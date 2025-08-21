Free Landa - 2025 Vuelta a España 'a trial-run' for life without Remco Evenepoel at Soudal-QuickStep

Soudal-QuickStep leader looking for stage wins rather than join GC battle

Mikel Landa crashed out of the 2025 Giro d&#039;Italia during stage 1
For veteran Soudal-QuickStep leader Mikel Landa, the 2025 Vuelta a España is a test of his own condition after his terrible crash in the Giro d'Italia and of how the Belgian team will compete in Grand Tours without Remco Evenepoel in the years to come.

Remco Evenepoel's imminent departure from the squad for Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe will radically change Soudal-QuickStep's goals in Grand Tours racing, given a pivot back to Classics racing and no direct Evenepole replacement.

Instead, Landa revealed, Soudal-QuickStep will target stage wins in the Grand Tours, starting with the 2025 Vuelta a España, in a dress rehearsal for the future.

"But then I'll look to do well in the second and third week, the last time we went up the Angliru [in 2023 - Ed.] I did pretty well" - finishing fourth and giving Vuelta a España winner Sepp Kuss a wheel to follow in the finale in the process - "And maybe that can happen again, too."

