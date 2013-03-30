Volta Limburg Classic past winners
Champions from 1973 to 2012
|2012
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|2011
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|2010
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|2009
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) CSF Group - Navigare
|2008
|Tony Martin (Ger) Team High Road
|2007
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Tönissteiner
|2006
|Mihaylo Khalilov (Ukr) Team LPR
|2005
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet - Colnago
|2004
|Allan Johansen (Den) Bankgiroloterij Cycling Team
|2003
|Wim Van Huffel (Bel) Vlaanderen T-Interim
|2002
|Corey Sweet (Aus) Bankgiroloterij-Batavus
|2001
|Not held
|2000
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Cologne
|1999
|Raymond Meijs (Ned) Team Cologne
|1998
|Raymond Meijs (Ned) Team Gerolsteiner
|1997
|Raymond Meijs (Ned) Foreldorado Golff
|1996
|Lucien De Louw (Ned) Foreldorado Golff
|1995
|Max Van Heeswijk (Ned) Motorola
|1994
|John Van den Akker (Ned) Collstrop
|1993
|Erwin Thijs (Bel) Collstrop
|1992
|Martin Van Steen (Ned)
|1991
|Rob Compas (Ned)
|1990
|Raymond Meijs (Ned)
|1989
|W. van Loenhout
|1988
|Gerard Möhlmann
|1987
|Tom Cordes
|1986
|Mark v. Orsouw
|1985
|Stephan Räkers
|1984
|Chris Koppert
|1983
|Jan Peels
|1982
|Peter Hofland
|1981
|René Koppert
|1980
|Pim Bosch
|1979
|Herman Snoeyink
|1978
|Toine v.d. Bunder
|1977
|Toine v.d. Bunder
|1976
|Mathieu Dohmen
|1975
|Wil van Helvoirt
|1974
|Toine v.d. Bunder
|1973
|Jan Spijker
