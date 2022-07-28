Simon Yates wins stage 2 and overall at Vuelta a Castilla y Leon

George Bennett finishes second on final day of two-day race

Vuelta a Castilla y Leon 2022 - 36th Edition - 2nd stage Guijuelo - Guijuelo 189,3 km - 28/07/2022 - Simon Yates (GBR - Team BikeExchange - Jayco) - photo Rafa Gomez/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022
Simon Yates (Team BikeExchange-Jayco) took his solo break with 27km to go to the line to win stage 2 (Image credit: Rafa Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency)

Simon Yates (Team BikeExchange-Jayco) soloed to victory on stage 2 of Vuelta a Castilla y Leon and earned the overall title at the two-day stage race. George Bennett (UAE Team Emirates) finished second in Guijuelo in lone pursuit of the Briton. 

