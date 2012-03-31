Trending

Brutt wins in Limburg

Russian outsprints Geschke and Schorn

Image 1 of 26

Pavel Brutt (Katusha) spent a lot of time alone off the front en route to winning the Volta Limburg Classic

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 26

It would turn out to be a good day for Katusha.

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 3 of 26

Bert-Jan Lindeman (Vacansoleil-DCM) in the break

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 4 of 26

A shortcut? Or perhaps riders were avoiding a mishap?

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 5 of 26

A Vacansoleil rider at the front.

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 6 of 26

A Vacansoleil rider.

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 7 of 26

Pavel Brutt (Katusha) takes the victory.

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 8 of 26

The break

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 9 of 26

Riders fly around a bend.

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 10 of 26

The peloton

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 11 of 26

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 12 of 26

Rabobank at work.

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 13 of 26

Pavel Brutt (Katusha) on the podium

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 14 of 26

The peloton

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 15 of 26

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 16 of 26

The day's main break

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 17 of 26

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 18 of 26

Racers on a climb

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 19 of 26

Pavel Brutt (Katusha) leads.

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 20 of 26

The peloton

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 21 of 26

Pavel Brutt (Katusha) on his way to winning after catching his rivals by surprise

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 22 of 26

The leaders

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 23 of 26

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 24 of 26

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 25 of 26

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Image 26 of 26

(Image credit: Photopress.be)

Pavel Brutt (Katusha) won the 196km Volta Limburg Classic on Saturday. The Russian champion was in a breakaway all day, and cross the finish line first, defeating his rivals in a five-man sprint. Simon Geschke (Argos-Oil Shimano) and Daniel Schorn (NetApp) completed the podium.

"I'm very happy with this victory," said Brutt. "I felt in a good shape, I was in a breakaway from the beginning and in the end, I was able to anticipate the sprint and win by eight seconds."

Brutt broke away in the first kilometer with Bert-Jan Lindeman (Vacansoleil-DCM). The duo split after some time, as Lindeman couldn't continue with Brutt in the breakaway. The Katusha rider kept his pace and stayed alone at the head of the race, until he was eventually caught by four counter-attacking riders: Simon Geschke (Argos-Oil Shimano), Daniel Schorn (NetApp), Pieter Serry (Topsport Vlaanderen) and Marc De Maar (UnitedHealthCare).

The five-man group was able to stay off until the end. Then Brutt surprised his rivals by starting the sprint with 600m to go, and the others could not close the gap in time.

"Actually, I thought the bunch would catch us in the final circuit: but when I saw they didn't manage to, I tried to anticipate my sprint and luckily my rivals were surprised and they couldn't catch me. I'm very glad with this victory and my form," said Brutt.

"I had to withdraw from Tirreno-Adriatico because of a flu, so I had to take a break for some days to recover. Thanks to this win, I could prove to myself that it hadn't hindered me from good preparation for this race."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team5:02:00
2Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1T4I
3Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp
4Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:04
5Marc De Maar (AHo) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:05
6Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
7Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM0:00:08
8Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team
9Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
10Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Team Europcar
11Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
12Mark Christian (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
13Johan Coenen (Bel) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De
14Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
15Kennith Vanbilsen (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
16Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
17Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
18André Steensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - Lro
19Yann Huguet (Fra) Project 1T4I
20Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
21Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
22Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
23Huub Duijn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
24Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
25Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
26Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp
27Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rusvelo
28Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke
29Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
30Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
31Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM0:00:14
32Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Project 1T4I
33Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
34Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:17
35Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
36Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:19
37Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox0:01:04
38Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:04:12
39Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
40Maarten de Jonge (Ned) Raiko Stölting0:04:14
41Alexander Mironov (Rus) Rusvelo0:04:15
42Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
43Stefan Ganser (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland0:04:20
44Olivier Pardini (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
45Serguei Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo0:04:23
46Emmanuel Van Ruitenbeek (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
47Ivan Rovny (Rus) Rusvelo
48Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Rusvelo
49Sander Oostlander (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:05:00
DNFMartijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
DNFBert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
DNFBarry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
DNFMarcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM
DNFMartin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM
DNFMaxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
DNFDenis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
DNFGatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
DNFBrian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
DNFOlivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
DNFMehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team
DNFDennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
DNFJetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
DNFTheo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
DNFGraeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
DNFLaurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
DNFCoen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
DNFMarco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
DNFOmar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
DNFAndrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
DNFAlfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
DNFChristiano Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
DNFThomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
DNFRoberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
DNFDavide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
DNFJoeri Bueken (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
DNFStefan Cohnen (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
DNFGilles Devillers (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
DNFKevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
DNFThomas Damuseau (Fra) Project 1T4I
DNFTom Dumoulin (Ned) Project 1T4I
DNFJohannes Frohlinger (Ger) Project 1T4I
DNFThierry Hupond (Fra) Project 1T4I
DNFAlbert Timmer (Ned) Project 1T4I
DNFArkimedes Arguelyes Rodrigues (Rus) Rusvelo
DNFArtem Ovechkin (Rus) Rusvelo
DNFNikolay Trusov (Rus) Rusvelo
DNFMathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFDamien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFSaïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFDavide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
DNFPerrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFJan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
DNFMatthias Brandle (Aut) Team Netapp
DNFGrischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Netapp
DNFKevin De Jonghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
DNFTim Declerq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
DNFTim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
DNFSteven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
DNFArthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
DNFJacob Keough (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
DNFPhilip Deignan (Irl) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
DNFJay Thomson (RSA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
DNFBoy Van Poppel (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
DNFBradley White (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
DNFGediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
DNFRoy Jans (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
DNFSean-Patrick Downey (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
DNFStijn Ennekens (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
DNFSam Bennet (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
DNFRonan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
DNFTom Goovaert (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
DNFHamish Robert Haynes (GBr) Colba - Superano Ham
DNFKevin Suarez Martinez (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
DNFRick Van Caldenborgh (Ned) Colba - Superano Ham
DNFSven Van Den Houte (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
DNFMathias Van Holderbeke (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
DNFTimothy Vangheel (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
DNFDion Beukeboom (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
DNFMats Boeve (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
DNFNiek Boom (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
DNFSjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
DNFSebastiaan Pot (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
DNFBob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
DNFPim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
DNFJasper Hamelink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
DNFBram Nolten (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
DNFSteven Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
DNFPeter Schulting (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
DNFSjors Roosen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
DNFLasse Bochman (Den) Glud & Marstrand - Lro
DNFPatrick Clausen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - Lro
DNFMathias Gade Jacobsen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - Lro
DNFJesper Hansen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - Lro
DNFChristian Moberg Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - Lro
DNFRasmus Sterebo (Den) Glud & Marstrand - Lro
DNFJelmer Asjes (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
DNFWim Botman (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
DNFGeert-Jan Jonkman (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
DNFBouke Kuiper (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
DNFJim Van Den Berg (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
DNFJurrien Bosters (Ned) Metec Continental Cyclingteam
DNFLuc Hagenaars (Ned) Metec Continental Cyclingteam
DNFDries Hollanders (Bel) Metec Continental Cyclingteam
DNFPaul Moerland (Ned) Metec Continental Cyclingteam
DNFFlavio Pasquino (Ned) Metec Continental Cyclingteam
DNFElmar Reinders (Ned) Metec Continental Cyclingteam
DNFBob Van den Hengel (Ned) Metec Continental Cyclingteam
DNFJeffrey Wiersma (Ned) Metec Continental Cyclingteam
DNFJohan Landström (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
DNFChristian Bertilsson (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
DNFJonas Bjellmark, (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
DNFJesper Dahlström (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
DNFPhilip Lindau (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
DNFMichael Olsson (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
DNFRobert Pölder (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
DNFEdvin Wilson (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
DNFRemco Broers (Ned) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De
DNFJonas Ljungblad (Swe) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De
DNFAlex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De
DNFChristian Poos (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De
DNFSascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De
DNFPatrick Bercz (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
DNFJoop De Gans (Ned) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
DNFJulian Hellmann (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
DNFAlexander Nordhoff (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
DNFMichael Kurth (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
DNFRobert Retschke (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
DNFDaniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
DNFMathias Belka (Ger) Raiko Stölting
DNFYannick Bok (Ger) Raiko Stölting
DNFFelix Dehmel (Ger) Raiko Stölting
DNFArne Hassink (Ned) Raiko Stölting
DNFJan Oelerich (Ger) Raiko Stölting
DNFNils Plötner (Ger) Raiko Stölting
DNFBjoern Schroeder (Ger) Raiko Stölting
DNFHool Glenn (Ned) Dutch National Team
DNFYannick Janssen (Ned) Dutch National Team
DNFJaap Kooijman (Ned) Dutch National Team
DNFLuc Loozen (Ned) Dutch National Team
DNFBob Martens (Ned) Dutch National Team
DNFRitchie Motke (Ned) Dutch National Team
DNFWayne Stijns (Ned) Dutch National Team
DNFRaymond Werst (Ned) Dutch National Team
DNSKevin Claeys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
DNSFrank Dressler (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De

 

