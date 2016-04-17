Trending

Valverde wins final stage and overall at Vuelta a Castilla y Leon

Bilboa second overall

The 2016 Vuelta a Castilla y Leon podium: Pello Bilbao (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Jóni Silva Brandão (Efapel)

The 2016 Vuelta a Castilla y Leon podium: Pello Bilbao (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA), Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Jóni Silva Brandão (Efapel)
(Image credit: Photo Gomez Sport / Luis Ángel Gómez)

Alejandro Valverde sealed the overall title in the Vuelta a Castilla y Leon after wining the final stage on Sunday. Valverde had won the previous day too but picked up the overall honours after his Movistar teammate and race leader Carlos Betancur cracked on the final climb.

Valverde responded to several attacks on the final climb after Betancur cracked and eventually outfought Joni Brandão (Efapel) for the win. Pello Bilbao (Caja Rural - Seguros RGA) finished second overall with Brandão rounding out the podium. Betancur dropped to ninth overall in the race.

“I’m leaving Castilla y León full of happiness. The race couldn’t have gone better -stage wins for Betancur and myself, the GC- and, above all, this is an excellent way to get the racing pace and start building up before the Giro, which I’m so excited about. I want to thank the whole team - they worked their heart out all weekend long and even more so today, from the very beginning,” Valverde said after the race.

“At the final climb, my main priority was keeping Carlos into contention; there were several moves into the first slopes of the ascent and we could control them more or less comfortably, without him losing the wheel of the group. However, at some point he started to suffer, and we had to keep going so we could still stand a chance. I managed well that group with Brandao and the Caja Rural riders before going for the sprint with 100 meters to go.”

Valverde missed Amstel Gold race as he took part in Vuelta a Castilla y Leon but he will travel to Belgium for Fleche Wallonne and Liege-Bastogne-Liege – two races he won in 2015.

“Now it’s all about Flèche and Liège. Going for the win? Well, we will see. The field of contenders is completely different to what I had to face this weekend. Those are races I’ve really enjoyed for years, but my main goal at the moment is staying safe and keeping my form going up before the biggest goal of the early season for me, which is the Giro.”

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team4:15:51
2Jóni Silva Brandão (Por) Efapel0:00:01
3David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:03
4Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:08
5Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:16
6Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista0:00:20
7Henrique Casimiro (Por) Efapel0:00:22
8Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Sporting/Tavira0:00:28
9Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Boyac· Raza de Campeones0:00:30
10Rafael Ferreira Reis (Por) W52/FC Porto0:00:32
11Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
12Mario Gonzalez Salas (Spa) Sporting/Tavira
13Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:00:40
14Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team
15Igor Merino Cortazar (Spa) Burgos BH0:01:15
16Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Stˆlting Service Group0:01:40
17Hernán Parra (Col) Manzana Postobon Team0:01:41
18John Bohn Ebsen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling0:01:56
19Victor Etxebarria Carrasco (Spa) Radio Popular - Boavista0:02:11
20Alex Aranburu (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:02:18
21Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
22Hernando Bohorquez Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon Team0:02:21
23Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto
24Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team
25Alexander Vdovin (Rus) Lokosphinx
26Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Spa) Burgos BH0:02:28
27César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista0:02:34
28Diego Ochoa (Col) Boyac· Raza de Campeones0:02:37
29Alvaro Trueba Diego (Spa) Efapel0:02:38
30Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Movistar Team0:02:44
31Antonio Pedrero Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:02:46
32Robinson Armando Ortega Avila (Col) Boyac· Raza de Campeones
33Hugo Sabido (Por) Sporting/Tavira0:02:57
34Sergei Shilov (Rus) Lokosphinx0:03:04
35Vadim Zhuravlev (Rus) Lokosphinx
36Wilson Enrique Rodriguez Amezquita (Col) Boyac· Raza de Campeones0:03:13
37Rui Vinhas (Por) W52/FC Porto0:03:35
38David Miguel Costa Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista
39Aitor Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:04:02
40Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
41Nuno Alexandre Ferreira De Almeida (Por) Efapel0:04:10
42Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Boyac· Raza de Campeones0:04:12
43Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:04:15
44Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
45David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Sporting/Tavira
46Nestor Javier Garcia Cruz (Col) Boyac· Raza de Campeones0:04:28
47Yeison Andres Chaparro Rueda (Col) Boyac· Raza de Campeones0:06:03
48Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Stˆlting Service Group0:06:06
49Daniel Mestre (Por) Efapel0:06:48
50Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon Team0:06:52
51Artem Samolenkov (Rus) Lokosphinx0:07:00
52Gavin Mannion (USA) Drapac Professional Cycling0:07:24
53Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team0:08:22
54Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Sporting/Tavira0:08:32
55Juan Ignacio Perez Martin (Spa) W52/FC Porto
56Dmitrii Sokolov (Rus) Lokosphinx0:09:05
57Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team0:09:57
58Ricardo Ferreira (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista0:10:17
59Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon Team0:10:49
60Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) W52/FC Porto0:11:25
61David Da Silva Livramento (Por) Sporting/Tavira
62Sven Reutter (Ger) Stˆlting Service Group
63Pablo Guerrero Bonilla (Spa) Radio Popular - Boavista
64Valter Pereira (Por) Sporting/Tavira
65Bernardo Suaza Arango (Col) Manzana Postobon Team0:11:28
66Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel0:11:34
67Arnau Soe Vall (Spa) Burgos BH0:11:57
68Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:12:40
69Vasilii Neustroev (Rus) Lokosphinx0:14:07
70Thomas Baylis (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling0:14:40
71Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) W52/FC Porto0:15:11
72Daniel Freitas (Por) W52/FC Porto
73Rui Miguel Sousa Barbosa (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista0:15:26
74Rafael Marquez Raigon (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
75Marco Tulio Suesca Uribe (Col) Manzana Postobon Team
76Pablo Torres Muino (Spa) Burgos BH
77Adrian Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
78Brad Evans (NZl) Drapac Professional Cycling0:15:28
79Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Lokosphinx
DNFJorge Arcas Pena (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFAlex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
DNFJosé Gonçalves (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
DNFBrenton Jones (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
DNFJason Lowndes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
DNFSamuel Spokes (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
DNFKarol Domagalski (Pol) ONE Pro Cycling
DNFJoshua Hunt (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
DNFThomas Koep (Ger) Stˆlting Service Group
DNFRasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Stˆlting Service Group
DNFBenat Txoperena Matxikote (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
DNFImanol Estevez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias
DNFIbai Salas (Spa) Burgos BH
DNFPeio Goikoetxea (Spa) Manzana Postobon Team
DNFJoaquin Sobrino Martinez (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
DNFIgnacio Sarabia Diaz (Mex) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team
DNFJuan Jose Cueto Montero (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team

Final General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team13:04:55
2Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:00:30
3Jóni Silva Brandão (Por) Efapel0:01:06
4David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:10
5Jaime Roson Garcia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:01:32
6Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team0:01:43
7Rafael Ferreira Reis (Por) W52/FC Porto
8Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:02:23
9Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Movistar Team0:02:51
10Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Stˆlting Service Group
11Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team0:03:28
12César Fonte (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista0:03:59
13Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Sporting/Tavira0:04:41
14Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:05:08
15Rui Vinhas (Por) W52/FC Porto0:06:05
16Luis Mas Bonet (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:06:19
17Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista0:07:35
18Aitor Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:07:36
19Henrique Casimiro (Por) Efapel0:07:37
20Mikel Bizkarra (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:07:47
21Mario Gonzalez Salas (Spa) Sporting/Tavira
22Hernán Parra (Col) Manzana Postobon Team0:08:35
23Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto0:08:51
24Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Spa) Burgos BH0:08:58
25Igor Merino Cortazar (Spa) Burgos BH0:09:04
26Diego Ochoa (Col) Boyac· Raza de Campeones0:09:12
27Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Boyac· Raza de Campeones0:09:25
28Victor Etxebarria Carrasco (Spa) Radio Popular - Boavista0:09:26
29Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:09:33
30Hernando Bohorquez Sanchez (Col) Manzana Postobon Team0:09:36
31Alexander Vdovin (Rus) Lokosphinx
32Alvaro Trueba Diego (Spa) Efapel0:09:48
33Sergei Shilov (Rus) Lokosphinx0:10:19
34Nuno Alexandre Ferreira De Almeida (Por) Efapel0:11:25
35David De La Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Sporting/Tavira0:11:30
36Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team0:12:29
37Alex Aranburu (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:13:01
38Daniel Mestre (Por) Efapel0:15:26
39Diego Milan Jimenez (Dom) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team0:15:37
40Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Sporting/Tavira0:15:47
41Artem Samolenkov (Rus) Lokosphinx0:17:30
42Dmitrii Sokolov (Rus) Lokosphinx0:17:35
43Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) W52/FC Porto0:17:51
44Juan Felipe Osorio (Col) Manzana Postobon Team0:18:04
45Antonio Pedrero Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:19:38
46Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:19:55
47Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Stˆlting Service Group0:20:11
48John Bohn Ebsen (Den) ONE Pro Cycling0:21:24
49Vadim Zhuravlev (Rus) Lokosphinx0:22:56
50David Miguel Costa Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista0:23:03
51Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:23:43
52Nestor Javier Garcia Cruz (Col) Boyac· Raza de Campeones0:26:00
53Aldemar Reyes (Col) Manzana Postobon Team0:26:20
54Adrian Gonzalez (Spa) Euskadi Basque Country - Murias0:27:05
55Sven Reutter (Ger) Stˆlting Service Group0:27:31
56Hugo Sabido (Por) Sporting/Tavira0:27:52
57Pablo Torres Muino (Spa) Burgos BH0:29:31
58Yeison Andres Chaparro Rueda (Col) Boyac· Raza de Campeones0:30:58
59Rafael Silva (Por) Efapel0:31:02
60Robinson Armando Ortega Avila (Col) Boyac· Raza de Campeones0:31:13
61Bernardo Suaza Arango (Col) Manzana Postobon Team0:31:24
62Pablo Guerrero Bonilla (Spa) Radio Popular - Boavista0:31:43
63Juan Ignacio Perez Martin (Spa) W52/FC Porto0:33:27
64Vasilii Neustroev (Rus) Lokosphinx0:33:35
65Ricardo Ferreira (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista0:35:12
66Rafael Marquez Raigon (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team0:35:54
67Miguel Eduardo Florez Lopez (Col) Boyac· Raza de Campeones0:36:14
68David Da Silva Livramento (Por) Sporting/Tavira0:36:20
69Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) W52/FC Porto
70Valter Pereira (Por) Sporting/Tavira
71Wilson Enrique Rodriguez Amezquita (Col) Boyac· Raza de Campeones0:36:33
72Brad Evans (NZl) Drapac Professional Cycling0:38:07
73Marco Tulio Suesca Uribe (Col) Manzana Postobon Team0:38:22
74Thomas Baylis (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling0:38:40
75Daniel Freitas (Por) W52/FC Porto0:40:06
76Rui Miguel Sousa Barbosa (Por) Radio Popular - Boavista0:40:21
77Gavin Mannion (USA) Drapac Professional Cycling0:40:32
78Dmitrii Strakhov (Rus) Lokosphinx0:42:27
79Arnau Soe Vall (Spa) Burgos BH0:43:24

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team58pts
2Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA38
3Jóni Silva Brandão (Por) Efapel38
4Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA36
5Carlos Alberto Betancur Gomez (Col) Movistar Team32
6Winner Anacona Gomez (Col) Movistar Team23
7David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA22
8Rafael Ferreira Reis (Por) W52/FC Porto20
9Jose Joaquin Rojas Gil (Spa) Movistar Team19
10Rinaldo Nocentini (Ita) Sporting/Tavira18

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) W52/FC Porto18pts
2Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team16
3David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA10
4Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA8
5Jóni Silva Brandão (Por) Efapel8
6Fernando Grijalba (Spa) Inteja-MMR Dominican Cycling Team6
7Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling4
8Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Sporting/Tavira4
9Rui Vinhas (Por) W52/FC Porto3
10Thomas Baylis (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling3

Latest on Cyclingnews