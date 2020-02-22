Volta ao Algarve Stage 4 - Live coverage

A few riders touched wheels on a narrow country road but nobody seems to have gone down hard.

Crash!

The breakaway has become fragmented, as we almost hit the 35km to go mark. BORA-hansgrohe is at the front of the peloton setting the pace, 1 minute in arrears of the lone leader.

João Rodrigues is giving his all on the descent through the olive trees but behind Bora and Deceuninck are driving the peloton along.

The peloton is hunting down the rest of the break.

As the break hits the steep Alte climb, João Rodrigues (W52-FC Porto) attacks, chasing the mountain points.

With 40km to go, the gap to the peloton is down to 1:35.

It seems another perfect finish for Evenepoel.

The riders are on the way to the Alto do Malhao. they climb it a first time with 25km to go. This could make it a day for the best climbers rather than the power riders like in 2019.

As the sun lowers over the Algarve, the shadows are growing and producing a great light. We'll have some great photos from the stage later.

There is a slight wind at the top of the Alto do Malhao climb and so it will be interesting to see if it impacts the racing.

The peloton is still keeping the breakaway on a short leash with the gap just 2'20".

with 60km of the stage to go, the gap to the peloton is down to 2:10. The overall contenders will not let the chance of a stage victory escape their grasp today.

The break leads the peloton by 2:10, with the portuguese team Atum General-Tavira-Maria Nova Hotel helping with the chase.

Dries de Bondt (Alpecin-Fenix) is the first over the Barranco do Velho climb.

The climbs are getting steeper and hurting more now. The Barranco do Velho is short at 1.7km but includes several other climbs before it.

This is the list of the last four years on the Alto do Malhão climb, confirming it is a finish for the GC riders but also power riders. 2019 - Zdenek Štybar (Deceuninck-Quick Step) 2018 - Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) 2017 - Amaro Antunes (W52-FC Porto) 2 2016 - Alberto Contador (Tinkoff) 2015 - Richie Porte (Sky) 2015 - Richie Porte (Sky).

We're halfway through today's stage, and the situation remains the same, with the break having gained no further ground over the peloton. 85km still left to race.

As expected, the Deceuninck-QuickStep team is leading the chase of the nine-rider break. With Evenepoel in the leader's yellow jersey, it is their responsibility to ensure the break does not gain too much time and take the race lead.

After 91km of the 179km stage, the break has lost some time to the peloton. Their lead is down to 2:20.

Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Astana Pro Team) is sixth at five seconds. But of course, Evenepoel is the huge favourite due to his superb TT skills. It is arguably his race to lose at this point.

Evenepeol and Schachmann lead Dan Martin by just 2 seconds, with Rui Costa (UAE Team Emirates) and Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal) at the same time.

Today's finish will again reveal the form and strength of the overall contenders and shape the GC before Sunday's final 20km TT around Lagoa.

Max Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) lies second overall at the Volta ao Algarve heading into the decisive final weekend, level on time with race leader Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-QuickStep). But with the hilltop finish at Alto do Malhão and the final day time trial lying ahead, the German isn't putting pressure on himself to overhaul the young Belgian. Instead, the race, his first of the season, has been all about getting back into rhythm. That's not to say the results so far – a close second place on Alto da Fóia – aren't encouraging. "I don't really put a lot of pressure on myself because I came here just to get into the racing rhythm," Schachmann told Cyclingnews at the end of stage 3 in Tavira.

The Cat 3 Picota climb is the first real climb of the stage after 66km of racing. Tiago Antunes (Efapel) was first to the top.

João Rodrigues (W52-FC Porto) won the intermediate sprint after 52km but the flat roads will soon head into the hills.

In other news, the UCI has confirmed the 2020 Tour of Chongming Island will not take place as scheduled, as the UCI has postponed upcoming races in China in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Cycling's governing body issued a statement on Friday, providing information on the virus and announcing the postponement of all UCI races in China in April and May. The Tour of Chongming Island, a Women's WorldTour event, was due to take place from May 7-9 but will now be rearranged for a later date, which will be confirmed on March 15.

These photos show the climb to the finish.

With 110km to go, the gap between the break and the peloton remains at 2:30.

Daniel Ostanek is in Portugal for Cyclingnews and will have more news and interviews from today's uphill finish at alto do Malhão.

Cyclingnews Editor-in-chief Daniel Benson is in Dubai and the riders have just spoken at the pre-race press conference. We'll have all the news as Chris Froome returns to racing and the likes of Tadej Pogacar, Mark Cavendish and Cael Ewan clash in the WorldTour stage race.

We'll also have info from the women's Setmana Ciclista Valenciana, while the UAE tour kicks off in Dubai on Sunday.

It's another busy weekend of early-season racing, we'll have live coverage of the Volta ao Algarve and then a full stage report, photo gallery and news. We'll also have reports and photos from stage 4 of the Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Ciclista Del Sol in Spain and stage 2 of the Tour Cycliste International du Var et des Alpes Maritimes.

A nine-rider breakaway has formed and, after a little over one hour of racing, the gap between the leaders and the peloton is 2'30".

Eddy Merckx has backed Remco Evenepoel to perform strongly at the 2020 Giro d’Italia, although he stopped short of predicting whether the 20-year-old can contend overall victory on his Grand Tour debut. Merckx watched Evenepoel’s victory in Portugal on television and was contacted afterwards by Het Nieuwsblad to provide an assessment of the youngster and his prospects over three weeks. "We have to wait," Merckx said when asked about Evenepoel’s Giro hopes. "To start with, the cols in Italy are much steeper than what he has already tackled. The percentages of the gradients are much higher. "But based on what he is already showing, it should not be a problem. I also don't see why he can’t handle a three-week race. Can he already participate for the overall victory? Call me back after the Giro…"

Deceuninck-QuickStep team boss Patrick Lefevere made his way to the Volta ao Algarve on Thursday evening, hours after one of his stars, Remco Evenepoel, took the stage win and race lead on the Alto da Fóia. The Belgian held court outside the team bus at Friday's stage 3 start in Faro, talking to the assembled reporters, including Cyclingnews, about Evenepoel's performance and near future. "Our plane was 50 minutes late and I have never been so happy to be delayed. I was impressed when I saw his attack. It's a long climb and everyone was on the rivet when López attacked, but Remco still rode away and had that in his legs," he said. With victory in San Juan already under his belt this season, and debuts at Liège-Bastogne-Liège and the Giro d'Italia on the horizon, it's no surprise that people are already wondering how far he can go as a professional. "I don't know where it will end," said Lefevere. "We're still discovering his potential. After last year he took steps again during the winter, and while it might sound pretentious, he's not in top form yet. There's still some gains to be made."

The first part of the stage is flat but the hills begin after 53km of the 170km stage.

The break's lead has grown to 2:30 after a first hour at 43km/h.

With some 135km to race, the nine riders in the break lead the peloton by 2:00.

Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-QuickStep) took an emotional victory on stage 2 of the Volta ao Algarve, stamping his authority on the five-day race and taking the leader's yellow jersey that he wears again today. Evenepoel attacked in the final 500 metres and powered across the line at the top of the Alto da Fóia just ahead of Maximilian Schachmann (Bora-Hansgrohe) for his third success of 2020. The 20-year-old dedicated his victory to Lotto Soudal rider Nikolas Maes, whose son Maurice was stillborn last week. Click here to read what Evenepoel said. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Cees Bol (Sunweb) won stage 3 of the Volta ao Algarve on Friday, beating Sacha Modolo (Alpecin-Fenix) and Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-QuickStep) in a bunch finish in Tavira. Remco Evenepoel (Deceuninck-QuickStep) came home in the main peloton to retain the overall lead ahead of Saturday's hilltop finish at Malhão.

This info shows how twisting and hilly today's stage is. The climb to the finish is only 2.6km long but has a gradient of 9.4%. Stage 4: Albufeira - Malhão, 169.7km. The course is hilly and it features four intermediate ascents before the decisive climb.

Three wolves on the first row, each with his own distinctive jersey.

We didn't have to wait too long for the first attacks of the day.

The peloton has let them go, after 20km their lead is up to 2:00.

In the move are Dries de Bondt (Alpecin-Fenix), David González (Caja Rural), Tom Devriendt (Circus-Wanty Gobert), Daniel Hoelgaard (Uno-X), Luís Mendonça and Tiago Antunes (Efapel), Rafael Lourenço (Kelly-InOutBuild-UDO), Daniel Freitas (Miranda-Mortágua) and João Rodrigues (W52-FC Porto).

João Rodrigues (W52-FC Porto) won the sprint and inspired the early break.

There were a number of early attacks but nothing stuck until after the intermediate sprint after 12km.

The only non-starter today was Koen de Kort (Trek-Segafredo) after the team's multiple crash on a dirt section of road.

As the Cyclingnews blimp takes height, the stage is underway, with the early kilometres covered.