Vaugrenard victorious in Algarve opener
Frenchman surprises sprinters in final kilometre
There were two much-awaited appearances on today's opening stage of the Volta ao Algarve between Faro and Albufeira. The first was the return to racing of Alberto Contador (Astana) for his first serious outing since he rode up the Champs Elysées in the yellow jersey at the Tour de France. The second welcome appearance was made by the sun, which has been seen all too briefly in Europe in recent weeks.
The opening stage of the Algarve race started out along the coast towards, then cut along to bump along the ridge that looks out into the Atlantic. The route then dropped back to the coast for a finish that looked a dead cert for a sprint, especially with the in-form André Greipel (HTC - Columbia) and Robbie McEwen (Katusha) looking to add to recent successes.
However, the sprinters were outwitted by Française des Jeux's Benoît Vaugrenard, who took advantage of the confusion caused when Contador attacked the field late on to put in an attack of his own. Helped by a strong tailwind and a fast downhill run for 700 metres into the finish, Vaugrenard finished well clear of another late breakaway, Katusha's Joan Horrach, with Greipel leading in the pack three seconds behind.
"On the penultimate little hill [about 1.5km from the finish] there was an attack and I could see that Contador had attacked on his own," said Vaugrenard. "He stayed clear for a bit but the group came together again just as we reached the roundabout at the foot of that hill with about a kilometre to go. But as they caught him the bunch's speed slowed a little and I realised that even though I was a little way back I had a chance for an attack of my own. I went down the left-hand side of the road and managed to get a few metres clear. I managed to get up to a Katusha rider [Joan Horrach], who had also attacked, and I passed him going à bloc. I rode down the final descent into the finish in that same fashion.
"It's been a really great week for the team after all the success we had at the Tour of the Mediterranean. But it's going to be difficult to hang on to the yellow jersey bearing in mind the summit finish on Friday. The climb is only 3-4km I know from having done it last year, but it's still going to difficult to keep it there against riders like Contador, and then with the time trial following on the final stage on Sunday as well."
Contador, meanwhile, was pretty happy with his day too. "It was a pretty changeable day, with rain, wind and some cold. We had it all, but my feelings were good," said the Spaniard. "I'm very happy with the team," he also wanted to highlight. "My teammates worked to perfection, though it was only a transitional stage, with regard to what happens in the coming days. The important thing today was how my legs were, and they felt pretty good," he said, thinking ahead to Friday's stage with its climb at the finish and the last day's time trial.
Break of the day goes clear early
A four-man break containing Pedro Lopes (CC Loulé), Luís Pinheiro (Boavista), Hugo Sabido (L.A. Rota dos Móveis) and Jérôme Baugnies (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator) attacked the peloton after only eight kilometres of racing and would spend the next 135 kilometres off the front.
The quartet's maximum advantage reached 9:55 at kilometre 85 but under the impetus of HTC-Columbia, working for their sprinter Greipel, the break's lead steadily decreased. With 14 kilometres remaining until the finish Lopes, the last of the escapees to remain off the front, was absorbed by the peloton.
The teams of the sprinters kept the pace high and the peloton together until late attacks by Contador, Vaugrenard and Horrach foiled their efforts at a field sprint finale.
The Frenchman's victory in the Volta ao Algarve's first stage also put him into the leader's jersey. With time bonuses from the stage, Vaugrenard leads Horrach by seven seconds and Greipel by 11 seconds on general classification.
The efforts of the four escapees did not go unrewarded as Hugo Sabido (L.A. Rota dos Móveis) leads the sprint classification while Jérôme Baugnies (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator) heads the mountains classification.
|1
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|4:10:42
|2
|Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:00:03
|3
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:05
|4
|Matthiev Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|5
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
|6
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|7
|Rui Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|8
|Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervélo Test Team
|9
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|10
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|11
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Alexander Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha
|13
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|14
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|15
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
|16
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana
|17
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|18
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin -Transitions
|19
|David De La Fuente (Spa) Astana
|20
|Yoann Ofredo (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|21
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|22
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|23
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin -Transitions
|24
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon - Servetto
|25
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|26
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|27
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|28
|Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step
|29
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|30
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon - Servetto
|31
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|32
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon - Servetto
|33
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|34
|José Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|35
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|36
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia
|37
|Alejandro Marque (Spa) Palmeiras Resort - Prio
|38
|Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|39
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|40
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|41
|Filipe Cardoso (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
|42
|Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon - Servetto
|43
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
|44
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
|45
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|46
|Sergey Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|47
|Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon - Servetto
|48
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
|49
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
|50
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|51
|Frederik Kessiakoff (Swe) Garmin -Transitions
|52
|Frederic Guesdon (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|53
|Jean Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|54
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|55
|Bruno Pires (Por) Barbot - Siper
|56
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|57
|Edgar Pinto (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
|58
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
|59
|Francisco Pacheco (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|60
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|61
|Sergio Sousa (Por) Madeinox-Boavista
|62
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
|63
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin -Transitions
|64
|David Blanco (Spa) Palmeiras Resort - Prio
|65
|Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|66
|Pedro Soeiro (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano
|67
|David Vitoria (Swi) Footon - Servetto
|68
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervélo Test Team
|69
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Astana
|70
|Jose Mendes (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
|71
|Juan Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|72
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|73
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|74
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|75
|Mathew Wilson (Aus) Garmin -Transitions
|76
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|77
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|78
|Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
|79
|Benjamin Noval (Spa) Astana
|80
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
|81
|Cesar Fonte (Por) Barbot - Siper
|82
|David O'Loughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|83
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
|84
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|85
|Mario Costa (Por) Barbot - Siper
|86
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|87
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|88
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
|89
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|90
|Gerben Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|91
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|92
|Santiago Perez (Spa) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano
|93
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|94
|Joao Benta (Por) Madeinox-Boavista
|95
|David Bernabeu (Spa) Barbot - Siper
|96
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|97
|Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|98
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|99
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|100
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana
|101
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|102
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|103
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|104
|Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|105
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|106
|Kim Kirchen (Lux) Team Katusha
|107
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|108
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervélo Test Team
|0:00:16
|109
|Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|110
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|111
|Edward King (USA) Cervélo Test Team
|112
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|113
|Henrique Casimiro (Por) Palmeiras Resort - Prio
|114
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|115
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon - Servetto
|116
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Astana
|117
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|118
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|119
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|120
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
|121
|Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Garmin -Transitions
|122
|Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|123
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|124
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|125
|Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|126
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick Step
|127
|Hernani Broco (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
|128
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervélo Test Team
|129
|Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:23
|130
|Kim Borry (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|131
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|132
|Jose De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|133
|Daniel Mestre (Por) Palmeiras Resort - Prio
|0:00:30
|134
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Madeinox-Boavista
|135
|Vidal Celis (Spa) Footon - Servetto
|136
|Daniel Silva (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano
|137
|Bruno Sancho (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
|138
|Joaquin Ortega (Spa) Barbot - Siper
|139
|Hugo Sabido (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
|0:00:42
|140
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:00:48
|141
|Joaquim Sampaio (Por) Madeinox-Boavista
|142
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|143
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne
|144
|David Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|145
|Constantino Zaballa (Spa) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano
|146
|Oliver Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|147
|Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|148
|Gonzalo Rabuñal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|149
|Marcio Barbosa (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
|150
|Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|151
|Gil Suray (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|152
|Virgilio Dos Santos (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
|153
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|154
|Bruno Lima (Por) Barbot - Siper
|155
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank
|0:00:05
|156
|Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|157
|Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:02:02
|158
|Benny De Schrooder (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|159
|Sergio Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Siper
|160
|Bruno Saraiva (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano
|0:02:07
|161
|Alberto Morras (Spa) Madeinox-Boavista
|0:02:11
|162
|Samuel Caldeira (Por) Palmeiras Resort - Prio
|163
|Tomas Swift Metcalfe (GBr) Palmeiras Resort - Prio
|164
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|165
|Marco Cunha (Por) Madeinox-Boavista
|0:02:13
|166
|Luis Pinheiro (Por) Madeinox-Boavista
|0:00:05
|167
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:02:13
|168
|Celio Sousa (Por) Madeinox-Boavista
|169
|Nelson Vitorino (Por) Palmeiras Resort - Prio
|0:02:22
|170
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervélo Test Team
|171
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
|172
|Pedro Lopes (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano
|173
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Palmeiras Resort - Prio
|174
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
|0:00:05
|175
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:02:22
|176
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|177
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team
|178
|Antonio Amorin (Por) Barbot - Siper
|0:02:54
|179
|Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin -Transitions
|0:04:08
|180
|Bruno Pinto (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano
|0:04:26
|181
|Celestino Pinho (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano
|182
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team RadioShack
|DNF
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|1
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|25
|pts
|2
|Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha
|20
|3
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|16
|4
|Matthiev Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|13
|5
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
|10
|6
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|8
|7
|Rui Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|6
|8
|Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervélo Test Team
|4
|9
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|10
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|1
|1
|Hugo Sabido (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
|3
|pts
|2
|Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|2
|3
|Luis Pinheiro (Por) Madeinox-Boavista
|1
|1
|Hugo Sabido (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
|3
|pts
|2
|Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|2
|3
|Luis Pinheiro (Por) Madeinox-Boavista
|1
|1
|Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|5
|pts
|2
|Hugo Sabido (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
|3
|3
|Luis Pinheiro (Por) Madeinox-Boavista
|1
|1
|Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|5
|pts
|2
|Pedro Lopes (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano
|3
|3
|Hugo Sabido (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
|1
|1
|Française Des Jeux
|12:32:16
|2
|Team Katusha
|0:00:03
|3
|Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:05
|4
|Quick Step
|5
|Rabobank
|6
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Team HTC - Columbia
|8
|Footon-Servetto
|9
|Garmin -Transitions
|10
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|11
|Team RadioShack
|12
|Astana
|13
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|14
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|15
|Cofidis, Credit en Ligne
|16
|La Rota Dos Moveis
|17
|Barbot - Siper
|18
|An Post - Sean Kelly
|19
|Madeinox - Boavista
|20
|Cervélo Test Team
|0:00:16
|21
|Palmeiras Resort - Prio
|22
|Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano
|0:00:30
|23
|Xacobeo Galicia
|0:00:34
|1
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|4:10:32
|2
|Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha
|0:00:07
|3
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:11
|4
|Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|5
|Luis Pinheiro (Por) Madeinox-Boavista
|0:00:13
|6
|Matthiev Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:00:15
|7
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
|8
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|9
|Rui Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|10
|Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervélo Test Team
|11
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|12
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|13
|Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Alexander Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha
|15
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|16
|Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|17
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step
|18
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana
|19
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|20
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin -Transitions
|21
|David De La Fuente (Spa) Astana
|22
|Yoann Ofredo (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|23
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|24
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|25
|David Millar (GBr) Garmin -Transitions
|26
|Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon - Servetto
|27
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|28
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack
|29
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha
|30
|Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step
|31
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team RadioShack
|32
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon - Servetto
|33
|Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|34
|Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon - Servetto
|35
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|36
|José Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|37
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|38
|Vicente Reynes (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia
|39
|Alejandro Marque (Spa) Palmeiras Resort - Prio
|40
|Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia
|41
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|42
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|43
|Filipe Cardoso (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
|44
|Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon - Servetto
|45
|Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha
|46
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank
|47
|Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack
|48
|Sergey Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|49
|Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon - Servetto
|50
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank
|51
|Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step
|52
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|53
|Frederik Kessiakoff (Swe) Garmin -Transitions
|54
|Frederic Guesdon (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|55
|Jean Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|56
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step
|57
|Bruno Pires (Por) Barbot - Siper
|58
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|59
|Edgar Pinto (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
|60
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank
|61
|Francisco Pacheco (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|62
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|63
|Sergio Sousa (Por) Madeinox-Boavista
|64
|Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank
|65
|Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin -Transitions
|66
|David Blanco (Spa) Palmeiras Resort - Prio
|67
|Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|68
|Pedro Soeiro (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano
|69
|David Vitoria (Swi) Footon - Servetto
|70
|Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervélo Test Team
|71
|Daniel Navarro (Spa) Astana
|72
|Jose Mendes (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
|73
|Juan Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|74
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana
|75
|Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|76
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|77
|Mathew Wilson (Aus) Garmin -Transitions
|78
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|79
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|80
|Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack
|81
|Benjamin Noval (Spa) Astana
|82
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
|83
|Cesar Fonte (Por) Barbot - Siper
|84
|David O'Loughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|85
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step
|86
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|87
|Mario Costa (Por) Barbot - Siper
|88
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|89
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|90
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack
|91
|Angel Madrazo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|92
|Gerben Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|93
|Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack
|94
|Santiago Perez (Spa) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano
|95
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|96
|Joao Benta (Por) Madeinox-Boavista
|97
|David Bernabeu (Spa) Barbot - Siper
|98
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|99
|Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|100
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|101
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|102
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana
|103
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|104
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|105
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|106
|Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|107
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|108
|Kim Kirchen (Lux) Team Katusha
|109
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|110
|Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank
|111
|Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step
|112
|Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervélo Test Team
|0:00:26
|113
|Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team
|114
|David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
|115
|Edward King (USA) Cervélo Test Team
|116
|Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|117
|Henrique Casimiro (Por) Palmeiras Resort - Prio
|118
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|119
|Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon - Servetto
|120
|Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Astana
|121
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|122
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|123
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|124
|Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana
|125
|Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Garmin -Transitions
|126
|Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|127
|Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|128
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|129
|Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|130
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick Step
|131
|Hernani Broco (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
|132
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervélo Test Team
|133
|Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:33
|134
|Kim Borry (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|135
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|136
|Jose De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|137
|Daniel Mestre (Por) Palmeiras Resort - Prio
|0:00:40
|138
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Madeinox-Boavista
|139
|Vidal Celis (Spa) Footon - Servetto
|140
|Daniel Silva (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano
|141
|Bruno Sancho (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
|142
|Joaquin Ortega (Spa) Barbot - Siper
|143
|Hugo Sabido (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
|0:00:46
|144
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:00:58
|145
|Joaquim Sampaio (Por) Madeinox-Boavista
|146
|Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|147
|Andrey Amador (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne
|148
|David Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|149
|Constantino Zaballa (Spa) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano
|150
|Oliver Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto
|151
|Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|152
|Gonzalo Rabuñal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|153
|Marcio Barbosa (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
|154
|Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|155
|Gil Suray (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|156
|Virgilio Dos Santos (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
|157
|Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
|158
|Bruno Lima (Por) Barbot - Siper
|159
|Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:02:12
|160
|Benny De Schrooder (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|161
|Sergio Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Siper
|162
|Bruno Saraiva (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano
|0:02:17
|163
|Alberto Morras (Spa) Madeinox-Boavista
|0:02:21
|164
|Samuel Caldeira (Por) Palmeiras Resort - Prio
|165
|Tomas Swift Metcalfe (GBr) Palmeiras Resort - Prio
|166
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|167
|Marco Cunha (Por) Madeinox-Boavista
|0:02:23
|168
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|169
|Celio Sousa (Por) Madeinox-Boavista
|170
|Nelson Vitorino (Por) Palmeiras Resort - Prio
|0:02:32
|171
|Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervélo Test Team
|172
|Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha
|173
|Pedro Lopes (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano
|174
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Palmeiras Resort - Prio
|175
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|176
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|177
|Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team
|178
|Antonio Amorin (Por) Barbot - Siper
|0:03:04
|179
|Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin -Transitions
|0:04:18
|180
|Bruno Pinto (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano
|0:04:36
|181
|Celestino Pinho (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano
|182
|Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team RadioShack
|1
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|25
|pts
|2
|Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha
|20
|3
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|16
|4
|Matthiev Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|13
|5
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank
|10
|6
|Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step
|8
|7
|Hugo Sabido (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
|6
|8
|Rui Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|6
|9
|Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|4
|10
|Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervélo Test Team
|4
|11
|Luis Pinheiro (Por) Madeinox-Boavista
|2
|12
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi
|2
|13
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne
|1
|1
|Hugo Sabido (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
|6
|pts
|2
|Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|4
|3
|Luis Pinheiro (Por) Madeinox-Boavista
|2
|1
|Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|10
|pts
|2
|Hugo Sabido (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
|4
|3
|Pedro Lopes (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano
|3
|4
|Luis Pinheiro (Por) Madeinox-Boavista
|1
|1
|Luis Pinheiro (Por) Madeinox-Boavista
|2
|Rui Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne
|3
|Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack
|4
|Filipe Cardoso (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
|5
|Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon - Servetto
|6
|Bruno Pires (Por) Barbot - Siper
|7
|Edgar Pinto (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
|8
|Sergio Sousa (Por) Madeinox-Boavista
|9
|Pedro Soeiro (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano
|10
|Jose Mendes (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis
|11
|Cesar Fonte (Por) Barbot - Siper
|1
|Française Des Jeux
|12:32:16
|2
|Team Katusha
|0:00:03
|3
|Caisse d'Epargne
|0:00:05
|4
|Quick Step
|5
|Rabobank
|6
|Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Team HTC - Columbia
|8
|Footon-Servetto
|9
|Garmin -Transitions
|10
|Omega Pharma - Lotto
|11
|Team RadioShack
|12
|Astana
|13
|Euskaltel-Euskadi
|14
|Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|15
|Cofidis, Credit en Ligne
|16
|La Rota Dos Moveis
|17
|Barbot - Siper
|18
|An Post - Sean Kelly
|19
|Madeinox - Boavista
|20
|Cervélo Test Team
|0:00:16
|21
|Palmeiras Resort - Prio
|22
|Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano
|0:00:30
|23
|Xacobeo Galicia
|0:00:34
