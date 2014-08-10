Veloso wins Volta a Portugal
Cardoso wins sprint finale in Lisboa
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Manuel Cardoso (Por) Banco BIC-Carmim
|4:08:21
|2
|Davide Vigano (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|3
|Sergey Shilov (Rus) Lokosphinx
|4
|Stefan Shumacher (Ger) Cristina Watches-Kuma
|5
|Filipe Cardoso (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive
|6
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|7
|José Goncalves (Por) Portugal
|8
|Maximilian Werda (Ger) Team Stölting
|9
|Martin Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Louletano-Dunas Douradas
|10
|Christian Mager (Ger) Team Stölting
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) OFM-Quinta da Lixa
|42:40:23
|2
|Rui Miguel Sousa Barbosa (Por) Radio Popular
|0:01:45
|3
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) OFM-Quinta da Lixa
|0:02:38
|4
|Jóni Silva Brandão (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive
|0:02:54
|5
|Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte
|0:03:10
|6
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) OFM-Quinta da Lixa
|0:04:38
|7
|Victor de la Parte Gonzalez (Spa) Efapel-Glassdrive
|0:05:15
|8
|Virgilio Santos (Por) Radio Popular
|0:06:42
|9
|Manuel Antures Amaro (Por) Banco BIC-Carmim
|0:07:04
|10
|Filipe Sandro Silva Pinto (Por) Louletano-Dunas Douradas
|0:07:08
