Nizzolo wins Vuelta a Castilla y Leon opener

Giacomo Nizzolo (Israel-Premier Tech) claimed the first stage of the two-day Vuelta a Castilla y Leon, taking his first victory since the 2021 Circuito de Getxo almost exactly one year ago.

The Italian powered to the line ahead of Dion Smith (BikeExchange-Jayco) and Ivan Garcia Cortina (Movistar) in Morales del Vino to claim the first leader's jersey of the 2.1-ranked stage race.

The peloton reeled in late attacker Paul Ourselin (TotalEnergies) in the final kilometre before setting up for a bunch sprint, where Nizzolo proved to be the strongest.

Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)