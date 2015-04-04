Küng solos to victory in Volta Limburg Classic
BMC rider nets first pro win in Netherlands
BMC's Stefan Küng parlayed his time trialing prowess to his first professional victory in the Volta Limburg Classic. the Swiss rider shrugged off suggestions that he could be "the next Fabian Cancellara", but was undeniably impressive after soloing away with 16km to go from a three-man breakaway. The win comes days after taking second to Bradley Wiggins in the time trial at Driedaagse De Panne, and bodes well for the 21-year-old's future.
"Winning solo is always the best way to win," Küng said. "When I was out there, I thought about the time trial at De Panne. In my head, I was thinking about how I did that one for training. Now I had to show that I was good."
Behind Küng, Maciej Paterski (CCC Sprandi Polkowice) edged Dylan Teuns for second.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|5:02:30
|2
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:27
|3
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|4
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|5
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|6
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor-Blue Water
|7
|Amaël Moinard (Fra) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:29
|8
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:31
|9
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|10
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:00:35
|11
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Southeast
|0:01:02
|12
|Grega Bole (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|13
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:01:04
|14
|Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg CT
|0:01:09
|15
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:01:21
|16
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:01:27
|17
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|0:01:29
|18
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:32
|19
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke NED
|0:01:39
|20
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling
|0:01:50
|21
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke NED
|0:01:51
|22
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|0:01:53
|23
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Southeast
|0:01:54
|24
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling
|25
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|26
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|27
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|28
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Southeast
|29
|Dimitri Peyskens (Bel) Team 3M
|30
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|31
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|32
|Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:02:00
|33
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:01
|34
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|35
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|36
|Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:04:11
|37
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|38
|Adriaan Janssen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|39
|Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|40
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling
|41
|Eugert Zhupa (Alb) Southeast
|42
|Sven Van Luijk (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|43
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|44
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|45
|Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke NED
|0:04:16
|46
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|47
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|48
|Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke NED
|49
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|DNF
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|DNF
|Barry Markus (Ned) Team LottoNL-Jumbo
|DNF
|Campbell Flakemore (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DNF
|Alessandro Tonelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DNF
|Andrea Piechele (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DNF
|Nicola Ruffoni (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DNF
|Paolo Simion (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|DNF
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|DNF
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|DNF
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|DNF
|Branislau Samoileau (Blr) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|DNF
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|DNF
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Genki Yamamoto (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|DNF
|Shiki Kuroeda (Jpn) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|DNF
|Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|DNF
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|DNF
|Riccardo Stacchiotti (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|DNF
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Team Roompot
|DNF
|André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot
|DNF
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot
|DNF
|Andrea Dal Col (Ita) Southeast
|DNF
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Southeast
|DNF
|Giuseppe Fonzi (Ita) Southeast
|DNF
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) Southeast
|DNF
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Sander Helven (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Lander Seynaeve (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Sean-Patrick Downey (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
|DNF
|Josh Edmondson (GBr) An Post - Chainreaction
|DNF
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) An Post - Chainreaction
|DNF
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
|DNF
|Paulius Siskevicius (Ltu) An Post - Chainreaction
|DNF
|Alistair Slater (GBr) An Post - Chainreaction
|DNF
|Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
|DNF
|Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post - Chainreaction
|DNF
|Niek Boom (Ned) Baby Dump Cyclingteam
|DNF
|Luuc Bugter (Ned) Baby Dump Cyclingteam
|DNF
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Baby Dump Cyclingteam
|DNF
|Roy Eefting (Ned) Baby Dump Cyclingteam
|DNF
|Koos Jeroen Kers (Ned) Baby Dump Cyclingteam
|DNF
|Ian Richards (Aus) Baby Dump Cyclingteam
|DNF
|Harry Sweering (Ned) Baby Dump Cyclingteam
|DNF
|Tristan Timmmermans (Ned) Baby Dump Cyclingteam
|DNF
|Tim Ariesen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|DNF
|Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|DNF
|Twan Brusselman (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|DNF
|Stefan Poutsma (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|DNF
|Joey Van Rhee (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|DNF
|Robbert De Greef (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke NED
|DNF
|Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke NED
|DNF
|Timon Van Reek (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke NED
|DNF
|Dex Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam Join's - De Rijke NED
|DNF
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec-TKH CT p/b Mantel
|DNF
|Jarno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Metec-TKH CT p/b Mantel
|DNF
|Niels Goeree (Ned) Metec-TKH CT p/b Mantel
|DNF
|Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Metec-TKH CT p/b Mantel
|DNF
|Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec-TKH CT p/b Mantel
|DNF
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Metec-TKH CT p/b Mantel
|DNF
|Stef Krul (Ned) Metec-TKH CT p/b Mantel
|DNF
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec-TKH CT p/b Mantel
|DNF
|Dennis Bakker (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg CT
|DNF
|James Judd (NZl) Parkhotel Valkenburg CT
|DNF
|Bram Nolten (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg CT
|DNF
|Jaap Kooijmans (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg CT
|DNF
|Jim Van Den Berg (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg CT
|DNF
|Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg CT
|DNF
|Marco Zanotti (Ita) Parkhotel Valkenburg CT
|DNF
|Merijn Korevaar (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|DNF
|Peter Lenderink (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|DNF
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|DNF
|Patrick Clausen (Den) Team Trefor-Blue Water
|DNF
|Anders Hardahl (Den) Team Trefor-Blue Water
|DNF
|Asbjorn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Trefor-Blue Water
|DNF
|Mads Rahbek (Den) Team Trefor-Blue Water
|DNF
|Thomas Nybo Riis (Den) Team Trefor-Blue Water
|DNF
|Emil Vinjebo (Den) Team Trefor-Blue Water
|DNF
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Team Trefor-Blue Water
|DNF
|Jaap De Man (Ned) Team 3M
|DNF
|Connor Mcconvey (Irl) Team 3M
|DNF
|Geert Van Der Weijst (Ned) Team 3M
|DNF
|Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
|DNF
|Dennis Coenen (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace CT BEL
|DNF
|Alexander Cools (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace CT BEL
|DNF
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace CT BEL
|DNF
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace CT BEL
|DNF
|Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace CT BEL
|DNF
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace CT BEL
|DNF
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace CT BEL
|DNF
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling
|DNF
|Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Verandas Willems Cycling
|DNF
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|DNF
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|DNF
|Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|DNF
|Gaëtan Pons (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|DNF
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|DNF
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|DNS
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|DNS
|Maarten Van Trijp (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|DNS
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M
|DNS
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vastgoedservice-Golden Palace CT BEL
|DNS
|Kai Reus (Ned) Verandas Willems Cycling
