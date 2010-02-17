Trending

Vaugrenard victorious in Algarve opener

Frenchman surprises sprinters in final kilometre

Benoît Vaugrenard (Francaise Des Jeux) celebrates his stage win.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Benoît Vaugrenard (Francaise Des Jeux) on the podium for his stage victory.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
André Greipel (Team HTC - Columbia) leads in the peloton for third place on the stage.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The peloton in action during stage one of the Volta ao Algarve.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The Costa Brothers, Rui and Mário

(Image credit: João Dias)
Under 23 racer Amaro Antunes (in white) is a Portuguese rider with a promising future. Two yearsa go, he won the junior road and time trial national championships, and he also won the Junior Volta a Portugal

(Image credit: João Dias)
Tiago Machado and Manuel Soares dos Reis, one of the biggest cycling colectors in Portugal

(Image credit: João Dias)
Rogério Teixeira, President of Associação de Ciclismo do Algarve, with Levi Leipheimer

(Image credit: João Dias)
Pedro Lopes, Luis Pinheiro, David Arroyo and David Garcia

(Image credit: João Dias)
A Cervelo Test Team bike

(Image credit: João Dias)
Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi)

(Image credit: João Dias)
Footon-Servetto team bikes were all lined up and ready to go.

(Image credit: João Dias)
Andre Greipel (HTC-Columbia)

(Image credit: João Dias)
Robbie McEwen (Katusha) is a favorite among the sprinters.

(Image credit: João Dias)
Alberto Contador (Astana) talks to the media.

(Image credit: João Dias)
The peloton

(Image credit: João Dias)
The four-man break rides off the front

(Image credit: João Dias)
Astana and RadioShack together at the front of this bunch.

(Image credit: João Dias)
A four-man break containing Pedro Lopes (CC Loulé), Luís Pinheiro (Boavista), Hugo Sabido (L.A. Rota dos Móveis) and Jérôme Baugnies (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator)

(Image credit: João Dias)
These three HTC - Columbia riders were sticking together.

(Image credit: João Dias)
Benoît Vaugrenard (Francaise Des Jeux) wins the stage.

(Image credit: João Dias)
Stage winner Benoît Vaugrenard (Francaise Des Jeux)

(Image credit: João Dias)
Hugo Sabido (La- Rota Dos Moveis) leads the sprint classification.

(Image credit: João Dias)
Jerome Baugnies (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator) wears the mountains jersey after stage one.

(Image credit: João Dias)
Kisses for stage winner Benoît Vaugrenard (Francaise Des Jeux)

(Image credit: João Dias)
Jersey winners after stage 1

(Image credit: João Dias)
Alberto Contador (Astana)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Stijn Devolder (Quick Step) has the stripes of a former Belgian champion

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Benoit Vaugrenard (Francaise des Jeux) won the opening stage of the Volta ao Algarve.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Benoit Vaugrenard continued his Francaise des Jeux team's winning streak

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Thor Hushovd (Cervelo)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Iljo Keisse tries out his new Quick Step colors

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Sebastien Rosseler (RadioShack) in the mix on stage 1

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Stijn Devolder and Contador at the start

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Contador and Christian Vande Velde catch up at their first race of the season

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alberto Contador at the sign-in

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Robbie McEwen (Katusha) signs in

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alberto Contador attracts the press

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alberto Contador (Astana) back to racing for the 2010 season

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Robbie McEwen and Gert Steegmans at the start

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alberto Contador happy to be back in competition.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

There were two much-awaited appearances on today's opening stage of the Volta ao Algarve between Faro and Albufeira. The first was the return to racing of Alberto Contador (Astana) for his first serious outing since he rode up the Champs Elysées in the yellow jersey at the Tour de France. The second welcome appearance was made by the sun, which has been seen all too briefly in Europe in recent weeks.

The opening stage of the Algarve race started out along the coast towards, then cut along to bump along the ridge that looks out into the Atlantic. The route then dropped back to the coast for a finish that looked a dead cert for a sprint, especially with the in-form André Greipel (HTC - Columbia) and Robbie McEwen (Katusha) looking to add to recent successes.

However, the sprinters were outwitted by Française des Jeux's Benoît Vaugrenard, who took advantage of the confusion caused when Contador attacked the field late on to put in an attack of his own. Helped by a strong tailwind and a fast downhill run for 700 metres into the finish, Vaugrenard finished well clear of another late breakaway, Katusha's Joan Horrach, with Greipel leading in the pack three seconds behind.

"On the penultimate little hill [about 1.5km from the finish] there was an attack and I could see that Contador had attacked on his own," said Vaugrenard. "He stayed clear for a bit but the group came together again just as we reached the roundabout at the foot of that hill with about a kilometre to go. But as they caught him the bunch's speed slowed a little and I realised that even though I was a little way back I had a chance for an attack of my own. I went down the left-hand side of the road and managed to get a few metres clear. I managed to get up to a Katusha rider [Joan Horrach], who had also attacked, and I passed him going à bloc. I rode down the final descent into the finish in that same fashion.

"It's been a really great week for the team after all the success we had at the Tour of the Mediterranean. But it's going to be difficult to hang on to the yellow jersey bearing in mind the summit finish on Friday. The climb is only 3-4km I know from having done it last year, but it's still going to difficult to keep it there against riders like Contador, and then with the time trial following on the final stage on Sunday as well."

Contador, meanwhile, was pretty happy with his day too. "It was a pretty changeable day, with rain, wind and some cold. We had it all, but my feelings were good," said the Spaniard. "I'm very happy with the team," he also wanted to highlight. "My teammates worked to perfection, though it was only a transitional stage, with regard to what happens in the coming days. The important thing today was how my legs were, and they felt pretty good," he said, thinking ahead to Friday's stage with its climb at the finish and the last day's time trial.

Break of the day goes clear early

A four-man break containing Pedro Lopes (CC Loulé), Luís Pinheiro (Boavista), Hugo Sabido (L.A. Rota dos Móveis) and Jérôme Baugnies (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator) attacked the peloton after only eight kilometres of racing and would spend the next 135 kilometres off the front.

The quartet's maximum advantage reached 9:55 at kilometre 85 but under the impetus of HTC-Columbia, working for their sprinter Greipel, the break's lead steadily decreased. With 14 kilometres remaining until the finish Lopes, the last of the escapees to remain off the front, was absorbed by the peloton.

The teams of the sprinters kept the pace high and the peloton together until late attacks by Contador, Vaugrenard and Horrach foiled their efforts at a field sprint finale.

The Frenchman's victory in the Volta ao Algarve's first stage also put him into the leader's jersey. With time bonuses from the stage, Vaugrenard leads Horrach by seven seconds and Greipel by 11 seconds on general classification.

The efforts of the four escapees did not go unrewarded as Hugo Sabido (L.A. Rota dos Móveis) leads the sprint classification while Jérôme Baugnies (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator) heads the mountains classification.

Full Results
1Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux4:10:42
2Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha0:00:03
3André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:05
4Matthiev Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux
5Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
6Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
7Rui Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
8Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervélo Test Team
9Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
10Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
11Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
12Alexander Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha
13Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
14Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
15Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
16Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana
17Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
18Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin -Transitions
19David De La Fuente (Spa) Astana
20Yoann Ofredo (Fra) Française Des Jeux
21Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
22Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
23David Millar (GBr) Garmin -Transitions
24Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon - Servetto
25Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma - Lotto
26Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
27Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
28Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step
29Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team RadioShack
30Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon - Servetto
31Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
32Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon - Servetto
33Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
34José Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
35Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
36Vicente Reynes (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia
37Alejandro Marque (Spa) Palmeiras Resort - Prio
38Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
39Maarten Neyens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
40Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
41Filipe Cardoso (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
42Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon - Servetto
43Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
44Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
45Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
46Sergey Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
47Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon - Servetto
48Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
49Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
50Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
51Frederik Kessiakoff (Swe) Garmin -Transitions
52Frederic Guesdon (Fra) Française Des Jeux
53Jean Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto
54Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
55Bruno Pires (Por) Barbot - Siper
56Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux
57Edgar Pinto (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
58Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
59Francisco Pacheco (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
60Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
61Sergio Sousa (Por) Madeinox-Boavista
62Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
63Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin -Transitions
64David Blanco (Spa) Palmeiras Resort - Prio
65Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
66Pedro Soeiro (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano
67David Vitoria (Swi) Footon - Servetto
68Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervélo Test Team
69Daniel Navarro (Spa) Astana
70Jose Mendes (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
71Juan Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
72Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
73Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto
74Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
75Mathew Wilson (Aus) Garmin -Transitions
76Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
77Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
78Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
79Benjamin Noval (Spa) Astana
80Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
81Cesar Fonte (Por) Barbot - Siper
82David O'Loughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
83Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
84Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
85Mario Costa (Por) Barbot - Siper
86Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
87Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
88Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
89Angel Madrazo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
90Gerben Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma - Lotto
91Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
92Santiago Perez (Spa) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano
93Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
94Joao Benta (Por) Madeinox-Boavista
95David Bernabeu (Spa) Barbot - Siper
96Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
97Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
98Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
99Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
100Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana
101Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
102Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
103Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
104Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma - Lotto
105Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
106Kim Kirchen (Lux) Team Katusha
107Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
108Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervélo Test Team0:00:16
109Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
110David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
111Edward King (USA) Cervélo Test Team
112Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
113Henrique Casimiro (Por) Palmeiras Resort - Prio
114Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
115Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon - Servetto
116Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Astana
117Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Française Des Jeux
118Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
119Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
120Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
121Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Garmin -Transitions
122Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
123Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
124Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
125Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
126Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick Step
127Hernani Broco (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
128Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervélo Test Team
129Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:23
130Kim Borry (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
131Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
132Jose De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
133Daniel Mestre (Por) Palmeiras Resort - Prio0:00:30
134Ricardo Vilela (Por) Madeinox-Boavista
135Vidal Celis (Spa) Footon - Servetto
136Daniel Silva (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano
137Bruno Sancho (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
138Joaquin Ortega (Spa) Barbot - Siper
139Hugo Sabido (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis0:00:42
140Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia0:00:48
141Joaquim Sampaio (Por) Madeinox-Boavista
142Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
143Andrey Amador (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne
144David Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
145Constantino Zaballa (Spa) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano
146Oliver Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
147Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
148Gonzalo Rabuñal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
149Marcio Barbosa (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
150Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
151Gil Suray (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
152Virgilio Dos Santos (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
153Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
154Bruno Lima (Por) Barbot - Siper
155Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank0:00:05
156Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
157Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:02:02
158Benny De Schrooder (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
159Sergio Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Siper
160Bruno Saraiva (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano0:02:07
161Alberto Morras (Spa) Madeinox-Boavista0:02:11
162Samuel Caldeira (Por) Palmeiras Resort - Prio
163Tomas Swift Metcalfe (GBr) Palmeiras Resort - Prio
164Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
165Marco Cunha (Por) Madeinox-Boavista0:02:13
166Luis Pinheiro (Por) Madeinox-Boavista0:00:05
167Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:02:13
168Celio Sousa (Por) Madeinox-Boavista
169Nelson Vitorino (Por) Palmeiras Resort - Prio0:02:22
170Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervélo Test Team
171Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
172Pedro Lopes (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano
173Ricardo Mestre (Por) Palmeiras Resort - Prio
174Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step0:00:05
175Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia0:02:22
176Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française Des Jeux
177Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team
178Antonio Amorin (Por) Barbot - Siper0:02:54
179Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin -Transitions0:04:08
180Bruno Pinto (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano0:04:26
181Celestino Pinho (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano
182Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team RadioShack
DNFRomain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne

Points
1Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux25pts
2Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha20
3André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia16
4Matthiev Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux13
5Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank10
6Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step8
7Rui Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne6
8Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervélo Test Team4
9Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2
10Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne1

Sprint 1 - Lidl & C.Ia, 16.8km
1Hugo Sabido (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis3pts
2Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator2
3Luis Pinheiro (Por) Madeinox-Boavista1

Sprint 2 - Säo Brás de Alportel, 73km
1Hugo Sabido (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis3pts
2Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator2
3Luis Pinheiro (Por) Madeinox-Boavista1

Mountain 1 - Cerro De Säo Miguel (Cat. 3) 62km
1Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator5pts
2Hugo Sabido (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis3
3Luis Pinheiro (Por) Madeinox-Boavista1

Mountain 2 - Picota (Cat. 3) 96.5km
1Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator5pts
2Pedro Lopes (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano3
3Hugo Sabido (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis1

Teams
1Française Des Jeux12:32:16
2Team Katusha0:00:03
3Caisse d'Epargne0:00:05
4Quick Step
5Rabobank
6Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
7Team HTC - Columbia
8Footon-Servetto
9Garmin -Transitions
10Omega Pharma - Lotto
11Team RadioShack
12Astana
13Euskaltel-Euskadi
14Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
15Cofidis, Credit en Ligne
16La Rota Dos Moveis
17Barbot - Siper
18An Post - Sean Kelly
19Madeinox - Boavista
20Cervélo Test Team0:00:16
21Palmeiras Resort - Prio
22Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano0:00:30
23Xacobeo Galicia0:00:34

General classification after stage 1
1Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux4:10:32
2Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha0:00:07
3André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:11
4Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
5Luis Pinheiro (Por) Madeinox-Boavista0:00:13
6Matthiev Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:00:15
7Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
8Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
9Rui Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
10Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervélo Test Team
11Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
12Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
13Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
14Alexander Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha
15Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
16Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
17Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
18Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana
19Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
20Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin -Transitions
21David De La Fuente (Spa) Astana
22Yoann Ofredo (Fra) Française Des Jeux
23Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
24Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
25David Millar (GBr) Garmin -Transitions
26Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon - Servetto
27Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma - Lotto
28Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
29Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
30Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step
31Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team RadioShack
32Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon - Servetto
33Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
34Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon - Servetto
35Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
36José Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
37Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
38Vicente Reynes (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia
39Alejandro Marque (Spa) Palmeiras Resort - Prio
40Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
41Maarten Neyens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
42Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
43Filipe Cardoso (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
44Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon - Servetto
45Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
46Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
47Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
48Sergey Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
49Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon - Servetto
50Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
51Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
52Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
53Frederik Kessiakoff (Swe) Garmin -Transitions
54Frederic Guesdon (Fra) Française Des Jeux
55Jean Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto
56Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
57Bruno Pires (Por) Barbot - Siper
58Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux
59Edgar Pinto (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
60Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
61Francisco Pacheco (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
62Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
63Sergio Sousa (Por) Madeinox-Boavista
64Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
65Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin -Transitions
66David Blanco (Spa) Palmeiras Resort - Prio
67Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
68Pedro Soeiro (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano
69David Vitoria (Swi) Footon - Servetto
70Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervélo Test Team
71Daniel Navarro (Spa) Astana
72Jose Mendes (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
73Juan Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
74Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
75Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto
76Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
77Mathew Wilson (Aus) Garmin -Transitions
78Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
79Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
80Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
81Benjamin Noval (Spa) Astana
82Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
83Cesar Fonte (Por) Barbot - Siper
84David O'Loughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
85Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
86Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
87Mario Costa (Por) Barbot - Siper
88Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
89Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
90Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
91Angel Madrazo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
92Gerben Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma - Lotto
93Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
94Santiago Perez (Spa) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano
95Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
96Joao Benta (Por) Madeinox-Boavista
97David Bernabeu (Spa) Barbot - Siper
98Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
99Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
100Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
101Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
102Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana
103Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
104Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
105Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
106Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma - Lotto
107Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
108Kim Kirchen (Lux) Team Katusha
109Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
110Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank
111Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
112Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervélo Test Team0:00:26
113Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
114David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
115Edward King (USA) Cervélo Test Team
116Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
117Henrique Casimiro (Por) Palmeiras Resort - Prio
118Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
119Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon - Servetto
120Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Astana
121Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Française Des Jeux
122Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
123Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
124Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
125Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Garmin -Transitions
126Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
127Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
128Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
129Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
130Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick Step
131Hernani Broco (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
132Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervélo Test Team
133Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:33
134Kim Borry (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
135Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
136Jose De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
137Daniel Mestre (Por) Palmeiras Resort - Prio0:00:40
138Ricardo Vilela (Por) Madeinox-Boavista
139Vidal Celis (Spa) Footon - Servetto
140Daniel Silva (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano
141Bruno Sancho (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
142Joaquin Ortega (Spa) Barbot - Siper
143Hugo Sabido (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis0:00:46
144Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia0:00:58
145Joaquim Sampaio (Por) Madeinox-Boavista
146Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
147Andrey Amador (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne
148David Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
149Constantino Zaballa (Spa) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano
150Oliver Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
151Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
152Gonzalo Rabuñal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
153Marcio Barbosa (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
154Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
155Gil Suray (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
156Virgilio Dos Santos (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
157Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
158Bruno Lima (Por) Barbot - Siper
159Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:02:12
160Benny De Schrooder (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
161Sergio Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Siper
162Bruno Saraiva (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano0:02:17
163Alberto Morras (Spa) Madeinox-Boavista0:02:21
164Samuel Caldeira (Por) Palmeiras Resort - Prio
165Tomas Swift Metcalfe (GBr) Palmeiras Resort - Prio
166Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
167Marco Cunha (Por) Madeinox-Boavista0:02:23
168Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
169Celio Sousa (Por) Madeinox-Boavista
170Nelson Vitorino (Por) Palmeiras Resort - Prio0:02:32
171Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervélo Test Team
172Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
173Pedro Lopes (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano
174Ricardo Mestre (Por) Palmeiras Resort - Prio
175Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
176Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française Des Jeux
177Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team
178Antonio Amorin (Por) Barbot - Siper0:03:04
179Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin -Transitions0:04:18
180Bruno Pinto (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano0:04:36
181Celestino Pinho (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano
182Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team RadioShack

Points classification
1Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux25pts
2Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha20
3André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia16
4Matthiev Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux13
5Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank10
6Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step8
7Hugo Sabido (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis6
8Rui Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne6
9Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator4
10Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervélo Test Team4
11Luis Pinheiro (Por) Madeinox-Boavista2
12Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi2
13Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne1

Sprints classification
1Hugo Sabido (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis6pts
2Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator4
3Luis Pinheiro (Por) Madeinox-Boavista2

Mountains classification
1Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator10pts
2Hugo Sabido (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis4
3Pedro Lopes (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano3
4Luis Pinheiro (Por) Madeinox-Boavista1

Portugese rider classification
1Luis Pinheiro (Por) Madeinox-Boavista
2Rui Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
3Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
4Filipe Cardoso (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
5Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon - Servetto
6Bruno Pires (Por) Barbot - Siper
7Edgar Pinto (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
8Sergio Sousa (Por) Madeinox-Boavista
9Pedro Soeiro (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano
10Jose Mendes (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
11Cesar Fonte (Por) Barbot - Siper

Teams classification
1Française Des Jeux12:32:16
2Team Katusha0:00:03
3Caisse d'Epargne0:00:05
4Quick Step
5Rabobank
6Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
7Team HTC - Columbia
8Footon-Servetto
9Garmin -Transitions
10Omega Pharma - Lotto
11Team RadioShack
12Astana
13Euskaltel-Euskadi
14Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
15Cofidis, Credit en Ligne
16La Rota Dos Moveis
17Barbot - Siper
18An Post - Sean Kelly
19Madeinox - Boavista
20Cervélo Test Team0:00:16
21Palmeiras Resort - Prio
22Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano0:00:30
23Xacobeo Galicia0:00:34

