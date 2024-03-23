Volta a Catalunya: Tadej Pogacar's 30km solo seals stage 6 win on momentous mountain day

Image 1 of 11 Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) soloed to the victory on stage 6 of the 2024 Volta a Catalunya (Image credit: Getty Images) Bauke Mollema of Lidi-Trek rides behind Hugh Carthy of EF Education-EasyPost as the two push the pace in the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images) Briton James Knox of Soudal-QuickStep competes in the peloton (Image credit: Getty Images) Bauke Mollema (Lidi-Trek) leads Hugh Carthy (EF Education-EasyPost) in breakaway as duo had 1:35 gap with under 100km to ride (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images) Hugh Carthy (EF Education-EasyPost) sets the pace in the two-rider breakaway (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images) Race leader Tadej Pogačar of UAE Emirates Team rides in the peloton in the Green Leader Jersey (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images) Mikel Landa of Soudal-QuickStep rides alongside teammates in the Red Mountain Jersey (Image credit: David Ramos/Getty Images) Pogacar makes his stage-winning attack (Image credit: Getty Images) Pogacar went solo 30km from the finish line on stage 6 (Image credit: Getty Images) Egan Bernal on the attack late on stage 6 (Image credit: Getty Images) Pogacar races up the final climb to another win (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) stormed through the final 30km solo to win stage 6 of the Volta a Catalunya and solidify his overall lead with one day remaining.

The race leader exploded from a reduced front group on the Collada de Sant Isidre to disrupt the cadence of contenders on the steady category 1 climb and no one could match the acceleration. It was his third stage win of the week and an exclamation point on the final day in the mountains.

Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) won the battle for second place against Mikel Landa (Soudal-QuickStep) as the duo could never reel back the Slovenian, finishing 57 seconds back. The Colombian ascends into third overall after he and Landa attacked a chase group and held off a move from Enric Mas (Movistar) behind.

