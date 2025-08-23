Deutschland Tour stage 3: Søren Wærenskjold declared stage winner as Van Poppel relegated

The Uno-X Mobility rider beat Emilien Jeannière and Sam Watson in a chaotic sprint finish to extend his overall lead ahead of the final stage

The sprint on stage 3 of the Deutschland Tour
Søren Wærenskjold (Uno-X Mobility) was declared the winner of stage 3 of the Deutschland Tour after Danny van Poppel (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe) was relegated for deviating from his line in the sprint.

Emilien Jeanniere (TotalEnergies) was second and Sam Watson (Ineos Grenadiers) third.

"I've seen the footage, and I think it was the right decision. It's not the way I want to win. He was the strongest one but he didn't keep the line. If he just kept the line he would have won anyway," Wærenskjold said.

The sprint could have been a disaster as Matthew Brennan (Visma-Lease a Bike) tried to squeeze through between Van Poppel and Wærenskjold, but the Dutch champion moved left and squeezed Brennan out, nearly causing a crash.

With the time bonus for the stage win, Wærenskjold continues as race leader now ten seconds ahead of Jhonatan Narváez (UAE Team Emirates XRG). Riley Sheehan (Israel-Premier Tech) is third at 15 seconds.

The battle for the GC between Narvaez and Wærenskjold continued at the bonus sprint with 3km to go, where Narváez got the better of the race leader.

Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) led the peloton in to the final few hundred metres but after Wærenskjold opened up the sprint, his teammate Matthew Brennan could not find his way through and Van Poppel snatched the win.

Results

