Volta ao Algarve: Evenepoel seals second stage race victory

Belgian takes top time in final TT

Volta ao Algarve 2020 66th Edition 5th stage Lagoa Lagoa 203 km 23022020 Maximilian Schachmann GER Bora Hansgrohe Remco Evenepoel BEL Deceuninck Quick Step Miguel Angel Lopez COL Astana Pro Team photo Nico VereeckenPNBettiniPhoto2020

Volta ao Algarve 2020 66th Edition 5th stage Lagoa Lagoa 203 km 23022020 Maximilian Schachmann GER Bora Hansgrohe Remco Evenepoel BEL Deceuninck Quick Step Miguel Angel Lopez COL Astana Pro Team photo Nico VereeckenPNBettiniPhoto2020 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Volta ao Algarve 2020 66th Edition 5th stage Lagoa Lagoa 203 km 23022020 Remco Evenepoel BEL Deceuninck Quick Step photo Nico VereeckenPNBettiniPhoto2020

Volta ao Algarve 2020 66th Edition 5th stage Lagoa Lagoa 203 km 23022020 Remco Evenepoel BEL Deceuninck Quick Step photo Nico VereeckenPNBettiniPhoto2020 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Volta ao Algarve 2020 66th Edition 5th stage Lagoa Lagoa 203 km 23022020 Remco Evenepoel BEL Deceuninck Quick Step photo Nico VereeckenPNBettiniPhoto2020

Volta ao Algarve 2020 66th Edition 5th stage Lagoa Lagoa 203 km 23022020 Remco Evenepoel BEL Deceuninck Quick Step photo Nico VereeckenPNBettiniPhoto2020 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
LAGOA PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 23 Micha Kwiatkowski of Poland and Team INEOS during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 5 a 203km Individual Time Trial stage from Lagoa to Lagoa ITT VAlgarve2020 on February 23 2020 in Lagoa Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

LAGOA PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 23 Micha Kwiatkowski of Poland and Team INEOS during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 5 a 203km Individual Time Trial stage from Lagoa to Lagoa ITT VAlgarve2020 on February 23 2020 in Lagoa Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
LAGOA PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 23 Greg Van Avermaet of Belgium and CCC Team during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 5 a 203km Individual Time Trial stage from Lagoa to Lagoa ITT VAlgarve2020 on February 23 2020 in Lagoa Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

LAGOA PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 23 Greg Van Avermaet of Belgium and CCC Team during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 5 a 203km Individual Time Trial stage from Lagoa to Lagoa ITT VAlgarve2020 on February 23 2020 in Lagoa Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
LAGOA PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 23 Miguel ngel Lpez of Colombia and Team Astana Pro Team during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 5 a 203km Individual Time Trial stage from Lagoa to Lagoa ITT VAlgarve2020 on February 23 2020 in Lagoa Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

LAGOA PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 23 Miguel ngel Lpez of Colombia and Team Astana Pro Team during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 5 a 203km Individual Time Trial stage from Lagoa to Lagoa ITT VAlgarve2020 on February 23 2020 in Lagoa Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
LAGOA PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 23 Vincenzo Nibali of Italy and Team Trek Segafredo during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 5 a 203km Individual Time Trial stage from Lagoa to Lagoa ITT VAlgarve2020 on February 23 2020 in Lagoa Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

LAGOA PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 23 Vincenzo Nibali of Italy and Team Trek Segafredo during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 5 a 203km Individual Time Trial stage from Lagoa to Lagoa ITT VAlgarve2020 on February 23 2020 in Lagoa Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
LAGOA PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 23 Joo Almeida of Portugal and Team Deceuninck Quick Step White Best Young Rider during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 5 a 203km Individual Time Trial stage from Lagoa to Lagoa ITT VAlgarve2020 on February 23 2020 in Lagoa Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

LAGOA PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 23 Joo Almeida of Portugal and Team Deceuninck Quick Step White Best Young Rider during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 5 a 203km Individual Time Trial stage from Lagoa to Lagoa ITT VAlgarve2020 on February 23 2020 in Lagoa Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
LAGOA PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 23 Simon Geschke of Germany and CCC Team during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 5 a 203km Individual Time Trial stage from Lagoa to Lagoa ITT VAlgarve2020 on February 23 2020 in Lagoa Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

LAGOA PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 23 Simon Geschke of Germany and CCC Team during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 5 a 203km Individual Time Trial stage from Lagoa to Lagoa ITT VAlgarve2020 on February 23 2020 in Lagoa Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
LAGOA PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 23 Tim Wellens of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 5 a 203km Individual Time Trial stage from Lagoa to Lagoa ITT VAlgarve2020 on February 23 2020 in Lagoa Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

LAGOA PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 23 Tim Wellens of Belgium and Team Lotto Soudal during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 5 a 203km Individual Time Trial stage from Lagoa to Lagoa ITT VAlgarve2020 on February 23 2020 in Lagoa Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
LAGOA PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 23 Bauke Mollema of The Netherlands and Team Trek Segafredo during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 5 a 203km Individual Time Trial stage from Lagoa to Lagoa ITT VAlgarve2020 on February 23 2020 in Lagoa Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

LAGOA PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 23 Bauke Mollema of The Netherlands and Team Trek Segafredo during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 5 a 203km Individual Time Trial stage from Lagoa to Lagoa ITT VAlgarve2020 on February 23 2020 in Lagoa Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
LAGOA PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 23 Rohan Dennis of Australia and Team INEOS Carvoeiro Village Fans Public during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 5 a 203km Individual Time Trial stage from Lagoa to Lagoa ITT VAlgarve2020 on February 23 2020 in Lagoa Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

LAGOA PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 23 Rohan Dennis of Australia and Team INEOS Carvoeiro Village Fans Public during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 5 a 203km Individual Time Trial stage from Lagoa to Lagoa ITT VAlgarve2020 on February 23 2020 in Lagoa Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
LAGOA PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 23 Patrick Bevin of New Zealand and CCC Team Carvoeiro Village Fans Public during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 5 a 203km Individual Time Trial stage from Lagoa to Lagoa ITT VAlgarve2020 on February 23 2020 in Lagoa Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

LAGOA PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 23 Patrick Bevin of New Zealand and CCC Team Carvoeiro Village Fans Public during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 5 a 203km Individual Time Trial stage from Lagoa to Lagoa ITT VAlgarve2020 on February 23 2020 in Lagoa Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
LAGOA PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 23 Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team Deceuninck Quick Step Yellow Leader Jersey during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 5 a 203km Individual Time Trial stage from Lagoa to Lagoa ITT VAlgarve2020 on February 23 2020 in Lagoa Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

LAGOA PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 23 Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team Deceuninck Quick Step Yellow Leader Jersey during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 5 a 203km Individual Time Trial stage from Lagoa to Lagoa ITT VAlgarve2020 on February 23 2020 in Lagoa Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
LAGOA PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 23 Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team Deceuninck Quick Step Yellow Leader Jersey during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 5 a 203km Individual Time Trial stage from Lagoa to Lagoa ITT VAlgarve2020 on February 23 2020 in Lagoa Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

LAGOA PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 23 Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team Deceuninck Quick Step Yellow Leader Jersey during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 5 a 203km Individual Time Trial stage from Lagoa to Lagoa ITT VAlgarve2020 on February 23 2020 in Lagoa Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Volta ao Algarve 2020 66th Edition 5th stage Lagoa Lagoa 203 km 23022020 Michal Kwiatkowski POL Team Ineos photo Nico VereeckenPNBettiniPhoto2020

Volta ao Algarve 2020 66th Edition 5th stage Lagoa Lagoa 203 km 23022020 Michal Kwiatkowski POL Team Ineos photo Nico VereeckenPNBettiniPhoto2020 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
LAGOA PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 23 Geraint Thomas of The United Kingdom and Team INEOS during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 5 a 203km Individual Time Trial stage from Lagoa to Lagoa ITT VAlgarve2020 on February 23 2020 in Lagoa Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

LAGOA PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 23 Geraint Thomas of The United Kingdom and Team INEOS during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 5 a 203km Individual Time Trial stage from Lagoa to Lagoa ITT VAlgarve2020 on February 23 2020 in Lagoa Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Volta ao Algarve 2020 66th Edition 5th stage Lagoa Lagoa 203 km 23022020 Remco Evenepoel BEL Deceuninck Quick Step photo Nico VereeckenPNBettiniPhoto2020

Volta ao Algarve 2020 66th Edition 5th stage Lagoa Lagoa 203 km 23022020 Remco Evenepoel BEL Deceuninck Quick Step photo Nico VereeckenPNBettiniPhoto2020 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Volta ao Algarve 2020 66th Edition 5th stage Lagoa Lagoa 203 km 23022020 Vincenzo Nibali ITA Trek Segafredo photo Nico VereeckenPNBettiniPhoto2020

Volta ao Algarve 2020 66th Edition 5th stage Lagoa Lagoa 203 km 23022020 Vincenzo Nibali ITA Trek Segafredo photo Nico VereeckenPNBettiniPhoto2020 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Volta ao Algarve 2020 66th Edition 5th stage Lagoa Lagoa 203 km 23022020 Joao Almeida POR Deceuninck Quick Step photo Nico VereeckenPNBettiniPhoto2020

Volta ao Algarve 2020 66th Edition 5th stage Lagoa Lagoa 203 km 23022020 Joao Almeida POR Deceuninck Quick Step photo Nico VereeckenPNBettiniPhoto2020 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Volta ao Algarve 2020 66th Edition 5th stage Lagoa Lagoa 203 km 23022020 Tim Wellens BEL Lotto Soudal photo Nico VereeckenPNBettiniPhoto2020

Volta ao Algarve 2020 66th Edition 5th stage Lagoa Lagoa 203 km 23022020 Tim Wellens BEL Lotto Soudal photo Nico VereeckenPNBettiniPhoto2020 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Volta ao Algarve 2020 66th Edition 5th stage Lagoa Lagoa 203 km 23022020 Simon Geschke GER CCC Team photo Nico VereeckenPNBettiniPhoto2020

Volta ao Algarve 2020 66th Edition 5th stage Lagoa Lagoa 203 km 23022020 Simon Geschke GER CCC Team photo Nico VereeckenPNBettiniPhoto2020 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Volta ao Algarve 2020 66th Edition 5th stage Lagoa Lagoa 203 km 23022020 Bauke Mollema NED Trek Segafredo photo Nico VereeckenPNBettiniPhoto2020

Volta ao Algarve 2020 66th Edition 5th stage Lagoa Lagoa 203 km 23022020 Bauke Mollema NED Trek Segafredo photo Nico VereeckenPNBettiniPhoto2020 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Volta ao Algarve 2020 66th Edition 5th stage Lagoa Lagoa 203 km 23022020 Rui Costa POR UAE Team Emirates photo Nico VereeckenPNBettiniPhoto2020

Volta ao Algarve 2020 66th Edition 5th stage Lagoa Lagoa 203 km 23022020 Rui Costa POR UAE Team Emirates photo Nico VereeckenPNBettiniPhoto2020 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Volta ao Algarve 2020 66th Edition 5th stage Lagoa Lagoa 203 km 23022020 Miguel Angel Lopez COL Astana Pro Team photo Nico VereeckenPNBettiniPhoto2020

Volta ao Algarve 2020 66th Edition 5th stage Lagoa Lagoa 203 km 23022020 Miguel Angel Lopez COL Astana Pro Team photo Nico VereeckenPNBettiniPhoto2020 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Volta ao Algarve 2020 66th Edition 5th stage Lagoa Lagoa 203 km 23022020 Dan Martin IRL Israel StartUp Nation photo Nico VereeckenPNBettiniPhoto2020

Volta ao Algarve 2020 66th Edition 5th stage Lagoa Lagoa 203 km 23022020 Dan Martin IRL Israel StartUp Nation photo Nico VereeckenPNBettiniPhoto2020 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Volta ao Algarve 2020 66th Edition 5th stage Lagoa Lagoa 203 km 23022020 Maximilian Schachmann GER Bora Hansgrohe photo Nico VereeckenPNBettiniPhoto2020

Volta ao Algarve 2020 66th Edition 5th stage Lagoa Lagoa 203 km 23022020 Maximilian Schachmann GER Bora Hansgrohe photo Nico VereeckenPNBettiniPhoto2020 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Volta ao Algarve 2020 66th Edition 5th stage Lagoa Lagoa 203 km 23022020 Rohan Dennis AUS Team Ineos photo Nico VereeckenPNBettiniPhoto2020

Volta ao Algarve 2020 66th Edition 5th stage Lagoa Lagoa 203 km 23022020 Rohan Dennis AUS Team Ineos photo Nico VereeckenPNBettiniPhoto2020 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Volta ao Algarve 2020 66th Edition 5th stage Lagoa Lagoa 203 km 23022020 Rohan Dennis AUS Team Ineos photo Nico VereeckenPNBettiniPhoto2020

Volta ao Algarve 2020 66th Edition 5th stage Lagoa Lagoa 203 km 23022020 Rohan Dennis AUS Team Ineos photo Nico VereeckenPNBettiniPhoto2020 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Volta ao Algarve 2020 66th Edition 5th stage Lagoa Lagoa 203 km 23022020 Maximilian Schachmann GER Bora Hansgrohe Remco Evenepoel BEL Deceuninck Quick Step Miguel Angel Lopez COL Astana Pro Team photo Nico VereeckenPNBettiniPhoto2020

Volta ao Algarve 2020 66th Edition 5th stage Lagoa Lagoa 203 km 23022020 Maximilian Schachmann GER Bora Hansgrohe Remco Evenepoel BEL Deceuninck Quick Step Miguel Angel Lopez COL Astana Pro Team photo Nico VereeckenPNBettiniPhoto2020 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)
LAGOA PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 23 Geraint Thomas of The United Kingdom and Team INEOS during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 5 a 203km Individual Time Trial stage from Lagoa to Lagoa ITT VAlgarve2020 on February 23 2020 in Lagoa Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

LAGOA PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 23 Geraint Thomas of The United Kingdom and Team INEOS during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 5 a 203km Individual Time Trial stage from Lagoa to Lagoa ITT VAlgarve2020 on February 23 2020 in Lagoa Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
LAGOA PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 23 Geraint Thomas of The United Kingdom and Team INEOS during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 5 a 203km Individual Time Trial stage from Lagoa to Lagoa ITT VAlgarve2020 on February 23 2020 in Lagoa Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

LAGOA PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 23 Geraint Thomas of The United Kingdom and Team INEOS during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 5 a 203km Individual Time Trial stage from Lagoa to Lagoa ITT VAlgarve2020 on February 23 2020 in Lagoa Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
LAGOA PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 23 Podium Maximilian Schachmann of Germany and Team BoraHansgrohe Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team Deceuninck Quick Step Yellow Leader Jersey Miguel ngel Lpez of Colombia and Team Astana Pro Team Celebration during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 5 a 203km Individual Time Trial stage from Lagoa to Lagoa ITT VAlgarve2020 on February 23 2020 in Lagoa Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

LAGOA PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 23 Podium Maximilian Schachmann of Germany and Team BoraHansgrohe Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team Deceuninck Quick Step Yellow Leader Jersey Miguel ngel Lpez of Colombia and Team Astana Pro Team Celebration during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 5 a 203km Individual Time Trial stage from Lagoa to Lagoa ITT VAlgarve2020 on February 23 2020 in Lagoa Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
LAGOA PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 23 Podium Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team Deceuninck Quick Step Yellow Leader Jersey Miguel ngel Lpez of Colombia and Team Astana Pro Team Celebration Champagne during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 5 a 203km Individual Time Trial stage from Lagoa to Lagoa ITT VAlgarve2020 on February 23 2020 in Lagoa Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images

LAGOA PORTUGAL FEBRUARY 23 Podium Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team Deceuninck Quick Step Yellow Leader Jersey Miguel ngel Lpez of Colombia and Team Astana Pro Team Celebration Champagne during the 46th Volta ao Algarve 2020 Stage 5 a 203km Individual Time Trial stage from Lagoa to Lagoa ITT VAlgarve2020 on February 23 2020 in Lagoa Portugal Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-QuickStep) secured overall victory at the Volta ao Algarve, distancing his closest overall rivals in the final 20.3km individual time trial with a superb ride to win the stage and the final yellow jersey.

World time trial champion Rohan Dennis (Team Ineos) showed off his rainbow stripes in style, setting a time of 24:17. However, Evenepoel was even faster and stopped the clock in a time of 24:08. Stefan Kung (Groupama-FDJ) was third at 19 seconds.

Evenepoel started the final time trial on equal time with Dan Martin (Israel Start-Up Nation) and Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) after winning the stage 2 uphill finish and then limiting his losses on the stage 4 finish atop Alto do Malhão. He was expected to put time into both of them but almost caught Martin - his two-minute man, and was far faster than Schachmann, creating a significant lead in the final overall classification.

The German set a time of 24:45 and so finished second overall, 38 seconds behind Evenepoel. Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana) moved up to finish third overall at 39 seconds, while Martin fell out of the top ten and finished 11th at 1:59. The likes of Vincenzo Nibali (Trek-Segafredo), Geraint Thomas (Team Ineos) and Greg van Avermaet (CCC Team) were all even further down behind the 20-year-old Belgian phenomenon.

"I'm really happy, I knew it was just 20km full gas and I started quite fast and then I knew that in the hilly sections, on the downhills, that I had to recover well, so that's what I did. I just went all out," Evenepoel explained, revealing his race strategy.

"The communication with the car was perfect, I knew every corner, every hole in the road. I'm very happy."

Evenepoel won the Vuelta a San Juan in Argentina and has now won his first stage race in Europe. His next goal is Tirreno-Adriatico, with the Giro d'Italia a major objective and some already suggesting he can be an overall contender in the Corsa Rosa. Asked if his Algarve victory sends a message to his rivals ahead of the Giro d'Italia in May, Evenepoel suggested he was not yet in his best form.

"No, no, that's not my goal. I'm working hard for a goal in two months time. I'm not in the best shape yet but I still have time, there's still a long way to go but I'm already happy with where I'm at now," Evenepoel said, also brushing off a question about the Tokyo Olympic Games where he will target the time trial and also be part of the Belgian team in the road race.

"Tokyo is a long way to go. I said I wanted to come to Algarve, I did my very best and performed as well as possible. Next up is Tirreno-Adriatico and we'll see how we go there. It's about going step by step, race by race, then we'll see in the end what the season brings."

How it unfolded

The sun again shone on the Algarve coast, giving the riders another stage in the sun. The day was a battle for two spoils, the stage victory and the overall classification, even if few hoped to dislodge Evenepoel.

The pure time trialist hoped to steal the day's victory and so recon rides, warm-ups and every tiny detail were considered for the rolling 20.3km time trial.

Jasha Sütterlin (Team Sunweb) set the early fastest time of 25:02 but that was soon bettered by talented WorldTour neo-pro Mikkel Berg (UAE Team Emirates) with 24:59.

The first time split came after 5.7km and the times there fooled many, especially after the steep climb up the cliff edge. The big time differences were made later on the climbs and fast descents when pure speed in gears of 56x11, bike handling skills, and a low tucked-in aero position all mattered.

Dennis showed how to do it, starting slow but finishing fast with a time of 24:17. 2019 time trial winner Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) started fast but faded, to set a time of 24:26. Nibali looked good in his first time trial on a Trek bike and started fast but he also faded in the second half of the 20.3km course, setting a time of 25:13. Geraint Thomas (Team Ineos) was off the pace with a time of 25:00. Teammate Michel Kwiatkowski was better, finishing sixth but the British super-team failed to finish with a rider in the final top 10 overall.

Evenepoel started last in the leader's yellow skinsuit. He was not expected to risk the overall victory for the stage win but was still very fast. He set a time of 6:22 at the 5.7km time split, 15 seconds better than Küng. Evenepoel tucked low over his time trial bike in search of every bit of speed and found it, recovering on the descents, powering up the climbs and blasting down the descents.

Schachmann was strong and stopped the clock in 24:45 but all eyes were on Evenepoel. He could see Dan Martin in the final kilometres and that only drove him on. He almost caught the Irishman and stopped the clock in 24:08. The stage victory and overall victory was his.

Results

Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:24:07
2Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team Ineos 0:00:10
3Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:19
4Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:38
5Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team
6Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos
7Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team
8Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:00:46
9Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:00:47
10Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:00:48
11Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:52
12Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos 0:00:53
13Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
14Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:54
15Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
16Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:00:55
17Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:00:56
18Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:00:58
19Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team 0:00:59
20Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
21Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 0:01:02
22João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:01:03
23Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:05
24Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team Sunweb
25Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:06
26Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:01:07
27Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:09
28Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates
29Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:01:11
30Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
31Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
32Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:13
33Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:18
34Vicente Garcia de Mateos Rubio (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano 0:01:19
35Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:21
36Mathieu Van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 0:01:28
37Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb
38Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:01:29
39Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
40Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team 0:01:33
41Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:01:34
42Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:01:36
43Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:01:39
44Amaro Antunes (Por) W52/FC Porto
45Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:01:40
46Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:41
47Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation
48Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:42
49Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:44
50Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:01:46
51Gerard Armillas Pubill (Spa) Efapel 0:01:53
52Torjus Sleen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:01:57
53Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos 0:01:58
54Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 0:01:59
55Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates
56Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation
57Daniel Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:02:00
58Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:02:03
59Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
60Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Lotto Soudal
61Nico Denz (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:02:09
62Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team
63Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:02:10
64Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 0:02:11
65Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:02:12
66Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:02:13
67Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:14
68Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ 0:02:15
69Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
70Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:02:22
71Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
72Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:02:24
73Cameron Wurf (Aus) Team Ineos 0:02:25
74João Rodrigues (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:02:27
75Luís Gomes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 0:02:28
76Edgar Pinto (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:02:35
77Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 0:02:39
78Jorge Magalhães (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:02:40
79Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:02:42
80Tiago Machado (Por) Efapel 0:02:43
81Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:02:44
82Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:02:45
83Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 0:02:47
84Henrique Casimiro (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 0:02:48
85Luís Mendonça (Por) Efapel
86Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:02:50
87Davide Martinelli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:02:51
88Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis
89Joaquim Silva (Por) Miranda-Mortágua 0:02:52
90Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:53
91Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:02:54
92Simone Petilli (Ita) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:02:55
93Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 0:02:56
94Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis 0:02:58
95Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:03:00
96Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:03:03
97Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis 0:03:04
98Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:03:06
99Daniel Freitas (Por) Miranda-Mortágua 0:03:07
100Tom Devriendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
101Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:03:09
102Angel Lorenzo Sanchez Rebollido (Spa) Miranda-Mortágua
103Tiago Antunes (Por) Efapel 0:03:10
104Wesley Kreder (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:03:11
105Aleksandr Grigorev (Rus) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 0:03:14
106Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
107Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 0:03:18
108Gaspar Gonçalves (Por) Miranda-Mortágua 0:03:21
109Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe
110Alberto Gallego Ruiz (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista
111Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 0:03:23
112Aime De Gendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:03:28
113Sérgio Paulinho (Por) Efapel
114Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
115Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:31
116Pedro Lopes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 0:03:32
117David De la Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano 0:03:35
118David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:03:36
119Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos 0:03:38
120Leangel Ruben Linarez Meneses (Ven) Miranda-Mortágua 0:03:40
121César Martingil (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 0:03:41
122Rafael Lourenço (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo
123Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 0:03:45
124Luís Fernandes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
125Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:03:47
126João Benta (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:03:48
127Afonso Silva (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:03:50
128Alvaro Trueba Diego (Spa) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 0:03:51
129Carlos Salgueiro (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport 0:03:52
130Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:03:53
131Emanuel Duarte (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport
132Gonçalo Leaça (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport 0:03:55
133Fábio Costa (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 0:03:57
134David Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
135Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:03:58
136Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
137Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:04:02
138Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis 0:04:12
139Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:04:14
140Hugo Sancho (Por) Miranda-Mortágua 0:04:19
141Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 0:04:20
142André Ramalho (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport 0:04:25
143Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:04:28
144Juan Fernando Calle Hurtado (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:04:38
145Gonçalo Carvalho (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
146Nicolas Saenz Ballesteros (Col) Efapel 0:04:39
147Bruno Silva (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport
148Hugo Nunes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:04:40
149Marvin Scheulen (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport
150Venceslau Fernandes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 0:04:41
151Sacha Modolo (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix
152Pedro Lopes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 0:04:43
153João Barbosa (Por) Miranda-Mortágua 0:04:50
154Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:04:56
155Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 0:05:00
156Oscar Hernandez Martinez (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano 0:05:08
157Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano 0:05:11
158Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis 0:05:17
159David Livramento (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 0:05:40
160David Ribeiro (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport 0:05:42
161Nuno Meireles (Por) Aviludo-Louletano 0:05:51
DNSLuis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
DNSSimone Consonni (Ita) Cofidis
DNSNikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNSEdward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
OTLVálter Pereira (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel
OTLAndré Evangelista (Por) Aviludo-Louletano

Young riders
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 19:23:42
2João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:01:40
3Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:03:39
4Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:03:48
5Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 0:04:20
6Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:04:44
7Torjus Sleen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:06:07
8Juan Fernando Calle Hurtado (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:12:59
9Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:14:14
10Nicolas Saenz Ballesteros (Col) Efapel 0:17:50
11Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:23:29
12Rafael Lourenço (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 0:23:35
13Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:33:22
14Gonçalo Carvalho (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:34:19
15Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 0:35:37
16Afonso Silva (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:35:57
17Pedro Lopes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 0:36:01
18Gonçalo Leaça (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport 0:37:03
19Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ 0:38:41
20Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 0:39:43
21Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:40:10
22Fábio Costa (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 0:42:23
23Emanuel Duarte (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport 0:42:54
24Tiago Antunes (Por) Efapel 0:44:41
25Marvin Scheulen (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport 0:44:49
26Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 0:46:31
27Jorge Magalhães (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:47:43
28João Barbosa (Por) Miranda-Mortágua 0:47:44
29Carlos Salgueiro (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport 0:47:59
30Pedro Lopes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 0:49:53
31Leangel Ruben Linarez Meneses (Ven) Miranda-Mortágua 0:54:50

Teams
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Ineos 1:14:02
2Deceuninck-Quick-Step 0:00:08
3CCC Team 0:00:50
4Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:00
5UAE Team Emirates 0:01:13
6Team Sunweb 0:01:15
7Israel Start-Up Nation 0:01:35
8Trek-Segafredo 0:01:49
9Lotto Soudal 0:02:03
10Groupama-FDJ 0:02:19
11Astana Pro Team 0:02:35
12Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:03:18
13W52 0:03:37
14Alpecin-Fenix 0:04:21
15Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:05:01
16Efapel 0:05:43
17Fundacion-Orbea 0:06:41
18Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 0:07:07
19Cofidis 0:07:12
20Miranda-Mortágua 0:07:27
21Atum General/Tavira/Maria Nova Hotel 0:07:29
22Aviludo-Louletano 0:08:21
23Radio Popular-Boavista 0:09:13
24Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:09:24
25LA Aluminios/LA Sport 0:09:59

Classifications

Final general classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 19:23:42
2Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:38
3Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:00:39
4Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:56
5Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:17
6Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 0:01:18
7Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:01:26
8Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:31
9João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:01:40
10Amaro Antunes (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:01:57
11Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:01:59
12Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:02
13Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team 0:02:07
14Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos 0:02:08
15Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:02:27
16Vicente Garcia de Mateos Rubio (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano 0:02:39
17Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:03:39
18Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:03:42
19Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:03:48
20Ben Swift (GBr) Team Ineos 0:04:03
21Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos 0:04:14
22Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 0:04:20
23Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:04:44
24Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 0:04:46
25Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:05:13
26Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 0:05:31
27Torjus Sleen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:06:07
28Rodrigo Contreras Pinzon (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:07:27
29Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 0:07:52
30Stefan Küng (Swi) Groupama-FDJ 0:08:07
31Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
32Luís Fernandes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:08:18
33Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) CCC Team 0:08:25
34Edgar Pinto (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:08:51
35Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 0:08:54
36Simone Petilli (Ita) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:09:41
37Luis Angel Mate Mardones (Spa) Cofidis 0:09:54
38Mads Schmidt Würtz (Den) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:09:59
39Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 0:10:00
40Luís Gomes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 0:10:12
41Alberto Gallego Ruiz (Spa) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:10:14
42Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:10:58
43Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team 0:11:07
44Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 0:11:20
45Mathieu Van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
46Juan Fernando Calle Hurtado (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:12:59
47Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Groupama-FDJ 0:13:12
48João Rodrigues (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:13:44
49Tiago Machado (Por) Efapel 0:13:47
50Joaquim Silva (Por) Miranda-Mortágua 0:14:06
51Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:14:14
52Nils Politt (Ger) Israel Start-Up Nation
53Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:14:24
54Antonio Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:16:00
55Rohan Dennis (Aus) Team Ineos 0:17:36
56Daniel Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:17:44
57Nicolas Saenz Ballesteros (Col) Efapel 0:17:50
58Patrick Bevin (NZl) CCC Team 0:18:15
59Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 0:18:36
60Luís Mendonça (Por) Efapel 0:18:57
61Hector Saez Benito (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:19:21
62Yuriy Natarov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:19:26
63Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) CCC Team 0:19:50
64Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:20:51
65Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis 0:21:04
66Henrique Casimiro (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 0:21:05
67Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:21:46
68Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:21:51
69Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:22:48
70Julen Irizar Laskurain (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 0:23:19
71Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:23:29
72Rafael Lourenço (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 0:23:35
73Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 0:27:35
74Hugo Nunes (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:27:49
75Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:28:09
76Oscar Hernandez Martinez (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano 0:28:48
77Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:29:03
78Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:29:53
79Ricardo Mestre (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:30:01
80Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:30:32
81Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:30:52
82Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:30:53
83João Benta (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:31:07
84Samuel Caldeira (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:31:12
85Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:32:16
86Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:32:18
87Erik Nordsaeter Resell (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:32:20
88Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:32:23
89Gaspar Gonçalves (Por) Miranda-Mortágua 0:33:11
90David Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
91Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:33:22
92Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:33:25
93André Ramalho (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport 0:33:29
94Davide Martinelli (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:34:08
95Gonçalo Carvalho (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:34:19
96Daniel Freitas (Por) Miranda-Mortágua 0:34:27
97Cameron Wurf (Aus) Team Ineos 0:35:33
98Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 0:35:37
99Sacha Modolo (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 0:35:48
100Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:35:53
101Afonso Silva (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:35:57
102Pedro Lopes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 0:36:01
103Hugo Sancho (Por) Miranda-Mortágua 0:36:12
104Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:36:14
105Aritz Bagues Kalparsoro (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:36:32
106Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:36:46
107Gonçalo Leaça (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport 0:37:03
108David De la Fuente Rasilla (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano 0:37:21
109Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:37:28
110Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ 0:38:41
111Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo
112Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:39:00
113Ivo Oliveira (Por) UAE Team Emirates 0:39:11
114Antonio Angulo Sampedro (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 0:39:37
115Angel Lorenzo Sanchez Rebollido (Spa) Miranda-Mortágua 0:39:38
116Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 0:39:43
117Zhandos Bizhigitov (Kaz) Astana Pro Team 0:40:03
118Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis 0:40:06
119Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:40:10
120Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:40:22
121Aleksandr Grigorev (Rus) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 0:40:30
122Aime De Gendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:40:35
123Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:40:43
124Martin Laas (Est) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:40:51
125Gerard Armillas Pubill (Spa) Efapel 0:41:22
126Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Ineos 0:41:27
127Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Lotto Soudal
128Nico Denz (Ger) Team Sunweb 0:41:41
129Venceslau Fernandes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 0:41:43
130Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:41:54
131Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:42:07
132Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 0:42:09
133Fábio Costa (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 0:42:23
134Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Spa) Aviludo-Louletano 0:42:43
135Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:42:52
136Emanuel Duarte (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport 0:42:54
137Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:43:04
138Bruno Silva (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport 0:44:03
139Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:44:17
140Tiago Antunes (Por) Efapel 0:44:41
141Marvin Scheulen (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport 0:44:49
142Tom Devriendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:45:04
143Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 0:45:13
144Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 0:45:48
145David Gonzalez Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:46:12
146Sérgio Paulinho (Por) Efapel 0:46:22
147Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 0:46:31
148César Martingil (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 0:46:44
149David Ribeiro (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport 0:46:52
150Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:47:08
151Wesley Kreder (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert
152Jorge Magalhães (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:47:43
153João Barbosa (Por) Miranda-Mortágua 0:47:44
154Carlos Salgueiro (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport 0:47:59
155Nuno Meireles (Por) Aviludo-Louletano 0:48:41
156Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:49:15
157Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Cofidis 0:49:20
158Pedro Lopes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 0:49:53
159Alvaro Trueba Diego (Spa) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 0:52:33
160Leangel Ruben Linarez Meneses (Ven) Miranda-Mortágua 0:54:50
161David Livramento (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 1:01:11

Points classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-Quickstep 41
2Cees Bol (Ned) Team Sunweb 33
3Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 26
4Elia Viviani (Ita) Cofidis 26
5Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 25
6Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 22
7Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team 20
8Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 20
9Sacha Modolo (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 20
10Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 16
11Matteo Trentin (Ita) CCC Team 16
12Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 12
13Jon Aberasturi Izaga (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 12
14Amaro Antunes (Por) W52/FC Porto 8
15Ryan Mullen (Irl) Trek-Segafredo 8
16Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7
17Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 6
18João Rodrigues (Por) W52/FC Porto 6
19Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 5
20Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team 5
21Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 5
22Tiago Antunes (Por) Efapel 5
23Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 4
24Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 4
25Davide Cimolai (Ita) Israel Start-Up Nation 4
26Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 3
27Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 3
28Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 3
29Alvaro Trueba Diego (Spa) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 3
30Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 2
31Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 2
32Daniel Freitas (Por) Miranda-Mortágua 2
33Aleksandr Grigorev (Rus) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 2
34Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 2
35Tom Devriendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert 2
36Tom Bohli (Swi) UAE Team Emirates 2
37Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos 1
38Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 1

Mountains classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dries De Bondt (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 17
2Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 15
3Tiago Antunes (Por) Efapel 14
4João Rodrigues (Por) W52/FC Porto 10
5Maximilian Schachmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe 10
6Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 10
7Aleksandr Grigorev (Rus) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 7
8Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) Astana Pro Team 6
9Frederico Figueiredo (Por) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 6
10Michael Schär (Swi) CCC Team 6
11Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 6
12Alvaro Trueba Diego (Spa) Tavira Maria Nova Lounge Hotel 6
13Luís Mendonça (Por) Efapel 6
14Casper Phillip Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 6
15Rui Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates 4
16Amaro Antunes (Por) W52/FC Porto 4
17Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4
18Gotzon Martin Sanz (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 4
19Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team 3
20Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal 2
21Joe Dombrowski (USA) UAE Team Emirates 2
22Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 2

Young riders classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-Quickstep 19:23:42
2João Almeida (Por) Deceuninck-Quickstep 0:01:40
3Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Team Sunweb 0:03:39
4Andreas Leknessund (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:03:48
5Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ 0:04:20
6Harold Alfonso Tejada Canacue (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:04:44
7Torjus Sleen (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:06:07
8Juan Fernando Calle Hurtado (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:12:59
9Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:14:14
10Nicolas Saenz Ballesteros (Col) Efapel 0:17:50
11Simon Guglielmi (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:23:29
12Rafael Lourenço (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 0:23:35
13Oier Lazkano Lopez (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:33:22
14Gonçalo Carvalho (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:34:19
15Iker Ballarin Manso (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 0:35:37
16Afonso Silva (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:35:57
17Pedro Lopes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 0:36:01
18Gonçalo Leaça (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport 0:37:03
19Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ 0:38:41
20Mikkel Bjerg (Den) UAE Team Emirates 0:39:43
21Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:40:10
22Fábio Costa (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 0:42:23
23Emanuel Duarte (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport 0:42:54
24Tiago Antunes (Por) Efapel 0:44:41
25Marvin Scheulen (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport 0:44:49
26Diego Lopez Fuentes (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 0:46:31
27Jorge Magalhães (Por) W52/FC Porto 0:47:43
28João Barbosa (Por) Miranda-Mortágua 0:47:44
29Carlos Salgueiro (Por) LA Aluminios/LA Sport 0:47:59
30Pedro Lopes (Por) Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 0:49:53
31Leangel Ruben Linarez Meneses (Ven) Miranda-Mortágua 0:54:50

Teams classification
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Ineos 58:19:43
2UAE Team Emirates 0:00:25
3CCC Team 0:01:51
4Astana Pro Team 0:02:41
5Deceuninck-Quick-Step 0:05:09
6Groupama-FDJ 0:07:25
7Trek-Segafredo 0:08:36
8W52 0:10:22
9Uno-X Norwegian Development Team 0:12:16
10Lotto Soudal 0:13:37
11Bora-Hansgrohe 0:17:09
12Israel Start-Up Nation 0:17:17
13Radio Popular-Boavista 0:26:19
14Alpecin-Fenix 0:28:40
15Atum General/Tavira/Maria Nova Hotel 0:31:31
16Fundacion-Orbea 0:34:47
17Circus-Wanty Gobert 0:38:06
18Efapel 0:39:11
19Team Sunweb 0:44:29
20Kelly/Inoutbuild/Udo 0:44:49
21Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:50:33
22Aviludo-Louletano 0:59:33
23Cofidis 1:00:18
24Miranda-Mortágua 1:04:39
25LA Aluminios/LA Sport 1:38:56

