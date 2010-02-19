Image 1 of 13 Rider Jose Alarcon (Sumiglov-Gober. Merida) and others round a bend. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 2 of 13 Race leader Arnold Alcolea (Cuba) sits protected, in the bunch. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 3 of 13 Guillaume Boivin (Spidertech p/b Planet Energy) sprints to a win. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 4 of 13 Peugeot's Sergio Casanova leads the breakaway. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 5 of 13 The peloton (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 6 of 13 Guillaume Boivin (Spidertech p/b Planet Energy) celebrates his win of stage 11 at the Vuelta a Cuba. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 7 of 13 Race leader Alcolea leads the peloton (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 8 of 13 The high pace stretched the peloton (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 9 of 13 Farmers take a break as the Vuelta a Cuba peloton races past (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 10 of 13 Children cheer as the peloton passes (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 11 of 13 Sergio Casanova (Peugeot), Paul Kneppers (Global Cycling 72) and Cuban Ruben Companioni (Universidad Del Depo) spent the day in the break together (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 12 of 13 The peloton climbs together during stage 11 (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 13 of 13 Guillaume Boivin (Spidertech p/b Planet Energy) begins to celebrate (Image credit: Luis Barbosa)

Canadian sprinter Guillaume Boivin (Spidertech p/b Planet Energy) won the 11th stage of the Vuelta a Cuba over 125km from Matanzas to San Antonio de los Baños. He took the sprint ahead of teammate and fellow Canadian Martin Gilbert and Cuban Yans Carlos Arias (Universidad Del Depo)

A three-man break was the highlight of the day. Peugeot's Sergio Casanova , Paul Kneppers (Global Cycling 72) and Cuban Ruben Companioni (Universidad Del Depo) managed to stay away for about half of the stage's distance. However, the peloton reacted decisively and brought the escapees back into the fold.

With a 41st place, Cuban Arnold Alcolea (Cuba) held onto the overall lead.

Tomorrow, racers will contest stage 12 over 143km from Guanajay to Pinar del Rio.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 2:47:17 2 Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 3 Yans Carlos Arias (Cub) Universidad Del Depo 4 Elia Viviani (Ita) Italy 5 Yoel Mariño (Cub) Matanzas 6 Wilmen Bravo (Ven) Sumiglov-Gober. Merida 7 Miguel Ubeto (Ven) Venezuela 8 Alex Buttazzoni (Ita) Italy 9 Yasmany Martinez (Cub) Cuba 10 Damian Martinez (Cub) Guantanamo 11 Keven Lacombe (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 12 Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) Colombia 13 Lizardo Benitez (Cub) Guantanamo 14 Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Peugeot 15 Geert Sijkshoorn (Ned) Global Cycling 16 Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 17 Sascha Damrow (Ger) Germany 18 Arnaldo Oramas (Cub) C.T. Oriente 19 Ramon Martin (Cub) Universidad Del Depo 20 Edgardo Lugo (Mex) Mexico 21 Jaime Castañeda (Col) Colombia 0:00:07 22 Francisco Colorado (Col) Colombia 23 Julian Muñoz (Col) Colombia 24 Roger Rodriguez (Cub) Pinar Del Rio 25 Andrew Randell (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 26 Darwins Urrea (Ven) Sumiglov-Gober. Merida 27 Jose C. Peralta (Cub) Guantanamo 28 Yunier Alvarez (Cub) Ciego De Avila 29 Yenni Harman (Cub) Santiago De Cuba 30 Rafael Arrate (Cub) C.T. Oriente 31 Emilio Perez (Cub) Pinar Del Rio 32 Leandro Marcos (Cub) Ciudad De La Habana 33 Yoel Solensal (Cub) Sancti Spitirus 34 Ismel Banzo (Cub) Ciudad De La Habana 35 Angel Rivas (Ven) Sumiglov-Gober. Merida 36 Yoandry Freire (Cub) Sancti Spitirus 37 Ivan Martinez (Spa) Peugeot 38 Sergio Casanova (Spa) Peugeot 39 Tino Scholz (Ger) Germany 40 Lisuandi Alonso (Cub) Villa Clara 41 Arnold Alcolea (Cub) Cuba 42 Jose Mujica (Cub) Pinar Del Rio 43 Angel Castillo (Cub) Pinar Del Rio 44 Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba 45 William Franco (Cub) Ciudad De La Habana 46 Adrian Ceballos (Cub) C.T.Cienfuegos 47 Jose Chacon (Ven) Venezuela 48 Alien Garcia (Cub) Cuba 49 Carlos E. Arias (Cub) Ciudad De La Habana 50 Jose Alarcon (Ven) Sumiglov-Gober. Merida 51 Rainer Vazquez (Cub) Matanzas 52 Karel Pattyn (Bel) Germany 53 Ruben Flores (Ven) Sumiglov-Gober. Merida 54 Luis Pulido (Mex) Mexico 55 Alfredo Hernandez (Cub) Matanzas 56 Juan R. Juarez (Mex) Mexico 57 Abrahan Guerra (Cub) C.T. Oriente 58 Felix Nodarse (Cub) C.T.Cienfuegos 59 Yosvany Caceres (Cub) Sancti Spitirus 60 Raul Grangel (Cub) Cuba 61 Jose A. Gonzalez (Cub) Sancti Spitirus 62 Jorge J. Rojas (Cub) Sancti Spitirus 63 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Universidad Del Depo 64 David Belda (Spa) Peugeot 65 Reinier Gomez (Cub) Santiago De Cuba 66 Adonis Cardoso (Cub) Ciudad De La Habana 67 Luis Cardoso (Cub) Camaguey 68 Vicente Sanabria (Cub) Matanzas 69 Pedro Ortuondo (Cub) Universidad Del Depo 70 Agustin Martinez (Cub) Villa Clara 71 Paul Kneppers (Ned) Global Cycling 72 Miguel Rodriguez (Cub) Camaguey 73 Maidel Rodriguez (Cub) Matanzas 74 John Nava (Ven) Venezuela 75 Alvaro Torres (Ven) Venezuela 76 Juan Murillo (Ven) Venezuela 77 Alejandro Aluija (Cub) C.T.Cienfuegos 78 Lazaro Valdes (Cub) Pinar Del Rio 79 Reinier Veloso (Cub) Sancti Spitirus 80 Jose M. Rodriguez (Cub) Ciego De Avila 81 Riazan Fleitas (Cub) Ciego De Avila 82 Pedro Sibila (Cub) Universidad Del Depo 83 Peter Woestenberg (Ned) Global Cycling 84 Fredy Buergos (Cub) Cuba 85 Jose A. Diez (Spa) Peugeot 86 Eliodis Griñan (Cub) C.T. Oriente 87 Juan Basulto (Cub) Camaguey 88 Yhosvani Hernandez (Cub) Villa Clara 89 Luis A. Alfaro (Cub) C.T.Cienfuegos 90 Joseba Leon (Spa) Peugeot 0:00:27 91 Piero Baffi (Ita) Italy 92 Carlos Roldan (Cub) C.T.Cienfuegos 93 Simon Lambert (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 94 Miguel Montero (Cub) Guantanamo 0:00:30 95 Randy Hernandez (Cub) Santiago De Cuba 0:00:31 96 Vladimir Fonseca (Cub) Villa Clara 97 Reldis Perez (Cub) Universidad Del Depo 0:00:33 98 Jorge Martinez (Col) Colombia 99 Luca Pirini (Ita) Italy 100 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Italy 0:00:39 101 Tim Nederlof (Ned) Global Cycling 0:01:17 102 Angelo Ciccone (Ita) Italy 0:01:34 103 Jacob Fiedler (Ger) Germany 0:02:59 104 Osmany Lobaina (Cub) Guantanamo 0:06:11 105 Lemay Leon (Cub) Villa Clara 0:14:28

Sprint 1 - Madruga, 34km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Universidad Del Depo 5 pts 2 Sergio Casanova (Spa) Peugeot 3 3 Paul Kneppers (Ned) Global Cycling 2 4 Lemay Leon (Cub) Villa Clara 1

Sprint 2 - Guines, 59km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Universidad Del Depo 5 pts 2 Sergio Casanova (Spa) Peugeot 3 3 Paul Kneppers (Ned) Global Cycling 2 4 Lemay Leon (Cub) Villa Clara 1

Sprint 3 - San Jose De Las Lajas, 77km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Peter Woestenberg (Ned) Global Cycling 5 pts 2 Angelo Ciccone (Ita) Italy 3 3 Leandro Marcos (Cub) Ciudad De La Habana 2 4 Riazan Fleitas (Cub) Ciego De Avila 1

Points # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 15 pts 2 Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 12 3 Yans Carlos Arias (Cub) Universidad Del Depo 10 4 Elia Viviani (Ita) Italy 8 5 Yoel Mariño (Cub) Matanzas 7 6 Wilmen Bravo (Ven) Sumiglov-Gober. Merida 6 7 Miguel Ubeto (Ven) Venezuela 5 8 Alex Buttazzoni (Ita) Italy 4 9 Yasmany Martinez (Cub) Cuba 3 10 Damian Martinez (Cub) Guantanamo 2

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 8:21:51 2 Guantanamo 8:21:58 3 Universidad Del Deporte 4 Colombia 8:22:05 5 Sumiglov-Gober. Merida 6 Peugeot 7 Cuba 8 C.T. Oriente 9 Germany 10 Matanzas 11 Venezuela 12 Mexico 13 Global Cycling 14 Pinar Del Rio 8:22:12 15 Ciudad De La Habana 16 Sancti Spitirus 17 C.T.Cienfuegos 18 Ciego De Avila 19 Villa Clara 20 Camaguey 21 Italy 8:22:18 22 Santiago De Cuba 8:22:36

General classification after stage 11 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Arnold Alcolea (Cub) Cuba 37:42:28 2 Jose Alarcon (Ven) Sumiglov-Gober. Merida 0:00:37 3 Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba 0:01:22 4 Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 0:02:02 5 Francisco Colorado (Col) Colombia 0:02:26 6 Jose Chacon (Ven) Venezuela 0:02:34 7 Andrew Randell (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 0:03:32 8 Yasmany Martinez (Cub) Cuba 0:03:54 9 Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) Colombia 0:04:03 10 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Universidad Del Depo 0:04:56 11 Vicente Sanabria (Cub) Matanzas 0:05:01 12 Raul Grangel (Cub) Cuba 0:05:47 13 Julian Muñoz (Col) Colombia 0:06:14 14 Pedro Ortuondo (Cub) Universidad Del Depo 0:06:18 15 John Nava (Ven) Venezuela 0:07:45 16 Yoandry Freire (Cub) Sancti Spitirus 0:09:34 17 Lisuandi Alonso (Cub) Villa Clara 0:09:40 18 Luis Pulido (Mex) Mexico 0:10:21 19 Wilmen Bravo (Ven) Sumiglov-Gober. Merida 0:10:24 20 David Belda (Spa) Peugeot 0:10:44 21 Adonis Cardoso (Cub) Ciudad De La Habana 0:11:49 22 Ruben Flores (Ven) Sumiglov-Gober. Merida 0:13:39 23 Pedro Sibila (Cub) Universidad Del Depo 0:14:02 24 Juan Murillo (Ven) Venezuela 0:14:29 25 Yoel Solensal (Cub) Sancti Spitirus 0:14:34 26 Yans Carlos Arias (Cub) Universidad Del Depo 0:14:36 27 Damian Martinez (Cub) Guantanamo 0:14:41 28 Ramon Martin (Cub) Universidad Del Depo 0:14:54 29 Jaime Castañeda (Col) Colombia 0:15:41 30 Alien Garcia (Cub) Cuba 0:15:42 31 Fredy Buergos (Cub) Cuba 0:16:22 32 Darwins Urrea (Ven) Sumiglov-Gober. Merida 0:16:25 33 Paul Kneppers (Ned) Global Cycling 0:16:47 34 Lizardo Benitez (Cub) Guantanamo 0:17:05 35 Miguel Ubeto (Ven) Venezuela 0:19:27 36 Adrian Ceballos (Cub) C.T.Cienfuegos 0:19:45 37 Jorge Martinez (Col) Colombia 0:20:40 38 Angel Castillo (Cub) Pinar Del Rio 0:20:43 39 Ismel Banzo (Cub) Ciudad De La Habana 0:22:15 40 William Franco (Cub) Ciudad De La Habana 0:22:17 41 Eliodis Griñan (Cub) C.T. Oriente 0:24:14 42 Yenni Harman (Cub) Santiago De Cuba 0:26:28 43 Karel Pattyn (Bel) Germany 0:28:34 44 Rafael Arrate (Cub) C.T. Oriente 0:29:55 45 Jose M. Rodriguez (Cub) Ciego De Avila 0:30:13 46 Rainer Vazquez (Cub) Matanzas 0:30:30 47 Alejandro Aluija (Cub) C.T.Cienfuegos 0:33:43 48 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Italy 0:33:56 49 Yosvany Caceres (Cub) Sancti Spitirus 0:34:16 50 Keven Lacombe (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 0:34:22 51 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 0:34:48 52 Miguel Rodriguez (Cub) Camaguey 0:35:48 53 Jose A. Gonzalez (Cub) Sancti Spitirus 0:36:42 54 Lazaro Valdes (Cub) Pinar Del Rio 0:37:05 55 Geert Sijkshoorn (Ned) Global Cycling 0:37:35 56 Alvaro Torres (Ven) Venezuela 0:39:13 57 Tino Scholz (Ger) Germany 0:39:57 58 Carlos E. Arias (Cub) Ciudad De La Habana 0:40:22 59 Sergio Casanova (Spa) Peugeot 0:42:58 60 Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 0:42:59 61 Edgardo Lugo (Mex) Mexico 0:43:36 62 Tim Nederlof (Ned) Global Cycling 0:43:50 63 Elia Viviani (Ita) Italy 0:43:59 64 Abrahan Guerra (Cub) C.T. Oriente 0:44:31 65 Lemay Leon (Cub) Villa Clara 0:44:51 66 Juan R. Juarez (Mex) Mexico 67 Agustin Martinez (Cub) Villa Clara 0:45:00 68 Felix Nodarse (Cub) C.T.Cienfuegos 0:45:40 69 Yoel Mariño (Cub) Matanzas 0:46:03 70 Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Peugeot 0:46:27 71 Sascha Damrow (Ger) Germany 0:47:19 72 Jose C. Peralta (Cub) Guantanamo 0:47:22 73 Jose Mujica (Cub) Pinar Del Rio 0:47:59 74 Jacob Fiedler (Ger) Germany 0:48:20 75 Piero Baffi (Ita) Italy 0:48:38 76 Angelo Ciccone (Ita) Italy 0:49:13 77 Reinier Gomez (Cub) Santiago De Cuba 0:52:42 78 Peter Woestenberg (Ned) Global Cycling 0:54:20 79 Emilio Perez (Cub) Pinar Del Rio 0:54:32 80 Simon Lambert (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 0:54:33 81 Reinier Veloso (Cub) Sancti Spitirus 0:56:20 82 Ivan Martinez (Spa) Peugeot 0:57:34 83 Luis A. Alfaro (Cub) C.T.Cienfuegos 1:01:25 84 Alfredo Hernandez (Cub) Matanzas 1:01:45 85 Juan Basulto (Cub) Camaguey 1:01:47 86 Alex Buttazzoni (Ita) Italy 1:03:24 87 Roger Rodriguez (Cub) Pinar Del Rio 1:04:21 88 Carlos Roldan (Cub) C.T.Cienfuegos 1:04:34 89 Angel Rivas (Ven) Sumiglov-Gober. Merida 1:05:56 90 Jose A. Diez (Spa) Peugeot 1:08:23 91 Leandro Marcos (Cub) Ciudad De La Habana 1:09:23 92 Joseba Leon (Spa) Peugeot 1:09:53 93 Luis Cardoso (Cub) Camaguey 1:18:38 94 Maidel Rodriguez (Cub) Matanzas 1:23:39 95 Reldis Perez (Cub) Universidad Del Depo 1:24:15 96 Yunier Alvarez (Cub) Ciego De Avila 1:26:48 97 Miguel Montero (Cub) Guantanamo 1:27:44 98 Arnaldo Oramas (Cub) C.T. Oriente 1:30:27 99 Osmany Lobaina (Cub) Guantanamo 1:30:35 100 Jorge J. Rojas (Cub) Sancti Spitirus 1:33:23 101 Vladimir Fonseca (Cub) Villa Clara 1:59:32 102 Randy Hernandez (Cub) Santiago De Cuba 2:09:48 103 Yhosvani Hernandez (Cub) Villa Clara 2:11:09 104 Riazan Fleitas (Cub) Ciego De Avila 2:13:43 105 Luca Pirini (Ita) Italy 2:40:39

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yans Carlos Arias (Cub) Universidad Del Depo 54 pts 2 Leandro Marcos (Cub) Ciudad De La Habana 29 3 Lizardo Benitez (Cub) Guantanamo 27 4 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Universidad Del Depo 22 5 Ramon Martin (Cub) Universidad Del Depo 18 6 Pedro Sibila (Cub) Universidad Del Depo 13 7 Jose A. Gonzalez (Cub) Sancti Spitirus 13 8 Sergio Casanova (Spa) Peugeot 12 9 Reldis Perez (Cub) Universidad Del Depo 11 10 Jaime Castañeda (Col) Colombia 10 11 Wilmen Bravo (Ven) Sumiglov-Gober. Merida 10

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jose Alarcon (Ven) Sumiglov-Gober. Merida 28 pts 2 Yoel Solensal (Cub) Sancti Spitirus 19 3 Arnold Alcolea (Cub) Cuba 14 4 Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba 13 5 Raul Grangel (Cub) Cuba 12 6 Francisco Colorado (Col) Colombia 5 7 Jose Chacon (Ven) Venezuela 3 8 Adonis Cardoso (Cub) Ciudad De La Habana 3 9 Pedro Ortuondo (Cub) Universidad Del Depo 2

Young rider classification (Under 23) # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Jose Alarcon (Ven) Sumiglov-Gober. Merida 2 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Universidad Del Depo 3 Lisuandi Alonso (Cub) Villa Clara 4 Ruben Flores (Ven) Sumiglov-Gober. Merida 5 Ramon Martin (Cub) Universidad Del Depo 6 Adrian Ceballos (Cub) C.T.Cienfuegos 7 Rafael Arrate (Cub) C.T. Oriente 8 Alejandro Aluija (Cub) C.T.Cienfuegos 9 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 10 Miguel Rodriguez (Cub) Camaguey 11 Lazaro Valdes (Cub) Pinar Del Rio

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Yoel Mariño (Cub) Matanzas 63 pts 2 Wilmen Bravo (Ven) Sumiglov-Gober. Merida 61 3 Elia Viviani (Ita) Italy 53 4 Yans Carlos Arias (Cub) Universidad Del Depo 45 5 Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 43 6 Miguel Ubeto (Ven) Venezuela 39 7 Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Peugeot 38 8 Damian Martinez (Cub) Guantanamo 36 9 Arnold Alcolea (Cub) Cuba 33 10 Jose Alarcon (Ven) Sumiglov-Gober. Merida 26 11 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 26 12 Rainer Vazquez (Cub) Matanzas 24 13 Keven Lacombe (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 22 14 Jaime Castañeda (Col) Colombia 20 15 Peter Woestenberg (Ned) Global Cycling 18 16 Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy 17 17 Vicente Sanabria (Cub) Matanzas 15 18 Alex Buttazzoni (Ita) Italy 14 19 Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba 13 20 Raul Grangel (Cub) Cuba 12 21 Tim Nederlof (Ned) Global Cycling 12 22 Lizardo Benitez (Cub) Guantanamo 11 23 Pedro Sibila (Cub) Universidad Del Depo 10 24 Yoel Solensal (Cub) Sancti Spitirus 10 25 Geert Sijkshoorn (Ned) Global Cycling 10