Trending

Vuelta a España 2020: Stage 4 preview

By

October 23: Garray. Numancia to Ejea de los Caballeros, 191.7km

Stage 4: Garray. Numancia - Ejea de los Caballeros

PREVIOUS STAGE NEXT STAGE
Image 1 of 2

Stage 4 profile 2020 Vuelta a Espana

Stage 4 profile (Image credit: Unipublic)
Image 2 of 2

Stage 4 map 2020 Vuelta a Espana

Stage 4 map (Image credit: Unipublic)

Stage 4: Garray. Numancia to Ejea de los Caballeros

Date: October 23, 2020

Distance: 191.7km

Stage start: 1:09 pm CEST

Stage finish: 5:20-5:45 pm

Stage type: Flat

Latest on Cyclingnews