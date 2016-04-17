The 2016 Vuelta a Castilla y Leon podium: Pello Bilbao (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Jóni Silva Brandão (Efapel) (Image credit: Photo Gomez Sport / Luis Ángel Gómez)

Alejandro Valverde sealed the overall title in the Vuelta a Castilla y Leon after wining the final stage on Sunday. Valverde had won the previous day too but picked up the overall honours after his Movistar teammate and race leader Carlos Betancur cracked on the final climb.

Valverde responded to several attacks on the final climb after Betancur cracked and eventually outfought Joni Brandão (Efapel) for the win. Pello Bilbao (Caja Rural - Seguros RGA) finished second overall with Brandão rounding out the podium. Betancur dropped to ninth overall in the race.

“I’m leaving Castilla y León full of happiness. The race couldn’t have gone better -stage wins for Betancur and myself, the GC- and, above all, this is an excellent way to get the racing pace and start building up before the Giro, which I’m so excited about. I want to thank the whole team - they worked their heart out all weekend long and even more so today, from the very beginning,” Valverde said after the race.

“At the final climb, my main priority was keeping Carlos into contention; there were several moves into the first slopes of the ascent and we could control them more or less comfortably, without him losing the wheel of the group. However, at some point he started to suffer, and we had to keep going so we could still stand a chance. I managed well that group with Brandao and the Caja Rural riders before going for the sprint with 100 meters to go.”

Valverde missed Amstel Gold race as he took part in Vuelta a Castilla y Leon but he will travel to Belgium for Fleche Wallonne and Liege-Bastogne-Liege – two races he won in 2015.

“Now it’s all about Flèche and Liège. Going for the win? Well, we will see. The field of contenders is completely different to what I had to face this weekend. Those are races I’ve really enjoyed for years, but my main goal at the moment is staying safe and keeping my form going up before the biggest goal of the early season for me, which is the Giro.”

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 4:15:51 2 Jóni Silva Brandão (Por) Efapel 0:00:01 3 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:03 4 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:08 5 Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:16 6 Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista 0:00:20 7 Henrique Casimiro (Por) Efapel 0:00:22 8 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Sporting/Tavira 0:00:28 9 Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Boyac· Raza de Campeones 0:00:30 10 Rafael Ferreira Reis (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:00:32 11 Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 12 Mario Gonzalez Salas (Spa) Sporting/Tavira 13 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:00:40 14 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team 15 Igor Merino Cortazar (Spa) Burgos BH 0:01:15 16 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Stˆlting Service Group 0:01:40 17 Hernán Parra (Col) Manzana Postobon Team 0:01:41 18 John Bohn Ebsen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling 0:01:56 19 Victor Etxebarria Carrasco (Spa) Radio Popular - Boavista 0:02:11 20 Alex Aranburu (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:02:18 21 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 22 Hernando Bohorquez Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon Team 0:02:21 23 Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto 24 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 25 Alexander Vdovin (Rus) Lokosphinx 26 Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Spa) Burgos BH 0:02:28 27 César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista 0:02:34 28 Diego Ochoa (Col) Boyac· Raza de Campeones 0:02:37 29 Alvaro Trueba Diego (Spa) Efapel 0:02:38 30 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Movistar Team 0:02:44 31 Antonio Pedrero Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:02:46 32 Robinson Armando Ortega Avila (Col) Boyac· Raza de Campeones 33 Hugo Sabido (Por) Sporting/Tavira 0:02:57 34 Sergei Shilov (Rus) Lokosphinx 0:03:04 35 Vadim Zhuravlev (Rus) Lokosphinx 36 Wilson Enrique Rodriguez Amezquita (Col) Boyac· Raza de Campeones 0:03:13 37 Rui Vinhas (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:03:35 38 David Miguel Costa Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista 39 Aitor Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:04:02 40 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 41 Nuno Alexandre Ferreira De Almeida (Por) Efapel 0:04:10 42 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Boyac· Raza de Campeones 0:04:12 43 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:04:15 44 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 45 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Sporting/Tavira 46 Nestor Javier Garcia Cruz (Col) Boyac· Raza de Campeones 0:04:28 47 Yeison Andres Chaparro Rueda (Col) Boyac· Raza de Campeones 0:06:03 48 Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Stˆlting Service Group 0:06:06 49 Daniel Mestre (Por) Efapel 0:06:48 50 Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon Team 0:06:52 51 Artem Samolenkov (Rus) Lokosphinx 0:07:00 52 Gavin Mannion (USA) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:07:24 53 Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team 0:08:22 54 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Sporting/Tavira 0:08:32 55 Juan Ignacio Perez Martin (Spa) W52/FC Porto 56 Dmitrii Sokolov (Rus) Lokosphinx 0:09:05 57 Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team 0:09:57 58 Ricardo Ferreira (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista 0:10:17 59 Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon Team 0:10:49 60 Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) W52/FC Porto 0:11:25 61 David Da Silva Livramento (Por) Sporting/Tavira 62 Sven Reutter (Ger) Stˆlting Service Group 63 Pablo Guerrero Bonilla (Spa) Radio Popular - Boavista 64 Valter Pereira (Por) Sporting/Tavira 65 Bernardo Suaza Arango (Col) Manzana Postobon Team 0:11:28 66 Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel 0:11:34 67 Arnau Soe Vall (Spa) Burgos BH 0:11:57 68 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:12:40 69 Vasilii Neustroev (Rus) Lokosphinx 0:14:07 70 Thomas Baylis (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 0:14:40 71 Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:15:11 72 Daniel Freitas (Por) W52/FC Porto 73 Rui Miguel Sousa Barbosa (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista 0:15:26 74 Rafael Marquez Raigon (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team 75 Marco Tulio Suesca Uribe (Col) Manzana Postobon Team 76 Pablo Torres Muino (Spa) Burgos BH 77 Adrian Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 78 Brad Evans (NZl) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:15:28 79 Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Lokosphinx DNF Jorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team DNF Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team DNF José Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA DNF Brenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling DNF Jason Lowndes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling DNF Samuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling DNF Karol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling DNF Joshua Hunt (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling DNF Thomas Koep (Ger) Stˆlting Service Group DNF Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Stˆlting Service Group DNF Benat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias DNF Imanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias DNF Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos BH DNF Peio Goikoetxea (Spa) Manzana Postobon Team DNF Joaquin Sobrino Martinez (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team DNF Ignacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team DNF Juan Jose Cueto Montero (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team

Final General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 13:04:55 2 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:00:30 3 Jóni Silva Brandão (Por) Efapel 0:01:06 4 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:10 5 Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:01:32 6 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team 0:01:43 7 Rafael Ferreira Reis (Por) W52/FC Porto 8 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:02:23 9 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Movistar Team 0:02:51 10 Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Stˆlting Service Group 11 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:28 12 César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista 0:03:59 13 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Sporting/Tavira 0:04:41 14 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:08 15 Rui Vinhas (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:06:05 16 Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:06:19 17 Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista 0:07:35 18 Aitor Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:07:36 19 Henrique Casimiro (Por) Efapel 0:07:37 20 Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:07:47 21 Mario Gonzalez Salas (Spa) Sporting/Tavira 22 Hernán Parra (Col) Manzana Postobon Team 0:08:35 23 Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:08:51 24 Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Spa) Burgos BH 0:08:58 25 Igor Merino Cortazar (Spa) Burgos BH 0:09:04 26 Diego Ochoa (Col) Boyac· Raza de Campeones 0:09:12 27 Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Boyac· Raza de Campeones 0:09:25 28 Victor Etxebarria Carrasco (Spa) Radio Popular - Boavista 0:09:26 29 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:09:33 30 Hernando Bohorquez Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon Team 0:09:36 31 Alexander Vdovin (Rus) Lokosphinx 32 Alvaro Trueba Diego (Spa) Efapel 0:09:48 33 Sergei Shilov (Rus) Lokosphinx 0:10:19 34 Nuno Alexandre Ferreira De Almeida (Por) Efapel 0:11:25 35 David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Sporting/Tavira 0:11:30 36 Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team 0:12:29 37 Alex Aranburu (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:13:01 38 Daniel Mestre (Por) Efapel 0:15:26 39 Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team 0:15:37 40 Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Sporting/Tavira 0:15:47 41 Artem Samolenkov (Rus) Lokosphinx 0:17:30 42 Dmitrii Sokolov (Rus) Lokosphinx 0:17:35 43 Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:17:51 44 Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon Team 0:18:04 45 Antonio Pedrero Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team 0:19:38 46 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:19:55 47 Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Stˆlting Service Group 0:20:11 48 John Bohn Ebsen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling 0:21:24 49 Vadim Zhuravlev (Rus) Lokosphinx 0:22:56 50 David Miguel Costa Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista 0:23:03 51 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:23:43 52 Nestor Javier Garcia Cruz (Col) Boyac· Raza de Campeones 0:26:00 53 Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon Team 0:26:20 54 Adrian Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias 0:27:05 55 Sven Reutter (Ger) Stˆlting Service Group 0:27:31 56 Hugo Sabido (Por) Sporting/Tavira 0:27:52 57 Pablo Torres Muino (Spa) Burgos BH 0:29:31 58 Yeison Andres Chaparro Rueda (Col) Boyac· Raza de Campeones 0:30:58 59 Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel 0:31:02 60 Robinson Armando Ortega Avila (Col) Boyac· Raza de Campeones 0:31:13 61 Bernardo Suaza Arango (Col) Manzana Postobon Team 0:31:24 62 Pablo Guerrero Bonilla (Spa) Radio Popular - Boavista 0:31:43 63 Juan Ignacio Perez Martin (Spa) W52/FC Porto 0:33:27 64 Vasilii Neustroev (Rus) Lokosphinx 0:33:35 65 Ricardo Ferreira (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista 0:35:12 66 Rafael Marquez Raigon (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team 0:35:54 67 Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Boyac· Raza de Campeones 0:36:14 68 David Da Silva Livramento (Por) Sporting/Tavira 0:36:20 69 Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) W52/FC Porto 70 Valter Pereira (Por) Sporting/Tavira 71 Wilson Enrique Rodriguez Amezquita (Col) Boyac· Raza de Campeones 0:36:33 72 Brad Evans (NZl) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:38:07 73 Marco Tulio Suesca Uribe (Col) Manzana Postobon Team 0:38:22 74 Thomas Baylis (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 0:38:40 75 Daniel Freitas (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:40:06 76 Rui Miguel Sousa Barbosa (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista 0:40:21 77 Gavin Mannion (USA) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:40:32 78 Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Lokosphinx 0:42:27 79 Arnau Soe Vall (Spa) Burgos BH 0:43:24

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team 58 pts 2 Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 38 3 Jóni Silva Brandão (Por) Efapel 38 4 Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 36 5 Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Movistar Team 32 6 Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team 23 7 David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 22 8 Rafael Ferreira Reis (Por) W52/FC Porto 20 9 Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team 19 10 Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Sporting/Tavira 18