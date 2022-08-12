Vuelta a España 2022 - Stage 16 preview

Image 1 of 2 Stage 16 profile (Image credit: La Vuelta ) Image 1 of 2 Stage 16 map (Image credit: La Vuelta ) Image 1 of 2

Stage 16: Sanlúcar de Barrameda - Tomares

Date: Tuesday, September 6, 2022

Distance: 189.4km

Stage timing: 12:45-17:30 CET

Stage type: Flat

The final week kicks off with a flat stage and a last chance for the sprinters ahead of a series of hilly stages they'll have to negotiate before their final hurrah in Madrid.

The 189.4km stage starts out in Sanlúcar de Barrameda, part of the famous 'sherry triangle' of south west Spain and home of the Manzanilla variety of crisp dry wine that's drunk cold by the sea. The flat route heads up and around Seville but doesn't delve into Andalucía's biggest city, instead heading for a finish in the more forgettable suburb of Tomares.

There are no categorised climbs but there's no easy day for sprinters at the Vuelta and they'll have to negotiate a small rise in the final 10km before a brief kicker with 3km to go and finally a 1500-metre drag to the line.