Russian Federation 20 5 David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC 16 6 Manuel Anton (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 16 7 Santiago Perez Fernandez (Spa) Barbot - Efapel 14 8 Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Caja Rural 14 9 Inaki Isasi Flores (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 12 10 Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Caja Rural 12 11 Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Efapel 12 12 Luis Pasamontes Rodriguez (Spa) Movistar Team 10 13 Ruben Perez Moreno (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 10 14 Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) LA - Antarte 9 15 Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (Col) EPM - UNE 8 16 Pascual Orengo Lopez (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 8 17 Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti 7 18 Roberto Cesaro (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti 7 19 Gorka Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi 6 20 Francisco J Pacheco Torres (Spa) Spain 6 21 Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Onda 5 22 Jesus Rosendo Prado (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 5 23 Alexander Rybakov (Rus) Russian Federation 4 24 Jaime Alberto Castaneda Ortega (Col) EPM - UNE 4 25 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Spain 3 26 Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Barbot - Efapel 2 27 Oscar Grau (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 2 28 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1 29 Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Barbot - Efapel 1

Sprints classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Carlos Oyarzun (Chi) Movistar Team 3 pts 2 Iñigo Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural 3 3 Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Russian Federation 3 4 Antonio Filipe Oliveira Amorim (Por) Barbot - Efapel 2 5 Hugo Sabido (Por) LA - Antarte 2 6 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Burgos 2016 - Castilla y León 2 7 Kirill Sveshniskov (Rus) Russian Federation 1 8 Constantino Zaballa Gutierrez (Spa) Miche - Guerciotti 1 9 Santiago Perez Fernandez (Spa) Barbot - Efapel 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rafael Infantino Abreu (Col) EPM - UNE 6 pts 2 Walter Fernando Pedraza Morales (Col) EPM - UNE 6 3 Pasquale Muto (Ita) Miche - Guerciotti 3 4 Constantino Zaballa Gutierrez (Spa) Miche - Guerciotti 2 5 David Gutierrez Gutierrez (Spa) Geox-TMC 2 6 José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural 1 7 Charles Wegelius (GBr) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling 1

Intervuelta classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Volodymyr Zagorodny (Ukr) Miche - Guerciotti 3 pts 2 Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Barbot - Efapel 2 3 José Ivan Gutierrez Palacios (Spa) Movistar Team 1