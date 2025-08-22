Ben Turner dashes from Renewi Tour to ride Vuelta a España as Finlay Pickering replaces Damiano Caruso on Friday afternoon

By published

Late sickness and fractures spark last minute roster changes

TURIN, ITALY - AUGUST 21: A general view of Egan Bernal of Colombia, Filippo Ganna of Italy, Michal Kwiatkowski of Poland, Bob Jungels of Luxembourg, Brandon Smith Rivera of Colombia, Magnus Sheffield of United States, Victor Langellotti of Monaco, Lucas Hamilton of Australia and Team INEOS Grenadiers during the La Vuelta - 80th Tour of Spain 2025, Team Presentation / #UCIWT / on August 21, 2025 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Vuelta a España start list changed suddenly in the final hours before rider registration on Friday, with Ben Turner dashing from Renewi Tour in Belgium to replace a sick Chris Hamilton in the Ineos Grenadiers line-up.

Fellow Briton Finlay Pickering also got a last minute call-up on Friday, replacing Damiano Caruso in the Bahrain Victorious team after the Italian fell and broke a bone in his hand less than 48 hours from the start of the Vuelta.

Turner did not start stage 3 of the Rensi Tour on Friday and instead jumped on a plane to Italy to ride the Vuelta a España. Ineos Grenadiers were forced to make the late change after Lucas Hamilton became sick on Thursday. They attended the team presentation with just seven riders.

37-year-old Caruso had shown considerable promise for the Vuelta a España after he took a solo stage victory in the warm-up Vuelta a Burgos race. He won an ultra-tough mountain stage in the Vuelta back in 2021 and even attended Thursday's team presentation.

Subscribe to Cyclingnews for unlimited access to our 2025 Vuelta a España coverage. Our team of journalists are on the ground from the Italian Gran Partida through to Madrid, bringing you breaking news, analysis, and more, from every stage of the Grand Tour as it happens. Find out more.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.