Vuelta a España 2022 - Stage 5 preview

Stage 5: Irun - Bilbao

Date: Wednesday, August 24, 2022

Distance: 187.2km

Stage timing: 12:45-17:30 CET

Stage type: Hilly

The mountain passes in this year’s Vuelta a España ramp up on stage 5 with five categorised climbs. The 187.2 kilometres of racing commence from Irun in Guipuzkoa, which last hosted a Vuelta start in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic ruled out the original start from Utrecht. There were four categorised climbs that day and Primož Roglič (jumbo-Visma) donned the first leader’s jersey of the Grand Tour on the finish to Alto de Arrate. This time out, the finish line is in Bilbao with a fast, flat 2km on Gran Vía.

A trio of third-category climbs lay mid-way through the stage, packed between kilometres 76 and 125. The summit of Puerto de Gontzagarigana (5.3 kilometres at 4.5%) arrives first and is only 7.8km to the next summit, Balcón de Bizkaia (4.2 kilometres at 5.6%). A steep descent sets up the climb to Alto de Morga (8.6 kilometres at 3.5%).

Punctuating the day with 47.8km to ride is a double ascent of the second-category Alto del Vivero. After the second pass, the final opportunities to propel an attack will take place on the final 14.2km run-in to the finish in Bilbao.