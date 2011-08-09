Guardini victorious in Viseu
Ribeiro reclaims leader's jersey
Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini / Neri) won the sprint finish to Viseu on stage 5 as Sergio Ribeiro (Barbot-Epafel) regained the overall lead courtesy of time bonuses. Guardini, who many tip as a star of the future had too much acceleration in the finale for Ribiero and Benjamin Giraud (Velo Club La Pomme Marseille). It was win number ten for Guardini who already boasts victories in Langkawi, Turkey and Qatar.
"The Volta so far has been very hard for me," said Guardini. "Today though, the stage was a little easier, and it favoured the sprinters a little more. I just thought about hanging on and when we got to the finish I did a great sprint."
In the general classification Sergio Ribiero surprised many to take second on the stage and with it, reclaimed the yellow jersey. He now leads second place Hernani Broco (LA Antarte) by 8 seconds.
"I've been saying from the start that this team has only one aim and that is to win in Lisbon," Ribiero said after the stage. "We're going to try like we did today - everyday. I'm in yellow today but the team has plenty of options. We'll see what happens in the days ahead."
The 150.3km stage to Viseu was the shortest of this year's Volta and the action began in earnest. Attacks went early but they were all brought break or neutralised with the effort of the Barbot-Epafel team who were eager to set up Ribiero in the day's opening intermediate sprint.
In the final 50km a group of three built a small advantage but ultimately they were brought back for the predicted sprint, and it was Guardini who took the victory.
|1
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|3:44:02
|2
|Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|3
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|4
|Robert Bush (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|5
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Chipotle Development Team
|6
|Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural
|7
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|8
|Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Tavira-Prio
|9
|Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Onda - Boavista
|10
|Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|11
|Danail Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|12
|Bruno Matos Sancho (Por) LA - Antarte
|13
|Ion Pardo Abarzuza (Spa) Onda - Boavista
|14
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|15
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|16
|Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|17
|César Fonte (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|18
|Bruno Saraiva (Por) Portugal
|19
|José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|20
|Rubén Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural
|21
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|22
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|23
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|24
|Justin Jules (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|25
|André Fernando Santos Martins Cardoso (Por) Tavira-Prio
|26
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|27
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Tavira-Prio
|28
|António Carvalho (Por) Portugal
|29
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|30
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural
|31
|Rui Miguel Sousa Barbosa (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|32
|Nelson Victorino (Por) Tavira-Prio
|33
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Onda - Boavista
|34
|Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural
|35
|Hernani Broco (Por) LA - Antarte
|36
|Eduardo Gonzalo Ramirez (Spa) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|37
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Portugal
|38
|David Da Silva Livramento (Por) Tavira-Prio
|39
|Bruno Silva (Por) LA - Antarte
|40
|Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|41
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
|42
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|43
|Juan Javier Estrada Ruiz (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|44
|Marcio Barbosa (Por) LA - Antarte
|45
|Daniel Eduardo Moreira Silva (Por) Onda - Boavista
|46
|Virgilio Martins Dos Santos (Por) LA - Antarte
|47
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|48
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|49
|Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|50
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Onda - Boavista
|51
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|52
|Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|53
|Joao Cabreira (Por) Onda - Boavista
|54
|Daniel Mestre (Por) Tavira-Prio
|55
|Mikhail Antonov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|56
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|57
|Luís Afonso (Por) Portugal
|58
|Robbie Squire (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|59
|Luis Filipe Albino Silva (Por) Tavira-Prio
|60
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
|61
|Célio Sousa (Por) Onda - Boavista
|62
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Chipotle Development Team
|63
|Higinio Fernández (Spa) Caja Rural
|64
|Henrique Casimiro (Por) Tavira-Prio
|65
|Sergey Rudaskov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|66
|Hélder Leal (Por) Portugal
|67
|Valter Coutinho (Por) Portugal
|68
|Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|69
|Micael Isidoro (Por) Portugal
|70
|Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|71
|Guilherme Lourenço (Por) Portugal
|72
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Chipotle Development Team
|73
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|74
|Hugo De Matos Sancho (Por) LA - Antarte
|75
|Paul Kneppers (Ned) Caja Rural
|76
|Thomas Tiozzo (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|77
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|0:00:33
|78
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|79
|Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|80
|Joni Brandão (Por) Portugal
|0:01:06
|81
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:01:40
|82
|Vyacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|0:01:51
|83
|Tomas Swift Metcalfe (GBr) Tavira-Prio
|0:01:57
|84
|Yohan Cauquil (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|85
|Rui Vinhas (Por) LA - Antarte
|86
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|87
|Dmitry Kosyakov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|88
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural
|89
|Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural
|90
|Otavio Didier Bulgarelli (Bra) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|91
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Chipotle Development Team
|92
|Bruno Antonio Ferreira Pinto (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|0:03:16
|93
|Antonio Filipe Oliveira Amorim (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|94
|Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) Barbot - Efapel
|0:03:36
|95
|Carlos Baltazar (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|96
|Alberto Morras Fernandez (Spa) Onda - Boavista
|0:06:30
|97
|Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|98
|Balint Szeghalmi (Hun) Lampre - ISD
|99
|Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:07:48
|1
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|25
|pts
|2
|Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|20
|3
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|16
|4
|Robert Bush (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|13
|5
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Chipotle Development Team
|10
|6
|Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural
|8
|7
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|6
|8
|Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Tavira-Prio
|4
|9
|Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Onda - Boavista
|2
|10
|Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|1
|1
|Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|3
|pts
|2
|Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural
|2
|3
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
|1
|1
|Chipotle Development Team
|11:12:06
|2
|Barbot - Efapel
|3
|Itera - Katusha
|4
|Onda - Boavista
|5
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|6
|Caja Rural
|7
|Tavira-Prio
|8
|Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|9
|Lampre - ISD
|10
|Portugal
|11
|LA - Antarte
|12
|Andalucia Caja Granada
|1
|Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|22:03:52
|2
|Hernani Broco (Por) LA - Antarte
|0:00:08
|3
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Tavira-Prio
|0:00:24
|4
|André Fernando Santos Martins Cardoso (Por) Tavira-Prio
|0:00:25
|5
|Virgilio Martins Dos Santos (Por) LA - Antarte
|0:00:33
|6
|Nelson Victorino (Por) Tavira-Prio
|0:00:38
|7
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:00:45
|8
|Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|0:00:53
|9
|Rui Miguel Sousa Barbosa (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|0:00:58
|10
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Onda - Boavista
|0:01:00
|11
|Daniel Eduardo Moreira Silva (Por) Onda - Boavista
|0:01:12
|12
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:01:15
|13
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:01:20
|14
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|0:01:35
|15
|Bruno Silva (Por) LA - Antarte
|0:01:38
|16
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|0:01:39
|17
|Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Onda - Boavista
|0:01:56
|18
|Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:02:03
|19
|Joao Cabreira (Por) Onda - Boavista
|0:02:10
|20
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Onda - Boavista
|0:02:17
|21
|David Da Silva Livramento (Por) Tavira-Prio
|0:02:45
|22
|Eduardo Gonzalo Ramirez (Spa) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|0:02:53
|23
|Danail Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|0:03:54
|24
|César Fonte (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|0:04:33
|25
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:04:40
|26
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Chipotle Development Team
|0:04:59
|27
|Robbie Squire (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|0:05:18
|28
|Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:05:23
|29
|Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural
|0:05:46
|30
|Rubén Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:06:10
|31
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Chipotle Development Team
|0:06:41
|32
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|33
|Guilherme Lourenço (Por) Portugal
|0:08:20
|34
|Micael Isidoro (Por) Portugal
|0:08:57
|35
|Vyacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|0:09:33
|36
|Joni Brandão (Por) Portugal
|0:10:56
|37
|Paul Kneppers (Ned) Caja Rural
|0:11:04
|38
|Marcio Barbosa (Por) LA - Antarte
|0:11:12
|39
|Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|0:11:25
|40
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Portugal
|0:11:45
|41
|Henrique Casimiro (Por) Tavira-Prio
|0:13:08
|42
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|0:13:29
|43
|Higinio Fernández (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:13:32
|44
|Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:15:33
|45
|Célio Sousa (Por) Onda - Boavista
|0:15:48
|46
|Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:16:26
|47
|Sergey Rudaskov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|0:16:48
|48
|Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:17:50
|49
|José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:17:52
|50
|Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:18:31
|51
|Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|0:19:42
|52
|Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:20:10
|53
|Yohan Cauquil (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|0:21:15
|54
|Juan Javier Estrada Ruiz (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:23:43
|55
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
|56
|Thomas Tiozzo (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:23:47
|57
|Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:24:14
|58
|Hélder Leal (Por) Portugal
|0:24:42
|59
|Valter Coutinho (Por) Portugal
|0:25:07
|60
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|0:25:50
|61
|Thomas Dekker (Ned) Chipotle Development Team
|0:25:58
|62
|Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
|0:26:04
|63
|Rui Vinhas (Por) LA - Antarte
|0:26:15
|64
|Luís Afonso (Por) Portugal
|0:27:18
|65
|Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:27:22
|66
|Tomas Swift Metcalfe (GBr) Tavira-Prio
|0:27:23
|67
|Hugo De Matos Sancho (Por) LA - Antarte
|0:27:24
|68
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
|0:27:26
|69
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|0:27:29
|70
|Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|0:28:10
|71
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:28:22
|72
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|0:28:29
|73
|Daniel Mestre (Por) Tavira-Prio
|0:29:09
|74
|Luis Filipe Albino Silva (Por) Tavira-Prio
|0:29:49
|75
|Bruno Saraiva (Por) Portugal
|0:29:55
|76
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|0:30:02
|77
|Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) Barbot - Efapel
|0:31:08
|78
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:32:04
|79
|Robert Bush (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|0:32:49
|80
|Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Tavira-Prio
|0:32:50
|81
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|0:33:04
|82
|Antonio Filipe Oliveira Amorim (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|0:34:35
|83
|Dmitry Kosyakov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|0:35:01
|84
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|0:35:38
|85
|António Carvalho (Por) Portugal
|0:36:39
|86
|Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|0:36:48
|87
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:36:57
|88
|Bruno Antonio Ferreira Pinto (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|0:37:08
|89
|Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:39:11
|90
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Chipotle Development Team
|0:41:36
|91
|Ion Pardo Abarzuza (Spa) Onda - Boavista
|0:45:21
|92
|Carlos Baltazar (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|0:47:32
|93
|Alberto Morras Fernandez (Spa) Onda - Boavista
|0:48:21
|94
|Bruno Matos Sancho (Por) LA - Antarte
|0:48:52
|95
|Mikhail Antonov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|0:52:21
|96
|Justin Jules (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|1:03:17
|97
|Balint Szeghalmi (Hun) Lampre - ISD
|1:13:21
|98
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|1:14:13
|99
|Otavio Didier Bulgarelli (Bra) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|1:33:11
|1
|Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|93
|pts
|2
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|56
|3
|Hernani Broco (Por) LA - Antarte
|43
|4
|Nelson Victorino (Por) Tavira-Prio
|32
|5
|André Fernando Santos Martins Cardoso (Por) Tavira-Prio
|31
|6
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|28
|7
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Tavira-Prio
|26
|8
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|25
|9
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|25
|10
|Robert Bush (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|19
|11
|Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural
|18
|12
|Virgilio Martins Dos Santos (Por) LA - Antarte
|16
|13
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|16
|14
|António Carvalho (Por) Portugal
|16
|15
|Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|14
|16
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|14
|17
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|12
|18
|Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|12
|19
|Danail Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
|10
|20
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Chipotle Development Team
|10
|21
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|8
|22
|David Da Silva Livramento (Por) Tavira-Prio
|8
|23
|José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|8
|24
|Dmitry Kosyakov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|7
|25
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
|7
|26
|Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural
|6
|27
|Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|6
|28
|Rui Miguel Sousa Barbosa (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|6
|29
|Bruno Silva (Por) LA - Antarte
|6
|30
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|6
|31
|Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|5
|32
|Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Tavira-Prio
|4
|33
|Justin Jules (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|4
|34
|Marcio Barbosa (Por) LA - Antarte
|3
|35
|Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) Barbot - Efapel
|3
|36
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural
|3
|37
|Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Onda - Boavista
|3
|38
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|3
|39
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Onda - Boavista
|2
|40
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Onda - Boavista
|2
|41
|César Fonte (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|2
|42
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Portugal
|2
|43
|Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|1
|44
|Rui Vinhas (Por) LA - Antarte
|1
|45
|Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
|1
|1
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
|27
|pts
|2
|Hernani Broco (Por) LA - Antarte
|19
|3
|André Fernando Santos Martins Cardoso (Por) Tavira-Prio
|15
|4
|Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|13
|5
|Ricardo Mestre (Por) Tavira-Prio
|13
|6
|Nelson Victorino (Por) Tavira-Prio
|10
|7
|David Da Silva Livramento (Por) Tavira-Prio
|10
|8
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|10
|9
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural
|10
|10
|Virgilio Martins Dos Santos (Por) LA - Antarte
|9
|11
|Joni Brandão (Por) Portugal
|8
|12
|César Fonte (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|7
|13
|Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|7
|14
|Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|5
|15
|Carlos Baltazar (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|5
|16
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|5
|17
|Rubén Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural
|5
|18
|Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Barbot - Efapel
|4
|19
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|4
|20
|Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|3
|21
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Onda - Boavista
|3
|22
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Portugal
|3
|23
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|2
|24
|Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural
|2
|25
|Marcio Barbosa (Por) LA - Antarte
|2
|26
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|2
|27
|Daniel Mestre (Por) Tavira-Prio
|2
|28
|Joao Cabreira (Por) Onda - Boavista
|1
|29
|Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|1
|30
|Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural
|1
|1
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural
|22:05:07
|2
|Bruno Silva (Por) LA - Antarte
|0:00:23
|3
|Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:03:25
|4
|Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Chipotle Development Team
|0:03:44
|5
|Robbie Squire (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|0:04:03
|6
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Chipotle Development Team
|0:05:26
|7
|Guilherme Lourenço (Por) Portugal
|0:07:05
|8
|Vyacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|0:08:18
|9
|Joni Brandão (Por) Portugal
|0:09:41
|10
|Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Portugal
|0:10:30
|11
|Higinio Fernández (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:12:17
|12
|José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:16:37
|13
|Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|0:18:27
|14
|Valter Coutinho (Por) Portugal
|0:23:52
|15
|Luís Afonso (Por) Portugal
|0:26:03
|16
|Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:26:07
|17
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|0:26:14
|18
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|0:27:14
|19
|Daniel Diaz (Arg) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|0:28:47
|20
|Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:30:49
|21
|Robert Bush (USA) Chipotle Development Team
|0:31:34
|22
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|0:31:49
|23
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|0:34:23
|24
|António Carvalho (Por) Portugal
|0:35:24
|25
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural
|0:35:42
|26
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Chipotle Development Team
|0:40:21
|27
|Ion Pardo Abarzuza (Spa) Onda - Boavista
|0:44:06
|28
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|1:12:58
|1
|Tavira-Prio
|66:13:08
|2
|LA - Antarte
|0:00:50
|3
|Barbot - Efapel
|0:00:52
|4
|Onda - Boavista
|0:02:01
|5
|Andalucia Caja Granada
|0:09:37
|6
|Caja Rural
|0:11:19
|7
|Chipotle Development Team
|0:13:58
|8
|Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
|0:18:32
|9
|Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
|0:20:48
|10
|Itera - Katusha
|0:20:56
|11
|Portugal
|0:22:31
|12
|Lampre - ISD
|0:30:24
