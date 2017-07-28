Vuelta a Espana 2017: Stage 8 preview

Stage 8: Hellín - Xorret de Catí. Costa Blanca Interior, 199.5km

A stage through the Costa Blanca hinterland. A cat-2, a cat-3 and an uncategorised climb punctuate the third quarter of the stage. But they are merely precursors to the cat-1 Xorret de Catí which has been climbed five times by the Vuelta. The last was 2010, when David Moncoutié won on his way to his third KoM title of four in total.