Brutt wins in Limburg
Russian outsprints Geschke and Schorn
Pavel Brutt (Katusha) won the 196km Volta Limburg Classic on Saturday. The Russian champion was in a breakaway all day, and cross the finish line first, defeating his rivals in a five-man sprint. Simon Geschke (Argos-Oil Shimano) and Daniel Schorn (NetApp) completed the podium.
"I'm very happy with this victory," said Brutt. "I felt in a good shape, I was in a breakaway from the beginning and in the end, I was able to anticipate the sprint and win by eight seconds."
Brutt broke away in the first kilometer with Bert-Jan Lindeman (Vacansoleil-DCM). The duo split after some time, as Lindeman couldn't continue with Brutt in the breakaway. The Katusha rider kept his pace and stayed alone at the head of the race, until he was eventually caught by four counter-attacking riders: Simon Geschke (Argos-Oil Shimano), Daniel Schorn (NetApp), Pieter Serry (Topsport Vlaanderen) and Marc De Maar (UnitedHealthCare).
The five-man group was able to stay off until the end. Then Brutt surprised his rivals by starting the sprint with 600m to go, and the others could not close the gap in time.
"Actually, I thought the bunch would catch us in the final circuit: but when I saw they didn't manage to, I tried to anticipate my sprint and luckily my rivals were surprised and they couldn't catch me. I'm very glad with this victory and my form," said Brutt.
"I had to withdraw from Tirreno-Adriatico because of a flu, so I had to take a break for some days to recover. Thanks to this win, I could prove to myself that it hadn't hindered me from good preparation for this race."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Katusha Team
|5:02:00
|2
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Project 1T4I
|3
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp
|4
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:04
|5
|Marc De Maar (AHo) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:05
|6
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
|7
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:00:08
|8
|Alexey Tsatevitch (Rus) Katusha Team
|9
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|10
|Rafai Chtioui (Tun) Team Europcar
|11
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|12
|Mark Christian (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|13
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De
|14
|Leonardo Giordani (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|15
|Kennith Vanbilsen (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|16
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|17
|Christopher Jones (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|18
|André Steensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - Lro
|19
|Yann Huguet (Fra) Project 1T4I
|20
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
|21
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team Europcar
|22
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|23
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|24
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|25
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|26
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Team Netapp
|27
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rusvelo
|28
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|29
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|30
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
|31
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM
|0:00:14
|32
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Project 1T4I
|33
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
|34
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:17
|35
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|36
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:19
|37
|Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|0:01:04
|38
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:04:12
|39
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|40
|Maarten de Jonge (Ned) Raiko Stölting
|0:04:14
|41
|Alexander Mironov (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:04:15
|42
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|43
|Stefan Ganser (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|0:04:20
|44
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
|45
|Serguei Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo
|0:04:23
|46
|Emmanuel Van Ruitenbeek (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|47
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Rusvelo
|48
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Rusvelo
|49
|Sander Oostlander (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:05:00
|DNF
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
|DNF
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
|DNF
|Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM
|DNF
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM
|DNF
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM
|DNF
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
|DNF
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|DNF
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Katusha Team
|DNF
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|DNF
|Olivier Kaisen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|DNF
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team
|DNF
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|DNF
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|DNF
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|DNF
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|DNF
|Laurens Ten Dam (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|DNF
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|DNF
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|DNF
|Omar Lombardi (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|DNF
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Colnago - Csf Inox
|DNF
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|DNF
|Christiano Benenati (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|DNF
|Thomas Bertolini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|DNF
|Roberto De Patre (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|DNF
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Selle Italia
|DNF
|Joeri Bueken (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|DNF
|Stefan Cohnen (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|DNF
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|DNF
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|DNF
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Project 1T4I
|DNF
|Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Project 1T4I
|DNF
|Johannes Frohlinger (Ger) Project 1T4I
|DNF
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Project 1T4I
|DNF
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Project 1T4I
|DNF
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodrigues (Rus) Rusvelo
|DNF
|Artem Ovechkin (Rus) Rusvelo
|DNF
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Rusvelo
|DNF
|Mathieu Claude (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Saïd Haddou (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Davide Malacarne (Ita) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
|DNF
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team Netapp
|DNF
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Netapp
|DNF
|Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|DNF
|Tim Declerq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|DNF
|Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|DNF
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|DNF
|Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|DNF
|Jacob Keough (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jay Thomson (RSA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Bradley White (USA) Unitedhealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|DNF
|Roy Jans (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|DNF
|Sean-Patrick Downey (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|DNF
|Stijn Ennekens (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|DNF
|Sam Bennet (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|DNF
|Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|DNF
|Tom Goovaert (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
|DNF
|Hamish Robert Haynes (GBr) Colba - Superano Ham
|DNF
|Kevin Suarez Martinez (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
|DNF
|Rick Van Caldenborgh (Ned) Colba - Superano Ham
|DNF
|Sven Van Den Houte (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
|DNF
|Mathias Van Holderbeke (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
|DNF
|Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
|DNF
|Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|DNF
|Mats Boeve (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|DNF
|Niek Boom (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|DNF
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|DNF
|Sebastiaan Pot (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|DNF
|Bob Schoonbroodt (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|DNF
|Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|DNF
|Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|DNF
|Bram Nolten (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|DNF
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|DNF
|Peter Schulting (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|DNF
|Sjors Roosen (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|DNF
|Lasse Bochman (Den) Glud & Marstrand - Lro
|DNF
|Patrick Clausen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - Lro
|DNF
|Mathias Gade Jacobsen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - Lro
|DNF
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - Lro
|DNF
|Christian Moberg Jorgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - Lro
|DNF
|Rasmus Sterebo (Den) Glud & Marstrand - Lro
|DNF
|Jelmer Asjes (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|DNF
|Wim Botman (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|DNF
|Geert-Jan Jonkman (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|DNF
|Bouke Kuiper (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jim Van Den Berg (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jurrien Bosters (Ned) Metec Continental Cyclingteam
|DNF
|Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Metec Continental Cyclingteam
|DNF
|Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec Continental Cyclingteam
|DNF
|Paul Moerland (Ned) Metec Continental Cyclingteam
|DNF
|Flavio Pasquino (Ned) Metec Continental Cyclingteam
|DNF
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Metec Continental Cyclingteam
|DNF
|Bob Van den Hengel (Ned) Metec Continental Cyclingteam
|DNF
|Jeffrey Wiersma (Ned) Metec Continental Cyclingteam
|DNF
|Johan Landström (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
|DNF
|Christian Bertilsson (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
|DNF
|Jonas Bjellmark, (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
|DNF
|Jesper Dahlström (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
|DNF
|Philip Lindau (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
|DNF
|Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
|DNF
|Robert Pölder (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
|DNF
|Edvin Wilson (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
|DNF
|Remco Broers (Ned) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De
|DNF
|Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De
|DNF
|Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De
|DNF
|Christian Poos (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De
|DNF
|Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De
|DNF
|Patrick Bercz (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|DNF
|Joop De Gans (Ned) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|DNF
|Julian Hellmann (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|DNF
|Alexander Nordhoff (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|DNF
|Michael Kurth (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|DNF
|Robert Retschke (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|DNF
|Daniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|DNF
|Mathias Belka (Ger) Raiko Stölting
|DNF
|Yannick Bok (Ger) Raiko Stölting
|DNF
|Felix Dehmel (Ger) Raiko Stölting
|DNF
|Arne Hassink (Ned) Raiko Stölting
|DNF
|Jan Oelerich (Ger) Raiko Stölting
|DNF
|Nils Plötner (Ger) Raiko Stölting
|DNF
|Bjoern Schroeder (Ger) Raiko Stölting
|DNF
|Hool Glenn (Ned) Dutch National Team
|DNF
|Yannick Janssen (Ned) Dutch National Team
|DNF
|Jaap Kooijman (Ned) Dutch National Team
|DNF
|Luc Loozen (Ned) Dutch National Team
|DNF
|Bob Martens (Ned) Dutch National Team
|DNF
|Ritchie Motke (Ned) Dutch National Team
|DNF
|Wayne Stijns (Ned) Dutch National Team
|DNF
|Raymond Werst (Ned) Dutch National Team
|DNS
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|DNS
|Frank Dressler (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De
