Veloso wins Volta a Portugal

Cardoso wins sprint finale in Lisboa

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Manuel Cardoso (Por) Banco BIC-Carmim4:08:21
2Davide Vigano (Ita) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
3Sergey Shilov (Rus) Lokosphinx
4Stefan Shumacher (Ger) Cristina Watches-Kuma
5Filipe Cardoso (Por) Efapel-Glassdrive
6Alexander Krieger (Ger) Team Stuttgart
7José Goncalves (Por) Portugal
8Maximilian Werda (Ger) Team Stölting
9Martin Jorge Montenegro (Arg) Louletano-Dunas Douradas
10Christian Mager (Ger) Team Stölting

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) OFM-Quinta da Lixa42:40:23
2Rui Miguel Sousa Barbosa (Por) Radio Popular0:01:45
3Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) OFM-Quinta da Lixa0:02:38
4Jóni Silva Brandão (Por) Efapel - Glassdrive0:02:54
5Edgar Miguel Lemos Pinto (Por) La Aluminios - Antarte0:03:10
6Ricardo Vilela (Por) OFM-Quinta da Lixa0:04:38
7Victor de la Parte Gonzalez (Spa) Efapel-Glassdrive0:05:15
8Virgilio Santos (Por) Radio Popular0:06:42
9Manuel Antures Amaro (Por) Banco BIC-Carmim0:07:04
10Filipe Sandro Silva Pinto (Por) Louletano-Dunas Douradas0:07:08

