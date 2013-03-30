Selig wins Volta Limburg Classic
German prevails from 19-rider lead group
Rüdiger Selig (Katusha) won his first race as a professional today after sprinting to victory at the Volta Limburg Classic. Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox) finished runner-up behind the 24-year-old German, while Paul Martens (Blanco Pro Cycling Team) rounded out the podium for third in the sprint finale of a select 19-rider lead group.
"This is really cool," said Selig. "My teammates did a perfect job today, I am so happy I could finalize their strong effort.
"Timofey first was in the breakaway and everybody gave everything that we could make it into the decisive group. After the successes in De Panne we are all in a pretty good mood and wanted to continue with a victory here in Limburg like Pavel Brutt did for Katusha last year."
After a large escape group was brought back with approximately 70km remaining, five riders counter-attacked and escaped the peloton: Marco Canola (Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox), Timofey Kritskiy (Katusha), Bram Tankink (Blanco Pro Cycling Team), Maurits Lammertink (Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team) and Luc Hagenaars (Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam).
With 47km to go the five leaders held a 1:30 gap on two chasers, Lucas Euser (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team) and Steven Van Vooren (An Post-Chainreaction), while the peloton trailed at 3:25.
Sensing that the race was disappearing up the road, more riders attacked from the peloton and caught Euser and Van Vooren to form the first chase group which now contained Euser, Van Vooren, Paul Martens and Steven Kruijswijk (Blanco), Mike Terpstra (Team 3M), Davide Rebellin (CCC Polsat Polkowice), Sander Armee (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise), Sonny Colbrelli (Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox), Marc De Maar (UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team), Rüdiger Selig (Katusha), Pim Ligthart and Martijn Keizer (Vacansoleil-DCM), Tobias Ludvigsson (Team Argos-Shimano), Jan Barta (Team NetApp-Endura), Niels Wytinck (An Post-Chainreaction) and Sébastien Delfosse (Crelan-Euphony).
Tankink and Lammertink would drop their three breakaway companions at the head of the race, who would be swept up by the chase group, and with 9km to go Tankink and Lammertink themselves would be caught to form a front group of approximately 20 riders.
Heading into the race finale Keizer made a solo bid for victory with 4km remaining, but was brought back inside the final kilometre under the impetus of Katusha. As the sprint finish began on a slightly uphill stretch of rough tarmac, Selig came to the fore and powered to victory as the group splintered slightly in the approach to the finish line.
|1
|Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha
|4:55:46
|2
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|3
|Paul Martens (Ger) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|4
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|5
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:04
|7
|Mike Terpstra (Ned) Team 3M
|8
|Marc De Maar (AHo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|10
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|11
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|14
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|15
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Argos-Shimano
|16
|Peter Schulting (Ned) Netherlands National Team
|17
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:08
|18
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:16
|19
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:21
|20
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Katusha
|0:00:47
|21
|Lucas Euser (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|22
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Katusha
|0:01:12
|23
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|0:03:00
|24
|Marius Bernatonis (Ltu) Team 3M
|0:03:21
|25
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:36
|26
|Kenny Robert van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|27
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|28
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post-Chainreaction
|29
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|30
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|31
|Roy Sentjens (Bel) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|32
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|33
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) RusVelo
|34
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Netherlands National Team
|35
|Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Netherlands National Team
|36
|Merijn Korevaar (Ned) Netherlands National Team
|37
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|38
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|39
|Iker Camano Ortuzar (Spa) Team NetApp-Endura
|40
|Alexander Nordhoff (Ger) Team Quantec-Indeland
|41
|Jasper Ockeloen (Ned) Netherlands National Team
|42
|Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|43
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|0:03:43
|44
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|45
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|46
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|47
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|48
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|49
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|50
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|51
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
|52
|Alessandro Proni (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|53
|Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|54
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|55
|Klaas Sys (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|56
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|57
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Argos-Shimano
|58
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Team Europcar
|59
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|60
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|61
|Francois Parisien (Can) Team Argos-Shimano
|0:04:04
|DNF
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha
|DNF
|Anton Vorobyev (Rus) Katusha
|DNF
|Mikhail Ignatyev (Rus) Katusha
|DNF
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha
|DNF
|Theo Bos (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Blanco Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Ji Cheng (Chn) Team Argos-Shimano
|DNF
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|DNF
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|DNF
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|DNF
|Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|DNF
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
|DNF
|Pawel Charucki (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|DNF
|Nikolay Mihaylov (Bul) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|DNF
|Piotr Gawronski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|DNF
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|DNF
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|DNF
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|DNF
|Chad Beyer (USA) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jiao Pengda (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Liu Biao (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Gregor Gazvoda (Slo) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Ryota Nishizono (Jpn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Tang Wang Yip (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Xu Gang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Joeri Bueken (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|DNF
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Crelan-Euphony
|DNF
|Pieter Van Herck (Bel) Crelan-Euphony
|DNF
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|DNF
|Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|DNF
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN-Qhubeka
|DNF
|Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN-Qhubeka
|DNF
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
|DNF
|Artur Ershov (Rus) RusVelo
|DNF
|Viktor Manakov (Rus) RusVelo
|DNF
|Ivan Savitskiy (Rus) RusVelo
|DNF
|Roman Maikin (Rus) RusVelo
|DNF
|Igor Boev (Rus) RusVelo
|DNF
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) RusVelo
|DNF
|Valery Kaykov (Rus) RusVelo
|DNF
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Morgan Lamoisson (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp-Endura
|DNF
|Bartosz Huzarski (Pol) Team NetApp-Endura
|DNF
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team NetApp-Endura
|DNF
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Team NetApp-Endura
|DNF
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Benjamin Day (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Slo) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|DNF
|Stefano Borchi (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|DNF
|Roberto De Patre (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|DNF
|Michele Merlo (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|DNF
|Luigi Miletta (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|DNF
|Fabio Taborre (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
|DNF
|Laurent Van Den Bak (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|DNF
|Sean Downey (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|DNF
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) An Post-Chainreaction
|DNF
|Jack Wilson (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|DNF
|Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post-Chainreaction
|DNF
|Mats Boeve (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|DNF
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|DNF
|Bas Stamsnijder (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|DNF
|Rick Ottema (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|DNF
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke-Shanks
|DNF
|Stefan Poutsma (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|DNF
|Robbert De Greef (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|DNF
|Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|DNF
|Jochem Hoekstra (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|DNF
|Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|DNF
|Daan Meijers (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|DNF
|Tom Vermeer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|DNF
|Umberto Atzori (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|DNF
|Wouter Haan (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|DNF
|Bouke Kuiper (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|DNF
|Arno van der Zwet (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|DNF
|Stefan Vreugdenhil (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jim van den Berg (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|DNF
|Lars Vierbergen (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|DNF
|Melvin Boskamp (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|DNF
|Jurrien Bosters (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|DNF
|Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|DNF
|Peter Koning (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|DNF
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|DNF
|Rick Ampler (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|DNF
|Tobias Dohlus (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|DNF
|Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|DNF
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|DNF
|Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|DNF
|Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|DNF
|Max Walsleben (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|DNF
|Joop De Gans (Ned) Team 3M
|DNF
|Kess Heytens (Bel) Team 3M
|DNF
|Jens Schuermans (Bel) Team 3M
|DNF
|Thomas Vanhaecke (Bel) Team 3M
|DNF
|Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
|DNF
|Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Team 3M
|DNF
|Matthias Bertling (Ger) Team Quantec-Indeland
|DNF
|André Benoit (Ger) Team Quantec-Indeland
|DNF
|Kim-Simon Nottebohm (Ger) Team Quantec-Indeland
|DNF
|Luc Loozen (Ned) Team Quantec-Indeland
|DNF
|Andreas Miessen (Ger) Team Quantec-Indeland
|DNF
|Robert Retschke (Ger) Team Quantec-Indeland
|DNF
|Raymond Werst (Ned) Team Quantec-Indeland
|DNF
|Garrit Broeders (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
|DNF
|Steven Doms (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
|DNF
|Dirk Finders (Ger) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
|DNF
|Thomas Op T Eynde (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
|DNF
|Dominic Schils (GBr) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
|DNF
|Matti Stiens (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
|DNF
|Sean Van De Waeter (Bel) To Win-Josan Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jaap Kooijman (Ned) Netherlands National Team
|DNF
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Netherlands National Team
|DNF
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Netherlands National Team
