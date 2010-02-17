Image 1 of 41 Benoît Vaugrenard (Francaise Des Jeux) celebrates his stage win. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 41 Benoît Vaugrenard (Francaise Des Jeux) on the podium for his stage victory. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 41 André Greipel (Team HTC - Columbia) leads in the peloton for third place on the stage. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 41 The peloton in action during stage one of the Volta ao Algarve. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 41 The Costa Brothers, Rui and Mário (Image credit: João Dias) Image 6 of 41 Under 23 racer Amaro Antunes (in white) is a Portuguese rider with a promising future. Two yearsa go, he won the junior road and time trial national championships, and he also won the Junior Volta a Portugal (Image credit: João Dias) Image 7 of 41 Tiago Machado and Manuel Soares dos Reis, one of the biggest cycling colectors in Portugal (Image credit: João Dias) Image 8 of 41 Rogério Teixeira, President of Associação de Ciclismo do Algarve, with Levi Leipheimer (Image credit: João Dias) Image 9 of 41 Pedro Lopes, Luis Pinheiro, David Arroyo and David Garcia (Image credit: João Dias) Image 10 of 41 A Cervelo Test Team bike (Image credit: João Dias) Image 11 of 41 Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) (Image credit: João Dias) Image 12 of 41 Footon-Servetto team bikes were all lined up and ready to go. (Image credit: João Dias) Image 13 of 41 Andre Greipel (HTC-Columbia) (Image credit: João Dias) Image 14 of 41 Robbie McEwen (Katusha) is a favorite among the sprinters. (Image credit: João Dias) Image 15 of 41 Alberto Contador (Astana) talks to the media. (Image credit: João Dias) Image 16 of 41 The peloton (Image credit: João Dias) Image 17 of 41 The four-man break rides off the front (Image credit: João Dias) Image 18 of 41 Astana and RadioShack together at the front of this bunch. (Image credit: João Dias) Image 19 of 41 A four-man break containing Pedro Lopes (CC Loulé), Luís Pinheiro (Boavista), Hugo Sabido (L.A. Rota dos Móveis) and Jérôme Baugnies (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator) (Image credit: João Dias) Image 20 of 41 These three HTC - Columbia riders were sticking together. (Image credit: João Dias) Image 21 of 41 Benoît Vaugrenard (Francaise Des Jeux) wins the stage. (Image credit: João Dias) Image 22 of 41 Stage winner Benoît Vaugrenard (Francaise Des Jeux) (Image credit: João Dias) Image 23 of 41 Hugo Sabido (La- Rota Dos Moveis) leads the sprint classification. (Image credit: João Dias) Image 24 of 41 Jerome Baugnies (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator) wears the mountains jersey after stage one. (Image credit: João Dias) Image 25 of 41 Kisses for stage winner Benoît Vaugrenard (Francaise Des Jeux) (Image credit: João Dias) Image 26 of 41 Jersey winners after stage 1 (Image credit: João Dias) Image 27 of 41 Alberto Contador (Astana) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 41 Stijn Devolder (Quick Step) has the stripes of a former Belgian champion (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 41 Benoit Vaugrenard (Francaise des Jeux) won the opening stage of the Volta ao Algarve. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 41 Benoit Vaugrenard continued his Francaise des Jeux team's winning streak (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 41 Thor Hushovd (Cervelo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 41 Iljo Keisse tries out his new Quick Step colors (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 41 Sebastien Rosseler (RadioShack) in the mix on stage 1 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 41 Stijn Devolder and Contador at the start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 41 Contador and Christian Vande Velde catch up at their first race of the season (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 41 Alberto Contador at the sign-in (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 41 Robbie McEwen (Katusha) signs in (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 41 Alberto Contador attracts the press (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 39 of 41 Alberto Contador (Astana) back to racing for the 2010 season (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 40 of 41 Robbie McEwen and Gert Steegmans at the start (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 41 of 41 Alberto Contador happy to be back in competition. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

There were two much-awaited appearances on today's opening stage of the Volta ao Algarve between Faro and Albufeira. The first was the return to racing of Alberto Contador (Astana) for his first serious outing since he rode up the Champs Elysées in the yellow jersey at the Tour de France. The second welcome appearance was made by the sun, which has been seen all too briefly in Europe in recent weeks.

The opening stage of the Algarve race started out along the coast towards, then cut along to bump along the ridge that looks out into the Atlantic. The route then dropped back to the coast for a finish that looked a dead cert for a sprint, especially with the in-form André Greipel (HTC - Columbia) and Robbie McEwen (Katusha) looking to add to recent successes.

However, the sprinters were outwitted by Française des Jeux's Benoît Vaugrenard, who took advantage of the confusion caused when Contador attacked the field late on to put in an attack of his own. Helped by a strong tailwind and a fast downhill run for 700 metres into the finish, Vaugrenard finished well clear of another late breakaway, Katusha's Joan Horrach, with Greipel leading in the pack three seconds behind.

"On the penultimate little hill [about 1.5km from the finish] there was an attack and I could see that Contador had attacked on his own," said Vaugrenard. "He stayed clear for a bit but the group came together again just as we reached the roundabout at the foot of that hill with about a kilometre to go. But as they caught him the bunch's speed slowed a little and I realised that even though I was a little way back I had a chance for an attack of my own. I went down the left-hand side of the road and managed to get a few metres clear. I managed to get up to a Katusha rider [Joan Horrach], who had also attacked, and I passed him going à bloc. I rode down the final descent into the finish in that same fashion.

"It's been a really great week for the team after all the success we had at the Tour of the Mediterranean. But it's going to be difficult to hang on to the yellow jersey bearing in mind the summit finish on Friday. The climb is only 3-4km I know from having done it last year, but it's still going to difficult to keep it there against riders like Contador, and then with the time trial following on the final stage on Sunday as well."

Contador, meanwhile, was pretty happy with his day too. "It was a pretty changeable day, with rain, wind and some cold. We had it all, but my feelings were good," said the Spaniard. "I'm very happy with the team," he also wanted to highlight. "My teammates worked to perfection, though it was only a transitional stage, with regard to what happens in the coming days. The important thing today was how my legs were, and they felt pretty good," he said, thinking ahead to Friday's stage with its climb at the finish and the last day's time trial.

Break of the day goes clear early

A four-man break containing Pedro Lopes (CC Loulé), Luís Pinheiro (Boavista), Hugo Sabido (L.A. Rota dos Móveis) and Jérôme Baugnies (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator) attacked the peloton after only eight kilometres of racing and would spend the next 135 kilometres off the front.

The quartet's maximum advantage reached 9:55 at kilometre 85 but under the impetus of HTC-Columbia, working for their sprinter Greipel, the break's lead steadily decreased. With 14 kilometres remaining until the finish Lopes, the last of the escapees to remain off the front, was absorbed by the peloton.

The teams of the sprinters kept the pace high and the peloton together until late attacks by Contador, Vaugrenard and Horrach foiled their efforts at a field sprint finale.

The Frenchman's victory in the Volta ao Algarve's first stage also put him into the leader's jersey. With time bonuses from the stage, Vaugrenard leads Horrach by seven seconds and Greipel by 11 seconds on general classification.

The efforts of the four escapees did not go unrewarded as Hugo Sabido (L.A. Rota dos Móveis) leads the sprint classification while Jérôme Baugnies (Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator) heads the mountains classification.

Full Results 1 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux 4:10:42 2 Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha 0:00:03 3 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:05 4 Matthiev Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux 5 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank 6 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 7 Rui Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 8 Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervélo Test Team 9 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 10 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 11 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 12 Alexander Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha 13 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 14 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 15 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step 16 Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana 17 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 18 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin -Transitions 19 David De La Fuente (Spa) Astana 20 Yoann Ofredo (Fra) Française Des Jeux 21 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 22 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 23 David Millar (GBr) Garmin -Transitions 24 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon - Servetto 25 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma - Lotto 26 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 27 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 28 Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step 29 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team RadioShack 30 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon - Servetto 31 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 32 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon - Servetto 33 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 34 José Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 35 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 36 Vicente Reynes (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia 37 Alejandro Marque (Spa) Palmeiras Resort - Prio 38 Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 39 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 40 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 41 Filipe Cardoso (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis 42 Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon - Servetto 43 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 44 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank 45 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 46 Sergey Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha 47 Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon - Servetto 48 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank 49 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step 50 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 51 Frederik Kessiakoff (Swe) Garmin -Transitions 52 Frederic Guesdon (Fra) Française Des Jeux 53 Jean Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto 54 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 55 Bruno Pires (Por) Barbot - Siper 56 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux 57 Edgar Pinto (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis 58 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank 59 Francisco Pacheco (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 60 Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 61 Sergio Sousa (Por) Madeinox-Boavista 62 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank 63 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin -Transitions 64 David Blanco (Spa) Palmeiras Resort - Prio 65 Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 66 Pedro Soeiro (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano 67 David Vitoria (Swi) Footon - Servetto 68 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervélo Test Team 69 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Astana 70 Jose Mendes (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis 71 Juan Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 72 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 73 Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto 74 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 75 Mathew Wilson (Aus) Garmin -Transitions 76 Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 77 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 78 Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack 79 Benjamin Noval (Spa) Astana 80 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia 81 Cesar Fonte (Por) Barbot - Siper 82 David O'Loughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 83 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step 84 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 85 Mario Costa (Por) Barbot - Siper 86 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 87 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 88 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack 89 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 90 Gerben Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma - Lotto 91 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 92 Santiago Perez (Spa) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano 93 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 94 Joao Benta (Por) Madeinox-Boavista 95 David Bernabeu (Spa) Barbot - Siper 96 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 97 Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 98 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 99 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 100 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana 101 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 102 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 103 Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 104 Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma - Lotto 105 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 106 Kim Kirchen (Lux) Team Katusha 107 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 108 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervélo Test Team 0:00:16 109 Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 110 David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 111 Edward King (USA) Cervélo Test Team 112 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 113 Henrique Casimiro (Por) Palmeiras Resort - Prio 114 Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 115 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon - Servetto 116 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Astana 117 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Française Des Jeux 118 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 119 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 120 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana 121 Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Garmin -Transitions 122 Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 123 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 124 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 125 Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 126 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick Step 127 Hernani Broco (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis 128 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervélo Test Team 129 Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:23 130 Kim Borry (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 131 Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 132 Jose De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 133 Daniel Mestre (Por) Palmeiras Resort - Prio 0:00:30 134 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Madeinox-Boavista 135 Vidal Celis (Spa) Footon - Servetto 136 Daniel Silva (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano 137 Bruno Sancho (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis 138 Joaquin Ortega (Spa) Barbot - Siper 139 Hugo Sabido (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis 0:00:42 140 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia 0:00:48 141 Joaquim Sampaio (Por) Madeinox-Boavista 142 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 143 Andrey Amador (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne 144 David Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 145 Constantino Zaballa (Spa) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano 146 Oliver Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 147 Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 148 Gonzalo Rabuñal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 149 Marcio Barbosa (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis 150 Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 151 Gil Suray (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 152 Virgilio Dos Santos (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis 153 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 154 Bruno Lima (Por) Barbot - Siper 155 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank 0:00:05 156 Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 157 Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:02:02 158 Benny De Schrooder (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 159 Sergio Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Siper 160 Bruno Saraiva (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano 0:02:07 161 Alberto Morras (Spa) Madeinox-Boavista 0:02:11 162 Samuel Caldeira (Por) Palmeiras Resort - Prio 163 Tomas Swift Metcalfe (GBr) Palmeiras Resort - Prio 164 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 165 Marco Cunha (Por) Madeinox-Boavista 0:02:13 166 Luis Pinheiro (Por) Madeinox-Boavista 0:00:05 167 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 0:02:13 168 Celio Sousa (Por) Madeinox-Boavista 169 Nelson Vitorino (Por) Palmeiras Resort - Prio 0:02:22 170 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervélo Test Team 171 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha 172 Pedro Lopes (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano 173 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Palmeiras Resort - Prio 174 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step 0:00:05 175 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 0:02:22 176 Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française Des Jeux 177 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team 178 Antonio Amorin (Por) Barbot - Siper 0:02:54 179 Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin -Transitions 0:04:08 180 Bruno Pinto (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano 0:04:26 181 Celestino Pinho (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano 182 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team RadioShack DNF Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne

Points 1 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux 25 pts 2 Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha 20 3 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 16 4 Matthiev Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux 13 5 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank 10 6 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 8 7 Rui Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 6 8 Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervélo Test Team 4 9 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2 10 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 1

Sprint 1 - Lidl & C.Ia, 16.8km 1 Hugo Sabido (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis 3 pts 2 Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 2 3 Luis Pinheiro (Por) Madeinox-Boavista 1

Sprint 2 - Säo Brás de Alportel, 73km 1 Hugo Sabido (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis 3 pts 2 Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 2 3 Luis Pinheiro (Por) Madeinox-Boavista 1

Mountain 1 - Cerro De Säo Miguel (Cat. 3) 62km 1 Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 5 pts 2 Hugo Sabido (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis 3 3 Luis Pinheiro (Por) Madeinox-Boavista 1

Mountain 2 - Picota (Cat. 3) 96.5km 1 Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 5 pts 2 Pedro Lopes (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano 3 3 Hugo Sabido (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis 1

Teams 1 Française Des Jeux 12:32:16 2 Team Katusha 0:00:03 3 Caisse d'Epargne 0:00:05 4 Quick Step 5 Rabobank 6 Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 7 Team HTC - Columbia 8 Footon-Servetto 9 Garmin -Transitions 10 Omega Pharma - Lotto 11 Team RadioShack 12 Astana 13 Euskaltel-Euskadi 14 Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 15 Cofidis, Credit en Ligne 16 La Rota Dos Moveis 17 Barbot - Siper 18 An Post - Sean Kelly 19 Madeinox - Boavista 20 Cervélo Test Team 0:00:16 21 Palmeiras Resort - Prio 22 Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano 0:00:30 23 Xacobeo Galicia 0:00:34

General classification after stage 1 1 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux 4:10:32 2 Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha 0:00:07 3 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:11 4 Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 5 Luis Pinheiro (Por) Madeinox-Boavista 0:00:13 6 Matthiev Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux 0:00:15 7 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank 8 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 9 Rui Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 10 Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervélo Test Team 11 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 12 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 13 Sergey Lagutin (Uzb) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 14 Alexander Botcharov (Rus) Team Katusha 15 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank 16 Jose Joaquin Rojas (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 17 Dries Devenyns (Bel) Quick Step 18 Alberto Contador (Spa) Astana 19 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 20 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin -Transitions 21 David De La Fuente (Spa) Astana 22 Yoann Ofredo (Fra) Française Des Jeux 23 Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 24 Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 25 David Millar (GBr) Garmin -Transitions 26 Markus Eibegger (Aut) Footon - Servetto 27 Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Omega Pharma - Lotto 28 Levi Leipheimer (USA) Team RadioShack 29 Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Team Katusha 30 Carlos Barredo (Spa) Quick Step 31 Gert Steegmans (Bel) Team RadioShack 32 Eros Capecchi (Ita) Footon - Servetto 33 Koldo Fernandez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 34 Johnnie Walker (Aus) Footon - Servetto 35 Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 36 José Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 37 Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 38 Vicente Reynes (Spa) Team HTC - Columbia 39 Alejandro Marque (Spa) Palmeiras Resort - Prio 40 Peter Velits (Svk) Team HTC - Columbia 41 Maarten Neyens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 42 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 43 Filipe Cardoso (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis 44 Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon - Servetto 45 Vladimir Karpets (Rus) Team Katusha 46 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Rabobank 47 Andreas Klöden (Ger) Team RadioShack 48 Sergey Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha 49 Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon - Servetto 50 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank 51 Francesco Reda (Ita) Quick Step 52 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 53 Frederik Kessiakoff (Swe) Garmin -Transitions 54 Frederic Guesdon (Fra) Française Des Jeux 55 Jean Christophe Peraud (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto 56 Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Quick Step 57 Bruno Pires (Por) Barbot - Siper 58 Sandy Casar (Fra) Française Des Jeux 59 Edgar Pinto (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis 60 Bram Tankink (Ned) Rabobank 61 Francisco Pacheco (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 62 Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 63 Sergio Sousa (Por) Madeinox-Boavista 64 Maarten Tjallingii (Ned) Rabobank 65 Christian Vande Velde (USA) Garmin -Transitions 66 David Blanco (Spa) Palmeiras Resort - Prio 67 Gorka Verdugo (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 68 Pedro Soeiro (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano 69 David Vitoria (Swi) Footon - Servetto 70 Jeremy Hunt (GBr) Cervélo Test Team 71 Daniel Navarro (Spa) Astana 72 Jose Mendes (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis 73 Juan Jose Oroz (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 74 Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Astana 75 Mickael Delage (Fra) Omega Pharma - Lotto 76 Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 77 Mathew Wilson (Aus) Garmin -Transitions 78 Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 79 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 80 Sebastien Rosseler (Bel) Team RadioShack 81 Benjamin Noval (Spa) Astana 82 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia 83 Cesar Fonte (Por) Barbot - Siper 84 David O'Loughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 85 Stijn Devolder (Bel) Quick Step 86 Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 87 Mario Costa (Por) Barbot - Siper 88 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 89 Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 90 Grégory Rast (Swi) Team RadioShack 91 Angel Madrazo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 92 Gerben Löwik (Ned) Omega Pharma - Lotto 93 Sergio Paulinho (Por) Team RadioShack 94 Santiago Perez (Spa) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano 95 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 96 Joao Benta (Por) Madeinox-Boavista 97 David Bernabeu (Spa) Barbot - Siper 98 Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 99 Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 100 Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 101 Wouter Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 102 Sergey Renev (Kaz) Astana 103 Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 104 Tony Gallopin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 105 Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 106 Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Omega Pharma - Lotto 107 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 108 Kim Kirchen (Lux) Team Katusha 109 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 110 Joost Posthuma (Ned) Rabobank 111 Kevin Seeldrayers (Bel) Quick Step 112 Volodymir Gustov (Ukr) Cervélo Test Team 0:00:26 113 Oscar Pujol (Spa) Cervélo Test Team 114 David Arroyo (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne 115 Edward King (USA) Cervélo Test Team 116 Marcos Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 117 Henrique Casimiro (Por) Palmeiras Resort - Prio 118 Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 119 Giampaolo Cheula (Ita) Footon - Servetto 120 Jesus Hernandez (Spa) Astana 121 Arnaud Gerard (Fra) Française Des Jeux 122 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 123 Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 124 Maxim Gourov (Kaz) Astana 125 Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Garmin -Transitions 126 Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly 127 Mario Aerts (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 128 Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) Française Des Jeux 129 Guillaume Blot (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 130 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick Step 131 Hernani Broco (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis 132 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Cervélo Test Team 133 Craig Lewis (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:33 134 Kim Borry (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 135 Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 136 Jose De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 137 Daniel Mestre (Por) Palmeiras Resort - Prio 0:00:40 138 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Madeinox-Boavista 139 Vidal Celis (Spa) Footon - Servetto 140 Daniel Silva (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano 141 Bruno Sancho (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis 142 Joaquin Ortega (Spa) Barbot - Siper 143 Hugo Sabido (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis 0:00:46 144 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia 0:00:58 145 Joaquim Sampaio (Por) Madeinox-Boavista 146 Benat Intxausti (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 147 Andrey Amador (CRc) Caisse d'Epargne 148 David Garcia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 149 Constantino Zaballa (Spa) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano 150 Oliver Kaisen (Bel) Omega Pharma - Lotto 151 Igor Anton (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 152 Gonzalo Rabuñal (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 153 Marcio Barbosa (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis 154 Ezequiel Mosquera (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 155 Gil Suray (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 156 Virgilio Dos Santos (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis 157 Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank 158 Bruno Lima (Por) Barbot - Siper 159 Gustavo Cesar (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:02:12 160 Benny De Schrooder (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 161 Sergio Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Siper 162 Bruno Saraiva (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano 0:02:17 163 Alberto Morras (Spa) Madeinox-Boavista 0:02:21 164 Samuel Caldeira (Por) Palmeiras Resort - Prio 165 Tomas Swift Metcalfe (GBr) Palmeiras Resort - Prio 166 Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil Pro Cycling Team 167 Marco Cunha (Por) Madeinox-Boavista 0:02:23 168 Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly 169 Celio Sousa (Por) Madeinox-Boavista 170 Nelson Vitorino (Por) Palmeiras Resort - Prio 0:02:32 171 Brett Lancaster (Aus) Cervélo Test Team 172 Robbie McEwen (Aus) Team Katusha 173 Pedro Lopes (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano 174 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Palmeiras Resort - Prio 175 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 176 Anthony Geslin (Fra) Française Des Jeux 177 Thor Hushovd (Nor) Cervélo Test Team 178 Antonio Amorin (Por) Barbot - Siper 0:03:04 179 Julian Dean (NZl) Garmin -Transitions 0:04:18 180 Bruno Pinto (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano 0:04:36 181 Celestino Pinho (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano 182 Tomas Vaitkus (Ltu) Team RadioShack

Points classification 1 Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux 25 pts 2 Joan Horrach (Spa) Team Katusha 20 3 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 16 4 Matthiev Ladagnous (Fra) Française Des Jeux 13 5 Nick Nuyens (Bel) Rabobank 10 6 Wouter Weylandt (Bel) Quick Step 8 7 Hugo Sabido (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis 6 8 Rui Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 6 9 Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 4 10 Heinrich Haussler (Ger) Cervélo Test Team 4 11 Luis Pinheiro (Por) Madeinox-Boavista 2 12 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) Euskaltel - Euskadi 2 13 Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit en Ligne 1

Sprints classification 1 Hugo Sabido (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis 6 pts 2 Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 4 3 Luis Pinheiro (Por) Madeinox-Boavista 2

Mountains classification 1 Jerome Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 10 pts 2 Hugo Sabido (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis 4 3 Pedro Lopes (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano 3 4 Luis Pinheiro (Por) Madeinox-Boavista 1

Portugese rider classification 1 Luis Pinheiro (Por) Madeinox-Boavista 2 Rui Costa (Por) Caisse d'Epargne 3 Tiago Machado (Por) Team RadioShack 4 Filipe Cardoso (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis 5 Manuel Cardoso (Por) Footon - Servetto 6 Bruno Pires (Por) Barbot - Siper 7 Edgar Pinto (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis 8 Sergio Sousa (Por) Madeinox-Boavista 9 Pedro Soeiro (Por) Centro Ciclismo de Loulé - Louletano 10 Jose Mendes (Por) La Rota Dos Moveis 11 Cesar Fonte (Por) Barbot - Siper