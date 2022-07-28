Simon Yates wins stage 2 and overall at Vuelta a Castilla y Leon
By Cyclingnews published
George Bennett finishes second on final day of two-day race
Simon Yates (Team BikeExchange-Jayco) soloed to victory on stage 2 of Vuelta a Castilla y Leon and earned the overall title at the two-day stage race. George Bennett (UAE Team Emirates) finished second in Guijuelo in lone pursuit of the Briton.
More to come.
Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Simon Yates wins stage 2 and overall at Vuelta a Castilla y LeonGeorge Bennett finishes second on final day of two-day race
-
-
The current GC standings in the 2022 Tour de France Femmes after stage 5Marianne Vos edges out a few more seconds on the GC contenders as Wiebes takes stage victory
-
Lorena Wiebes strikes a second time and wins stage 5 of Tour de France FemmesBalsamo second and Vos third in Saint-Dié-des-Vosges