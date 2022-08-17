Vuelta a España 2022 - Stage 14 preview

Image 1 of 2 Vuelta a Espana Stage 14 profile (Image credit: ASO ) Image 1 of 2 Vuelta a Espana Stage 14 map (Image credit: ASO ) Image 1 of 2

Stage 14: Montoro - Sierra de La Pandera

Date: Saturday, September 3, 2022

Distance: 160.3km

Stage timing: 13:05-17:30 CET

Stage type: Mountain

The 160.3km from Montoro, outside Cordoba, to Sierra de La Panera will no doubt be overshadowed by the final punishing summit finish.

Indeed, there are few profiles that lend themselves to general classification battles quite as well as the series of peaks that end with the Sierra de La Pandera.

Toward the middle of the Sierra de La Pandera climb, the road tips up to a kilometre segment with a jarring 14.4% average gradient, while 15% spikes pepper the ascent. This will be an emblematic leg-breaking Vuelta climb.

The 150km that precede the foothills of the climb will also prove testing and likely to lead to splits across the peloton. The 3rd Category Puerto de Siete Pilillas, stretching its 3.5% over 10km, will offer the chance for an early attack or for an early breakaway to stretch out its gap.

The 10.4km 5.5% 2nd Category Puerto de Los Villares that hits right before the final ascent, meanwhile, is sure to whittle down the main group to a small elite of GC contenders.

The Sierra La Pandera climb was last raced at the Vuelta in 2017, where Rafal Majka took a summit victory. Whether it's a win from a long breakaway or from a GC battle, it will take an exceptional climber to come away with stage honours.