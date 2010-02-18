Trending

Greipel grabs win in Lagos

Time bonus propels Greipel into race lead

Image 1 of 34

André Greipel (Team HTC - Columbia) celebrates his victory in Lagos.

André Greipel (Team HTC - Columbia) celebrates his victory in Lagos.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 34

Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step)

Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 34

André Greipel (Team HTC - Columbia) was no match for the field as he powered to victory on the uphill finish.

André Greipel (Team HTC - Columbia) was no match for the field as he powered to victory on the uphill finish.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 34

André Greipel (Team HTC - Columbia) wins the second stage of the Volta ao Algarve.

André Greipel (Team HTC - Columbia) wins the second stage of the Volta ao Algarve.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 34

An exhausted David Vitoria (Footon - Servetto) was caught less than 1km from the finish after spending 195km off the front.

An exhausted David Vitoria (Footon - Servetto) was caught less than 1km from the finish after spending 195km off the front.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 34

Second place finisher Jurgen Roelandts (Omega Pharma - Lotto)

Second place finisher Jurgen Roelandts (Omega Pharma - Lotto)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 34

Luis Leon Sanchez (Caisse d'Epargne) endures a rainy second stage.

Luis Leon Sanchez (Caisse d'Epargne) endures a rainy second stage.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 34

Riders face horrid conditions all day on the second stage.

Riders face horrid conditions all day on the second stage.
(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 9 of 34

Levi Leipheimer (Team RadioShack) gets ready for a long day at the office.

Levi Leipheimer (Team RadioShack) gets ready for a long day at the office.
(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 10 of 34

Vladimir Karpets (Katusha) was all smiles at the start of the day, but few were still smiling at the end.

Vladimir Karpets (Katusha) was all smiles at the start of the day, but few were still smiling at the end.
(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 11 of 34

Five riders rode away from the peloton 12 kilometres into the stage and gained a maximum lead of 12 minutes.

Five riders rode away from the peloton 12 kilometres into the stage and gained a maximum lead of 12 minutes.
(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 12 of 34

Julien Fouchard (Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne) leads the breakaway group.

Julien Fouchard (Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne) leads the breakaway group.
(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 13 of 34

Footon - Servetto's David Vitoria nearly held the peloton off all the way to the finish, but fell just short.

Footon - Servetto's David Vitoria nearly held the peloton off all the way to the finish, but fell just short.
(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 14 of 34

It took the peloton just over six hours to make the 207.5km trip from Sagres to Lagos.

It took the peloton just over six hours to make the 207.5km trip from Sagres to Lagos.
(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 15 of 34

Without a rider up front, Française Des Jeux was left to do the pulling back in the peloton.

Without a rider up front, Française Des Jeux was left to do the pulling back in the peloton.
(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 16 of 34

Can you spot a smile? We can't: It was a pretty miserable day in the saddle for the peloton.

Can you spot a smile? We can't: It was a pretty miserable day in the saddle for the peloton.
(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 17 of 34

Constantino Zaballa, Tiago Machado and José Mendes ride in the peloton.

Constantino Zaballa, Tiago Machado and José Mendes ride in the peloton.
(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 18 of 34

Joaquim Sampaio, Bruno Sancho and Sérgio Ribeiro.

Joaquim Sampaio, Bruno Sancho and Sérgio Ribeiro.
(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 19 of 34

Some fans faced the tough conditions to support their favourite rider Jerome Baugnies...but not many.

Some fans faced the tough conditions to support their favourite rider Jerome Baugnies...but not many.
(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 20 of 34

Julien Fouchard (Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne) has Jeremy Hunt (Cervélo Test Team) on his wheel up one of the climbs.

Julien Fouchard (Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne) has Jeremy Hunt (Cervélo Test Team) on his wheel up one of the climbs.
(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 21 of 34

The five lead riders hit another climb late in the race.

The five lead riders hit another climb late in the race.
(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 22 of 34

The peloton makes its way up the category three climb to Alferce, 110.4 kilometres in to the race.

The peloton makes its way up the category three climb to Alferce, 110.4 kilometres in to the race.
(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 23 of 34

The peloton eventually caught all of the breakaway riders, with André Greipel (Team HTC - Columbia) taking a gap and the stage win in the final kilometre.

The peloton eventually caught all of the breakaway riders, with André Greipel (Team HTC - Columbia) taking a gap and the stage win in the final kilometre.
(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 24 of 34

Riders were glad to see the back of the day's stage.

Riders were glad to see the back of the day's stage.
(Image credit: João Dias)
Image 25 of 34

Alberto Contador with no gloves? Huh?

Alberto Contador with no gloves? Huh?
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 34

The peloton wasn't interested much in racing

The peloton wasn't interested much in racing
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 34

The scenery would have been lovely had it not been blocked by all that fog and rain

The scenery would have been lovely had it not been blocked by all that fog and rain
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 34

A miserable day in Portugal

A miserable day in Portugal
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 34

The Astana team riders are a bit conspicuous in those outfits

The Astana team riders are a bit conspicuous in those outfits
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 34

Juanjo Oroz is chomping at the bit to get to the finish

Juanjo Oroz is chomping at the bit to get to the finish
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 34

David Vitoria (Footon-Servetto) leads the breakaway

David Vitoria (Footon-Servetto) leads the breakaway
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 34

Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack)

Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 34

Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) and Andreas Kloeden share their misery

Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) and Andreas Kloeden share their misery
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 34

Sergei Ivanov (Katusha) shadowed by the Caisse d"Epargne boys

Sergei Ivanov (Katusha) shadowed by the Caisse d"Epargne boys
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

For the second consecutive day at Portugal's Volta ao Algarve, HTC-Columbia's André Greipel entered the final kilometre trailing a solo rider seeking to steal a victory from the sprinters. Today, however, the German sprinter would not be denied his stage win.

The 27-year-old Greipel timed his acceleration to perfection to claim stage two in abysmal weather conditions and take over the race leadership from yesterday's winner Benoît Vaugrenard (Française Des Jeux).

Belgium's Jurgen Roelandts (Omega Pharma - Lotto) finished in second place with the same time as Greipel on the uphill finish while Olympic road champion Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel - Euskadi) crossed the line four seconds later to round out the top three.

Greipel was surprised about his victory on such a difficult stage. "I never thought I'd be able to hang on for so long, over all those climbs," said Greipel. "Okay, this race isn't the Tour de France, but it's still a special win, one I feel very proud of taking.

"My teammates were constantly telling me not to give up, and to keep trying, even though I thought I couldn't last because most of the day I felt terrible. Then when we managed to pull back the last guy from the break very close to the finish I went for it."

So close...

For Footon - Servetto's David Vitoria, however, the finish came 200m too late. The exhausted Swiss rider was swept up by the peloton at the foot of the steep finishing pitch after spending 195 kilometres off the front.

"It’s a pity, because the stage was extremely hard due to the weather, and I bonked in the last three or four kilometres," said Vitoria. "I knew that the final slope was really steep, but [I] got on it with no energy.

"That said, I'm happy since several teams had to work together to chase me down, and that means I've given my best.

"I did what I could, and that's how cycling works: sometimes it makes you happy with less effort, and today, when I did so much work, I was given no prize. Although my peak fitness doesn't come until April, I'm very satisfied with my season's start."

Misery abounds on rain-soaked stage

Vitoria, along with Jeremy Hunt (Cervélo Test Team), Jerome Baugnies (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator), Michal Golas (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team) and Julien Fouchard (Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne), had attacked the peloton 12 kilometres into the stage and built up a 12-minute lead over a field not eager to race in the rainy, icy cold conditions.

The weather and the hilly parcours, containing four category three climbs, had its effect on the break, too, as the quintet gradually splintered. With 30 kilometres remaining until the finish in Lagos, Vitoria dropped Fourchard, his final companion of the original break. The Swiss rider led a reduced 70-man peloton by 3:30 and hoped to keep his pursuers at bay.

Under the impetus of Euskaltel-Euskadi, the field bore down on Vitoria who came tantalizingly close to pulling off the win, only to be caught an agonising 200m from the finish. Greipel atoned for his third place finish yesterday, where he won the field sprint but fell short of capturing Vaugrenard and Joan Horrach (Katusha), by taking the victory today.

With the winner's time bonus Greipel becomes the new race leader as the previous yellow jersey wearer, Benoît Vaugrenard (Française Des Jeux), falls to second, five seconds behind the German. Roelandts moved into third place, eight seconds in arrears of Greipel.

Greipel's tenure in the race lead may be short-lived, however, as the peloton faces the most difficult stage of the Volta ao Algarve on Friday. The field will travel 173.7km from Castro Marin to the mountain finish on the category two Alto do Malhão with three category three climbs preceding the final ascent.

Full Results
1André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia6:06:39
2Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
3Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:04
4Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:00:06
5Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
6Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
7Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
8Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
9Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux
10Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
11Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
12Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
13Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
14Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin -Transitions
15Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
16Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
17Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
18Matthiev Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux
19Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
20Sergey Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
21Mario Costa (Por) Barbot - Siper
22Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana
23Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
24Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank
25Rui Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
26Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
27Santiago Perez (Spa) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano
28Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon - Servetto
29Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma - Lotto
30Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
31Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
32Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
33Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon - Servetto
34Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
35Alexander Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha
36David Blanco (Spa) Palmeiras Resort - Prio
37Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha
38Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step
39Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon - Servetto
40Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
41Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon - Servetto
42Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
43Bruno Pires (Por) Barbot - Siper
44Juan Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
45Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
46Edward King (USA) Cervélo Test Team
47Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
48Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia0:00:27
49Maarten Neyens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
50Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
51Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
52Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
53Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
54Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
55Daniel Navarro (Spa) Astana
56Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin -Transitions0:00:34
57Gerben Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma - Lotto
58Vicente Reynes (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:36
59Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
60Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
61Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon - Servetto
62Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
63Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
64Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:44
65Celestino Pinho (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano0:00:51
66Celio Sousa (Por) Madeinox-Boavista0:00:54
67Sergio Sousa (Por) Madeinox-Boavista
68Jean Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto
69David Vitoria (Swi) Footon - Servetto
70Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
71Bruno Saraiva (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano0:01:17
72Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana0:01:19
73Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervélo Test Team0:02:30
74Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:02:47
75Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:06
76Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:02:51
77Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
78Oliver Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:05:02
79Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
80Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto
81Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana
82Henrique Casimiro (Por) Palmeiras Resort - Prio0:05:13
83Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon - Servetto0:05:34
84Hernani Broco (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis0:05:44
85Filipe Cardoso (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis0:05:50
86Kim Kirchen (Lux) Team Katusha0:05:52
87Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step0:05:53
88Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:06:01
89David De La Fuente (Spa) Astana0:06:36
90Alejandro Marque (Spa) Palmeiras Resort - Prio0:09:06
91Benjamin Noval (Spa) Astana0:10:11
92Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
93Kim Borry (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
94Jose De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
95Cesar Fonte (Por) Barbot - Siper
96David Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:10:52
97Gonzalo Rabuñal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
98Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:11:08
99Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervélo Test Team0:11:12
100Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:11:14
101Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:11:17
102Frederic Guesdon (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:12:26
103Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia0:12:28
104Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
105Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
106Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
107Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
108Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
109Joaquim Sampaio (Por) Madeinox-Boavista
110David Bernabeu (Spa) Barbot - Siper
111Francisco Pacheco (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
112Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:12:33
113Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
114Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française Des Jeux
115Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
116Pedro Soeiro (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano
117Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Française Des Jeux
118Constantino Zaballa (Spa) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano
119Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux
120Ricardo Mestre (Por) Palmeiras Resort - Prio
121Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
122Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick Step0:12:42
123Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team RadioShack
124Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
125Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank0:12:45
126Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
127David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:12:48
128Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
129Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:12:51
130David Millar (GBr) Garmin -Transitions
131Mathew Wilson (Aus) Garmin -Transitions
132Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Astana
133Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
134Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervélo Test Team0:12:54
135Jose Mendes (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis0:13:47
136Ricardo Vilela (Por) Madeinox-Boavista0:16:36
137David O'Loughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly0:18:08
138Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
139Daniel Silva (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano
140Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha0:18:17
141Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:21:03
142Samuel Caldeira (Por) Palmeiras Resort - Prio
143Pedro Lopes (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano
144Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
145Hugo Sabido (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
146Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
147Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma - Lotto
148Joao Benta (Por) Madeinox-Boavista
149Edgar Pinto (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
150Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
151Joaquin Ortega (Spa) Barbot - Siper
152Frederik Kessiakoff (Swe) Garmin -Transitions
153Daniel Mestre (Por) Palmeiras Resort - Prio
154Luis Pinheiro (Por) Madeinox-Boavista
155Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervélo Test Team
156Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
157Benny De Schrooder (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
158Virgilio Dos Santos (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
159Angel Madrazo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
160Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervélo Test Team
161Sergio Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Siper
162Bruno Pinto (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano
163Yoann Ofredo (Fra) Française Des Jeux
164Andrey Amador (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne
165Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team
166Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:21:14
167Bruno Lima (Por) Barbot - Siper0:25:41
168Bruno Sancho (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
169Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
DNSJulian Dean (NZl) Garmin -Transitions
DNFGil Suray (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
DNFMark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
DNFMarcio Barbosa (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
DNFAntonio Amorin (Por) Barbot - Siper
DNFMarco Cunha (Por) Madeinox-Boavista
DNFAlberto Morras (Spa) Madeinox-Boavista
DNFNelson Vitorino (Por) Palmeiras Resort - Prio
DNFTomas Swift Metcalfe (GBr) Palmeiras Resort - Prio
DNFVidal Celis (Spa) Footon - Servetto
DNFJosé Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
DNFRicardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Garmin -Transitions
DNFTomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team RadioShack

Points
1André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia25pts
2Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto20
3Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi16
4Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne13
5Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team10
6Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne8
7Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha6
8Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator4
9Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux2
10Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step1

Mountain 1 - (Cat.3 ) km. 57.8
1Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator5pts
2Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team3
3Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne1

Mountain 2 - Alferce (Cat. 3) km. 110.4
1Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator5pts
2Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne3
3Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team1

Mountain 3 - (Cat. 3) km. 118.9
1Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator5pts
2Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team3
3Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervélo Test Team1

Mountain 3 - (Cat. 3) km. 178.4
1David Vitoria (Swi) Footon - Servetto5pts
2Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne3
3Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervélo Test Team1

Vila Do Bispo, km. 8.1
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator3pts
2Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly2

Marmelete, km. 63.5
1David Vitoria (Swi) Footon - Servetto3pts
2Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator2
3Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team1

Teams
1Team Columbia - High Road18:20:09
2Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:04
3Team RadioShack0:00:06
4Caisse d'Epargne
5Team Katusha
6Rabobank
7Quick Step
8Footon-Servetto
9Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:27
10Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:28
11Astana0:01:40
12Centro Cilismo de Loule - Louletano0:02:02
13Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:05:32
14Barbot - Siper0:10:11
15Xacobeo Galicia0:10:32
16Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:11:38
17Française Des Jeux0:12:26
18Garmin - Transitions0:13:19
19Cervelo Test Team0:13:36
20Madeinox-Boavista0:14:04
21Palmeiras Resort - Prio0:14:13
22An Post - Sean Kelly Team0:22:54
23Paredes Rota Dos Moveis0:25:09

General classification after stage 2
1André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia10:17:12
2Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:00:05
3Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:00:08
4Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha0:00:12
5Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:14
6Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:00:20
7Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
8Matthiev Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux
9Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
10Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin -Transitions
11Rui Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
12Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
13Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
14Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana
15Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
16Alexander Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha
17Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
18Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma - Lotto
19Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
20Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
21Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
22Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
23Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon - Servetto
24Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon - Servetto
25Sergey Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
26Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step
27Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon - Servetto
28Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
29Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
30Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
31Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon - Servetto
32Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
33Bruno Pires (Por) Barbot - Siper
34David Blanco (Spa) Palmeiras Resort - Prio
35Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
36Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
37Mario Costa (Por) Barbot - Siper
38Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
39Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
40Juan Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
41Santiago Perez (Spa) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano
42Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
43Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank
44Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
45Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:31
46Edward King (USA) Cervélo Test Team
47Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:41
48Maarten Neyens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
49Daniel Navarro (Spa) Astana
50Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
51Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
52Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
53Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin -Transitions0:00:48
54Gerben Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma - Lotto
55Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:49
56Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:00:50
57Vicente Reynes (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia
58Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
59Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
60Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
61Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:00:58
62Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon - Servetto0:01:01
63Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:01:03
64Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
65David Vitoria (Swi) Footon - Servetto0:01:05
66Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:08
67Jean Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto
68Sergio Sousa (Por) Madeinox-Boavista
69Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia0:01:24
70Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana0:01:33
71Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervélo Test Team0:02:44
72Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:03:01
73Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:03:05
74Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
75Celio Sousa (Por) Madeinox-Boavista0:03:16
76Bruno Saraiva (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano0:03:33
77Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:05:16
78Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
79Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana
80Celestino Pinho (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano0:05:26
81Henrique Casimiro (Por) Palmeiras Resort - Prio0:05:38
82Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon - Servetto0:05:48
83Oliver Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto0:05:59
84Filipe Cardoso (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis0:06:04
85Kim Kirchen (Lux) Team Katusha0:06:06
86Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step0:06:07
87Hernani Broco (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis0:06:09
88Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:06:15
89David De La Fuente (Spa) Astana0:06:50
90Alejandro Marque (Spa) Palmeiras Resort - Prio0:09:20
91Benjamin Noval (Spa) Astana0:10:25
92Cesar Fonte (Por) Barbot - Siper
93Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana0:10:36
94Kim Borry (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:10:43
95Jose De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
96Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:11:21
97Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:11:31
98Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervélo Test Team0:11:37
99Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:11:39
100David Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:11:49
101Gonzalo Rabuñal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
102Frederic Guesdon (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:12:40
103Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step0:12:42
104Francisco Pacheco (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
105Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
106David Bernabeu (Spa) Barbot - Siper
107Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
108Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:12:47
109Pedro Soeiro (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano
110Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
111Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:12:53
112Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team RadioShack0:12:56
113Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:12:58
114Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
115Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:12:59
116David Millar (GBr) Garmin -Transitions0:13:05
117Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
118Mathew Wilson (Aus) Garmin -Transitions
119Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
120Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick Step0:13:07
121Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervélo Test Team0:13:08
122Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team0:13:10
123David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne0:13:13
124Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
125Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Astana0:13:16
126Joaquim Sampaio (Por) Madeinox-Boavista0:13:25
127Constantino Zaballa (Spa) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano0:13:30
128Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi0:13:39
129Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank0:13:42
130Jose Mendes (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis0:14:01
131Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:14:44
132Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:14:48
133Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia0:14:59
134Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:15:04
135Ricardo Mestre (Por) Palmeiras Resort - Prio
136Ricardo Vilela (Por) Madeinox-Boavista0:17:15
137Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank0:18:22
138David O'Loughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
139Daniel Silva (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano0:18:47
140Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha0:20:48
141Luis Pinheiro (Por) Madeinox-Boavista0:21:15
142Yoann Ofredo (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:21:17
143Frederik Kessiakoff (Swe) Garmin -Transitions
144Edgar Pinto (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
145Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
146Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
147Joao Benta (Por) Madeinox-Boavista
148Angel Madrazo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
149Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma - Lotto
150Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:21:27
151Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly0:21:28
152Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervélo Test Team
153Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:21:35
154Daniel Mestre (Por) Palmeiras Resort - Prio0:21:42
155Joaquin Ortega (Spa) Barbot - Siper
156Hugo Sabido (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis0:21:48
157Andrey Amador (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne0:22:00
158Virgilio Dos Santos (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
159Benny De Schrooder (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:23:14
160Sergio Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Siper
161Samuel Caldeira (Por) Palmeiras Resort - Prio0:23:23
162Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
163Pedro Lopes (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano0:23:34
164Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervélo Test Team
165Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team
166Bruno Pinto (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano0:25:38
167Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:26:06
168Bruno Sancho (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis0:26:20
169Bruno Lima (Por) Barbot - Siper0:26:38

Points classification
1André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia41pts
2Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux27
3Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto20
4Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha20
5Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi18
6Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne14
7Matthiev Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux13
8Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team10
9Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank10
10Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne8
11Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step8
12Hugo Sabido (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis6
13Rui Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne6
14Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha6
15Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator6
16Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator4
17Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervélo Test Team4
18Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator3
19David Vitoria (Swi) Footon - Servetto3
20Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly2
21Luis Pinheiro (Por) Madeinox-Boavista2
22Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step1
23Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team1
24Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team1

Mountains classification
1Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator25pts
2Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne7
3Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team7
4David Vitoria (Swi) Footon - Servetto5
5Hugo Sabido (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis4
6Pedro Lopes (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano3
7Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervélo Test Team2
8Luis Pinheiro (Por) Madeinox-Boavista1

Sprint classification
1Hugo Sabido (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis6pts
2Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator6
3Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator3
4David Vitoria (Swi) Footon - Servetto3
5Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly2
6Luis Pinheiro (Por) Madeinox-Boavista2
7Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team1
8Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team1

Regional rider classification
1Rui Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
2Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
3Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon - Servetto
4Bruno Pires (Por) Barbot - Siper
5Mario Costa (Por) Barbot - Siper
6Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
7Sergio Sousa (Por) Madeinox-Boavista
8Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia
9Celio Sousa (Por) Madeinox-Boavista
10Bruno Saraiva (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano
11Celestino Pinho (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano

Teams classification
1Team HTC Columbia30:52:30
2Team Katusha0:00:04
3Euskaltel - Euskadi
4Caisse d'Epargne0:00:06
5Team RadioShack
6Quick Step
7Rabobank
8Footon-Servetto
9Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:27
10Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:28
11Astana0:01:40
12Centro Cilismo de Loule - Louletano0:02:27
13Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne0:05:32
14Barbot - Siper0:10:11
15Xacobeo Galicia0:11:01
16Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team0:11:38
17Française Des Jeux0:12:21
18Garmin - Transitions0:13:19
19Cervelo Test Team0:13:47
20Madeinox-Boavista0:14:04
21Palmeiras Resort - Prio0:14:24
22An Post - Sean Kelly Team0:22:54
23Paredes Rota Dos Moveis0:25:09

Latest on Cyclingnews