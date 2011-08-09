Trending

Guardini victorious in Viseu

Ribeiro reclaims leader's jersey

Ribeiro reclaimed the overall lead on stage five, just before the first rest day.

(Image credit: Volta a Portugal)

Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini / Neri) won the sprint finish to Viseu on stage 5 as Sergio Ribeiro (Barbot-Epafel) regained the overall lead courtesy of time bonuses. Guardini, who many tip as a star of the future had too much acceleration in the finale for Ribiero and Benjamin Giraud (Velo Club La Pomme Marseille). It was win number ten for Guardini who already boasts victories in Langkawi, Turkey and Qatar.

"The Volta so far has been very hard for me," said Guardini. "Today though, the stage was a little easier, and it favoured the sprinters a little more. I just thought about hanging on and when we got to the finish I did a great sprint."

In the general classification Sergio Ribiero surprised many to take second on the stage and with it, reclaimed the yellow jersey. He now leads second place Hernani Broco (LA Antarte) by 8 seconds.

"I've been saying from the start that this team has only one aim and that is to win in Lisbon," Ribiero said after the stage. "We're going to try like we did today - everyday. I'm in yellow today but the team has plenty of options. We'll see what happens in the days ahead."

The 150.3km stage to Viseu was the shortest of this year's Volta and the action began in earnest. Attacks went early but they were all brought break or neutralised with the effort of the Barbot-Epafel team who were eager to set up Ribiero in the day's opening intermediate sprint.

In the final 50km a group of three built a small advantage but ultimately they were brought back for the predicted sprint, and it was Guardini who took the victory.

Full Results
1Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli3:44:02
2Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Efapel
3Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
4Robert Bush (USA) Chipotle Development Team
5Raymond Kreder (Ned) Chipotle Development Team
6Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural
7Jacob Rathe (USA) Chipotle Development Team
8Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Tavira-Prio
9Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Onda - Boavista
10Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Barbot - Efapel
11Danail Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo
12Bruno Matos Sancho (Por) LA - Antarte
13Ion Pardo Abarzuza (Spa) Onda - Boavista
14Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Itera - Katusha
15Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD
16Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
17César Fonte (Por) Barbot - Efapel
18Bruno Saraiva (Por) Portugal
19José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
20Rubén Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural
21Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD
22Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
23Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
24Justin Jules (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
25André Fernando Santos Martins Cardoso (Por) Tavira-Prio
26Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
27Ricardo Mestre (Por) Tavira-Prio
28António Carvalho (Por) Portugal
29Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
30Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural
31Rui Miguel Sousa Barbosa (Por) Barbot - Efapel
32Nelson Victorino (Por) Tavira-Prio
33Ricardo Vilela (Por) Onda - Boavista
34Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural
35Hernani Broco (Por) LA - Antarte
36Eduardo Gonzalo Ramirez (Spa) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
37Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Portugal
38David Da Silva Livramento (Por) Tavira-Prio
39Bruno Silva (Por) LA - Antarte
40Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
41Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD
42Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
43Juan Javier Estrada Ruiz (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
44Marcio Barbosa (Por) LA - Antarte
45Daniel Eduardo Moreira Silva (Por) Onda - Boavista
46Virgilio Martins Dos Santos (Por) LA - Antarte
47Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
48Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
49Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
50Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Onda - Boavista
51Toms Skujins (Lat) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
52Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team
53Joao Cabreira (Por) Onda - Boavista
54Daniel Mestre (Por) Tavira-Prio
55Mikhail Antonov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
56Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
57Luís Afonso (Por) Portugal
58Robbie Squire (USA) Chipotle Development Team
59Luis Filipe Albino Silva (Por) Tavira-Prio
60Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
61Célio Sousa (Por) Onda - Boavista
62Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Chipotle Development Team
63Higinio Fernández (Spa) Caja Rural
64Henrique Casimiro (Por) Tavira-Prio
65Sergey Rudaskov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
66Hélder Leal (Por) Portugal
67Valter Coutinho (Por) Portugal
68Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
69Micael Isidoro (Por) Portugal
70Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Barbot - Efapel
71Guilherme Lourenço (Por) Portugal
72Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Chipotle Development Team
73Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
74Hugo De Matos Sancho (Por) LA - Antarte
75Paul Kneppers (Ned) Caja Rural
76Thomas Tiozzo (Ita) Lampre - ISD
77Daniel Diaz (Arg) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille0:00:33
78Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
79Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
80Joni Brandão (Por) Portugal0:01:06
81Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:01:40
82Vyacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:01:51
83Tomas Swift Metcalfe (GBr) Tavira-Prio0:01:57
84Yohan Cauquil (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
85Rui Vinhas (Por) LA - Antarte
86Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
87Dmitry Kosyakov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
88David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural
89Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural
90Otavio Didier Bulgarelli (Bra) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
91Thomas Dekker (Ned) Chipotle Development Team
92Bruno Antonio Ferreira Pinto (Por) Barbot - Efapel0:03:16
93Antonio Filipe Oliveira Amorim (Por) Barbot - Efapel
94Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) Barbot - Efapel0:03:36
95Carlos Baltazar (Por) Barbot - Efapel
96Alberto Morras Fernandez (Spa) Onda - Boavista0:06:30
97Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada
98Balint Szeghalmi (Hun) Lampre - ISD
99Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:07:48

Points
1Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli25pts
2Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Efapel20
3Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille16
4Robert Bush (USA) Chipotle Development Team13
5Raymond Kreder (Ned) Chipotle Development Team10
6Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural8
7Jacob Rathe (USA) Chipotle Development Team6
8Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Tavira-Prio4
9Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Onda - Boavista2
10Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Barbot - Efapel1

Mountain 1 - Penalva Do Castelo (Cat. 4)
1Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada3pts
2Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural2
3Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural1

Teams
1Chipotle Development Team11:12:06
2Barbot - Efapel
3Itera - Katusha
4Onda - Boavista
5Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli
6Caja Rural
7Tavira-Prio
8Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille
9Lampre - ISD
10Portugal
11LA - Antarte
12Andalucia Caja Granada

General classification after stage 5
1Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Efapel22:03:52
2Hernani Broco (Por) LA - Antarte0:00:08
3Ricardo Mestre (Por) Tavira-Prio0:00:24
4André Fernando Santos Martins Cardoso (Por) Tavira-Prio0:00:25
5Virgilio Martins Dos Santos (Por) LA - Antarte0:00:33
6Nelson Victorino (Por) Tavira-Prio0:00:38
7Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:00:45
8Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Barbot - Efapel0:00:53
9Rui Miguel Sousa Barbosa (Por) Barbot - Efapel0:00:58
10Ricardo Vilela (Por) Onda - Boavista0:01:00
11Daniel Eduardo Moreira Silva (Por) Onda - Boavista0:01:12
12Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural0:01:15
13Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:01:20
14Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille0:01:35
15Bruno Silva (Por) LA - Antarte0:01:38
16Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:01:39
17Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Onda - Boavista0:01:56
18Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:02:03
19Joao Cabreira (Por) Onda - Boavista0:02:10
20Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Onda - Boavista0:02:17
21David Da Silva Livramento (Por) Tavira-Prio0:02:45
22Eduardo Gonzalo Ramirez (Spa) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille0:02:53
23Danail Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo0:03:54
24César Fonte (Por) Barbot - Efapel0:04:33
25Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:04:40
26Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Chipotle Development Team0:04:59
27Robbie Squire (USA) Chipotle Development Team0:05:18
28Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:05:23
29Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural0:05:46
30Rubén Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural0:06:10
31Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Chipotle Development Team0:06:41
32Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
33Guilherme Lourenço (Por) Portugal0:08:20
34Micael Isidoro (Por) Portugal0:08:57
35Vyacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:09:33
36Joni Brandão (Por) Portugal0:10:56
37Paul Kneppers (Ned) Caja Rural0:11:04
38Marcio Barbosa (Por) LA - Antarte0:11:12
39Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Barbot - Efapel0:11:25
40Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Portugal0:11:45
41Henrique Casimiro (Por) Tavira-Prio0:13:08
42Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:13:29
43Higinio Fernández (Spa) Caja Rural0:13:32
44Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:15:33
45Célio Sousa (Por) Onda - Boavista0:15:48
46Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:16:26
47Sergey Rudaskov (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:16:48
48Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:17:50
49José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:17:52
50Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:18:31
51Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team0:19:42
52Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:20:10
53Yohan Cauquil (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille0:21:15
54Juan Javier Estrada Ruiz (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:23:43
55Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural
56Thomas Tiozzo (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:23:47
57Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural0:24:14
58Hélder Leal (Por) Portugal0:24:42
59Valter Coutinho (Por) Portugal0:25:07
60Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille0:25:50
61Thomas Dekker (Ned) Chipotle Development Team0:25:58
62Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD0:26:04
63Rui Vinhas (Por) LA - Antarte0:26:15
64Luís Afonso (Por) Portugal0:27:18
65Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:27:22
66Tomas Swift Metcalfe (GBr) Tavira-Prio0:27:23
67Hugo De Matos Sancho (Por) LA - Antarte0:27:24
68Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD0:27:26
69Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille0:27:29
70Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:28:10
71Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:28:22
72Jacob Rathe (USA) Chipotle Development Team0:28:29
73Daniel Mestre (Por) Tavira-Prio0:29:09
74Luis Filipe Albino Silva (Por) Tavira-Prio0:29:49
75Bruno Saraiva (Por) Portugal0:29:55
76Daniel Diaz (Arg) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille0:30:02
77Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) Barbot - Efapel0:31:08
78Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:32:04
79Robert Bush (USA) Chipotle Development Team0:32:49
80Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Tavira-Prio0:32:50
81Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille0:33:04
82Antonio Filipe Oliveira Amorim (Por) Barbot - Efapel0:34:35
83Dmitry Kosyakov (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:35:01
84Toms Skujins (Lat) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille0:35:38
85António Carvalho (Por) Portugal0:36:39
86Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:36:48
87David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural0:36:57
88Bruno Antonio Ferreira Pinto (Por) Barbot - Efapel0:37:08
89Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural0:39:11
90Raymond Kreder (Ned) Chipotle Development Team0:41:36
91Ion Pardo Abarzuza (Spa) Onda - Boavista0:45:21
92Carlos Baltazar (Por) Barbot - Efapel0:47:32
93Alberto Morras Fernandez (Spa) Onda - Boavista0:48:21
94Bruno Matos Sancho (Por) LA - Antarte0:48:52
95Mikhail Antonov (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:52:21
96Justin Jules (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille1:03:17
97Balint Szeghalmi (Hun) Lampre - ISD1:13:21
98Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli1:14:13
99Otavio Didier Bulgarelli (Bra) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli1:33:11

Points classification
1Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Efapel93pts
2Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD56
3Hernani Broco (Por) LA - Antarte43
4Nelson Victorino (Por) Tavira-Prio32
5André Fernando Santos Martins Cardoso (Por) Tavira-Prio31
6Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada28
7Ricardo Mestre (Por) Tavira-Prio26
8Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli25
9Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli25
10Robert Bush (USA) Chipotle Development Team19
11Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural18
12Virgilio Martins Dos Santos (Por) LA - Antarte16
13Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille16
14António Carvalho (Por) Portugal16
15Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Barbot - Efapel14
16Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Itera - Katusha14
17Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli12
18Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Barbot - Efapel12
19Danail Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo10
20Raymond Kreder (Ned) Chipotle Development Team10
21Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille8
22David Da Silva Livramento (Por) Tavira-Prio8
23José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada8
24Dmitry Kosyakov (Rus) Itera - Katusha7
25Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural7
26Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural6
27Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada6
28Rui Miguel Sousa Barbosa (Por) Barbot - Efapel6
29Bruno Silva (Por) LA - Antarte6
30Jacob Rathe (USA) Chipotle Development Team6
31Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada5
32Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Tavira-Prio4
33Justin Jules (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille4
34Marcio Barbosa (Por) LA - Antarte3
35Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) Barbot - Efapel3
36David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural3
37Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Onda - Boavista3
38Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille3
39Ricardo Vilela (Por) Onda - Boavista2
40Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Onda - Boavista2
41César Fonte (Por) Barbot - Efapel2
42Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Portugal2
43Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team1
44Rui Vinhas (Por) LA - Antarte1
45Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD1

Mountains classification
1Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural27pts
2Hernani Broco (Por) LA - Antarte19
3André Fernando Santos Martins Cardoso (Por) Tavira-Prio15
4Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Efapel13
5Ricardo Mestre (Por) Tavira-Prio13
6Nelson Victorino (Por) Tavira-Prio10
7David Da Silva Livramento (Por) Tavira-Prio10
8Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD10
9David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural10
10Virgilio Martins Dos Santos (Por) LA - Antarte9
11Joni Brandão (Por) Portugal8
12César Fonte (Por) Barbot - Efapel7
13Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli7
14Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada5
15Carlos Baltazar (Por) Barbot - Efapel5
16Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Itera - Katusha5
17Rubén Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural5
18Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Barbot - Efapel4
19Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli4
20Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada3
21Ricardo Vilela (Por) Onda - Boavista3
22Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Portugal3
23Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille2
24Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural2
25Marcio Barbosa (Por) LA - Antarte2
26Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille2
27Daniel Mestre (Por) Tavira-Prio2
28Joao Cabreira (Por) Onda - Boavista1
29Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada1
30Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural1

Young riders classification
1Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural22:05:07
2Bruno Silva (Por) LA - Antarte0:00:23
3Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:03:25
4Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Chipotle Development Team0:03:44
5Robbie Squire (USA) Chipotle Development Team0:04:03
6Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Chipotle Development Team0:05:26
7Guilherme Lourenço (Por) Portugal0:07:05
8Vyacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Itera - Katusha0:08:18
9Joni Brandão (Por) Portugal0:09:41
10Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Portugal0:10:30
11Higinio Fernández (Spa) Caja Rural0:12:17
12José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:16:37
13Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team0:18:27
14Valter Coutinho (Por) Portugal0:23:52
15Luís Afonso (Por) Portugal0:26:03
16Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada0:26:07
17Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille0:26:14
18Jacob Rathe (USA) Chipotle Development Team0:27:14
19Daniel Diaz (Arg) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille0:28:47
20Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:30:49
21Robert Bush (USA) Chipotle Development Team0:31:34
22Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille0:31:49
23Toms Skujins (Lat) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille0:34:23
24António Carvalho (Por) Portugal0:35:24
25David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural0:35:42
26Raymond Kreder (Ned) Chipotle Development Team0:40:21
27Ion Pardo Abarzuza (Spa) Onda - Boavista0:44:06
28Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli1:12:58

Teams classification
1Tavira-Prio66:13:08
2LA - Antarte0:00:50
3Barbot - Efapel0:00:52
4Onda - Boavista0:02:01
5Andalucia Caja Granada0:09:37
6Caja Rural0:11:19
7Chipotle Development Team0:13:58
8Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille0:18:32
9Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli0:20:48
10Itera - Katusha0:20:56
11Portugal0:22:31
12Lampre - ISD0:30:24

 

