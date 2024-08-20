Vuelta a Espana stage 4 Live - Pico Villuercas summit finish brings first major GC test

Refresh

-65km On the road to Pico Villuercas, meanwhile, Red Bull continue to set the temp, 2:15 down on the five escapees.

Kaden Groves scored his first victory since the final day of last year's Vuelta when he won in Ourem on stage 2, and the Australian placed second behind Wout van Aert yesterday. He's in the news again today, after Alpecin-Deceuninck announced that he has signed a two-year contract extension with the team. Groves had been linked with a possible move to Astana-Qazaqstan but he has opted to stay put despite the presence of Jasper Philipsen on his current team.

Bruno Armirail remains the virtual overall leader but his prospects of taking the red jersey for real appear to be diminishing as the day draws on. Red Bull have not given the escapees very much leeway and at this juncture, it looks as though the GC contenders will fight out stage victory on Pico Villuercas.

Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe set the pace in the peloton. (Image credit: Getty Images)

-80km The escapees are still 25km or so from the base of the day's penultimate climb. Back in the bunch, meanwhile, Red Bull continue to do all of the pace-making. Visma-Lease a Bike, who have both the current red jersey and the defending champion in their line-up, are enjoying a free ride for the time being, as are UAE Team Emirates.

-85km The early impression from today's stage is that Primoz Roglic is confident about his prospects. Rather than allow the breakaway amass a sizeable lead, Red Bull are continuing to set a pace on the front and the gap has dropped inside two minutes.

-90km Break: Sylvain Moniquet (Lotto-Dstny), Bruno Armirail (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale), Filippo Zana (Jayco-Alula), Pablo Castrillo (Kern Pharma) and Mikel Bizkarra (Euskaltel-Euskadi) Peloton at 2:08

The break's lead is contracting slightly on this long, valley road. Red Bull's pace-setting at the head of the bunch has sliced the gap to a little over two minutes.

-98km Into the final 100km and the holding pattern remains more or less the same. Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe lead the peloton, which is 2:33 down on the five escapees.

Wout van Aert may be in the red jersey of race leader, but his role in the Visma-Lease a Bike squad today is clear. As if to hammer home the point, he helps to pace Sepp Kuss back up to the peloton after the American drops back to the team car. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After this long, sweeping descent off the Piornal, the race will face into 40km or so of valley road ahead of the day's next climb, the category 3 Puerto de Miravete. The heat, so typical of Extremadura at this point of the year, is another factor on today's stage. The current temperature is 36.1°C, and there are plenty of riders who will pay later in the day for their exertions in these conditions.

-107km Break: Sylvain Moniquet (Lotto-Dstny), Bruno Armirail (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale), Filippo Zana (Jayco-Alula), Pablo Castrillo (Kern Pharma) and Mikel Bizkarra (Euskaltel-Euskadi) Peloton at 2:57

Primož Roglič’s Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe squad continue to police matters at the head of the peloton on behalf of the three-time winner. After Roglič’s encouraging display in the opening time trial, today’s stage is an important examination of his credentials.

-116km Sylvain Moniquet leads the break over the summit of the Alto de Piornal with a lead of 3:33 over the peloton.

Bruno Armirail and Mikel Bizkarra lead the break on stage 4 of the Vuelta a Espana. (Image credit: Getty Images)

-121km Break: Sylvain Moniquet (Lotto-Dstny), Bruno Armirail (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale), Filippo Zana (Jayco-Alula), Pablo Castrillo (Kern Pharma) and Mikel Bizkarra (Euskaltel-Euskadi) Peloton at 3:00

Roglic is riding this Vuelta after injuring his back in the crash that forced him to abandon the Tour de France. The Slovenian was the best of the GC men in Saturday's opening time trial but these first mountains are a bigger test of his recovery, as he acknowledged at the start. "It’s definitely going in the right direction. It’s better and better. Even though I still feel the back, it’s so far so good. We will see today on the first climbs when I really push it," said Roglic, who smiled when asked if it was an advantage to have raced up Pico Villuercas before. "With a steep one like this, it’s maybe better not to know what is waiting for you. But you need to have the elgs at the end." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Primoz Roglic's Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe squad are setting the tempo in the peloton on the slopes of Piornal, which feels like a statement of intent from the three-time champion.

-127km Sylvain Moniquet (Lotto-Dstny), Bruno Armirail (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale), Filippo Zana (Jayco-Alula), Pablo Castrillo (Kern Pharma) and Mikel Bizkarra (Euskaltel-Euskadi) are on the lower slopes of the Piornal with a lead of 2:39 over the peloton.

Armirail, who began the day 31 seconds down on GC, is the virtual race leader as the five escapees ride in the short valley that leads to the foot of the category 1 Alto de Piornal (13.9km at 5.6%). Remco Evenepoel won atop the Piornal in the final week of the 2022 Vuelta, all but sealing his final overall victory. (Image credit: Getty Images)

-136km Break: Sylvain Moniquet (Lotto-Dstny), Bruno Armirail (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale), Filippo Zana (Jayco-Alula), Pablo Castrillo (Kern Pharma) and Mikel Bizkarra (Euskaltel-Euskadi) Peloton at 2:25

Meanwhile, Ineos' Thymen Arensman and Oscar Rodriguez are reportedly among the fallers in a crash in the peloton.

That gap extends swiftly over the other side, with the peloton now seemingly content to grant this group some leeway.

-146km Sylvain Moniquet (Lotto Dstny) leads the race over the top of the Puerto de Cabezabellosa, where the early break may finally have taken shape. Moniquet is joined at the front by Bruno Armirail (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale), Filippo Zana (Jayco-Alula), Pablo Castrillo (Kern Pharma) and Mikel Bizkarra (Euskaltel-Euskadi), and they are more than half a minute clear of the bunch as they crest the summit.

The front group expands to twleve riders but the body of the peloton is only five seconds back and the race looks like to come back together once again. After rather sedate openings to the first two road stages of the Vuelta, today's stage is altogether more attritional.

-150km The indefatigable Armirail tries again, this time in the company of William Junior Lecerf (Soudal-QuickStep), Sylvain Moniquet (Lotto-Dstny), Mikel Bizkarra (Euskaltel-Euskadi) and Filippo Zana (Jayco-Alula). The quintet opens a slender lead over the peloton on the climb.

Armiral and Sepulveda go on the offensive once again, this time in a five-man group with Brandon Rivera (Ineos), but the move is quickly brought to heel.

-152km The escapees are reeled back in by the peloton on the lower slopes of the climb, where the pace remains very brisk indeed. We can expect further fractures of the bunch as the road continues to rise.

-153km The eleven leaders hit the foot of the category 2 Puerto de Cabezabellosa (9.2km at 5.4%) with a lead of 10 seconds over the peloton. It's been a blistering start to proceedings, with an average pace just shy of 50kph thus far.

The two breakaway groups merge, leaving eleven riders at the head of the race, but the peloton is only ten seconds behind the leaders. The riders out in front are Josh Tarling (Ineos Grenadiers) Lorenzo Germani (Groupama-FDJ), Mauro Schmid (Jayco-AlUla), Luca Vergallito (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Simone Petilli (Intermarché-Wanty), Bruno Armirail (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale), Eduardo Sepulveda (Lotto Dstny), Harold Martin Lopez (Astana) and Antonio Jesus Soto (Kern Pharma)

A determined group is giving chase just behind the escapees. Dylan Teuns (Israel Premier Tech), Xabier Berasategi (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Bruno Armirail (Decathlon AG2R), Eduardo Sepulveda (Lotto-Dstny), Harold Martin Lopez (Astana) and Antonio Jesus Soto (Kern Pharma) are all keen to get up the road, sensing that the break might just go the distance this afternoon.

-165 There's a brisk start to proceedings and after a flurry of early attacks, Josh Tarling (Ineos Grenadiers) is off the front in the company of Lorenzo Germani (Groupama-FDJ), Mauro Schmid (Jayco-AlUla), Luca Vergallito (Alpecin-Deceuninck) and Simone Petilli (Intermarché-Wanty). This quintet has a handful of seconds in hand on the peloton, but there are plenty more riders eager to get up the road early here.

-170km The flag drops and stage 4 of the Vuelta a Espana is formally under way.

The peloton is rolling through the 6.5km neutralised section with 175 riders signing on this morning.

The peloton is assembling on the start line in Plasencia for the roll-out at 13.05 local time. They have a lengthy neutralised section before hitting kilometre zero at 13.27 or so.

The Vuelta last visited Pico Villuercas in 2021, when Romain Bardet claimed victory from the break. The climb arrives much earlier on the 2024 Vuelta, and the first summit finish of the race will bring some definition to the hierarchy of contenders. Alasdair Fotheringham's preview of today's stage is here.

General classification after stage 3 1 Wout van Aert (Bel) Team Visma - Lease a Bike 10:05:59 2 Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:13 3 Mathias Vacek (Cze) Lidl-Trek 0:00:15 4 Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:19 5 Edoardo Affini (Ita) Team Visma - Lease a Bike 0:00:21 6 Mauro Schmid (Swi) Team Jayco-AlUla 0:00:29 7 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:30 8 Bruno Armirail (Fra) Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 0:00:31 9 João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:32 10 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Movistar Team 0:00:33

Wout van Aert carries the red jersey into today's stage after his exploits in the opening three days, but the Belgian downplayed his prospects of holding the lead on Pico Villuercas. "The fun is unfortunately over now," he smiled. Alasdair Fotheringham has more here. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stage 4 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Lavuelta)

The climb of Pico Villuercas is 14.6km long with an average gradient of 6.2%. But as is so often the case on the Vuelta, the statistics gloss over the true nature of the beast. The climb is a relatively steady one for the first 10km before the road ratchets up viciously in the final 4km, with sustained double-digit gradients and ramps that touch 20%. Despite the relatively fresh legs in the peloton at this early point in the Vuelta, there should be a degree of separation among the GC contenders on a climb like this.

There are four classified climbs on the agenda this afternoon, starting with the category 2 Puerto de Cabezabellosa (9.2km at 5.4%), which is followed by the category 1 Alto de Piornal (13.9km at 5.6%). Those ascents should give the break a chance to establish itself ahead of a long stretch of valley road. The category 3 Puerto de Miravete (8km at 4.5%) comes with a little under 50km to go, and there are bonus seconds on offer at the top. The day’s key difficulty, of course, comes right at the end, with the stiff category 1 ascent to Pico Villuercas.