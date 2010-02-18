Image 1 of 34 André Greipel (Team HTC - Columbia) celebrates his victory in Lagos. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 34 Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 34 André Greipel (Team HTC - Columbia) was no match for the field as he powered to victory on the uphill finish. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 34 André Greipel (Team HTC - Columbia) wins the second stage of the Volta ao Algarve. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 34 An exhausted David Vitoria (Footon - Servetto) was caught less than 1km from the finish after spending 195km off the front. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 34 Second place finisher Jurgen Roelandts (Omega Pharma - Lotto) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 34 Luis Leon Sanchez (Caisse d'Epargne) endures a rainy second stage. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 34 Riders face horrid conditions all day on the second stage. (Image credit: João Dias) Image 9 of 34 Levi Leipheimer (Team RadioShack) gets ready for a long day at the office. (Image credit: João Dias) Image 10 of 34 Vladimir Karpets (Katusha) was all smiles at the start of the day, but few were still smiling at the end. (Image credit: João Dias) Image 11 of 34 Five riders rode away from the peloton 12 kilometres into the stage and gained a maximum lead of 12 minutes. (Image credit: João Dias) Image 12 of 34 Julien Fouchard (Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne) leads the breakaway group. (Image credit: João Dias) Image 13 of 34 Footon - Servetto's David Vitoria nearly held the peloton off all the way to the finish, but fell just short. (Image credit: João Dias) Image 14 of 34 It took the peloton just over six hours to make the 207.5km trip from Sagres to Lagos. (Image credit: João Dias) Image 15 of 34 Without a rider up front, Française Des Jeux was left to do the pulling back in the peloton. (Image credit: João Dias) Image 16 of 34 Can you spot a smile? We can't: It was a pretty miserable day in the saddle for the peloton. (Image credit: João Dias) Image 17 of 34 Constantino Zaballa, Tiago Machado and José Mendes ride in the peloton. (Image credit: João Dias) Image 18 of 34 Joaquim Sampaio, Bruno Sancho and Sérgio Ribeiro. (Image credit: João Dias) Image 19 of 34 Some fans faced the tough conditions to support their favourite rider Jerome Baugnies...but not many. (Image credit: João Dias) Image 20 of 34 Julien Fouchard (Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne) has Jeremy Hunt (Cervélo Test Team) on his wheel up one of the climbs. (Image credit: João Dias) Image 21 of 34 The five lead riders hit another climb late in the race. (Image credit: João Dias) Image 22 of 34 The peloton makes its way up the category three climb to Alferce, 110.4 kilometres in to the race. (Image credit: João Dias) Image 23 of 34 The peloton eventually caught all of the breakaway riders, with André Greipel (Team HTC - Columbia) taking a gap and the stage win in the final kilometre. (Image credit: João Dias) Image 24 of 34 Riders were glad to see the back of the day's stage. (Image credit: João Dias) Image 25 of 34 Alberto Contador with no gloves? Huh? (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 34 The peloton wasn't interested much in racing (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 34 The scenery would have been lovely had it not been blocked by all that fog and rain (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 34 A miserable day in Portugal (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 34 The Astana team riders are a bit conspicuous in those outfits (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 34 Juanjo Oroz is chomping at the bit to get to the finish (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 34 David Vitoria (Footon-Servetto) leads the breakaway (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 34 Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 34 Levi Leipheimer (RadioShack) and Andreas Kloeden share their misery (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 34 Sergei Ivanov (Katusha) shadowed by the Caisse d"Epargne boys (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

For the second consecutive day at Portugal's Volta ao Algarve, HTC-Columbia's André Greipel entered the final kilometre trailing a solo rider seeking to steal a victory from the sprinters. Today, however, the German sprinter would not be denied his stage win.

The 27-year-old Greipel timed his acceleration to perfection to claim stage two in abysmal weather conditions and take over the race leadership from yesterday's winner Benoît Vaugrenard (Française Des Jeux).

Belgium's Jurgen Roelandts (Omega Pharma - Lotto) finished in second place with the same time as Greipel on the uphill finish while Olympic road champion Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel - Euskadi) crossed the line four seconds later to round out the top three.

Greipel was surprised about his victory on such a difficult stage. "I never thought I'd be able to hang on for so long, over all those climbs," said Greipel. "Okay, this race isn't the Tour de France, but it's still a special win, one I feel very proud of taking.

"My teammates were constantly telling me not to give up, and to keep trying, even though I thought I couldn't last because most of the day I felt terrible. Then when we managed to pull back the last guy from the break very close to the finish I went for it."

So close...

For Footon - Servetto's David Vitoria, however, the finish came 200m too late. The exhausted Swiss rider was swept up by the peloton at the foot of the steep finishing pitch after spending 195 kilometres off the front.

"It’s a pity, because the stage was extremely hard due to the weather, and I bonked in the last three or four kilometres," said Vitoria. "I knew that the final slope was really steep, but [I] got on it with no energy.

"That said, I'm happy since several teams had to work together to chase me down, and that means I've given my best.

"I did what I could, and that's how cycling works: sometimes it makes you happy with less effort, and today, when I did so much work, I was given no prize. Although my peak fitness doesn't come until April, I'm very satisfied with my season's start."

Misery abounds on rain-soaked stage

Vitoria, along with Jeremy Hunt (Cervélo Test Team), Jerome Baugnies (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator), Michal Golas (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team) and Julien Fouchard (Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne), had attacked the peloton 12 kilometres into the stage and built up a 12-minute lead over a field not eager to race in the rainy, icy cold conditions.

The weather and the hilly parcours, containing four category three climbs, had its effect on the break, too, as the quintet gradually splintered. With 30 kilometres remaining until the finish in Lagos, Vitoria dropped Fourchard, his final companion of the original break. The Swiss rider led a reduced 70-man peloton by 3:30 and hoped to keep his pursuers at bay.

Under the impetus of Euskaltel-Euskadi, the field bore down on Vitoria who came tantalizingly close to pulling off the win, only to be caught an agonising 200m from the finish. Greipel atoned for his third place finish yesterday, where he won the field sprint but fell short of capturing Vaugrenard and Joan Horrach (Katusha), by taking the victory today.

With the winner's time bonus Greipel becomes the new race leader as the previous yellow jersey wearer, Benoît Vaugrenard (Française Des Jeux), falls to second, five seconds behind the German. Roelandts moved into third place, eight seconds in arrears of Greipel.

Greipel's tenure in the race lead may be short-lived, however, as the peloton faces the most difficult stage of the Volta ao Algarve on Friday. The field will travel 173.7km from Castro Marin to the mountain finish on the category two Alto do Malhão with three category three climbs preceding the final ascent.

Full Results 1 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 6:06:39 2 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 3 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:04 4 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:00:06 5 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 6 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 7 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 8 Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 9 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux 10 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step 11 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 12 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 13 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank 14 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin -Transitions 15 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack 16 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 17 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 18 Matthiev Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux 19 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 20 Sergey Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha 21 Mario Costa (Por) Barbot - Siper 22 Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana 23 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia 24 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank 25 Rui Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 26 Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 27 Santiago Perez (Spa) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano 28 Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon - Servetto 29 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma - Lotto 30 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank 31 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank 32 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank 33 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon - Servetto 34 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 35 Alexander Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha 36 David Blanco (Spa) Palmeiras Resort - Prio 37 Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha 38 Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step 39 Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon - Servetto 40 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 41 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon - Servetto 42 Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 43 Bruno Pires (Por) Barbot - Siper 44 Juan Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 45 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step 46 Edward King (USA) Cervélo Test Team 47 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step 48 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia 0:00:27 49 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 50 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 51 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 52 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 53 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 54 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 55 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Astana 56 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin -Transitions 0:00:34 57 Gerben Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma - Lotto 58 Vicente Reynes (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:36 59 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 60 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 61 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon - Servetto 62 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 63 Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 64 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:44 65 Celestino Pinho (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano 0:00:51 66 Celio Sousa (Por) Madeinox-Boavista 0:00:54 67 Sergio Sousa (Por) Madeinox-Boavista 68 Jean Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto 69 David Vitoria (Swi) Footon - Servetto 70 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 71 Bruno Saraiva (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano 0:01:17 72 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 0:01:19 73 Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervélo Test Team 0:02:30 74 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:02:47 75 Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:06 76 Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:02:51 77 Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 78 Oliver Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:05:02 79 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 80 Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto 81 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana 82 Henrique Casimiro (Por) Palmeiras Resort - Prio 0:05:13 83 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon - Servetto 0:05:34 84 Hernani Broco (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis 0:05:44 85 Filipe Cardoso (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis 0:05:50 86 Kim Kirchen (Lux) Team Katusha 0:05:52 87 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step 0:05:53 88 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:06:01 89 David De La Fuente (Spa) Astana 0:06:36 90 Alejandro Marque (Spa) Palmeiras Resort - Prio 0:09:06 91 Benjamin Noval (Spa) Astana 0:10:11 92 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana 93 Kim Borry (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 94 Jose De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 95 Cesar Fonte (Por) Barbot - Siper 96 David Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:10:52 97 Gonzalo Rabuñal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 98 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:11:08 99 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervélo Test Team 0:11:12 100 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:11:14 101 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:11:17 102 Frederic Guesdon (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:12:26 103 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 0:12:28 104 Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 105 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 106 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 107 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 108 Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack 109 Joaquim Sampaio (Por) Madeinox-Boavista 110 David Bernabeu (Spa) Barbot - Siper 111 Francisco Pacheco (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 112 Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:12:33 113 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 114 Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française Des Jeux 115 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 116 Pedro Soeiro (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano 117 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Française Des Jeux 118 Constantino Zaballa (Spa) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano 119 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux 120 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Palmeiras Resort - Prio 121 Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 122 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick Step 0:12:42 123 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team RadioShack 124 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 125 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 0:12:45 126 Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 127 David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:12:48 128 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 129 Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:12:51 130 David Millar (GBr) Garmin -Transitions 131 Mathew Wilson (Aus) Garmin -Transitions 132 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Astana 133 Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 134 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervélo Test Team 0:12:54 135 Jose Mendes (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis 0:13:47 136 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Madeinox-Boavista 0:16:36 137 David O'Loughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:18:08 138 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 139 Daniel Silva (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano 140 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha 0:18:17 141 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:21:03 142 Samuel Caldeira (Por) Palmeiras Resort - Prio 143 Pedro Lopes (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano 144 Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 145 Hugo Sabido (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis 146 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 147 Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma - Lotto 148 Joao Benta (Por) Madeinox-Boavista 149 Edgar Pinto (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis 150 Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 151 Joaquin Ortega (Spa) Barbot - Siper 152 Frederik Kessiakoff (Swe) Garmin -Transitions 153 Daniel Mestre (Por) Palmeiras Resort - Prio 154 Luis Pinheiro (Por) Madeinox-Boavista 155 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervélo Test Team 156 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank 157 Benny De Schrooder (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 158 Virgilio Dos Santos (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis 159 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 160 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervélo Test Team 161 Sergio Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Siper 162 Bruno Pinto (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano 163 Yoann Ofredo (Fra) Française Des Jeux 164 Andrey Amador (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne 165 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team 166 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:21:14 167 Bruno Lima (Por) Barbot - Siper 0:25:41 168 Bruno Sancho (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis 169 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux DNS Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin -Transitions DNF Gil Suray (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly DNF Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly DNF Marcio Barbosa (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis DNF Antonio Amorin (Por) Barbot - Siper DNF Marco Cunha (Por) Madeinox-Boavista DNF Alberto Morras (Spa) Madeinox-Boavista DNF Nelson Vitorino (Por) Palmeiras Resort - Prio DNF Tomas Swift Metcalfe (GBr) Palmeiras Resort - Prio DNF Vidal Celis (Spa) Footon - Servetto DNF José Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne DNF Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Garmin -Transitions DNF Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team RadioShack

Points 1 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 25 pts 2 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 20 3 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 16 4 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 13 5 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 10 6 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 8 7 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 6 8 Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 4 9 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux 2 10 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step 1

Mountain 1 - (Cat.3 ) km. 57.8 1 Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 5 pts 2 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 3 3 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 1

Mountain 2 - Alferce (Cat. 3) km. 110.4 1 Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 5 pts 2 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 3 3 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountain 3 - (Cat. 3) km. 118.9 1 Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 5 pts 2 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 3 3 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervélo Test Team 1

Mountain 3 - (Cat. 3) km. 178.4 1 David Vitoria (Swi) Footon - Servetto 5 pts 2 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 3 3 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervélo Test Team 1

Vila Do Bispo, km. 8.1 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 3 pts 2 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 2

Marmelete, km. 63.5 1 David Vitoria (Swi) Footon - Servetto 3 pts 2 Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 2 3 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 1

Teams 1 Team Columbia - High Road 18:20:09 2 Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:04 3 Team RadioShack 0:00:06 4 Caisse d'Epargne 5 Team Katusha 6 Rabobank 7 Quick Step 8 Footon-Servetto 9 Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:27 10 Omega Pharma-Lotto 0:00:28 11 Astana 0:01:40 12 Centro Cilismo de Loule - Louletano 0:02:02 13 Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:05:32 14 Barbot - Siper 0:10:11 15 Xacobeo Galicia 0:10:32 16 Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:11:38 17 Française Des Jeux 0:12:26 18 Garmin - Transitions 0:13:19 19 Cervelo Test Team 0:13:36 20 Madeinox-Boavista 0:14:04 21 Palmeiras Resort - Prio 0:14:13 22 An Post - Sean Kelly Team 0:22:54 23 Paredes Rota Dos Moveis 0:25:09

General classification after stage 2 1 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 10:17:12 2 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:00:05 3 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:00:08 4 Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha 0:00:12 5 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:14 6 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:00:20 7 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 8 Matthiev Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux 9 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 10 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin -Transitions 11 Rui Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 12 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 13 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank 14 Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana 15 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 16 Alexander Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha 17 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 18 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma - Lotto 19 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step 20 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step 21 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 22 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 23 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon - Servetto 24 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon - Servetto 25 Sergey Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha 26 Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step 27 Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon - Servetto 28 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank 29 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank 30 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank 31 Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon - Servetto 32 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 33 Bruno Pires (Por) Barbot - Siper 34 David Blanco (Spa) Palmeiras Resort - Prio 35 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack 36 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia 37 Mario Costa (Por) Barbot - Siper 38 Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 39 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 40 Juan Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 41 Santiago Perez (Spa) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano 42 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 43 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank 44 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step 45 Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:31 46 Edward King (USA) Cervélo Test Team 47 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:41 48 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 49 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Astana 50 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 51 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 52 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 53 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin -Transitions 0:00:48 54 Gerben Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma - Lotto 55 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:00:49 56 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:00:50 57 Vicente Reynes (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia 58 Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 59 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 60 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 61 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:00:58 62 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon - Servetto 0:01:01 63 Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:01:03 64 Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 65 David Vitoria (Swi) Footon - Servetto 0:01:05 66 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 0:01:08 67 Jean Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto 68 Sergio Sousa (Por) Madeinox-Boavista 69 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia 0:01:24 70 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 0:01:33 71 Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervélo Test Team 0:02:44 72 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:03:01 73 Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:03:05 74 Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 75 Celio Sousa (Por) Madeinox-Boavista 0:03:16 76 Bruno Saraiva (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano 0:03:33 77 Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:05:16 78 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 79 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana 80 Celestino Pinho (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano 0:05:26 81 Henrique Casimiro (Por) Palmeiras Resort - Prio 0:05:38 82 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon - Servetto 0:05:48 83 Oliver Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 0:05:59 84 Filipe Cardoso (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis 0:06:04 85 Kim Kirchen (Lux) Team Katusha 0:06:06 86 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step 0:06:07 87 Hernani Broco (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis 0:06:09 88 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:06:15 89 David De La Fuente (Spa) Astana 0:06:50 90 Alejandro Marque (Spa) Palmeiras Resort - Prio 0:09:20 91 Benjamin Noval (Spa) Astana 0:10:25 92 Cesar Fonte (Por) Barbot - Siper 93 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana 0:10:36 94 Kim Borry (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:10:43 95 Jose De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 96 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:11:21 97 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:11:31 98 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervélo Test Team 0:11:37 99 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:11:39 100 David Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:11:49 101 Gonzalo Rabuñal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 102 Frederic Guesdon (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:12:40 103 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 0:12:42 104 Francisco Pacheco (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 105 Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack 106 David Bernabeu (Spa) Barbot - Siper 107 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 108 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:12:47 109 Pedro Soeiro (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano 110 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 111 Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 0:12:53 112 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team RadioShack 0:12:56 113 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:12:58 114 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 115 Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 0:12:59 116 David Millar (GBr) Garmin -Transitions 0:13:05 117 Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 118 Mathew Wilson (Aus) Garmin -Transitions 119 Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 120 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick Step 0:13:07 121 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervélo Test Team 0:13:08 122 Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 0:13:10 123 David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 0:13:13 124 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 125 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Astana 0:13:16 126 Joaquim Sampaio (Por) Madeinox-Boavista 0:13:25 127 Constantino Zaballa (Spa) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano 0:13:30 128 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 0:13:39 129 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 0:13:42 130 Jose Mendes (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis 0:14:01 131 Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:14:44 132 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:14:48 133 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 0:14:59 134 Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:15:04 135 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Palmeiras Resort - Prio 136 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Madeinox-Boavista 0:17:15 137 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 0:18:22 138 David O'Loughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 139 Daniel Silva (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano 0:18:47 140 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha 0:20:48 141 Luis Pinheiro (Por) Madeinox-Boavista 0:21:15 142 Yoann Ofredo (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:21:17 143 Frederik Kessiakoff (Swe) Garmin -Transitions 144 Edgar Pinto (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis 145 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank 146 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 147 Joao Benta (Por) Madeinox-Boavista 148 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 149 Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma - Lotto 150 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:21:27 151 Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:21:28 152 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervélo Test Team 153 Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 0:21:35 154 Daniel Mestre (Por) Palmeiras Resort - Prio 0:21:42 155 Joaquin Ortega (Spa) Barbot - Siper 156 Hugo Sabido (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis 0:21:48 157 Andrey Amador (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne 0:22:00 158 Virgilio Dos Santos (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis 159 Benny De Schrooder (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:23:14 160 Sergio Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Siper 161 Samuel Caldeira (Por) Palmeiras Resort - Prio 0:23:23 162 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 163 Pedro Lopes (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano 0:23:34 164 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervélo Test Team 165 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team 166 Bruno Pinto (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano 0:25:38 167 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:26:06 168 Bruno Sancho (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis 0:26:20 169 Bruno Lima (Por) Barbot - Siper 0:26:38

Points classification 1 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 41 pts 2 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux 27 3 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 20 4 Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha 20 5 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 18 6 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 14 7 Matthiev Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux 13 8 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 10 9 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank 10 10 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 8 11 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 8 12 Hugo Sabido (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis 6 13 Rui Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 6 14 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 6 15 Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 6 16 Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 4 17 Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervélo Test Team 4 18 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 3 19 David Vitoria (Swi) Footon - Servetto 3 20 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 2 21 Luis Pinheiro (Por) Madeinox-Boavista 2 22 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step 1 23 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 1 24 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 1

Mountains classification 1 Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 25 pts 2 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 7 3 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 7 4 David Vitoria (Swi) Footon - Servetto 5 5 Hugo Sabido (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis 4 6 Pedro Lopes (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano 3 7 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervélo Test Team 2 8 Luis Pinheiro (Por) Madeinox-Boavista 1

Sprint classification 1 Hugo Sabido (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis 6 pts 2 Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 6 3 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 3 4 David Vitoria (Swi) Footon - Servetto 3 5 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 2 6 Luis Pinheiro (Por) Madeinox-Boavista 2 7 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 1 8 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 1

Regional rider classification 1 Rui Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 2 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 3 Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon - Servetto 4 Bruno Pires (Por) Barbot - Siper 5 Mario Costa (Por) Barbot - Siper 6 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 7 Sergio Sousa (Por) Madeinox-Boavista 8 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia 9 Celio Sousa (Por) Madeinox-Boavista 10 Bruno Saraiva (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano 11 Celestino Pinho (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano