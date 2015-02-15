Volta Limburg Classic past winners
Champions from 1973-2014
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|2014
|Moreno Hofland (NED) Belkin Pro Cycling
|2013
|Rüdiger Selig (GER) Team Katusha
|2012
|Pavel Brutt (RUS) Team Katusha
|2011
|Pim Ligthart (NED) Vacansoleil-DCM
|2010
|Yann Huguet (FRA) Skil-Shimano
|2009
|Mauro Finetto (ITA) CSF Group-Navigare
|2008
|Tony Martin (GER) Team High Road
|2007
|Nico Sijmens (BEL) Landbouwkrediet-Tönissteiner
|2006
|Mikhaylo Khalilov (UKR) Team LPR
|2005
|Nico Sijmens (BEL) Landbouwkrediet-Colnago
|2004
|Allan Johansen (DEN) BankGiroLoterij
|2003
|Wim van Huffel (BEL) Vlaanderen T-Interim
|2002
|Corey Sweet (AUS) BankGiroLoterij-Batavus
|2001
|No race
|2000
|Bert Grabsch (GER) Cologne
|1999
|Raymond Meijs (NED) Cologne
|1998
|Raymond Meijs (NED) Gerolsteiner
|1997
|Raymond Meijs (NED) Foreldorado-Golff
|1996
|Lucien de Louw (NED) Foreldorado-Golff
|1995
|Max van Heeswijk (NED) Motorola
|1994
|John van den Akker (NED) Collstrop-Willy Naessens
|1993
|Erwin Thijs (BEL) Collstrop-Assur Carpets
|1992
|Martin van Steen (NED)
|1991
|Rob Compas (NED)
|1990
|Raymond Meijs (NED)
|1989
|Willem-Jan van Loenhout (NED)
|1988
|Gerrit Möhlmann (NED)
|1987
|Tom Cordes (NED)
|1986
|Marc van Orsouw (NED)
|1985
|Stephan Räkers (NED)
|1984
|Chris Koppert (NED)
|1983
|Jan Peels (NED)
|1982
|Peter Hofland (NED)
|1981
|René Koppert (NED)
|1980
|Pim Bosch (NED)
|1979
|Herman Snoeyink (NED)
|1978
|Toine van de Bunder (NED)
|1977
|Toine van de Bunder (NED)
|1976
|Mathieu Dohmen (NED)
|1975
|Wil van Helvoirt (NED)
|1974
|Toine van de Bunder (NED)
|1973
|Jan Spijker (NED)
