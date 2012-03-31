Image 1 of 26 Pavel Brutt (Katusha) spent a lot of time alone off the front en route to winning the Volta Limburg Classic (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 26 It would turn out to be a good day for Katusha. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 3 of 26 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Vacansoleil-DCM) in the break (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 4 of 26 A shortcut? Or perhaps riders were avoiding a mishap? (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 5 of 26 A Vacansoleil rider at the front. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 6 of 26 A Vacansoleil rider. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 7 of 26 Pavel Brutt (Katusha) takes the victory. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 8 of 26 The break (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 9 of 26 Riders fly around a bend. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 10 of 26 The peloton (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 11 of 26 (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 12 of 26 Rabobank at work. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 13 of 26 Pavel Brutt (Katusha) on the podium (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 14 of 26 The peloton (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 15 of 26 (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 16 of 26 The day's main break (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 17 of 26 (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 18 of 26 Racers on a climb (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 19 of 26 Pavel Brutt (Katusha) leads. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 20 of 26 The peloton (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 21 of 26 Pavel Brutt (Katusha) on his way to winning after catching his rivals by surprise (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 22 of 26 The leaders (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 23 of 26 (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 24 of 26 (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 25 of 26 (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 26 of 26 (Image credit: Photopress.be)

Pavel Brutt (Katusha) won the 196km Volta Limburg Classic on Saturday. The Russian champion was in a breakaway all day, and cross the finish line first, defeating his rivals in a five-man sprint. Simon Geschke (Argos-Oil Shimano) and Daniel Schorn (NetApp) completed the podium.

"I'm very happy with this victory," said Brutt. "I felt in a good shape, I was in a breakaway from the beginning and in the end, I was able to anticipate the sprint and win by eight seconds."

Brutt broke away in the first kilometer with Bert-Jan Lindeman (Vacansoleil-DCM). The duo split after some time, as Lindeman couldn't continue with Brutt in the breakaway. The Katusha rider kept his pace and stayed alone at the head of the race, until he was eventually caught by four counter-attacking riders: Simon Geschke (Argos-Oil Shimano), Daniel Schorn (NetApp), Pieter Serry (Topsport Vlaanderen) and Marc De Maar (UnitedHealthCare).

The five-man group was able to stay off until the end. Then Brutt surprised his rivals by starting the sprint with 600m to go, and the others could not close the gap in time.

"Actually, I thought the bunch would catch us in the final circuit: but when I saw they didn't manage to, I tried to anticipate my sprint and luckily my rivals were surprised and they couldn't catch me. I'm very glad with this victory and my form," said Brutt.

"I had to withdraw from Tirreno-Adriatico because of a flu, so I had to take a break for some days to recover. Thanks to this win, I could prove to myself that it hadn't hindered me from good preparation for this race."

