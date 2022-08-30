Ethan Hayter out of Vuelta a España with COVID-19

published

Ineos Grenadiers pull British rider from Grand Tour after a positive lateral flow test

LAGUARDIA SPAIN AUGUST 23 Ethan Hayter of United Kingdom and Team INEOS Grenadiers White Best Young Rider Jersey celebrates at podium during the 77th Tour of Spain 2022 Stage 4 a 1524km stage from VitoriaGasteiz to Laguardia 627m LaVuelta22 WorldTour on August 23 2022 in Laguardia Spain Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Ethan Hayter is out of the Vuelta a España after testing positive for COVID-19. 

Ineos Grenadiers announced the young British riders' withdrawal before Tuesday's time trial stage.

More to follow.

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and Cycling Weekly, among other publications.