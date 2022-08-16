Vuelta a España 2022 - Stage 12 preview
By Cyclingnews published
Thursday, September 1, 2022: Salobreña - Peñas Blancas. Estepona
Stage 12: Salobreña - Peñas Blancas. Estepona
Date: Thursday, September 1, 2022
Distance: 192.7km
Stage timing: 12:25-17:30 CET
Stage type: Mountain
Stage 12 of the Vuelta is all about the final 19km, which brings the race from the coastal resort of Estepona to a stiff summit finish atop the Alto de Peñas Blancas. The preceding 170km across the province of Málaga amount to little more than a preamble to this tough finishing climb, which rises for 19km at an average gradient of 6.7%.
Leopold König won on this ascent when the Vuelta visited in 2013, though an addition 4km have been added to the climb this time out. The transition from big to little ring at the bottom is quite brutal, and it has the potential to cause some early problems.
The bracing opening series of ramps includes a brief pitch of 14%, though there is a brief respite shortly afterwards that will allow for some recovery. The most sustained series of steep gradients comes with some 13km still to race, and this ought to be where the first serious selection is made. From there, the gradient steadies to about 7%, with occasional plateaus, though the road rears up again in the final 4km. This lone climb could cause a lot of damage.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Best bike chain locks 2022: Our choices for the most flexible locking solutionThe best chain locks offer the convenience of flexible locking when bike racks aren’t available
-
Olav Kooij wins crash-marred sprint opener at Tour of DenmarkJumbo-Visma rider takes first leader's jersey of the five-stage race
-
Julien Simon wins opening stage at Tour du LimousinFrenchman out-paces Trentin with late attack to take first leader's jersey
-
CADEX vs Roval vs Enve: the best wheels for your bikeThere’s a personality beyond the specs, what matches your riding style?