Vuelta a España stage 19 - Live coverage

Refresh

The front group swells to 24 riders, with Craddock, Fabio Aru, Quinn Simmons and Magnus Cort among those to make it across.

-185km Seven riders have a slender lead over the peloton: Mikael Cherel (AG2R-Citroën Team), Ander Okamika (Burgos-BH), Aritz Bagües (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Nico Denz (Team DSM), Antonio Jesus Soto (Euskaltel Euskadi), Mark Padun (Bahrain Victorious) and Damien Touzé (AG2R-Citroën Team). Lawson Craddock (EF-Nippo) is attempting to forge across.

Mikael Cheral (AG2R-Citroen) and Mark Padun (Bahrain Victorious) are part of a seven-man move that opens a small gap over the peloton in the opening kilometres.

There are three classified climbs early in the stage, the category 3 Alto de Sela de Entorcisa, the category 2 Alto de Garganta and the category 2 Alto de Barbeitos, but the attacking has started even before the road begins to rise.

-191km The peloton has reached kilometre zero and stage 19 of the Vuelta a España is formally underway.

The peloton is in the 9km-long neutralised zone, with the stage proper scheduled to start at 12.29 CET.

Michael Storer (DSM) wears the king of the mountains jersey today after his stint in the break yesterday. "I’m happy to keep the jersey in the team today,” said Storer, who inherited the jersey from teammate Romain Bardet. “Seeing as I was in the break it was worth picking up the points; it doesn’t matter who it’s with in the end, just as a team we want to win the jersey so it’s better if two of us have plenty of points going into the next stages.” Read more here. (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

The roll out today is at 12.11 CET, with the peloton due to hit kilometre zero at 12.29.

Our man in Spain Alasdair Fotheringham has analysed the lay of the land in the general classification ahead of the final three days in Galicia. Roglič's hefty lead and the final time trial mean that he looks, by some distance, the most likely winner in Santiago de Compostela on Sunday night, but the Vuelta's history is puncuated by late surprises on seemingly manageable terrain. "The last two road stages are hard enough, though, that their potential risks for Roglič and the rest of the GC favourites can’t be ruled out," writes Alasdair. "Friday’s finale is not too tricky and the stage’s second half is far flatter than its opening segment, but Saturday has been deliberately designed to create surprises, and it may yet do so." Read his full analysis here. (Image credit: Getty Images)

General classification after stage 18 1 Primoz Roglic (Slo) Jumbo-Visma 73:24:25 2 Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:30 3 Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Movistar Team 0:02:53 4 Jack Haig (Aus) Bahrain Victorious 0:04:36 5 Egan Bernal Gomez (Col) Ineos Grenadiers 0:04:43 6 Adam Yates (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers 0:05:44 7 Sepp Kuss (USA) Jumbo-Visma 0:06:02 8 Gino Mäder (Swi) Bahrain Victorious 0:07:48 9 Guillaume Martin (Fra) Cofidis 0:08:31 10 Louis Meintjes (RSA) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:09:02 11 David de la Cruz (Spa) UAE Team Emirates 0:09:24 12 Odd Christian Eiking (Nor) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:13:15 13 Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:13:35 14 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:17:55 15 Juan Pedro Lopez Perez (Spa) Trek-Segafredo 0:18:03 16 Geoffrey Bouchard (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:36:19 17 Rémy Rochas (Fra) Cofidis 0:39:14 18 Clément Champoussin (Fra) AG2R Citroën Team 0:52:15 19 Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious 0:55:22 20 Sam Oomen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 0:56:56

Primož Roglič wears the red jersey and holds a commanding lead atop the overall standings after he won atop Lagos de Covadonga and then managed his rivals adroitly on the new climb of the Gamoniteiru on Thursday. (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)