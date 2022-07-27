Nizzolo wins Vuelta a Castilla y Leon opener
By Cyclingnews published
Italian claims sprint victory over Dion Smith
Giacomo Nizzolo (Israel-Premier Tech) claimed the first stage of the two-day Vuelta a Castilla y Leon, taking his first victory since the 2021 Circuito de Getxo almost exactly one year ago.
The Italian powered to the line ahead of Dion Smith (BikeExchange-Jayco) and Ivan Garcia Cortina (Movistar) in Morales del Vino to claim the first leader's jersey of the 2.1-ranked stage race.
The peloton reeled in late attacker Paul Ourselin (TotalEnergies) in the final kilometre before setting up for a bunch sprint, where Nizzolo proved to be the strongest.
