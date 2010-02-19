Trending

Boivin sprints to win ahead of teammate and fellow Canadian Gilbert

Alcolea maintains race leadership

Image 1 of 13

Rider Jose Alarcon (Sumiglov-Gober. Merida) and others round a bend.

Rider Jose Alarcon (Sumiglov-Gober. Merida) and others round a bend.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 2 of 13

Race leader Arnold Alcolea (Cuba) sits protected, in the bunch.

Race leader Arnold Alcolea (Cuba) sits protected, in the bunch.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 3 of 13

Guillaume Boivin (Spidertech p/b Planet Energy) sprints to a win.

Guillaume Boivin (Spidertech p/b Planet Energy) sprints to a win.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 4 of 13

Peugeot's Sergio Casanova leads the breakaway.

Peugeot's Sergio Casanova leads the breakaway.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 5 of 13

The peloton

The peloton
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 6 of 13

Guillaume Boivin (Spidertech p/b Planet Energy) celebrates his win of stage 11 at the Vuelta a Cuba.

Guillaume Boivin (Spidertech p/b Planet Energy) celebrates his win of stage 11 at the Vuelta a Cuba.
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 7 of 13

Race leader Alcolea leads the peloton

Race leader Alcolea leads the peloton
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 8 of 13

The high pace stretched the peloton

The high pace stretched the peloton
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 9 of 13

Farmers take a break as the Vuelta a Cuba peloton races past

Farmers take a break as the Vuelta a Cuba peloton races past
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 10 of 13

Children cheer as the peloton passes

Children cheer as the peloton passes
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 11 of 13

Sergio Casanova (Peugeot), Paul Kneppers (Global Cycling 72) and Cuban Ruben Companioni (Universidad Del Depo) spent the day in the break together

Sergio Casanova (Peugeot), Paul Kneppers (Global Cycling 72) and Cuban Ruben Companioni (Universidad Del Depo) spent the day in the break together
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 12 of 13

The peloton climbs together during stage 11

The peloton climbs together during stage 11
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)
Image 13 of 13

Guillaume Boivin (Spidertech p/b Planet Energy) begins to celebrate

Guillaume Boivin (Spidertech p/b Planet Energy) begins to celebrate
(Image credit: Luis Barbosa)

Canadian sprinter Guillaume Boivin (Spidertech p/b Planet Energy) won the 11th stage of the Vuelta a Cuba over 125km from Matanzas to San Antonio de los Baños. He took the sprint ahead of teammate and fellow Canadian Martin Gilbert and Cuban Yans Carlos Arias (Universidad Del Depo)

A three-man break was the highlight of the day. Peugeot's Sergio Casanova , Paul Kneppers (Global Cycling 72) and Cuban Ruben Companioni (Universidad Del Depo) managed to stay away for about half of the stage's distance. However, the peloton reacted decisively and brought the escapees back into the fold.

With a 41st place, Cuban Arnold Alcolea (Cuba) held onto the overall lead.

Tomorrow, racers will contest stage 12 over 143km from Guanajay to Pinar del Rio.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy2:47:17
2Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy
3Yans Carlos Arias (Cub) Universidad Del Depo
4Elia Viviani (Ita) Italy
5Yoel Mariño (Cub) Matanzas
6Wilmen Bravo (Ven) Sumiglov-Gober. Merida
7Miguel Ubeto (Ven) Venezuela
8Alex Buttazzoni (Ita) Italy
9Yasmany Martinez (Cub) Cuba
10Damian Martinez (Cub) Guantanamo
11Keven Lacombe (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy
12Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) Colombia
13Lizardo Benitez (Cub) Guantanamo
14Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Peugeot
15Geert Sijkshoorn (Ned) Global Cycling
16Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy
17Sascha Damrow (Ger) Germany
18Arnaldo Oramas (Cub) C.T. Oriente
19Ramon Martin (Cub) Universidad Del Depo
20Edgardo Lugo (Mex) Mexico
21Jaime Castañeda (Col) Colombia0:00:07
22Francisco Colorado (Col) Colombia
23Julian Muñoz (Col) Colombia
24Roger Rodriguez (Cub) Pinar Del Rio
25Andrew Randell (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy
26Darwins Urrea (Ven) Sumiglov-Gober. Merida
27Jose C. Peralta (Cub) Guantanamo
28Yunier Alvarez (Cub) Ciego De Avila
29Yenni Harman (Cub) Santiago De Cuba
30Rafael Arrate (Cub) C.T. Oriente
31Emilio Perez (Cub) Pinar Del Rio
32Leandro Marcos (Cub) Ciudad De La Habana
33Yoel Solensal (Cub) Sancti Spitirus
34Ismel Banzo (Cub) Ciudad De La Habana
35Angel Rivas (Ven) Sumiglov-Gober. Merida
36Yoandry Freire (Cub) Sancti Spitirus
37Ivan Martinez (Spa) Peugeot
38Sergio Casanova (Spa) Peugeot
39Tino Scholz (Ger) Germany
40Lisuandi Alonso (Cub) Villa Clara
41Arnold Alcolea (Cub) Cuba
42Jose Mujica (Cub) Pinar Del Rio
43Angel Castillo (Cub) Pinar Del Rio
44Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba
45William Franco (Cub) Ciudad De La Habana
46Adrian Ceballos (Cub) C.T.Cienfuegos
47Jose Chacon (Ven) Venezuela
48Alien Garcia (Cub) Cuba
49Carlos E. Arias (Cub) Ciudad De La Habana
50Jose Alarcon (Ven) Sumiglov-Gober. Merida
51Rainer Vazquez (Cub) Matanzas
52Karel Pattyn (Bel) Germany
53Ruben Flores (Ven) Sumiglov-Gober. Merida
54Luis Pulido (Mex) Mexico
55Alfredo Hernandez (Cub) Matanzas
56Juan R. Juarez (Mex) Mexico
57Abrahan Guerra (Cub) C.T. Oriente
58Felix Nodarse (Cub) C.T.Cienfuegos
59Yosvany Caceres (Cub) Sancti Spitirus
60Raul Grangel (Cub) Cuba
61Jose A. Gonzalez (Cub) Sancti Spitirus
62Jorge J. Rojas (Cub) Sancti Spitirus
63Ruben Companioni (Cub) Universidad Del Depo
64David Belda (Spa) Peugeot
65Reinier Gomez (Cub) Santiago De Cuba
66Adonis Cardoso (Cub) Ciudad De La Habana
67Luis Cardoso (Cub) Camaguey
68Vicente Sanabria (Cub) Matanzas
69Pedro Ortuondo (Cub) Universidad Del Depo
70Agustin Martinez (Cub) Villa Clara
71Paul Kneppers (Ned) Global Cycling
72Miguel Rodriguez (Cub) Camaguey
73Maidel Rodriguez (Cub) Matanzas
74John Nava (Ven) Venezuela
75Alvaro Torres (Ven) Venezuela
76Juan Murillo (Ven) Venezuela
77Alejandro Aluija (Cub) C.T.Cienfuegos
78Lazaro Valdes (Cub) Pinar Del Rio
79Reinier Veloso (Cub) Sancti Spitirus
80Jose M. Rodriguez (Cub) Ciego De Avila
81Riazan Fleitas (Cub) Ciego De Avila
82Pedro Sibila (Cub) Universidad Del Depo
83Peter Woestenberg (Ned) Global Cycling
84Fredy Buergos (Cub) Cuba
85Jose A. Diez (Spa) Peugeot
86Eliodis Griñan (Cub) C.T. Oriente
87Juan Basulto (Cub) Camaguey
88Yhosvani Hernandez (Cub) Villa Clara
89Luis A. Alfaro (Cub) C.T.Cienfuegos
90Joseba Leon (Spa) Peugeot0:00:27
91Piero Baffi (Ita) Italy
92Carlos Roldan (Cub) C.T.Cienfuegos
93Simon Lambert (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy
94Miguel Montero (Cub) Guantanamo0:00:30
95Randy Hernandez (Cub) Santiago De Cuba0:00:31
96Vladimir Fonseca (Cub) Villa Clara
97Reldis Perez (Cub) Universidad Del Depo0:00:33
98Jorge Martinez (Col) Colombia
99Luca Pirini (Ita) Italy
100Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Italy0:00:39
101Tim Nederlof (Ned) Global Cycling0:01:17
102Angelo Ciccone (Ita) Italy0:01:34
103Jacob Fiedler (Ger) Germany0:02:59
104Osmany Lobaina (Cub) Guantanamo0:06:11
105Lemay Leon (Cub) Villa Clara0:14:28

Sprint 1 - Madruga, 34km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruben Companioni (Cub) Universidad Del Depo5pts
2Sergio Casanova (Spa) Peugeot3
3Paul Kneppers (Ned) Global Cycling2
4Lemay Leon (Cub) Villa Clara1

Sprint 2 - Guines, 59km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ruben Companioni (Cub) Universidad Del Depo5pts
2Sergio Casanova (Spa) Peugeot3
3Paul Kneppers (Ned) Global Cycling2
4Lemay Leon (Cub) Villa Clara1

Sprint 3 - San Jose De Las Lajas, 77km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Woestenberg (Ned) Global Cycling5pts
2Angelo Ciccone (Ita) Italy3
3Leandro Marcos (Cub) Ciudad De La Habana2
4Riazan Fleitas (Cub) Ciego De Avila1

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy15pts
2Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy12
3Yans Carlos Arias (Cub) Universidad Del Depo10
4Elia Viviani (Ita) Italy8
5Yoel Mariño (Cub) Matanzas7
6Wilmen Bravo (Ven) Sumiglov-Gober. Merida6
7Miguel Ubeto (Ven) Venezuela5
8Alex Buttazzoni (Ita) Italy4
9Yasmany Martinez (Cub) Cuba3
10Damian Martinez (Cub) Guantanamo2

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Spidertech p/b Planet Energy8:21:51
2Guantanamo8:21:58
3Universidad Del Deporte
4Colombia8:22:05
5Sumiglov-Gober. Merida
6Peugeot
7Cuba
8C.T. Oriente
9Germany
10Matanzas
11Venezuela
12Mexico
13Global Cycling
14Pinar Del Rio8:22:12
15Ciudad De La Habana
16Sancti Spitirus
17C.T.Cienfuegos
18Ciego De Avila
19Villa Clara
20Camaguey
21Italy8:22:18
22Santiago De Cuba8:22:36

General classification after stage 11
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnold Alcolea (Cub) Cuba37:42:28
2Jose Alarcon (Ven) Sumiglov-Gober. Merida0:00:37
3Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba0:01:22
4Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy0:02:02
5Francisco Colorado (Col) Colombia0:02:26
6Jose Chacon (Ven) Venezuela0:02:34
7Andrew Randell (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy0:03:32
8Yasmany Martinez (Cub) Cuba0:03:54
9Juan Pablo Suarez (Col) Colombia0:04:03
10Ruben Companioni (Cub) Universidad Del Depo0:04:56
11Vicente Sanabria (Cub) Matanzas0:05:01
12Raul Grangel (Cub) Cuba0:05:47
13Julian Muñoz (Col) Colombia0:06:14
14Pedro Ortuondo (Cub) Universidad Del Depo0:06:18
15John Nava (Ven) Venezuela0:07:45
16Yoandry Freire (Cub) Sancti Spitirus0:09:34
17Lisuandi Alonso (Cub) Villa Clara0:09:40
18Luis Pulido (Mex) Mexico0:10:21
19Wilmen Bravo (Ven) Sumiglov-Gober. Merida0:10:24
20David Belda (Spa) Peugeot0:10:44
21Adonis Cardoso (Cub) Ciudad De La Habana0:11:49
22Ruben Flores (Ven) Sumiglov-Gober. Merida0:13:39
23Pedro Sibila (Cub) Universidad Del Depo0:14:02
24Juan Murillo (Ven) Venezuela0:14:29
25Yoel Solensal (Cub) Sancti Spitirus0:14:34
26Yans Carlos Arias (Cub) Universidad Del Depo0:14:36
27Damian Martinez (Cub) Guantanamo0:14:41
28Ramon Martin (Cub) Universidad Del Depo0:14:54
29Jaime Castañeda (Col) Colombia0:15:41
30Alien Garcia (Cub) Cuba0:15:42
31Fredy Buergos (Cub) Cuba0:16:22
32Darwins Urrea (Ven) Sumiglov-Gober. Merida0:16:25
33Paul Kneppers (Ned) Global Cycling0:16:47
34Lizardo Benitez (Cub) Guantanamo0:17:05
35Miguel Ubeto (Ven) Venezuela0:19:27
36Adrian Ceballos (Cub) C.T.Cienfuegos0:19:45
37Jorge Martinez (Col) Colombia0:20:40
38Angel Castillo (Cub) Pinar Del Rio0:20:43
39Ismel Banzo (Cub) Ciudad De La Habana0:22:15
40William Franco (Cub) Ciudad De La Habana0:22:17
41Eliodis Griñan (Cub) C.T. Oriente0:24:14
42Yenni Harman (Cub) Santiago De Cuba0:26:28
43Karel Pattyn (Bel) Germany0:28:34
44Rafael Arrate (Cub) C.T. Oriente0:29:55
45Jose M. Rodriguez (Cub) Ciego De Avila0:30:13
46Rainer Vazquez (Cub) Matanzas0:30:30
47Alejandro Aluija (Cub) C.T.Cienfuegos0:33:43
48Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Italy0:33:56
49Yosvany Caceres (Cub) Sancti Spitirus0:34:16
50Keven Lacombe (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy0:34:22
51Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy0:34:48
52Miguel Rodriguez (Cub) Camaguey0:35:48
53Jose A. Gonzalez (Cub) Sancti Spitirus0:36:42
54Lazaro Valdes (Cub) Pinar Del Rio0:37:05
55Geert Sijkshoorn (Ned) Global Cycling0:37:35
56Alvaro Torres (Ven) Venezuela0:39:13
57Tino Scholz (Ger) Germany0:39:57
58Carlos E. Arias (Cub) Ciudad De La Habana0:40:22
59Sergio Casanova (Spa) Peugeot0:42:58
60Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy0:42:59
61Edgardo Lugo (Mex) Mexico0:43:36
62Tim Nederlof (Ned) Global Cycling0:43:50
63Elia Viviani (Ita) Italy0:43:59
64Abrahan Guerra (Cub) C.T. Oriente0:44:31
65Lemay Leon (Cub) Villa Clara0:44:51
66Juan R. Juarez (Mex) Mexico
67Agustin Martinez (Cub) Villa Clara0:45:00
68Felix Nodarse (Cub) C.T.Cienfuegos0:45:40
69Yoel Mariño (Cub) Matanzas0:46:03
70Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Peugeot0:46:27
71Sascha Damrow (Ger) Germany0:47:19
72Jose C. Peralta (Cub) Guantanamo0:47:22
73Jose Mujica (Cub) Pinar Del Rio0:47:59
74Jacob Fiedler (Ger) Germany0:48:20
75Piero Baffi (Ita) Italy0:48:38
76Angelo Ciccone (Ita) Italy0:49:13
77Reinier Gomez (Cub) Santiago De Cuba0:52:42
78Peter Woestenberg (Ned) Global Cycling0:54:20
79Emilio Perez (Cub) Pinar Del Rio0:54:32
80Simon Lambert (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy0:54:33
81Reinier Veloso (Cub) Sancti Spitirus0:56:20
82Ivan Martinez (Spa) Peugeot0:57:34
83Luis A. Alfaro (Cub) C.T.Cienfuegos1:01:25
84Alfredo Hernandez (Cub) Matanzas1:01:45
85Juan Basulto (Cub) Camaguey1:01:47
86Alex Buttazzoni (Ita) Italy1:03:24
87Roger Rodriguez (Cub) Pinar Del Rio1:04:21
88Carlos Roldan (Cub) C.T.Cienfuegos1:04:34
89Angel Rivas (Ven) Sumiglov-Gober. Merida1:05:56
90Jose A. Diez (Spa) Peugeot1:08:23
91Leandro Marcos (Cub) Ciudad De La Habana1:09:23
92Joseba Leon (Spa) Peugeot1:09:53
93Luis Cardoso (Cub) Camaguey1:18:38
94Maidel Rodriguez (Cub) Matanzas1:23:39
95Reldis Perez (Cub) Universidad Del Depo1:24:15
96Yunier Alvarez (Cub) Ciego De Avila1:26:48
97Miguel Montero (Cub) Guantanamo1:27:44
98Arnaldo Oramas (Cub) C.T. Oriente1:30:27
99Osmany Lobaina (Cub) Guantanamo1:30:35
100Jorge J. Rojas (Cub) Sancti Spitirus1:33:23
101Vladimir Fonseca (Cub) Villa Clara1:59:32
102Randy Hernandez (Cub) Santiago De Cuba2:09:48
103Yhosvani Hernandez (Cub) Villa Clara2:11:09
104Riazan Fleitas (Cub) Ciego De Avila2:13:43
105Luca Pirini (Ita) Italy2:40:39

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yans Carlos Arias (Cub) Universidad Del Depo54pts
2Leandro Marcos (Cub) Ciudad De La Habana29
3Lizardo Benitez (Cub) Guantanamo27
4Ruben Companioni (Cub) Universidad Del Depo22
5Ramon Martin (Cub) Universidad Del Depo18
6Pedro Sibila (Cub) Universidad Del Depo13
7Jose A. Gonzalez (Cub) Sancti Spitirus13
8Sergio Casanova (Spa) Peugeot12
9Reldis Perez (Cub) Universidad Del Depo11
10Jaime Castañeda (Col) Colombia10
11Wilmen Bravo (Ven) Sumiglov-Gober. Merida10

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jose Alarcon (Ven) Sumiglov-Gober. Merida28pts
2Yoel Solensal (Cub) Sancti Spitirus19
3Arnold Alcolea (Cub) Cuba14
4Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba13
5Raul Grangel (Cub) Cuba12
6Francisco Colorado (Col) Colombia5
7Jose Chacon (Ven) Venezuela3
8Adonis Cardoso (Cub) Ciudad De La Habana3
9Pedro Ortuondo (Cub) Universidad Del Depo2

Young rider classification (Under 23)
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Jose Alarcon (Ven) Sumiglov-Gober. Merida
2Ruben Companioni (Cub) Universidad Del Depo
3Lisuandi Alonso (Cub) Villa Clara
4Ruben Flores (Ven) Sumiglov-Gober. Merida
5Ramon Martin (Cub) Universidad Del Depo
6Adrian Ceballos (Cub) C.T.Cienfuegos
7Rafael Arrate (Cub) C.T. Oriente
8Alejandro Aluija (Cub) C.T.Cienfuegos
9Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy
10Miguel Rodriguez (Cub) Camaguey
11Lazaro Valdes (Cub) Pinar Del Rio

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yoel Mariño (Cub) Matanzas63pts
2Wilmen Bravo (Ven) Sumiglov-Gober. Merida61
3Elia Viviani (Ita) Italy53
4Yans Carlos Arias (Cub) Universidad Del Depo45
5Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy43
6Miguel Ubeto (Ven) Venezuela39
7Joaquin Sobrino (Spa) Peugeot38
8Damian Martinez (Cub) Guantanamo36
9Arnold Alcolea (Cub) Cuba33
10Jose Alarcon (Ven) Sumiglov-Gober. Merida26
11Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy26
12Rainer Vazquez (Cub) Matanzas24
13Keven Lacombe (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy22
14Jaime Castañeda (Col) Colombia20
15Peter Woestenberg (Ned) Global Cycling18
16Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech p/b Planet Energy17
17Vicente Sanabria (Cub) Matanzas15
18Alex Buttazzoni (Ita) Italy14
19Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba13
20Raul Grangel (Cub) Cuba12
21Tim Nederlof (Ned) Global Cycling12
22Lizardo Benitez (Cub) Guantanamo11
23Pedro Sibila (Cub) Universidad Del Depo10
24Yoel Solensal (Cub) Sancti Spitirus10
25Geert Sijkshoorn (Ned) Global Cycling10

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cuba113:12:50
2Colombia113:17:44
3Sumiglov-Gober. Merida113:22:08
4Universidad Del Deporte113:23:27
5Venezuela113:26:37
6Spidertech p/b Planet Energy113:44:30
7Sancti Spitirus113:51:11
8Ciudad De La Habana114:00:11
9Guantanamo114:06:45
10Villa Clara114:06:59
11Matanzas114:15:31
12Peugeot114:15:50
13Global Cycling114:17:06
14Pinar Del Rio114:19:33
15C.T.Cienfuegos114:28:01
16C.T. Oriente114:35:34
17Mexico114:44:38
18Germany114:46:52
19Italy114:52:43
20Santiago De Cuba115:05:38
21Camaguey115:40:44
22Ciego De Avila116:48:09

 

Latest on Cyclingnews