Sam Bennett the latest to leave Vuelta a España with COVID-19
By Daniel Ostanek published
Irishman a late non-starter ahead of stage 10 as he becomes the 12th rider to leave race with the virus
Sam Bennett is the latest rider to withdraw from the Vuelta a España, with the Irishman a late scratch from the start list for the stage 10 time trial.
His Bora-Hansgrohe teammate and lead-out man Ryan Mullen confirmed that Bennett had tested positive for COVID-19 in an interview on Tuesday.
"It's shame for the team, Sam and myself. Sam is a great guy and he came back to his best form and unfortunately Covid has caught up to him," Mullen said. "It's a massive shame. Sam is going to be disappointed.
"He deserves to be here, he's put the work in and he showed he's back to his best. I'm sure he would have won the green jersey."
Lying in 147th overall, Bennett was due to set off as the 11th rider down the start ramp for the 30.9km time trial from Elche to Alicante. However, as the early riders were starting their efforts, it emerged that Bennett had become the latest rider to DNS.
Bennett had won stages 2 and 3 in the Netherlands and was well in the running for the green points jersey, lying just five points off classification leader Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) having held the jersey until stage 8.
He is the eighth rider to withdraw from the race between the end of Sunday's ninth stage and the start of the time trial, and the 12th man to leave the race following a positive COVID-19 test.
Ethan Hayter (Ineos Grenadiers), José Herrada (Cofidis), Harry Sweeny, Jarrad Drizners (Lotto Soudal), and Mathias Norsgaard (Movistar) have all left the race following positive COVID-19 tests, while Edoardo Affini (Jumbo-Visma) and Floris De Tier (Alpecin-Deceuninck) are out with illness and saddle sores respectively.
Daniel Ostanek is production editor at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired as staff writer. Prior to joining the team, he had written for most major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly, Rouleur, and CyclingTips.
Daniel has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France and the spring Classics, and has interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Wout van Aert, Remco Evenepoel, Mark Cavendish, Demi Vollering, and Anna van der Breggen.
As well as original reporting, news and feature writing, and production work, Daniel also runs The Leadout newsletter and oversees How to Watch guides throughout the season. His favourite races are Strade Bianche and the Volta a Portugal, and he rides a Colnago C40.