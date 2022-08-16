Vuelta a España 2022 - Stage 12 preview

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: La Vuelta ) Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: La Vuelta ) Image 1 of 2

Stage 12: Salobreña - Peñas Blancas. Estepona

Date: Thursday, September 1, 2022

Distance: 192.7km

Stage timing: 12:25-17:30 CET

Stage type: Mountain

Stage 12 of the Vuelta is all about the final 19km, which brings the race from the coastal resort of Estepona to a stiff summit finish atop the Alto de Peñas Blancas. The preceding 170km across the province of Málaga amount to little more than a preamble to this tough finishing climb, which rises for 19km at an average gradient of 6.7%.

Leopold König won on this ascent when the Vuelta visited in 2013, though an addition 4km have been added to the climb this time out. The transition from big to little ring at the bottom is quite brutal, and it has the potential to cause some early problems.

The bracing opening series of ramps includes a brief pitch of 14%, though there is a brief respite shortly afterwards that will allow for some recovery. The most sustained series of steep gradients comes with some 13km still to race, and this ought to be where the first serious selection is made. From there, the gradient steadies to about 7%, with occasional plateaus, though the road rears up again in the final 4km. This lone climb could cause a lot of damage.