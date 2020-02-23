Volta ao Algarve: Evenepoel seals second stage race victory
Belgian takes top time in final TT
Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-QuickStep) secured overall victory at the Volta ao Algarve, distancing his closest overall rivals in the final 20.3km individual time trial with a superb ride to win the stage and the final yellow jersey.
World time trial champion Rohan Dennis (Team Ineos) showed off his rainbow stripes in style, setting a time of 24:17. However, Evenepoel was even faster and stopped the clock in a time of 24:08. Stefan Kung (Groupama-FDJ) was third at 19 seconds.
Evenepoel started the final time trial on equal time with Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) and Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) after winning the stage 2 uphill finish and then limiting his losses on the stage 4 finish atop Alto do Malhão. He was expected to put time into both of them but almost caught Martin - his two-minute man, and was far faster than Schachmann, creating a significant lead in the final overall classification.
The German set a time of 24:45 and so finished second overall, 38 seconds behind Evenepoel. Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) moved up to finish third overall at 39 seconds, while Martin fell out of the top ten and finished 11th at 1:59. The likes of Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo), Geraint Thomas (Team Ineos) and Greg van Avermaet (CCC Team) were all even further down behind the 20-year-old Belgian phenomenon.
"I'm really happy, I knew it was just 20km full gas and I started quite fast and then I knew that in the hilly sections, on the downhills, that I had to recover well, so that's what I did. I just went all out," Evenepoel explained, revealing his race strategy.
"The communication with the car was perfect, I knew every corner, every hole in the road. I'm very happy."
Evenepoel won the Vuelta a San Juan in Argentina and has now won his first stage race in Europe. His next goal is Tirreno-Adriatico, with the Giro d'Italia a major objective and some already suggesting he can be an overall contender in the Corsa Rosa. Asked if his Algarve victory sends a message to his rivals ahead of the Giro d'Italia in May, Evenepoel suggested he was not yet in his best form.
"No, no, that's not my goal. I'm working hard for a goal in two months time. I'm not in the best shape yet but I still have time, there's still a long way to go but I'm already happy with where I'm at now," Evenepoel said, also brushing off a question about the Tokyo Olympic Games where he will target the time trial and also be part of the Belgian team in the road race.
"Tokyo is a long way to go. I said I wanted to come to Algarve, I did my very best and performed as well as possible. Next up is Tirreno-Adriatico and we'll see how we go there. It's about going step by step, race by race, then we'll see in the end what the season brings."
How it unfolded
The sun again shone on the Algarve coast, giving the riders another stage in the sun. The day was a battle for two spoils, the stage victory and the overall classification, even if few hoped to dislodge Evenepoel.
The pure time trialist hoped to steal the day's victory and so recon rides, warm-ups and every tiny detail were considered for the rolling 20.3km time trial.
Jasha Sütterlin (Team Sunweb) set the early fastest time of 25:02 but that was soon bettered by talented WorldTour neo-pro Mikkel Berg (UAE Team Emirates) with 24:59.
The first time split came after 5.7km and the times there fooled many, especially after the steep climb up the cliff edge. The big time differences were made later on the climbs and fast descents when pure speed in gears of 56x11, bike handling skills, and a low tucked-in aero position all mattered.
Dennis showed how to do it, starting slow but finishing fast with a time of 24:17. 2019 time trial winner Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) started fast but faded, to set a time of 24:26. Nibali looked good in his first time trial on a Trek bike and started fast but he also faded in the second half of the 20.3km course, setting a time of 25:13. Geraint Thomas (Team Ineos) was off the pace with a time of 25:00. Teammate Michel Kwiatkowski was better, finishing sixth but the British super-team failed to finish with a rider in the final top 10 overall.
Evenepoel started last in the leader's yellow skinsuit. He was not expected to risk the overall victory for the stage win but was still very fast. He set a time of 6:22 at the 5.7km time split, 15 seconds better than Küng. Evenepoel tucked low over his time trial bike in search of every bit of speed and found it, recovering on the descents, powering up the climbs and blasting down the descents.
Schachmann was strong and stopped the clock in 24:45 but all eyes were on Evenepoel. He could see Dan Martin in the final kilometres and that only drove him on. He almost caught the Irishman and stopped the clock in 24:08. The stage victory and overall victory was his.
Results
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:24:07
|2
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team Ineos
|0:00:10
|3
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:19
|4
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:38
|5
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team
|6
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos
|7
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|8
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:00:46
|9
|Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:00:47
|10
|Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:00:48
|11
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:52
|12
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:00:53
|13
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|14
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:54
|15
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|16
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:00:55
|17
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:56
|18
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:58
|19
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team
|0:00:59
|20
|Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|21
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
|0:01:02
|22
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:01:03
|23
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:05
|24
|Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team Sunweb
|25
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:06
|26
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:01:07
|27
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:09
|28
|Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|29
|Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:01:11
|30
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|31
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|32
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:13
|33
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:18
|34
|Vicente Garcia de Mateos Rubio (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano
|0:01:19
|35
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:21
|36
|Mathieu Van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:01:28
|37
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb
|38
|Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:29
|39
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|40
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team
|0:01:33
|41
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|0:01:34
|42
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:01:36
|43
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto
|0:01:39
|44
|Amaro Antunes (Por) W52/FC Porto
|45
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:01:40
|46
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:41
|47
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation
|48
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:42
|49
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:44
|50
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:01:46
|51
|Gerard Armillas Pubill (Spa) Efapel
|0:01:53
|52
|Torjus Sleen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:01:57
|53
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:01:58
|54
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|0:01:59
|55
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|56
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation
|57
|Daniel Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto
|0:02:00
|58
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:02:03
|59
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|60
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|61
|Nico Denz (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:02:09
|62
|Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team
|63
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:02:10
|64
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|0:02:11
|65
|Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:02:12
|66
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:02:13
|67
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:14
|68
|Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:15
|69
|Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
|70
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:02:22
|71
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|72
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|0:02:24
|73
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Team Ineos
|0:02:25
|74
|João Rodrigues (Por) W52/FC Porto
|0:02:27
|75
|Luís Gomes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
|0:02:28
|76
|Edgar Pinto (Por) W52/FC Porto
|0:02:35
|77
|Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
|0:02:39
|78
|Jorge Magalhães (Por) W52/FC Porto
|0:02:40
|79
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:02:42
|80
|Tiago Machado (Por) Efapel
|0:02:43
|81
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|0:02:44
|82
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:45
|83
|Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
|0:02:47
|84
|Henrique Casimiro (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
|0:02:48
|85
|Luís Mendonça (Por) Efapel
|86
|Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52/FC Porto
|0:02:50
|87
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:02:51
|88
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|89
|Joaquim Silva (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
|0:02:52
|90
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:53
|91
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:02:54
|92
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|0:02:55
|93
|Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
|0:02:56
|94
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis
|0:02:58
|95
|Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:03:00
|96
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:03
|97
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis
|0:03:04
|98
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:03:06
|99
|Daniel Freitas (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
|0:03:07
|100
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|101
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:03:09
|102
|Angel Lorenzo Sanchez Rebollido (Spa) Miranda-Mortágua
|103
|Tiago Antunes (Por) Efapel
|0:03:10
|104
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|0:03:11
|105
|Aleksandr Grigorev (Rus) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
|0:03:14
|106
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|107
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
|0:03:18
|108
|Gaspar Gonçalves (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
|0:03:21
|109
|Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe
|110
|Alberto Gallego Ruiz (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista
|111
|Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
|0:03:23
|112
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|0:03:28
|113
|Sérgio Paulinho (Por) Efapel
|114
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
|115
|Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:31
|116
|Pedro Lopes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
|0:03:32
|117
|David De la Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano
|0:03:35
|118
|David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:36
|119
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:03:38
|120
|Leangel Ruben Linarez Meneses (Ven) Miranda-Mortágua
|0:03:40
|121
|César Martingil (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
|0:03:41
|122
|Rafael Lourenço (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
|123
|Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
|0:03:45
|124
|Luís Fernandes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|125
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:47
|126
|João Benta (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:03:48
|127
|Afonso Silva (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:03:50
|128
|Alvaro Trueba Diego (Spa) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
|0:03:51
|129
|Carlos Salgueiro (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport
|0:03:52
|130
|Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:03:53
|131
|Emanuel Duarte (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport
|132
|Gonçalo Leaça (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport
|0:03:55
|133
|Fábio Costa (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
|0:03:57
|134
|David Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|135
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:03:58
|136
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|137
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:04:02
|138
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis
|0:04:12
|139
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:04:14
|140
|Hugo Sancho (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
|0:04:19
|141
|Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
|0:04:20
|142
|André Ramalho (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport
|0:04:25
|143
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:04:28
|144
|Juan Fernando Calle Hurtado (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:04:38
|145
|Gonçalo Carvalho (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|146
|Nicolas Saenz Ballesteros (Col) Efapel
|0:04:39
|147
|Bruno Silva (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport
|148
|Hugo Nunes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:04:40
|149
|Marvin Scheulen (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport
|150
|Venceslau Fernandes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
|0:04:41
|151
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
|152
|Pedro Lopes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
|0:04:43
|153
|João Barbosa (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
|0:04:50
|154
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:04:56
|155
|Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
|0:05:00
|156
|Oscar Hernandez Martinez (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano
|0:05:08
|157
|Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano
|0:05:11
|158
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis
|0:05:17
|159
|David Livramento (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
|0:05:40
|160
|David Ribeiro (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport
|0:05:42
|161
|Nuno Meireles (Por) Aviludo-Louletano
|0:05:51
|DNS
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|DNS
|Simone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis
|DNS
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNS
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|OTL
|Válter Pereira (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
|OTL
|André Evangelista (Por) Aviludo-Louletano
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|19:23:42
|2
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:01:40
|3
|Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:03:39
|4
|Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:03:48
|5
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|0:04:20
|6
|Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:44
|7
|Torjus Sleen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:06:07
|8
|Juan Fernando Calle Hurtado (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:12:59
|9
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:14:14
|10
|Nicolas Saenz Ballesteros (Col) Efapel
|0:17:50
|11
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:23:29
|12
|Rafael Lourenço (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
|0:23:35
|13
|Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:33:22
|14
|Gonçalo Carvalho (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:34:19
|15
|Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
|0:35:37
|16
|Afonso Silva (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:35:57
|17
|Pedro Lopes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
|0:36:01
|18
|Gonçalo Leaça (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport
|0:37:03
|19
|Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ
|0:38:41
|20
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
|0:39:43
|21
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:40:10
|22
|Fábio Costa (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
|0:42:23
|23
|Emanuel Duarte (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport
|0:42:54
|24
|Tiago Antunes (Por) Efapel
|0:44:41
|25
|Marvin Scheulen (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport
|0:44:49
|26
|Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
|0:46:31
|27
|Jorge Magalhães (Por) W52/FC Porto
|0:47:43
|28
|João Barbosa (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
|0:47:44
|29
|Carlos Salgueiro (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport
|0:47:59
|30
|Pedro Lopes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
|0:49:53
|31
|Leangel Ruben Linarez Meneses (Ven) Miranda-Mortágua
|0:54:50
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Ineos
|1:14:02
|2
|Deceuninck-Quick-Step
|0:00:08
|3
|CCC Team
|0:00:50
|4
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:00
|5
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:13
|6
|Team Sunweb
|0:01:15
|7
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:01:35
|8
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:49
|9
|Lotto Soudal
|0:02:03
|10
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:19
|11
|Astana Pro Team
|0:02:35
|12
|Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:03:18
|13
|W52
|0:03:37
|14
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:04:21
|15
|Circus-Wanty Gobert
|0:05:01
|16
|Efapel
|0:05:43
|17
|Fundacion-Orbea
|0:06:41
|18
|Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
|0:07:07
|19
|Cofidis
|0:07:12
|20
|Miranda-Mortágua
|0:07:27
|21
|Atum General/Tavira/Maria Nova Hotel
|0:07:29
|22
|Aviludo-Louletano
|0:08:21
|23
|Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:09:13
|24
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:09:24
|25
|LA Aluminios/LA Sport
|0:09:59
Classifications
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|19:23:42
|2
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:00:38
|3
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:00:39
|4
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:56
|5
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:17
|6
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|0:01:18
|7
|Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:01:26
|8
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:31
|9
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:01:40
|10
|Amaro Antunes (Por) W52/FC Porto
|0:01:57
|11
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:01:59
|12
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:02
|13
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|0:02:07
|14
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos
|0:02:08
|15
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:02:27
|16
|Vicente Garcia de Mateos Rubio (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano
|0:02:39
|17
|Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:03:39
|18
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|0:03:42
|19
|Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:03:48
|20
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:04:03
|21
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:04:14
|22
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|0:04:20
|23
|Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:44
|24
|Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
|0:04:46
|25
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:05:13
|26
|Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
|0:05:31
|27
|Torjus Sleen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:06:07
|28
|Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:07:27
|29
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|0:07:52
|30
|Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|0:08:07
|31
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|32
|Luís Fernandes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:08:18
|33
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team
|0:08:25
|34
|Edgar Pinto (Por) W52/FC Porto
|0:08:51
|35
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:08:54
|36
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|0:09:41
|37
|Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis
|0:09:54
|38
|Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:09:59
|39
|Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
|0:10:00
|40
|Luís Gomes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
|0:10:12
|41
|Alberto Gallego Ruiz (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:10:14
|42
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:10:58
|43
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team
|0:11:07
|44
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
|0:11:20
|45
|Mathieu Van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|46
|Juan Fernando Calle Hurtado (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:12:59
|47
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ
|0:13:12
|48
|João Rodrigues (Por) W52/FC Porto
|0:13:44
|49
|Tiago Machado (Por) Efapel
|0:13:47
|50
|Joaquim Silva (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
|0:14:06
|51
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:14:14
|52
|Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation
|53
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:14:24
|54
|Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:16:00
|55
|Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team Ineos
|0:17:36
|56
|Daniel Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto
|0:17:44
|57
|Nicolas Saenz Ballesteros (Col) Efapel
|0:17:50
|58
|Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
|0:18:15
|59
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|0:18:36
|60
|Luís Mendonça (Por) Efapel
|0:18:57
|61
|Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:19:21
|62
|Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:19:26
|63
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team
|0:19:50
|64
|Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:20:51
|65
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis
|0:21:04
|66
|Henrique Casimiro (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
|0:21:05
|67
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:21:46
|68
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:21:51
|69
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:22:48
|70
|Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
|0:23:19
|71
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:23:29
|72
|Rafael Lourenço (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
|0:23:35
|73
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:27:35
|74
|Hugo Nunes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:27:49
|75
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:28:09
|76
|Oscar Hernandez Martinez (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano
|0:28:48
|77
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:29:03
|78
|Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:29:53
|79
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto
|0:30:01
|80
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:30:32
|81
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:30:52
|82
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:30:53
|83
|João Benta (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:31:07
|84
|Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52/FC Porto
|0:31:12
|85
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:32:16
|86
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:32:18
|87
|Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:32:20
|88
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:32:23
|89
|Gaspar Gonçalves (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
|0:33:11
|90
|David Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|91
|Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:33:22
|92
|Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:33:25
|93
|André Ramalho (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport
|0:33:29
|94
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|0:34:08
|95
|Gonçalo Carvalho (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:34:19
|96
|Daniel Freitas (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
|0:34:27
|97
|Cameron Wurf (Aus) Team Ineos
|0:35:33
|98
|Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
|0:35:37
|99
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:35:48
|100
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:35:53
|101
|Afonso Silva (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:35:57
|102
|Pedro Lopes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
|0:36:01
|103
|Hugo Sancho (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
|0:36:12
|104
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:36:14
|105
|Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:36:32
|106
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:36:46
|107
|Gonçalo Leaça (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport
|0:37:03
|108
|David De la Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano
|0:37:21
|109
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:37:28
|110
|Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ
|0:38:41
|111
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|112
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:39:00
|113
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|0:39:11
|114
|Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
|0:39:37
|115
|Angel Lorenzo Sanchez Rebollido (Spa) Miranda-Mortágua
|0:39:38
|116
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
|0:39:43
|117
|Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:40:03
|118
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis
|0:40:06
|119
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:40:10
|120
|Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:40:22
|121
|Aleksandr Grigorev (Rus) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
|0:40:30
|122
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|0:40:35
|123
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:40:43
|124
|Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:40:51
|125
|Gerard Armillas Pubill (Spa) Efapel
|0:41:22
|126
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos
|0:41:27
|127
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|128
|Nico Denz (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:41:41
|129
|Venceslau Fernandes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
|0:41:43
|130
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:41:54
|131
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:42:07
|132
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|0:42:09
|133
|Fábio Costa (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
|0:42:23
|134
|Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano
|0:42:43
|135
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|0:42:52
|136
|Emanuel Duarte (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport
|0:42:54
|137
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:43:04
|138
|Bruno Silva (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport
|0:44:03
|139
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:44:17
|140
|Tiago Antunes (Por) Efapel
|0:44:41
|141
|Marvin Scheulen (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport
|0:44:49
|142
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|0:45:04
|143
|Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|0:45:13
|144
|Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
|0:45:48
|145
|David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:46:12
|146
|Sérgio Paulinho (Por) Efapel
|0:46:22
|147
|Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
|0:46:31
|148
|César Martingil (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
|0:46:44
|149
|David Ribeiro (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport
|0:46:52
|150
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:47:08
|151
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|152
|Jorge Magalhães (Por) W52/FC Porto
|0:47:43
|153
|João Barbosa (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
|0:47:44
|154
|Carlos Salgueiro (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport
|0:47:59
|155
|Nuno Meireles (Por) Aviludo-Louletano
|0:48:41
|156
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|0:49:15
|157
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis
|0:49:20
|158
|Pedro Lopes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
|0:49:53
|159
|Alvaro Trueba Diego (Spa) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
|0:52:33
|160
|Leangel Ruben Linarez Meneses (Ven) Miranda-Mortágua
|0:54:50
|161
|David Livramento (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
|1:01:11
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|41
|2
|Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb
|33
|3
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|26
|4
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
|26
|5
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|25
|6
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation
|22
|7
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team
|20
|8
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|20
|9
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
|20
|10
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|16
|11
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team
|16
|12
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|12
|13
|Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|12
|14
|Amaro Antunes (Por) W52/FC Porto
|8
|15
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|16
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|17
|Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
|6
|18
|João Rodrigues (Por) W52/FC Porto
|6
|19
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|5
|20
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|5
|21
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|22
|Tiago Antunes (Por) Efapel
|5
|23
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|4
|24
|Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
|4
|25
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation
|4
|26
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|27
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|28
|Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
|3
|29
|Alvaro Trueba Diego (Spa) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
|3
|30
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|31
|Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|2
|32
|Daniel Freitas (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
|2
|33
|Aleksandr Grigorev (Rus) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
|2
|34
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|2
|35
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
|2
|36
|Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|37
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos
|1
|38
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|1
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|17
|2
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|15
|3
|Tiago Antunes (Por) Efapel
|14
|4
|João Rodrigues (Por) W52/FC Porto
|10
|5
|Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|6
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation
|10
|7
|Aleksandr Grigorev (Rus) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
|7
|8
|Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team
|6
|9
|Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
|6
|10
|Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team
|6
|11
|Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
|6
|12
|Alvaro Trueba Diego (Spa) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
|6
|13
|Luís Mendonça (Por) Efapel
|6
|14
|Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|6
|15
|Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|4
|16
|Amaro Antunes (Por) W52/FC Porto
|4
|17
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|18
|Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
|4
|19
|Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team
|3
|20
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|2
|21
|Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|22
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
|2
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|19:23:42
|2
|João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep
|0:01:40
|3
|Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team Sunweb
|0:03:39
|4
|Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:03:48
|5
|Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|0:04:20
|6
|Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:44
|7
|Torjus Sleen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:06:07
|8
|Juan Fernando Calle Hurtado (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:12:59
|9
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:14:14
|10
|Nicolas Saenz Ballesteros (Col) Efapel
|0:17:50
|11
|Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:23:29
|12
|Rafael Lourenço (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
|0:23:35
|13
|Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:33:22
|14
|Gonçalo Carvalho (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:34:19
|15
|Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
|0:35:37
|16
|Afonso Silva (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:35:57
|17
|Pedro Lopes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
|0:36:01
|18
|Gonçalo Leaça (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport
|0:37:03
|19
|Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ
|0:38:41
|20
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates
|0:39:43
|21
|Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:40:10
|22
|Fábio Costa (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
|0:42:23
|23
|Emanuel Duarte (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport
|0:42:54
|24
|Tiago Antunes (Por) Efapel
|0:44:41
|25
|Marvin Scheulen (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport
|0:44:49
|26
|Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea
|0:46:31
|27
|Jorge Magalhães (Por) W52/FC Porto
|0:47:43
|28
|João Barbosa (Por) Miranda-Mortágua
|0:47:44
|29
|Carlos Salgueiro (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport
|0:47:59
|30
|Pedro Lopes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
|0:49:53
|31
|Leangel Ruben Linarez Meneses (Ven) Miranda-Mortágua
|0:54:50
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Ineos
|58:19:43
|2
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:00:25
|3
|CCC Team
|0:01:51
|4
|Astana Pro Team
|0:02:41
|5
|Deceuninck-Quick-Step
|0:05:09
|6
|Groupama-FDJ
|0:07:25
|7
|Trek-Segafredo
|0:08:36
|8
|W52
|0:10:22
|9
|Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
|0:12:16
|10
|Lotto Soudal
|0:13:37
|11
|Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:17:09
|12
|Israel Start-Up Nation
|0:17:17
|13
|Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:26:19
|14
|Alpecin-Fenix
|0:28:40
|15
|Atum General/Tavira/Maria Nova Hotel
|0:31:31
|16
|Fundacion-Orbea
|0:34:47
|17
|Circus-Wanty Gobert
|0:38:06
|18
|Efapel
|0:39:11
|19
|Team Sunweb
|0:44:29
|20
|Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
|0:44:49
|21
|Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:50:33
|22
|Aviludo-Louletano
|0:59:33
|23
|Cofidis
|1:00:18
|24
|Miranda-Mortágua
|1:04:39
|25
|LA Aluminios/LA Sport
|1:38:56
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Evenepoel: Beating Dennis makes Volta ao Algarve win twice as niceBelgian insists he is 'not at his best' and will improve before Giro d'Italia
-
2020 UAE Tour stage 1 highlights - VideoPascal Ackermann fastest of the fast men in opening stage
-
Ackermann in UAE Tour: Sagan and I can split Giro d'Italia sprintsGerman shows his speed by winning stage 1 in Dubai
-
Volta ao Algarve: Evenepoel seals second stage race victoryBelgian takes top time in final TT
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy