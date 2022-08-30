Ethan Hayter out of Vuelta a España with COVID-19
By Stephen Farrand published
Ineos Grenadiers pull British rider from Grand Tour after a positive lateral flow test
Ethan Hayter is out of the Vuelta a España after testing positive for COVID-19.
Ineos Grenadiers announced the young British riders' withdrawal before Tuesday's time trial stage.
More to follow.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and Cycling Weekly, among other publications.