Ben O'Connor - Vuelta a España stage 4 summit finish 'will have a pretty huge effect'

By
published

Pico Villuercas set for first major GC sort-out of 2024 Vuelta a España on Tuesday

Ben O'Connor
Ben O'Connor (Image credit: Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale - Pauline Ballet/Alex Broadway)

"You'll probably see some guys explode, hopefully one of them isn't me," was how Ben O'Connor summed up his feelings about Tuesday's first summit finish of the Vuelta a España at Pico Villuercas, and he surely wasn't the only rider in this year's Vuelta peloton to feel that way.

This year all three of the Grand Tours have featured major climbs in the first week, with the Giro d'Italia tackling the Oropa summit finish and the Tour de France the Galibier, and on both occasions the stage winner - one Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) - has gone on to take the overall.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.