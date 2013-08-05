Trending

Past winners
2012Daniel Moreno (Spa) Katusha
2011Joaquím Rodríguez Oliver (Spa) Katusha Team
2010Samuel Sánchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
2009Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
2008Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
2007Juan Mauricio Soler (Col) Barloworld
2006Iban Mayo Diez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
2005Juan Carlos Domínguez (Spa) Saunier Duval - Prodir
2004Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Comunidad Valenciana-Kelme
2003Pablo Lastras García (Spa) iBanesto.com
2002Francisco Mancebo (Spa) iBanesto.com
2001Juan Miguel Mercado (Spa) iBanesto.com
2000Leonardo Piepoli (Ita) Banesto
1999Abraham Olano (Spa) ONCE-Deutsche Bank
1998Abraham Olano (Spa) Banesto
1997Laurent Jalabert (Fra) ONCE
1996Tony Rominger (Swi) Mapei
1995Laurent Dufaux (Swi) Festina
1994Armand De las Cuevas (Fra) Castorama
1993Laudelino Cubino (Spa)
1992Alex Zülle (Swi) ONCE
1991Pedro Delgado (Spa) Banesto
1990Marino Lejarreta (Spa) ONCE
1989Francisco Antequera (Spa) BH
1988Marino Lejarreta (Spa) Caja Rural
1987Marino Lejarreta (Spa) Orbea
1986Marino Lejarreta (Spa) Seat Orbea
1985José Recio (Spa) Kelme
1984Federico Echavé (Spa) Teka
1983Angel De las Heras (Spa) Kelme
1982José Laguia (Spa) Ciudad Real
1981Faustino Ruperez (Spa) Zor-Helios Novostil

