Lizzie Deignan gets green light to race La Vuelta Femenina

By Kirsten Frattini
published

'My recovery has maybe been better than we even expected' says Deignan after suffering a broken arm in Tour of Flanders crash

Lizzie Deignan
Lizzie Deignan (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lizzie Deignan was a last-minute addition to Lidl-Trek's roster for the upcoming La Vuelta Femenina after the medical team gave her the green light to compete in the eight-day race four weeks after sustaining a broken arm in a crash at the Tour of Flanders.

“I’m happy to have recovered in time for the Vuelta; I’m really looking forward to it and getting the first stage race of my season under my belt. It was obviously disappointing to crash out of Flanders, and I definitely missed racing the remaining Classics," Deignan said.

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.