Live coverage

Vuelta a Espana stage 4 Live - Pico Villuercas summit finish brings first major GC test

By
last updated

Tough finale will offer clear gauge of Primož Roglič's condition

Vuelta a España - Everything you need to know

Vuelta a España favourites

Vuelta a España stage 4 preview

Vuelta a España stage 3 results

Refresh

-65km

Kaden Groves scored his first victory since the final day of last year's Vuelta when he won in Ourem on stage 2, and the Australian placed second behind Wout van Aert yesterday. He's in the news again today, after Alpecin-Deceuninck announced that he has signed a two-year contract extension with the team. Groves had been linked with a possible move to Astana-Qazaqstan but he has opted to stay put despite the presence of Jasper Philipsen on his current team.

Bruno Armirail remains the virtual overall leader but his prospects of taking the red jersey for real appear to be diminishing as the day draws on. Red Bull have not given the escapees very much leeway and at this juncture, it looks as though the GC contenders will fight out stage victory on Pico Villuercas.

Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe

Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe set the pace in the peloton. (Image credit: Getty Images)

-80km

-85km

-90km

The break's lead is contracting slightly on this long, valley road. Red Bull's pace-setting at the head of the bunch has sliced the gap to a little over two minutes.

-98km

Wout van Aert may be in the red jersey of race leader, but his role in the Visma-Lease a Bike squad today is clear. As if to hammer home the point, he helps to pace Sepp Kuss back up to the peloton after the American drops back to the team car.

After this long, sweeping descent off the Piornal, the race will face into 40km or so of valley road ahead of the day's next climb, the category 3 Puerto de Miravete. The heat, so typical of Extremadura at this point of the year, is another factor on today's stage. The current temperature is 36.1°C, and there are plenty of riders who will pay later in the day for their exertions in these conditions.

-107km

Primož Roglič’s Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe squad continue to police matters at the head of the peloton on behalf of the three-time winner. After Roglič’s encouraging display in the opening time trial, today’s stage is an important examination of his credentials.

-116km

PICO VILLUERCAS SPAIN AUGUST 20 LR Bruno Armirail of France and Team Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale and Mikel Bizkarra of Spain and Team Euskaltel Euskadi compete in the breakaway during the La Vuelta 79th Tour of Spain 2024 Stage 4 a 1705km stage from Plasencia to Pico Villuercas 1544m UCIWT on August 20 2024 in Pico Villuercas Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

Bruno Armirail and Mikel Bizkarra lead the break on stage 4 of the Vuelta a Espana. (Image credit: Getty Images)

-121km

Roglic is riding this Vuelta after injuring his back in the crash that forced him to abandon the Tour de France. The Slovenian was the best of the GC men in Saturday's opening time trial but these first mountains are a bigger test of his recovery, as he acknowledged at the start. "It’s definitely going in the right direction. It’s better and better. Even though I still feel the back, it’s so far so good. We will see today on the first climbs when I really push it," said Roglic, who smiled when asked if it was an advantage to have raced up Pico Villuercas before. "With a steep one like this, it’s maybe better not to know what is waiting for you. But you need to have the elgs at the end."

Primoz Roglic's Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe squad are setting the tempo in the peloton on the slopes of Piornal, which feels like a statement of intent from the three-time champion.

-127km

Armirail, who began the day 31 seconds down on GC, is the virtual race leader as the five escapees ride in the short valley that leads to the foot of the category 1 Alto de Piornal (13.9km at 5.6%). Remco Evenepoel won atop the Piornal in the final week of the 2022 Vuelta, all but sealing his final overall victory. 

-136km

Meanwhile, Ineos' Thymen Arensman and Oscar Rodriguez are reportedly among the fallers in a crash in the peloton.

That gap extends swiftly over the other side, with the peloton now seemingly content to grant this group some leeway.

-146km

The front group expands to twleve riders but the body of the peloton is only five seconds back and the race looks like to come back together once again. After rather sedate openings to the first two road stages of the Vuelta, today's stage is altogether more attritional.

-150km

Armiral and Sepulveda go on the offensive once again, this time in a five-man group with Brandon Rivera (Ineos), but the move is quickly brought to heel.

-152km

-153km

The two breakaway groups merge, leaving eleven riders at the head of the race, but the peloton is only ten seconds behind the leaders. The riders out in front are Josh Tarling (Ineos Grenadiers) Lorenzo Germani (Groupama-FDJ), Mauro Schmid (Jayco-AlUla), Luca Vergallito (Alpecin-Deceuninck), Simone Petilli (Intermarché-Wanty), Bruno Armirail (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale), Eduardo Sepulveda (Lotto Dstny), Harold Martin Lopez (Astana) and Antonio Jesus Soto (Kern Pharma)

A determined group is giving chase just behind the escapees. Dylan Teuns (Israel Premier Tech), Xabier Berasategi (Euskaltel-Euskadi), Bruno Armirail (Decathlon AG2R), Eduardo Sepulveda (Lotto-Dstny), Harold Martin Lopez (Astana) and Antonio Jesus Soto (Kern Pharma) are all keen to get up the road, sensing that the break might just go the distance this afternoon.

-165

-170km

The peloton is rolling through the 6.5km neutralised section with 175 riders signing on this morning.

The peloton is assembling on the start line in Plasencia for the roll-out at 13.05 local time. They have a lengthy neutralised section before hitting kilometre zero at 13.27 or so. 

The Vuelta last visited Pico Villuercas in 2021, when Romain Bardet claimed victory from the break. The climb arrives much earlier on the 2024 Vuelta, and the first summit finish of the race will bring some definition to the hierarchy of contenders. Alasdair Fotheringham's preview of today's stage is here.

General classification after stage 3

Wout van Aert carries the red jersey into today's stage after his exploits in the opening three days, but the Belgian downplayed his prospects of holding the lead on Pico Villuercas. "The fun is unfortunately over now," he smiled. Alasdair Fotheringham has more here.

Stage profile of the 2024 Vuelta a Espana

Stage 4 of the Vuelta a Espana (Image credit: Lavuelta)

The climb of Pico Villuercas is 14.6km long with an average gradient of 6.2%. But as is so often the case on the Vuelta, the statistics gloss over the true nature of the beast. The climb is a relatively steady one for the first 10km before the road ratchets up viciously in the final 4km, with sustained double-digit gradients and ramps that touch 20%. Despite the relatively fresh legs in the peloton at this early point in the Vuelta, there should be a degree of separation among the GC contenders on a climb like this.

There are four classified climbs on the agenda this afternoon, starting with the category 2 Puerto de Cabezabellosa (9.2km at 5.4%), which is followed by the category 1 Alto de Piornal (13.9km at 5.6%). Those ascents should give the break a chance to establish itself ahead of a long stretch of valley road. The category 3 Puerto de Miravete (8km at 4.5%) comes with a little under 50km to go, and there are bonus seconds on offer at the top. The day’s key difficulty, of course, comes right at the end, with the stiff category 1 ascent to Pico Villuercas.

Stage 4 of the Vuelta a España sees the peloton line up on Spanish roads for the first time and it also brings the first summit finish of the race at Pico Villuercas. The 167km leg through the haunting region of Extremadura gets under way from Plasencia at 13.05 CET, with the peloton due to hit kilometre zero at 13.27 CET after a lengthy neutralised section.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Latest on Cyclingnews