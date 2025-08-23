Deutschland Tour stage 3: Søren Wærenskjold declared stage winner as Van Poppel relegated
The Uno-X Mobility rider beat Emilien Jeannière and Sam Watson in a chaotic sprint finish to extend his overall lead ahead of the final stage
Søren Wærenskjold (Uno-X Mobility) was declared the winner of stage 3 of the Deutschland Tour after Danny van Poppel (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) was relegated for deviating from his line in the sprint.
Emilien Jeanniere (TotalEnergies) was second and Sam Watson (Ineos Grenadiers) third.
"I've seen the footage, and I think it was the right decision. It's not the way I want to win. He was the strongest one but he didn't keep the line. If he just kept the line he would have won anyway," Wærenskjold said.
The sprint could have been a disaster as Matthew Brennan (Visma-Lease a Bike) tried to squeeze through between Van Poppel and Wærenskjold, but the Dutch champion moved left and squeezed Brennan out, nearly causing a crash.
Long after Van Poppel had celebrated what would have been a victory, the officials reversed the result, pushing the Norwegian to the top of the leaderboard.
With the time bonus for the stage win, Wærenskjold continues as race leader now ten seconds ahead of Jhonatan Narváez (UAE Team Emirates XRG). Riley Sheehan (Israel-Premier Tech) is third at 15 seconds.
The Norwegian had to fight his way back to the peloton after being distanced on a climb during the stage but managed to get back on his own.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
"It was super hard, also mentally after I was alone at the end after I got some good help from my teammates. Unfortunately they didn't stick with me over the hardest climb. I was just waiting for them to attack and say, 'that's it, it's over for me' - luckily they didn't attack and I could get some bonus seconds in the end."
Stage 3 of the Deutschland Tour was tightly controlled by the peloton, with a three-rider breakaway lasting only the first half of the 175.7km stage from Arnsberg to Kassel.
Enzo Leijnse (Picnic-PostNL), Marco Haller (Tudor) and Jannik Steimle (Q36.5) gained over three minutes but Lidl-Trek and Visma-Lease a Bike set a furious pace to reel them in with 83km to go.
The battle for the GC between Narvaez and Wærenskjold continued at the bonus sprint with 3km to go, where Narváez got the better of the race leader.
Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) led the peloton in to the final few hundred metres but after Wærenskjold opened up the sprint, his teammate Matthew Brennan could not find his way through and Van Poppel snatched the win.
Then, officials reversed the result after deciding Van Poppel had deviated from his line.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
'I've got a set of boxers, a set of socks, so it's no stress' - Finlay Pickering unfazed by last-minute plunge into Grand Tour debut at Vuelta a España22-year-old Briton super-late substitute for injured Bahrain Victorious teammate Damiano Caruso
-
'It's never as easy as it looks' - Jasper Philipsen's rollercoaster 2025 season continues with fourth stage win and first lead in the Vuelta a EspañaAlpecin-Deceuninck sprinter bounces back after crashing out of Tour de France
-
The current GC standings at the Vuelta a España 2025Jasper Philipsen leads the race overall after he took the victory on the opening stage in Italy
-
As it happened: bunch sprint decides stage one of the 2025 Vuelta a EspañaThe final Grand Tour of the season gets underway with the Gran Salida in Turin, marking a first-ever Italian start for La Vuelta