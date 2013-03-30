Trending

Volta Limburg Classic past winners

Champions from 1973 to 2012

Past winners
2012Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
2011Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
2010Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
2009Mauro Finetto (Ita) CSF Group - Navigare
2008Tony Martin (Ger) Team High Road
2007Nico Sijmens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Tönissteiner
2006Mihaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Team LPR
2005Nico Sijmens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
2004Allan Johansen (Den) Bankgiroloterij Cycling Team
2003Wim Van Huffel (Bel) Vlaanderen T-Interim
2002Corey Sweet (Aus) Bankgiroloterij-Batavus
2001Not held
2000Bert Grabsch (Ger) Cologne
1999Raymond Meijs (Ned) Team Cologne
1998Raymond Meijs (Ned) Team Gerolsteiner
1997Raymond Meijs (Ned) Foreldorado Golff
1996Lucien De Louw (Ned) Foreldorado Golff
1995Max Van Heeswijk (Ned) Motorola
1994John Van den Akker (Ned) Collstrop
1993Erwin Thijs (Bel) Collstrop

Amateur edition
1992Martin Van Steen (Ned)
1991Rob Compas (Ned)
1990Raymond Meijs (Ned)
1989W. van Loenhout
1988Gerard Möhlmann
1987Tom Cordes
1986Mark v. Orsouw
1985Stephan Räkers
1984Chris Koppert
1983Jan Peels
1982Peter Hofland
1981René Koppert
1980Pim Bosch
1979Herman Snoeyink
1978Toine v.d. Bunder
1977Toine v.d. Bunder
1976Mathieu Dohmen
1975Wil van Helvoirt
1974Toine v.d. Bunder
1973Jan Spijker

Latest on Cyclingnews