Image 1 of 2 Stefan Küng (BMC) solos to his first professional victory (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 2 of 2 The 2015 Volta Limburg Classic podium: Maciej Paterski (CCC Sprandi Polkowice), Stefan Küng and Dylan Teuns (BMC) (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

BMC's Stefan Küng parlayed his time trialing prowess to his first professional victory in the Volta Limburg Classic. the Swiss rider shrugged off suggestions that he could be "the next Fabian Cancellara", but was undeniably impressive after soloing away with 16km to go from a three-man breakaway. The win comes days after taking second to Bradley Wiggins in the time trial at Driedaagse De Panne, and bodes well for the 21-year-old's future.

"Winning solo is always the best way to win," Küng said. "When I was out there, I thought about the time trial at De Panne. In my head, I was thinking about how I did that one for training. Now I had to show that I was good."

Behind Küng, Maciej Paterski (CCC Sprandi Polkowice) edged Dylan Teuns for second.

