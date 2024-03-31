La Vuelta Femenina 2024 – Stage 4 preview

By Cyclingnews
published

Wednesday, May 1, 2024: Molina de Aragon to Zaragoza, 142km

La Vuelta Femenina 2024 route profiles

La Vuelta Femenina 2024 stage 4 route profile (Image credit: Unipublic)

The 142km flat stage from Molina de Aragón is expected to end with the sprinters battling for victory in Zaragoza, though the winds in Moncayo could play a part. 

