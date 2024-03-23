Volta a Catalunya: Tadej Pogacar's 30km solo seals stage 6 win on momentous mountain day
Slovenian dominant once again as Egan Bernal races into third overall
Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) stormed through the final 30km solo to win stage 6 of the Volta a Catalunya and solidify his overall lead with one day remaining.
The race leader exploded from a reduced front group on the Collada de Sant Isidre to disrupt the cadence of contenders on the steady category 1 climb and no one could match the acceleration. It was his third stage win of the week and an exclamation point on the final day in the mountains.
Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) won the battle for second place against Mikel Landa (Soudal-QuickStep) as the duo could never reel back the Slovenian, finishing 57 seconds back. The Colombian ascends into third overall after he and Landa attacked a chase group and held off a move from Enric Mas (Movistar) behind.
