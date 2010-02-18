Greipel grabs win in Lagos
Time bonus propels Greipel into race lead
For the second consecutive day at Portugal's Volta ao Algarve, HTC-Columbia's André Greipel entered the final kilometre trailing a solo rider seeking to steal a victory from the sprinters. Today, however, the German sprinter would not be denied his stage win.
The 27-year-old Greipel timed his acceleration to perfection to claim stage two in abysmal weather conditions and take over the race leadership from yesterday's winner Benoît Vaugrenard (Française Des Jeux).
Belgium's Jurgen Roelandts (Omega Pharma - Lotto) finished in second place with the same time as Greipel on the uphill finish while Olympic road champion Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel - Euskadi) crossed the line four seconds later to round out the top three.
Greipel was surprised about his victory on such a difficult stage. "I never thought I'd be able to hang on for so long, over all those climbs," said Greipel. "Okay, this race isn't the Tour de France, but it's still a special win, one I feel very proud of taking.
"My teammates were constantly telling me not to give up, and to keep trying, even though I thought I couldn't last because most of the day I felt terrible. Then when we managed to pull back the last guy from the break very close to the finish I went for it."
So close...
For Footon - Servetto's David Vitoria, however, the finish came 200m too late. The exhausted Swiss rider was swept up by the peloton at the foot of the steep finishing pitch after spending 195 kilometres off the front.
"It’s a pity, because the stage was extremely hard due to the weather, and I bonked in the last three or four kilometres," said Vitoria. "I knew that the final slope was really steep, but [I] got on it with no energy.
"That said, I'm happy since several teams had to work together to chase me down, and that means I've given my best.
"I did what I could, and that's how cycling works: sometimes it makes you happy with less effort, and today, when I did so much work, I was given no prize. Although my peak fitness doesn't come until April, I'm very satisfied with my season's start."
Misery abounds on rain-soaked stage
Vitoria, along with Jeremy Hunt (Cervélo Test Team), Jerome Baugnies (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator), Michal Golas (Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team) and Julien Fouchard (Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne), had attacked the peloton 12 kilometres into the stage and built up a 12-minute lead over a field not eager to race in the rainy, icy cold conditions.
The weather and the hilly parcours, containing four category three climbs, had its effect on the break, too, as the quintet gradually splintered. With 30 kilometres remaining until the finish in Lagos, Vitoria dropped Fourchard, his final companion of the original break. The Swiss rider led a reduced 70-man peloton by 3:30 and hoped to keep his pursuers at bay.
Under the impetus of Euskaltel-Euskadi, the field bore down on Vitoria who came tantalizingly close to pulling off the win, only to be caught an agonising 200m from the finish. Greipel atoned for his third place finish yesterday, where he won the field sprint but fell short of capturing Vaugrenard and Joan Horrach (Katusha), by taking the victory today.
With the winner's time bonus Greipel becomes the new race leader as the previous yellow jersey wearer, Benoît Vaugrenard (Française Des Jeux), falls to second, five seconds behind the German. Roelandts moved into third place, eight seconds in arrears of Greipel.
Greipel's tenure in the race lead may be short-lived, however, as the peloton faces the most difficult stage of the Volta ao Algarve on Friday. The field will travel 173.7km from Castro Marin to the mountain finish on the category two Alto do Malhão with three category three climbs preceding the final ascent.
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|6:06:39
|2
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|3
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:04
|4
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:00:06
|5
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|7
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|8
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|9
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|10
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
|11
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|12
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|13
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
|14
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin -Transitions
|15
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
|16
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|17
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|18
|Matthiev Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|19
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|20
|Sergey Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|21
|Mario Costa (Por) Barbot - Siper
|22
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana
|23
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
|24
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank
|25
|Rui Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|26
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|27
|Santiago Perez (Spa) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano
|28
|Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon - Servetto
|29
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|30
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
|31
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
|32
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
|33
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon - Servetto
|34
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|35
|Alexander Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha
|36
|David Blanco (Spa) Palmeiras Resort - Prio
|37
|Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha
|38
|Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step
|39
|Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon - Servetto
|40
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|41
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon - Servetto
|42
|Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|43
|Bruno Pires (Por) Barbot - Siper
|44
|Juan Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|45
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
|46
|Edward King (USA) Cervélo Test Team
|47
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
|48
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:00:27
|49
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|50
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|51
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|52
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|53
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|54
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|55
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Astana
|56
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin -Transitions
|0:00:34
|57
|Gerben Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|58
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:36
|59
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|60
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|61
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon - Servetto
|62
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|63
|Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|64
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:44
|65
|Celestino Pinho (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano
|0:00:51
|66
|Celio Sousa (Por) Madeinox-Boavista
|0:00:54
|67
|Sergio Sousa (Por) Madeinox-Boavista
|68
|Jean Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|69
|David Vitoria (Swi) Footon - Servetto
|70
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
|71
|Bruno Saraiva (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano
|0:01:17
|72
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|0:01:19
|73
|Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervélo Test Team
|0:02:30
|74
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:02:47
|75
|Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:06
|76
|Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:02:51
|77
|Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|78
|Oliver Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:05:02
|79
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|80
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|81
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana
|82
|Henrique Casimiro (Por) Palmeiras Resort - Prio
|0:05:13
|83
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon - Servetto
|0:05:34
|84
|Hernani Broco (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
|0:05:44
|85
|Filipe Cardoso (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
|0:05:50
|86
|Kim Kirchen (Lux) Team Katusha
|0:05:52
|87
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
|0:05:53
|88
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:06:01
|89
|David De La Fuente (Spa) Astana
|0:06:36
|90
|Alejandro Marque (Spa) Palmeiras Resort - Prio
|0:09:06
|91
|Benjamin Noval (Spa) Astana
|0:10:11
|92
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
|93
|Kim Borry (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|94
|Jose De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|95
|Cesar Fonte (Por) Barbot - Siper
|96
|David Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:10:52
|97
|Gonzalo Rabuñal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|98
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:08
|99
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervélo Test Team
|0:11:12
|100
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:11:14
|101
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:11:17
|102
|Frederic Guesdon (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:12:26
|103
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:12:28
|104
|Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|105
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|106
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|107
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|108
|Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
|109
|Joaquim Sampaio (Por) Madeinox-Boavista
|110
|David Bernabeu (Spa) Barbot - Siper
|111
|Francisco Pacheco (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|112
|Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:12:33
|113
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|114
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|115
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|116
|Pedro Soeiro (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano
|117
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|118
|Constantino Zaballa (Spa) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano
|119
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|120
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Palmeiras Resort - Prio
|121
|Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|122
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick Step
|0:12:42
|123
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|124
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|125
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|0:12:45
|126
|Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|127
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:12:48
|128
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|129
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:12:51
|130
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin -Transitions
|131
|Mathew Wilson (Aus) Garmin -Transitions
|132
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Astana
|133
|Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|134
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervélo Test Team
|0:12:54
|135
|Jose Mendes (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
|0:13:47
|136
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Madeinox-Boavista
|0:16:36
|137
|David O'Loughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:18:08
|138
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|139
|Daniel Silva (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano
|140
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
|0:18:17
|141
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:21:03
|142
|Samuel Caldeira (Por) Palmeiras Resort - Prio
|143
|Pedro Lopes (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano
|144
|Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|145
|Hugo Sabido (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
|146
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|147
|Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|148
|Joao Benta (Por) Madeinox-Boavista
|149
|Edgar Pinto (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
|150
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|151
|Joaquin Ortega (Spa) Barbot - Siper
|152
|Frederik Kessiakoff (Swe) Garmin -Transitions
|153
|Daniel Mestre (Por) Palmeiras Resort - Prio
|154
|Luis Pinheiro (Por) Madeinox-Boavista
|155
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervélo Test Team
|156
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
|157
|Benny De Schrooder (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|158
|Virgilio Dos Santos (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
|159
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|160
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervélo Test Team
|161
|Sergio Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Siper
|162
|Bruno Pinto (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano
|163
|Yoann Ofredo (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|164
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne
|165
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team
|166
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:14
|167
|Bruno Lima (Por) Barbot - Siper
|0:25:41
|168
|Bruno Sancho (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
|169
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|DNS
|Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin -Transitions
|DNF
|Gil Suray (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|DNF
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|DNF
|Marcio Barbosa (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
|DNF
|Antonio Amorin (Por) Barbot - Siper
|DNF
|Marco Cunha (Por) Madeinox-Boavista
|DNF
|Alberto Morras (Spa) Madeinox-Boavista
|DNF
|Nelson Vitorino (Por) Palmeiras Resort - Prio
|DNF
|Tomas Swift Metcalfe (GBr) Palmeiras Resort - Prio
|DNF
|Vidal Celis (Spa) Footon - Servetto
|DNF
|José Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|DNF
|Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Garmin -Transitions
|DNF
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team RadioShack
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|25
|pts
|2
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|20
|3
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|16
|4
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|13
|5
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|10
|6
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|8
|7
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|6
|8
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|4
|9
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|2
|10
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
|1
|1
|Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|5
|pts
|2
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|1
|1
|Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|5
|pts
|2
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|3
|3
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|5
|pts
|2
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|3
|3
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervélo Test Team
|1
|1
|David Vitoria (Swi) Footon - Servetto
|5
|pts
|2
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|3
|3
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervélo Test Team
|1
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|3
|pts
|2
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|2
|1
|David Vitoria (Swi) Footon - Servetto
|3
|pts
|2
|Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|2
|3
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Team Columbia - High Road
|18:20:09
|2
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:04
|3
|Team RadioShack
|0:00:06
|4
|Caisse d'Epargne
|5
|Team Katusha
|6
|Rabobank
|7
|Quick Step
|8
|Footon-Servetto
|9
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:27
|10
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:28
|11
|Astana
|0:01:40
|12
|Centro Cilismo de Loule - Louletano
|0:02:02
|13
|Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:05:32
|14
|Barbot - Siper
|0:10:11
|15
|Xacobeo Galicia
|0:10:32
|16
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:38
|17
|Française Des Jeux
|0:12:26
|18
|Garmin - Transitions
|0:13:19
|19
|Cervelo Test Team
|0:13:36
|20
|Madeinox-Boavista
|0:14:04
|21
|Palmeiras Resort - Prio
|0:14:13
|22
|An Post - Sean Kelly Team
|0:22:54
|23
|Paredes Rota Dos Moveis
|0:25:09
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|10:17:12
|2
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:00:05
|3
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:00:08
|4
|Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:00:12
|5
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:14
|6
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:00:20
|7
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|8
|Matthiev Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|9
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin -Transitions
|11
|Rui Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|12
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|13
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
|14
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana
|15
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|16
|Alexander Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha
|17
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|18
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|19
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
|20
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
|21
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|22
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|23
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon - Servetto
|24
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon - Servetto
|25
|Sergey Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|26
|Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step
|27
|Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon - Servetto
|28
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
|29
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
|30
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
|31
|Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon - Servetto
|32
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|33
|Bruno Pires (Por) Barbot - Siper
|34
|David Blanco (Spa) Palmeiras Resort - Prio
|35
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
|36
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
|37
|Mario Costa (Por) Barbot - Siper
|38
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|39
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|40
|Juan Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|41
|Santiago Perez (Spa) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano
|42
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|43
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank
|44
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
|45
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:31
|46
|Edward King (USA) Cervélo Test Team
|47
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:41
|48
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|49
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Astana
|50
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|51
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|52
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|53
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin -Transitions
|0:00:48
|54
|Gerben Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|55
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:49
|56
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:50
|57
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia
|58
|Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|59
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|60
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|61
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:00:58
|62
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon - Servetto
|0:01:01
|63
|Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:01:03
|64
|Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|65
|David Vitoria (Swi) Footon - Servetto
|0:01:05
|66
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:08
|67
|Jean Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|68
|Sergio Sousa (Por) Madeinox-Boavista
|69
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:01:24
|70
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|0:01:33
|71
|Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervélo Test Team
|0:02:44
|72
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:03:01
|73
|Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:03:05
|74
|Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|75
|Celio Sousa (Por) Madeinox-Boavista
|0:03:16
|76
|Bruno Saraiva (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano
|0:03:33
|77
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:05:16
|78
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|79
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana
|80
|Celestino Pinho (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano
|0:05:26
|81
|Henrique Casimiro (Por) Palmeiras Resort - Prio
|0:05:38
|82
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon - Servetto
|0:05:48
|83
|Oliver Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|0:05:59
|84
|Filipe Cardoso (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
|0:06:04
|85
|Kim Kirchen (Lux) Team Katusha
|0:06:06
|86
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
|0:06:07
|87
|Hernani Broco (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
|0:06:09
|88
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:06:15
|89
|David De La Fuente (Spa) Astana
|0:06:50
|90
|Alejandro Marque (Spa) Palmeiras Resort - Prio
|0:09:20
|91
|Benjamin Noval (Spa) Astana
|0:10:25
|92
|Cesar Fonte (Por) Barbot - Siper
|93
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
|0:10:36
|94
|Kim Borry (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:10:43
|95
|Jose De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|96
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:21
|97
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:11:31
|98
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervélo Test Team
|0:11:37
|99
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:11:39
|100
|David Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:11:49
|101
|Gonzalo Rabuñal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|102
|Frederic Guesdon (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:12:40
|103
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|0:12:42
|104
|Francisco Pacheco (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|105
|Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
|106
|David Bernabeu (Spa) Barbot - Siper
|107
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|108
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:12:47
|109
|Pedro Soeiro (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano
|110
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|111
|Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:12:53
|112
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|0:12:56
|113
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:12:58
|114
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|115
|Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:12:59
|116
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin -Transitions
|0:13:05
|117
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|118
|Mathew Wilson (Aus) Garmin -Transitions
|119
|Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|120
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick Step
|0:13:07
|121
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervélo Test Team
|0:13:08
|122
|Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|0:13:10
|123
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:13:13
|124
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|125
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Astana
|0:13:16
|126
|Joaquim Sampaio (Por) Madeinox-Boavista
|0:13:25
|127
|Constantino Zaballa (Spa) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano
|0:13:30
|128
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|0:13:39
|129
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|0:13:42
|130
|Jose Mendes (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
|0:14:01
|131
|Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:14:44
|132
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:14:48
|133
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:14:59
|134
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:15:04
|135
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Palmeiras Resort - Prio
|136
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Madeinox-Boavista
|0:17:15
|137
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|0:18:22
|138
|David O'Loughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|139
|Daniel Silva (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano
|0:18:47
|140
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
|0:20:48
|141
|Luis Pinheiro (Por) Madeinox-Boavista
|0:21:15
|142
|Yoann Ofredo (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:21:17
|143
|Frederik Kessiakoff (Swe) Garmin -Transitions
|144
|Edgar Pinto (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
|145
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
|146
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|147
|Joao Benta (Por) Madeinox-Boavista
|148
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|149
|Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|150
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:27
|151
|Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:21:28
|152
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervélo Test Team
|153
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:35
|154
|Daniel Mestre (Por) Palmeiras Resort - Prio
|0:21:42
|155
|Joaquin Ortega (Spa) Barbot - Siper
|156
|Hugo Sabido (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
|0:21:48
|157
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne
|0:22:00
|158
|Virgilio Dos Santos (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
|159
|Benny De Schrooder (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:23:14
|160
|Sergio Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Siper
|161
|Samuel Caldeira (Por) Palmeiras Resort - Prio
|0:23:23
|162
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|163
|Pedro Lopes (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano
|0:23:34
|164
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervélo Test Team
|165
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team
|166
|Bruno Pinto (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano
|0:25:38
|167
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:26:06
|168
|Bruno Sancho (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
|0:26:20
|169
|Bruno Lima (Por) Barbot - Siper
|0:26:38
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|41
|pts
|2
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|27
|3
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|20
|4
|Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha
|20
|5
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|18
|6
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|14
|7
|Matthiev Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|13
|8
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|10
|9
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
|10
|10
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|8
|11
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|8
|12
|Hugo Sabido (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
|6
|13
|Rui Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|6
|14
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|6
|15
|Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|6
|16
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|4
|17
|Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervélo Test Team
|4
|18
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|3
|19
|David Vitoria (Swi) Footon - Servetto
|3
|20
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|2
|21
|Luis Pinheiro (Por) Madeinox-Boavista
|2
|22
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
|1
|23
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|1
|24
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|25
|pts
|2
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|7
|3
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|7
|4
|David Vitoria (Swi) Footon - Servetto
|5
|5
|Hugo Sabido (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
|4
|6
|Pedro Lopes (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano
|3
|7
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervélo Test Team
|2
|8
|Luis Pinheiro (Por) Madeinox-Boavista
|1
|1
|Hugo Sabido (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
|6
|pts
|2
|Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|6
|3
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|3
|4
|David Vitoria (Swi) Footon - Servetto
|3
|5
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|2
|6
|Luis Pinheiro (Por) Madeinox-Boavista
|2
|7
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|1
|8
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|1
|1
|Rui Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|2
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|3
|Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon - Servetto
|4
|Bruno Pires (Por) Barbot - Siper
|5
|Mario Costa (Por) Barbot - Siper
|6
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|7
|Sergio Sousa (Por) Madeinox-Boavista
|8
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia
|9
|Celio Sousa (Por) Madeinox-Boavista
|10
|Bruno Saraiva (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano
|11
|Celestino Pinho (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano
|1
|Team HTC Columbia
|30:52:30
|2
|Team Katusha
|0:00:04
|3
|Euskaltel - Euskadi
|4
|Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:06
|5
|Team RadioShack
|6
|Quick Step
|7
|Rabobank
|8
|Footon-Servetto
|9
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:27
|10
|Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:28
|11
|Astana
|0:01:40
|12
|Centro Cilismo de Loule - Louletano
|0:02:27
|13
|Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|0:05:32
|14
|Barbot - Siper
|0:10:11
|15
|Xacobeo Galicia
|0:11:01
|16
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:38
|17
|Française Des Jeux
|0:12:21
|18
|Garmin - Transitions
|0:13:19
|19
|Cervelo Test Team
|0:13:47
|20
|Madeinox-Boavista
|0:14:04
|21
|Palmeiras Resort - Prio
|0:14:24
|22
|An Post - Sean Kelly Team
|0:22:54
|23
|Paredes Rota Dos Moveis
|0:25:09
