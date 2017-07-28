Vuelta a Espana 2017: Stage 8 preview
Hellín - Xorret de Catí. Costa Blanca Interior, 199.5km
Stage 8: Hellín - Xorret de Catí
Stage 8: Hellín - Xorret de Catí. Costa Blanca Interior, 199.5km
A stage through the Costa Blanca hinterland. A cat-2, a cat-3 and an uncategorised climb punctuate the third quarter of the stage. But they are merely precursors to the cat-1 Xorret de Catí which has been climbed five times by the Vuelta. The last was 2010, when David Moncoutié won on his way to his third KoM title of four in total.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Glaetzer still targeting Tokyo Olympics despite cancer diagnosisAustralian track sprinter underwent surgery to remove thyroid cancer growth last week
-
Van der Poel takes gold at men's European Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsIserbyt is second in Italy
-
Kastelijn takes gold at women's European Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsLechner and Worst round out podium in Silvelle
-
Crispin wins U23 men's European cyclo-cross titleFrenchman beats Kelich and Benoist in Silvelle
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy