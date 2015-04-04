Trending

Küng solos to victory in Volta Limburg Classic

BMC rider nets first pro win in Netherlands

Image 1 of 2

Stefan Küng (BMC) solos to his first professional victory

Stefan Küng (BMC) solos to his first professional victory
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)
Image 2 of 2

The 2015 Volta Limburg Classic podium: Maciej Paterski (CCC Sprandi Polkowice), Stefan Küng and Dylan Teuns (BMC)

The 2015 Volta Limburg Classic podium: Maciej Paterski (CCC Sprandi Polkowice), Stefan Küng and Dylan Teuns (BMC)
(Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

BMC's Stefan Küng parlayed his time trialing prowess to his first professional victory in the Volta Limburg Classic. the Swiss rider shrugged off suggestions that he could be "the next Fabian Cancellara", but was undeniably impressive after soloing away with 16km to go from a three-man breakaway. The win comes days after taking second to Bradley Wiggins in the time trial at Driedaagse De Panne, and bodes well for the 21-year-old's future.

"Winning solo is always the best way to win," Küng said. "When I was out there, I thought about the time trial at De Panne. In my head, I was thinking about how I did that one for training. Now I had to show that I was good."

Behind Küng, Maciej Paterski (CCC Sprandi Polkowice) edged Dylan Teuns for second.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team5:02:30
2Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:27
3Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
4Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
5Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
6Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor-Blue Water
7Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team0:00:29
8Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:31
9Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
10Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:00:35
11Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast0:01:02
12Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
13Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Team Roompot0:01:04
14Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg CT0:01:09
15Huub Duijn (Ned) Team Roompot0:01:21
16Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:01:27
17Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini0:01:29
18Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:32
19Wouter Mol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke NED0:01:39
20Gaetan Bille (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling0:01:50
21Jetse Bol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke NED0:01:51
22Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo0:01:53
23Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast0:01:54
24Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling
25Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
26Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
27Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
28Simone Ponzi (Ita) Southeast
29Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Team 3M
30Sam Oomen (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
31Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
32Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:02:00
33Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:02:01
34Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
35Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
36Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team Roompot0:04:11
37Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
38Adriaan Janssen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
39Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
40Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling
41Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast
42Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
43Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
44Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
45Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke NED0:04:16
46Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
47Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
48Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke NED
49Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
DNFBrian Bulgac (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
DNFBarry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
DNFCampbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team
DNFEnrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFAlessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFAndrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFNicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFPaolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
DNFJaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFBartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFMarek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFBranislau Samoileau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFMateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFLinus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
DNFAlex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
DNFMads Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
DNFMartin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
DNFTroels Ronning Vinther (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
DNFGenki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFShiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFNicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFMattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFRiccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
DNFReinier Honig (Ned) Team Roompot
DNFAndré Looij (Ned) Team Roompot
DNFEtienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot
DNFAndrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast
DNFRafael Andriato (Bra) Southeast
DNFGiuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast
DNFMirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast
DNFKenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFSander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFArthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFOtto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFYannick Eijssen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFJan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFMarco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFLander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFKevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFTim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFSean-Patrick Downey (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
DNFJosh Edmondson (GBr) An Post - Chainreaction
DNFXandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction
DNFRyan Mullen (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
DNFPaulius Siskevicius (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction
DNFAlistair Slater (GBr) An Post - Chainreaction
DNFConor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
DNFJack Wilson (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
DNFNiek Boom (Ned) Baby Dump Cyclingteam
DNFLuuc Bugter (Ned) Baby Dump Cyclingteam
DNFTwan Castelijns (Ned) Baby Dump Cyclingteam
DNFRoy Eefting (Ned) Baby Dump Cyclingteam
DNFKoos Jeroen Kers (Ned) Baby Dump Cyclingteam
DNFIan Richards (Aus) Baby Dump Cyclingteam
DNFHarry Sweering (Ned) Baby Dump Cyclingteam
DNFTristan Timmmermans (Ned) Baby Dump Cyclingteam
DNFTim Ariesen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
DNFGert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
DNFTwan Brusselman (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
DNFStefan Poutsma (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
DNFJoey Van Rhee (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
DNFRobbert De Greef (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke NED
DNFTaco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke NED
DNFTimon Van Reek (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke NED
DNFDex Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke NED
DNFTijmen Eising (Ned) Metec-TKH CT p/b Mantel
DNFJarno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Metec-TKH CT p/b Mantel
DNFNiels Goeree (Ned) Metec-TKH CT p/b Mantel
DNFJasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec-TKH CT p/b Mantel
DNFDries Hollanders (Bel) Metec-TKH CT p/b Mantel
DNFSjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec-TKH CT p/b Mantel
DNFStef Krul (Ned) Metec-TKH CT p/b Mantel
DNFOscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec-TKH CT p/b Mantel
DNFDennis Bakker (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg CT
DNFJames Judd (NZl) Parkhotel Valkenburg CT
DNFBram Nolten (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg CT
DNFJaap Kooijmans (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg CT
DNFJim Van Den Berg (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg CT
DNFBart Van Haaren (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg CT
DNFMarco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg CT
DNFMerijn Korevaar (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
DNFPeter Lenderink (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
DNFAntwan Tolhoek (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
DNFPatrick Clausen (Den) Team Trefor-Blue Water
DNFAnders Hardahl (Den) Team Trefor-Blue Water
DNFAsbjorn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor-Blue Water
DNFMads Rahbek (Den) Team Trefor-Blue Water
DNFThomas Nybo Riis (Den) Team Trefor-Blue Water
DNFEmil Vinjebo (Den) Team Trefor-Blue Water
DNFJonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Team Trefor-Blue Water
DNFJaap De Man (Ned) Team 3M
DNFConnor Mcconvey (Irl) Team 3M
DNFGeert Van Der Weijst (Ned) Team 3M
DNFMichael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
DNFDennis Coenen (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace CT BEL
DNFAlexander Cools (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace CT BEL
DNFSander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace CT BEL
DNFGerry Druyts (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace CT BEL
DNFSam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace CT BEL
DNFAlphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace CT BEL
DNFTimothy Stevens (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace CT BEL
DNFJoeri Calleeuw (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling
DNFStef Van Zummeren (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling
DNFLudwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
DNFJonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
DNFLoic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
DNFGaëtan Pons (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
DNFJulien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
DNFAntoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
DNSFabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
DNSMaarten Van Trijp (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
DNSJimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M
DNSKevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace CT BEL
DNSKai Reus (Ned) Verandas Willems Cycling

 

Latest on Cyclingnews