Vuelta a España 2022 - Stage 16 preview
By Cyclingnews published
Tuesday, September 6, 2022: Sanlúcar de Barrameda - Tomares, 189.4km Flat
Stage 16: Sanlúcar de Barrameda - Tomares
Date: Tuesday, September 6, 2022
Distance: 189.4km
Stage timing: 12:45-17:30 CET
Stage type: Flat
The final week kicks off with a flat stage and a last chance for the sprinters ahead of a series of hilly stages they'll have to negotiate before their final hurrah in Madrid.
The 189.4km stage starts out in Sanlúcar de Barrameda, part of the famous 'sherry triangle' of south west Spain and home of the Manzanilla variety of crisp dry wine that's drunk cold by the sea. The flat route heads up and around Seville but doesn't delve into Andalucía's biggest city, instead heading for a finish in the more forgettable suburb of Tomares.
There are no categorised climbs but there's no easy day for sprinters at the Vuelta and they'll have to negotiate a small rise in the final 10km before a brief kicker with 3km to go and finally a 1500-metre drag to the line.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Manly breaks Vos' streak on stage 4 at Tour of ScandinaviaVos nearly catches escapees to keep race lead
-
Bahrain Victorious sign young Croatian talent MiholjevicWorldTour team snaps up Giro di Sicily stage winner, Australian sprinter Scott and Austrian Kepplinger
-
Rejuvenated Groenewegen scores win number seven of 2022 in NorwayDutchman 'really happy' in first year with BikeExchange as makeshift lead-out aids him to glory in Brønnøysund
-
Electric bike vs e-bike conversion kit: Which works better for you?There’s more than one path to e-bike nirvana