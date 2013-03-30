Trending

Selig wins Volta Limburg Classic

German prevails from 19-rider lead group

Image 1 of 8

A stylin' victory from Rudiger Selig in Eijsden

Image 2 of 8

Rudiger Selig (Katusha) celebrates as he crosses the finish line at the Volta Limburg Classic

Image 3 of 8

Rudiger Selig (Katusha) celebrates as he crosses the finish line at the Volta Limburg Classic

Image 4 of 8

Winner, Rudiger Selig (Katusha) on the Volta Limburg podium

Image 5 of 8

Oh yeah! Rudiger Selig (Katusha) takes the win

Image 6 of 8

The 2013 Volta Limburg podium: Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox), Rudiger Selig (Katusha), Paul Martens (Blanco Pro Cycling Team)

Image 7 of 8

A kiss for the win. A smiling Rudiger Selig (Katusha) on the podium

Image 8 of 8

Rudiger Selig (Katusha) wins the 2013 Volta Limburg Classic

Rüdiger Selig (Katusha) won his first race as a professional today after sprinting to victory at the Volta Limburg Classic. Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox) finished runner-up behind the 24-year-old German, while Paul Martens (Blanco Pro Cycling Team) rounded out the podium for third in the sprint finale of a select 19-rider lead group.

"This is really cool," said Selig. "My teammates did a perfect job today, I am so happy I could finalize their strong effort.

"Timofey first was in the breakaway and everybody gave everything that we could make it into the decisive group. After the successes in De Panne we are all in a pretty good mood and wanted to continue with a victory here in Limburg like Pavel Brutt did for Katusha last year."

After a large escape group was brought back with approximately 70km remaining, five riders counter-attacked and escaped the peloton: Marco Canola (Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox), Timofey Kritskiy (Katusha), Bram Tankink (Blanco Pro Cycling Team), Maurits Lammertink (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team) and Luc Hagenaars (Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam).

With 47km to go the five leaders held a 1:30 gap on two chasers, Lucas Euser (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) and Steven Van Vooren (An Post-Chainreaction), while the peloton trailed at 3:25.

Sensing that the race was disappearing up the road, more riders attacked from the peloton and caught Euser and Van Vooren to form the first chase group which now contained Euser, Van Vooren, Paul Martens and Steven Kruijswijk (Blanco), Mike Terpstra (Team 3M), Davide Rebellin (CCC Polsat Polkowice), Sander Armee (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox), Marc De Maar (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team), Rüdiger Selig (Katusha), Pim Ligthart and Martijn Keizer (Vacansoleil-DCM), Tobias Ludvigsson (Team Argos-Shimano), Jan Barta (Team NetApp-Endura), Niels Wytinck (An Post-Chainreaction) and Sébastien Delfosse (Crelan-Euphony).

Tankink and Lammertink would drop their three breakaway companions at the head of the race, who would be swept up by the chase group, and with 9km to go Tankink and Lammertink themselves would be caught to form a front group of approximately 20 riders.

Heading into the race finale Keizer made a solo bid for victory with 4km remaining, but was brought back inside the final kilometre under the impetus of Katusha. As the sprint finish began on a slightly uphill stretch of rough tarmac, Selig came to the fore and powered to victory as the group splintered slightly in the approach to the finish line.

Full Results
1Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha4:55:46
2Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
3Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
4Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
5Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
6Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:04
7Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team 3M
8Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
9Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
10Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
11Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
12Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
13Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
14Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
15Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
16Peter Schulting (Ned) Netherlands National Team
17Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:00:08
18Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:16
19Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team0:00:21
20Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha0:00:47
21Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
22Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha0:01:12
23Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox0:03:00
24Marius Bernatonis (Ltu) Team 3M0:03:21
25Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:03:36
26Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
27Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
28Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
29Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
30Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
31Roy Sentjens (Bel) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
32Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
33Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo
34Marco Minnaard (Ned) Netherlands National Team
35Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Netherlands National Team
36Merijn Korevaar (Ned) Netherlands National Team
37Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
38Jesper Asselman (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
39Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
40Alexander Nordhoff (Ger) Team Quantec-Indeland
41Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Netherlands National Team
42Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
43Elmar Reinders (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam0:03:43
44Huub Duyn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
45Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
46Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
47Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
48Gilles Devillers (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
49Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
50Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
51Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
52Alessandro Proni (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
53Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
54Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
55Klaas Sys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
56Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
57Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
58Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
59Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
60Steven Van Vooren (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
61Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano0:04:04
DNFGatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
DNFAnton Vorobyev (Rus) Katusha
DNFMikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
DNFAlexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
DNFTheo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
DNFGraeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
DNFMoreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
DNFJi Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano
DNFBoy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFNicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
DNFMarco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
DNFChristian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
DNFAndrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
DNFFilippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
DNFPawel Charucki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
DNFNikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice
DNFPiotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
DNFLukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
DNFJosef Cerny (Cze) CCC Polsat Polkowice
DNFTomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
DNFChad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
DNFJiao Pengda (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
DNFLiu Biao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
DNFGregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
DNFRyota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
DNFTang Wang Yip (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
DNFXu Gang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
DNFJoeri Bueken (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
DNFReinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony
DNFPieter Van Herck (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
DNFGerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
DNFBradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
DNFYoucef Reguigui (Alg) MTN-Qhubeka
DNFMartin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
DNFMartin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
DNFArtur Ershov (Rus) RusVelo
DNFViktor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo
DNFIvan Savitskiy (Rus) RusVelo
DNFRoman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
DNFIgor Boev (Rus) RusVelo
DNFArtem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
DNFValery Kaykov (Rus) RusVelo
DNFDominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFYves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFPreben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFTim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFMichael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFMorgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFDavide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
DNFCesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura
DNFBartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
DNFLeopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
DNFErick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
DNFAlessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
DNFBenjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
DNFAldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
DNFChristopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
DNFJeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
DNFKiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
DNFRafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
DNFStefano Borchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
DNFRoberto De Patre (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
DNFMichele Merlo (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
DNFLuigi Miletta (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
DNFFabio Taborre (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
DNFLaurent Van Den Bak (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
DNFSean Downey (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
DNFNicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
DNFJack Wilson (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
DNFRonan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
DNFMats Boeve (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
DNFChristoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
DNFBas Stamsnijder (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
DNFRick Ottema (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
DNFYoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
DNFStefan Poutsma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
DNFRobbert De Greef (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
DNFJohim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
DNFJochem Hoekstra (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
DNFRens Te Stroet (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
DNFDaan Meijers (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
DNFTom Vermeer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
DNFUmberto Atzori (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
DNFWouter Haan (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
DNFBouke Kuiper (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
DNFArno van der Zwet (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
DNFStefan Vreugdenhil (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
DNFJim van den Berg (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
DNFLars Vierbergen (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
DNFMelvin Boskamp (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
DNFJurrien Bosters (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
DNFDries Hollanders (Bel) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
DNFPeter Koning (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
DNFOscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
DNFRick Ampler (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
DNFTobias Dohlus (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
DNFAlexander Gottfried (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
DNFGrischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
DNFSebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
DNFBenjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
DNFMax Walsleben (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
DNFJoop De Gans (Ned) Team 3M
DNFKess Heytens (Bel) Team 3M
DNFJens Schuermans (Bel) Team 3M
DNFThomas Vanhaecke (Bel) Team 3M
DNFMichael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
DNFTimothy Vangheel (Bel) Team 3M
DNFMatthias Bertling (Ger) Team Quantec-Indeland
DNFAndré Benoit (Ger) Team Quantec-Indeland
DNFKim-Simon Nottebohm (Ger) Team Quantec-Indeland
DNFLuc Loozen (Ned) Team Quantec-Indeland
DNFAndreas Miessen (Ger) Team Quantec-Indeland
DNFRobert Retschke (Ger) Team Quantec-Indeland
DNFRaymond Werst (Ned) Team Quantec-Indeland
DNFGarrit Broeders (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
DNFSteven Doms (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
DNFDirk Finders (Ger) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
DNFThomas Op T Eynde (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
DNFDominic Schils (GBr) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
DNFMatti Stiens (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
DNFSean Van De Waeter (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
DNFJaap Kooijman (Ned) Netherlands National Team
DNFEtienne Van Empel (Ned) Netherlands National Team
DNFMartijn Tusveld (Ned) Netherlands National Team

