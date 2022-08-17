Vuelta a España 2022 - Stage 19 preview

Image 1 of 2 Stage 19 profile (Image credit: La Vuelta ) Image 1 of 2 Stage 19 map (Image credit: La Vuelta ) Image 1 of 2

Stage 19: Talavera de la Reina - Talavera de la Reina

Date: Friday, September 9, 2022

Distance: 138.3km

Stage timing: 13:55-17:30 CET

Stage type: Hilly

This 138.3 kilometre stage from Talavera de la Reina in the medium mountains is one where the break is likely to try and make its mark, with the final summit finish ahead on stage 20 the more promising target for a last minute shake up of the overall.

The stage may be short, in fact the shortest of the race, but the work will start early. The climbing really makes its presence felt at just a little over ten kilometres in as the road heads north east and then winds its way toward the category two ascent of Puerto del Piélago. There are two small descents to break the uphill before the 9.3km long climb with a gradient of 5.6% begins. It then peaks at 1227m, just 30.3km into the stage.

After that it is over the top for a fast descent down to Navamorcuende at 40km into the stage, with some small rises to interrupt the downhill run back into Talavera de la Reina. Once there, at 63km into the day of racing, the field then ramps up to do it all over again as there is a second circuit and second climb of the Piélago mountain pass, cresting at just a little over 40km from the finish line this time. On the last circuit there is a slightly longer run south creating a relatively flat section for the last 10km of chasing to the line to unfold.