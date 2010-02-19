Boivin sprints to win ahead of teammate and fellow Canadian Gilbert
Alcolea maintains race leadership
Canadian sprinter Guillaume Boivin (Spidertech p/b Planet Energy) won the 11th stage of the Vuelta a Cuba over 125km from Matanzas to San Antonio de los Baños. He took the sprint ahead of teammate and fellow Canadian Martin Gilbert and Cuban Yans Carlos Arias (Universidad Del Depo)
A three-man break was the highlight of the day. Peugeot's Sergio Casanova , Paul Kneppers (Global Cycling 72) and Cuban Ruben Companioni (Universidad Del Depo) managed to stay away for about half of the stage's distance. However, the peloton reacted decisively and brought the escapees back into the fold.
With a 41st place, Cuban Arnold Alcolea (Cuba) held onto the overall lead.
Tomorrow, racers will contest stage 12 over 143km from Guanajay to Pinar del Rio.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy
|2:47:17
|2
|Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy
|3
|Yans Carlos Arias (Cub) Universidad Del Depo
|4
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Italy
|5
|Yoel Mariño (Cub) Matanzas
|6
|Wilmen Bravo (Ven) Sumiglov-Gober. Merida
|7
|Miguel Ubeto (Ven) Venezuela
|8
|Alex Buttazzoni (Ita) Italy
|9
|Yasmany Martinez (Cub) Cuba
|10
|Damian Martinez (Cub) Guantanamo
|11
|Keven Lacombe (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy
|12
|Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) Colombia
|13
|Lizardo Benitez (Cub) Guantanamo
|14
|Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Peugeot
|15
|Geert Sijkshoorn (Ned) Global Cycling
|16
|Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy
|17
|Sascha Damrow (Ger) Germany
|18
|Arnaldo Oramas (Cub) C.T. Oriente
|19
|Ramon Martin (Cub) Universidad Del Depo
|20
|Edgardo Lugo (Mex) Mexico
|21
|Jaime Castañeda (Col) Colombia
|0:00:07
|22
|Francisco Colorado (Col) Colombia
|23
|Julian Muñoz (Col) Colombia
|24
|Roger Rodriguez (Cub) Pinar Del Rio
|25
|Andrew Randell (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy
|26
|Darwins Urrea (Ven) Sumiglov-Gober. Merida
|27
|Jose C. Peralta (Cub) Guantanamo
|28
|Yunier Alvarez (Cub) Ciego De Avila
|29
|Yenni Harman (Cub) Santiago De Cuba
|30
|Rafael Arrate (Cub) C.T. Oriente
|31
|Emilio Perez (Cub) Pinar Del Rio
|32
|Leandro Marcos (Cub) Ciudad De La Habana
|33
|Yoel Solensal (Cub) Sancti Spitirus
|34
|Ismel Banzo (Cub) Ciudad De La Habana
|35
|Angel Rivas (Ven) Sumiglov-Gober. Merida
|36
|Yoandry Freire (Cub) Sancti Spitirus
|37
|Ivan Martinez (Spa) Peugeot
|38
|Sergio Casanova (Spa) Peugeot
|39
|Tino Scholz (Ger) Germany
|40
|Lisuandi Alonso (Cub) Villa Clara
|41
|Arnold Alcolea (Cub) Cuba
|42
|Jose Mujica (Cub) Pinar Del Rio
|43
|Angel Castillo (Cub) Pinar Del Rio
|44
|Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba
|45
|William Franco (Cub) Ciudad De La Habana
|46
|Adrian Ceballos (Cub) C.T.Cienfuegos
|47
|Jose Chacon (Ven) Venezuela
|48
|Alien Garcia (Cub) Cuba
|49
|Carlos E. Arias (Cub) Ciudad De La Habana
|50
|Jose Alarcon (Ven) Sumiglov-Gober. Merida
|51
|Rainer Vazquez (Cub) Matanzas
|52
|Karel Pattyn (Bel) Germany
|53
|Ruben Flores (Ven) Sumiglov-Gober. Merida
|54
|Luis Pulido (Mex) Mexico
|55
|Alfredo Hernandez (Cub) Matanzas
|56
|Juan R. Juarez (Mex) Mexico
|57
|Abrahan Guerra (Cub) C.T. Oriente
|58
|Felix Nodarse (Cub) C.T.Cienfuegos
|59
|Yosvany Caceres (Cub) Sancti Spitirus
|60
|Raul Grangel (Cub) Cuba
|61
|Jose A. Gonzalez (Cub) Sancti Spitirus
|62
|Jorge J. Rojas (Cub) Sancti Spitirus
|63
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Universidad Del Depo
|64
|David Belda (Spa) Peugeot
|65
|Reinier Gomez (Cub) Santiago De Cuba
|66
|Adonis Cardoso (Cub) Ciudad De La Habana
|67
|Luis Cardoso (Cub) Camaguey
|68
|Vicente Sanabria (Cub) Matanzas
|69
|Pedro Ortuondo (Cub) Universidad Del Depo
|70
|Agustin Martinez (Cub) Villa Clara
|71
|Paul Kneppers (Ned) Global Cycling
|72
|Miguel Rodriguez (Cub) Camaguey
|73
|Maidel Rodriguez (Cub) Matanzas
|74
|John Nava (Ven) Venezuela
|75
|Alvaro Torres (Ven) Venezuela
|76
|Juan Murillo (Ven) Venezuela
|77
|Alejandro Aluija (Cub) C.T.Cienfuegos
|78
|Lazaro Valdes (Cub) Pinar Del Rio
|79
|Reinier Veloso (Cub) Sancti Spitirus
|80
|Jose M. Rodriguez (Cub) Ciego De Avila
|81
|Riazan Fleitas (Cub) Ciego De Avila
|82
|Pedro Sibila (Cub) Universidad Del Depo
|83
|Peter Woestenberg (Ned) Global Cycling
|84
|Fredy Buergos (Cub) Cuba
|85
|Jose A. Diez (Spa) Peugeot
|86
|Eliodis Griñan (Cub) C.T. Oriente
|87
|Juan Basulto (Cub) Camaguey
|88
|Yhosvani Hernandez (Cub) Villa Clara
|89
|Luis A. Alfaro (Cub) C.T.Cienfuegos
|90
|Joseba Leon (Spa) Peugeot
|0:00:27
|91
|Piero Baffi (Ita) Italy
|92
|Carlos Roldan (Cub) C.T.Cienfuegos
|93
|Simon Lambert (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy
|94
|Miguel Montero (Cub) Guantanamo
|0:00:30
|95
|Randy Hernandez (Cub) Santiago De Cuba
|0:00:31
|96
|Vladimir Fonseca (Cub) Villa Clara
|97
|Reldis Perez (Cub) Universidad Del Depo
|0:00:33
|98
|Jorge Martinez (Col) Colombia
|99
|Luca Pirini (Ita) Italy
|100
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Italy
|0:00:39
|101
|Tim Nederlof (Ned) Global Cycling
|0:01:17
|102
|Angelo Ciccone (Ita) Italy
|0:01:34
|103
|Jacob Fiedler (Ger) Germany
|0:02:59
|104
|Osmany Lobaina (Cub) Guantanamo
|0:06:11
|105
|Lemay Leon (Cub) Villa Clara
|0:14:28
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Universidad Del Depo
|5
|pts
|2
|Sergio Casanova (Spa) Peugeot
|3
|3
|Paul Kneppers (Ned) Global Cycling
|2
|4
|Lemay Leon (Cub) Villa Clara
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Universidad Del Depo
|5
|pts
|2
|Sergio Casanova (Spa) Peugeot
|3
|3
|Paul Kneppers (Ned) Global Cycling
|2
|4
|Lemay Leon (Cub) Villa Clara
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Peter Woestenberg (Ned) Global Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Angelo Ciccone (Ita) Italy
|3
|3
|Leandro Marcos (Cub) Ciudad De La Habana
|2
|4
|Riazan Fleitas (Cub) Ciego De Avila
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy
|15
|pts
|2
|Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy
|12
|3
|Yans Carlos Arias (Cub) Universidad Del Depo
|10
|4
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Italy
|8
|5
|Yoel Mariño (Cub) Matanzas
|7
|6
|Wilmen Bravo (Ven) Sumiglov-Gober. Merida
|6
|7
|Miguel Ubeto (Ven) Venezuela
|5
|8
|Alex Buttazzoni (Ita) Italy
|4
|9
|Yasmany Martinez (Cub) Cuba
|3
|10
|Damian Martinez (Cub) Guantanamo
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Spidertech p/b Planet Energy
|8:21:51
|2
|Guantanamo
|8:21:58
|3
|Universidad Del Deporte
|4
|Colombia
|8:22:05
|5
|Sumiglov-Gober. Merida
|6
|Peugeot
|7
|Cuba
|8
|C.T. Oriente
|9
|Germany
|10
|Matanzas
|11
|Venezuela
|12
|Mexico
|13
|Global Cycling
|14
|Pinar Del Rio
|8:22:12
|15
|Ciudad De La Habana
|16
|Sancti Spitirus
|17
|C.T.Cienfuegos
|18
|Ciego De Avila
|19
|Villa Clara
|20
|Camaguey
|21
|Italy
|8:22:18
|22
|Santiago De Cuba
|8:22:36
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnold Alcolea (Cub) Cuba
|37:42:28
|2
|Jose Alarcon (Ven) Sumiglov-Gober. Merida
|0:00:37
|3
|Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba
|0:01:22
|4
|Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy
|0:02:02
|5
|Francisco Colorado (Col) Colombia
|0:02:26
|6
|Jose Chacon (Ven) Venezuela
|0:02:34
|7
|Andrew Randell (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy
|0:03:32
|8
|Yasmany Martinez (Cub) Cuba
|0:03:54
|9
|Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) Colombia
|0:04:03
|10
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Universidad Del Depo
|0:04:56
|11
|Vicente Sanabria (Cub) Matanzas
|0:05:01
|12
|Raul Grangel (Cub) Cuba
|0:05:47
|13
|Julian Muñoz (Col) Colombia
|0:06:14
|14
|Pedro Ortuondo (Cub) Universidad Del Depo
|0:06:18
|15
|John Nava (Ven) Venezuela
|0:07:45
|16
|Yoandry Freire (Cub) Sancti Spitirus
|0:09:34
|17
|Lisuandi Alonso (Cub) Villa Clara
|0:09:40
|18
|Luis Pulido (Mex) Mexico
|0:10:21
|19
|Wilmen Bravo (Ven) Sumiglov-Gober. Merida
|0:10:24
|20
|David Belda (Spa) Peugeot
|0:10:44
|21
|Adonis Cardoso (Cub) Ciudad De La Habana
|0:11:49
|22
|Ruben Flores (Ven) Sumiglov-Gober. Merida
|0:13:39
|23
|Pedro Sibila (Cub) Universidad Del Depo
|0:14:02
|24
|Juan Murillo (Ven) Venezuela
|0:14:29
|25
|Yoel Solensal (Cub) Sancti Spitirus
|0:14:34
|26
|Yans Carlos Arias (Cub) Universidad Del Depo
|0:14:36
|27
|Damian Martinez (Cub) Guantanamo
|0:14:41
|28
|Ramon Martin (Cub) Universidad Del Depo
|0:14:54
|29
|Jaime Castañeda (Col) Colombia
|0:15:41
|30
|Alien Garcia (Cub) Cuba
|0:15:42
|31
|Fredy Buergos (Cub) Cuba
|0:16:22
|32
|Darwins Urrea (Ven) Sumiglov-Gober. Merida
|0:16:25
|33
|Paul Kneppers (Ned) Global Cycling
|0:16:47
|34
|Lizardo Benitez (Cub) Guantanamo
|0:17:05
|35
|Miguel Ubeto (Ven) Venezuela
|0:19:27
|36
|Adrian Ceballos (Cub) C.T.Cienfuegos
|0:19:45
|37
|Jorge Martinez (Col) Colombia
|0:20:40
|38
|Angel Castillo (Cub) Pinar Del Rio
|0:20:43
|39
|Ismel Banzo (Cub) Ciudad De La Habana
|0:22:15
|40
|William Franco (Cub) Ciudad De La Habana
|0:22:17
|41
|Eliodis Griñan (Cub) C.T. Oriente
|0:24:14
|42
|Yenni Harman (Cub) Santiago De Cuba
|0:26:28
|43
|Karel Pattyn (Bel) Germany
|0:28:34
|44
|Rafael Arrate (Cub) C.T. Oriente
|0:29:55
|45
|Jose M. Rodriguez (Cub) Ciego De Avila
|0:30:13
|46
|Rainer Vazquez (Cub) Matanzas
|0:30:30
|47
|Alejandro Aluija (Cub) C.T.Cienfuegos
|0:33:43
|48
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Italy
|0:33:56
|49
|Yosvany Caceres (Cub) Sancti Spitirus
|0:34:16
|50
|Keven Lacombe (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy
|0:34:22
|51
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy
|0:34:48
|52
|Miguel Rodriguez (Cub) Camaguey
|0:35:48
|53
|Jose A. Gonzalez (Cub) Sancti Spitirus
|0:36:42
|54
|Lazaro Valdes (Cub) Pinar Del Rio
|0:37:05
|55
|Geert Sijkshoorn (Ned) Global Cycling
|0:37:35
|56
|Alvaro Torres (Ven) Venezuela
|0:39:13
|57
|Tino Scholz (Ger) Germany
|0:39:57
|58
|Carlos E. Arias (Cub) Ciudad De La Habana
|0:40:22
|59
|Sergio Casanova (Spa) Peugeot
|0:42:58
|60
|Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy
|0:42:59
|61
|Edgardo Lugo (Mex) Mexico
|0:43:36
|62
|Tim Nederlof (Ned) Global Cycling
|0:43:50
|63
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Italy
|0:43:59
|64
|Abrahan Guerra (Cub) C.T. Oriente
|0:44:31
|65
|Lemay Leon (Cub) Villa Clara
|0:44:51
|66
|Juan R. Juarez (Mex) Mexico
|67
|Agustin Martinez (Cub) Villa Clara
|0:45:00
|68
|Felix Nodarse (Cub) C.T.Cienfuegos
|0:45:40
|69
|Yoel Mariño (Cub) Matanzas
|0:46:03
|70
|Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Peugeot
|0:46:27
|71
|Sascha Damrow (Ger) Germany
|0:47:19
|72
|Jose C. Peralta (Cub) Guantanamo
|0:47:22
|73
|Jose Mujica (Cub) Pinar Del Rio
|0:47:59
|74
|Jacob Fiedler (Ger) Germany
|0:48:20
|75
|Piero Baffi (Ita) Italy
|0:48:38
|76
|Angelo Ciccone (Ita) Italy
|0:49:13
|77
|Reinier Gomez (Cub) Santiago De Cuba
|0:52:42
|78
|Peter Woestenberg (Ned) Global Cycling
|0:54:20
|79
|Emilio Perez (Cub) Pinar Del Rio
|0:54:32
|80
|Simon Lambert (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy
|0:54:33
|81
|Reinier Veloso (Cub) Sancti Spitirus
|0:56:20
|82
|Ivan Martinez (Spa) Peugeot
|0:57:34
|83
|Luis A. Alfaro (Cub) C.T.Cienfuegos
|1:01:25
|84
|Alfredo Hernandez (Cub) Matanzas
|1:01:45
|85
|Juan Basulto (Cub) Camaguey
|1:01:47
|86
|Alex Buttazzoni (Ita) Italy
|1:03:24
|87
|Roger Rodriguez (Cub) Pinar Del Rio
|1:04:21
|88
|Carlos Roldan (Cub) C.T.Cienfuegos
|1:04:34
|89
|Angel Rivas (Ven) Sumiglov-Gober. Merida
|1:05:56
|90
|Jose A. Diez (Spa) Peugeot
|1:08:23
|91
|Leandro Marcos (Cub) Ciudad De La Habana
|1:09:23
|92
|Joseba Leon (Spa) Peugeot
|1:09:53
|93
|Luis Cardoso (Cub) Camaguey
|1:18:38
|94
|Maidel Rodriguez (Cub) Matanzas
|1:23:39
|95
|Reldis Perez (Cub) Universidad Del Depo
|1:24:15
|96
|Yunier Alvarez (Cub) Ciego De Avila
|1:26:48
|97
|Miguel Montero (Cub) Guantanamo
|1:27:44
|98
|Arnaldo Oramas (Cub) C.T. Oriente
|1:30:27
|99
|Osmany Lobaina (Cub) Guantanamo
|1:30:35
|100
|Jorge J. Rojas (Cub) Sancti Spitirus
|1:33:23
|101
|Vladimir Fonseca (Cub) Villa Clara
|1:59:32
|102
|Randy Hernandez (Cub) Santiago De Cuba
|2:09:48
|103
|Yhosvani Hernandez (Cub) Villa Clara
|2:11:09
|104
|Riazan Fleitas (Cub) Ciego De Avila
|2:13:43
|105
|Luca Pirini (Ita) Italy
|2:40:39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yans Carlos Arias (Cub) Universidad Del Depo
|54
|pts
|2
|Leandro Marcos (Cub) Ciudad De La Habana
|29
|3
|Lizardo Benitez (Cub) Guantanamo
|27
|4
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Universidad Del Depo
|22
|5
|Ramon Martin (Cub) Universidad Del Depo
|18
|6
|Pedro Sibila (Cub) Universidad Del Depo
|13
|7
|Jose A. Gonzalez (Cub) Sancti Spitirus
|13
|8
|Sergio Casanova (Spa) Peugeot
|12
|9
|Reldis Perez (Cub) Universidad Del Depo
|11
|10
|Jaime Castañeda (Col) Colombia
|10
|11
|Wilmen Bravo (Ven) Sumiglov-Gober. Merida
|10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jose Alarcon (Ven) Sumiglov-Gober. Merida
|28
|pts
|2
|Yoel Solensal (Cub) Sancti Spitirus
|19
|3
|Arnold Alcolea (Cub) Cuba
|14
|4
|Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba
|13
|5
|Raul Grangel (Cub) Cuba
|12
|6
|Francisco Colorado (Col) Colombia
|5
|7
|Jose Chacon (Ven) Venezuela
|3
|8
|Adonis Cardoso (Cub) Ciudad De La Habana
|3
|9
|Pedro Ortuondo (Cub) Universidad Del Depo
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Jose Alarcon (Ven) Sumiglov-Gober. Merida
|2
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Universidad Del Depo
|3
|Lisuandi Alonso (Cub) Villa Clara
|4
|Ruben Flores (Ven) Sumiglov-Gober. Merida
|5
|Ramon Martin (Cub) Universidad Del Depo
|6
|Adrian Ceballos (Cub) C.T.Cienfuegos
|7
|Rafael Arrate (Cub) C.T. Oriente
|8
|Alejandro Aluija (Cub) C.T.Cienfuegos
|9
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy
|10
|Miguel Rodriguez (Cub) Camaguey
|11
|Lazaro Valdes (Cub) Pinar Del Rio
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yoel Mariño (Cub) Matanzas
|63
|pts
|2
|Wilmen Bravo (Ven) Sumiglov-Gober. Merida
|61
|3
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Italy
|53
|4
|Yans Carlos Arias (Cub) Universidad Del Depo
|45
|5
|Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy
|43
|6
|Miguel Ubeto (Ven) Venezuela
|39
|7
|Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Peugeot
|38
|8
|Damian Martinez (Cub) Guantanamo
|36
|9
|Arnold Alcolea (Cub) Cuba
|33
|10
|Jose Alarcon (Ven) Sumiglov-Gober. Merida
|26
|11
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy
|26
|12
|Rainer Vazquez (Cub) Matanzas
|24
|13
|Keven Lacombe (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy
|22
|14
|Jaime Castañeda (Col) Colombia
|20
|15
|Peter Woestenberg (Ned) Global Cycling
|18
|16
|Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy
|17
|17
|Vicente Sanabria (Cub) Matanzas
|15
|18
|Alex Buttazzoni (Ita) Italy
|14
|19
|Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba
|13
|20
|Raul Grangel (Cub) Cuba
|12
|21
|Tim Nederlof (Ned) Global Cycling
|12
|22
|Lizardo Benitez (Cub) Guantanamo
|11
|23
|Pedro Sibila (Cub) Universidad Del Depo
|10
|24
|Yoel Solensal (Cub) Sancti Spitirus
|10
|25
|Geert Sijkshoorn (Ned) Global Cycling
|10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cuba
|113:12:50
|2
|Colombia
|113:17:44
|3
|Sumiglov-Gober. Merida
|113:22:08
|4
|Universidad Del Deporte
|113:23:27
|5
|Venezuela
|113:26:37
|6
|Spidertech p/b Planet Energy
|113:44:30
|7
|Sancti Spitirus
|113:51:11
|8
|Ciudad De La Habana
|114:00:11
|9
|Guantanamo
|114:06:45
|10
|Villa Clara
|114:06:59
|11
|Matanzas
|114:15:31
|12
|Peugeot
|114:15:50
|13
|Global Cycling
|114:17:06
|14
|Pinar Del Rio
|114:19:33
|15
|C.T.Cienfuegos
|114:28:01
|16
|C.T. Oriente
|114:35:34
|17
|Mexico
|114:44:38
|18
|Germany
|114:46:52
|19
|Italy
|114:52:43
|20
|Santiago De Cuba
|115:05:38
|21
|Camaguey
|115:40:44
|22
|Ciego De Avila
|116:48:09
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Flandriencross: Vandeputte wins U23 men's raceKamp and Kielich round out podium
-
Van der Poel superb in Flandriencross Hamme victorySweeck best of the rest, Merlier third
-
Fahringer wins Supercross Cup 1McFadden, Williams complete podium
-
Curtis White back on top in Supercross Cup 1Hyde, Maher round out podium
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy