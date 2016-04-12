Vuelta a Castilla y Leon past winners
Champions 1985-2015
Past Winners
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2015
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|2014
|David Belda (Esp) Burgos BH-Castilla y León
|2013
|Rubén Plaza (Esp) Movistar Team
|2012
|Javier Moreno (Esp) Movistar Team
|2011
|Xavier Tondo (Esp) Movistar Team
|2010
|Alberto Contador (Esp) Astana
|2009
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Astana
|2008
|Alberto Contador (Esp) Astana
|2007
|Alberto Contador (Esp) Discovery Channel
|2006
|Alexander Vinokourov (Kaz) Liberty Seguros–Würth
|2005
|Carlos García Quesada (Esp) Comunidad Valenciana–Elche
|2004
|Koldo Gil (Esp) Liberty Seguros
|2003
|Francisco Mancebo (Esp) iBanesto.com
|2002
|Juan Miguel Mercado (Esp) iBanesto.com
|2001
|Marcos Serrano (Esp) iBanesto.com
|2000
|Francisco Mancebo (Esp) Banesto
|1999
|Leonardo Piepoli (Ita) Banesto
|1998
|Aitor Garmendia (Esp) Banesto
|1997
|Ángel Casero (Esp) Banesto
|1996
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Motorola
|1995
|Santiago Blanco (Esp) Banesto
|1994
|Melchor Mauri (Esp) Banesto
|1993
|Miguel Indurain (Esp) Banesto
|1992
|Asiat Saitov (Rus) Kelme–Don Cafe
|1991
|José Rodríguez García (Esp) Seur
|1989
|Federico Echave (Esp) B.H. Sport
|1988
|Raimund Dietzen (Ger) Teka
|1987
|Alfonso Gutiérrez (Esp) Teka
|1986
|Alfonso Gutiérrez (Esp) Teka
|1985
|Jesús Blanco (Esp)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cavendish and Keisse win Memorial Sercu at Gent Six Day despite beer spillDe Ketele and Ghys continue to lead overall
-
Double Olympic champion Steven Burke announces retirement'I've achieved all I've wanted to' says 31-year-old
-
Ewan wins Shanghai CriteriumTrentin and Kruijswijk round out podium in exhibition event
-
Opportunity knocks for Pierre Latour at 2020 Tour de FranceFrenchman leads the line in Bardet's absence, but explains why he still prefers one-day racing
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy