Ribeiro reclaimed the overall lead on stage five, just before the first rest day. (Image credit: Volta a Portugal)

Andrea Guardini (Farnese Vini / Neri) won the sprint finish to Viseu on stage 5 as Sergio Ribeiro (Barbot-Epafel) regained the overall lead courtesy of time bonuses. Guardini, who many tip as a star of the future had too much acceleration in the finale for Ribiero and Benjamin Giraud (Velo Club La Pomme Marseille). It was win number ten for Guardini who already boasts victories in Langkawi, Turkey and Qatar.

"The Volta so far has been very hard for me," said Guardini. "Today though, the stage was a little easier, and it favoured the sprinters a little more. I just thought about hanging on and when we got to the finish I did a great sprint."

In the general classification Sergio Ribiero surprised many to take second on the stage and with it, reclaimed the yellow jersey. He now leads second place Hernani Broco (LA Antarte) by 8 seconds.

"I've been saying from the start that this team has only one aim and that is to win in Lisbon," Ribiero said after the stage. "We're going to try like we did today - everyday. I'm in yellow today but the team has plenty of options. We'll see what happens in the days ahead."

The 150.3km stage to Viseu was the shortest of this year's Volta and the action began in earnest. Attacks went early but they were all brought break or neutralised with the effort of the Barbot-Epafel team who were eager to set up Ribiero in the day's opening intermediate sprint.

In the final 50km a group of three built a small advantage but ultimately they were brought back for the predicted sprint, and it was Guardini who took the victory.

Full Results 1 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 3:44:02 2 Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Efapel 3 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille 4 Robert Bush (USA) Chipotle Development Team 5 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Chipotle Development Team 6 Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural 7 Jacob Rathe (USA) Chipotle Development Team 8 Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Tavira-Prio 9 Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Onda - Boavista 10 Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Barbot - Efapel 11 Danail Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 12 Bruno Matos Sancho (Por) LA - Antarte 13 Ion Pardo Abarzuza (Spa) Onda - Boavista 14 Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Itera - Katusha 15 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD 16 Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) Itera - Katusha 17 César Fonte (Por) Barbot - Efapel 18 Bruno Saraiva (Por) Portugal 19 José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 20 Rubén Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural 21 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 22 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Itera - Katusha 23 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Itera - Katusha 24 Justin Jules (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille 25 André Fernando Santos Martins Cardoso (Por) Tavira-Prio 26 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 27 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Tavira-Prio 28 António Carvalho (Por) Portugal 29 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 30 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural 31 Rui Miguel Sousa Barbosa (Por) Barbot - Efapel 32 Nelson Victorino (Por) Tavira-Prio 33 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Onda - Boavista 34 Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural 35 Hernani Broco (Por) LA - Antarte 36 Eduardo Gonzalo Ramirez (Spa) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille 37 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Portugal 38 David Da Silva Livramento (Por) Tavira-Prio 39 Bruno Silva (Por) LA - Antarte 40 Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 41 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD 42 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 43 Juan Javier Estrada Ruiz (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 44 Marcio Barbosa (Por) LA - Antarte 45 Daniel Eduardo Moreira Silva (Por) Onda - Boavista 46 Virgilio Martins Dos Santos (Por) LA - Antarte 47 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 48 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 49 Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 50 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Onda - Boavista 51 Toms Skujins (Lat) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille 52 Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team 53 Joao Cabreira (Por) Onda - Boavista 54 Daniel Mestre (Por) Tavira-Prio 55 Mikhail Antonov (Rus) Itera - Katusha 56 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille 57 Luís Afonso (Por) Portugal 58 Robbie Squire (USA) Chipotle Development Team 59 Luis Filipe Albino Silva (Por) Tavira-Prio 60 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural 61 Célio Sousa (Por) Onda - Boavista 62 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Chipotle Development Team 63 Higinio Fernández (Spa) Caja Rural 64 Henrique Casimiro (Por) Tavira-Prio 65 Sergey Rudaskov (Rus) Itera - Katusha 66 Hélder Leal (Por) Portugal 67 Valter Coutinho (Por) Portugal 68 Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 69 Micael Isidoro (Por) Portugal 70 Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Barbot - Efapel 71 Guilherme Lourenço (Por) Portugal 72 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Chipotle Development Team 73 Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille 74 Hugo De Matos Sancho (Por) LA - Antarte 75 Paul Kneppers (Ned) Caja Rural 76 Thomas Tiozzo (Ita) Lampre - ISD 77 Daniel Diaz (Arg) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille 0:00:33 78 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 79 Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 80 Joni Brandão (Por) Portugal 0:01:06 81 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:01:40 82 Vyacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Itera - Katusha 0:01:51 83 Tomas Swift Metcalfe (GBr) Tavira-Prio 0:01:57 84 Yohan Cauquil (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille 85 Rui Vinhas (Por) LA - Antarte 86 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille 87 Dmitry Kosyakov (Rus) Itera - Katusha 88 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural 89 Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural 90 Otavio Didier Bulgarelli (Bra) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 91 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Chipotle Development Team 92 Bruno Antonio Ferreira Pinto (Por) Barbot - Efapel 0:03:16 93 Antonio Filipe Oliveira Amorim (Por) Barbot - Efapel 94 Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) Barbot - Efapel 0:03:36 95 Carlos Baltazar (Por) Barbot - Efapel 96 Alberto Morras Fernandez (Spa) Onda - Boavista 0:06:30 97 Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 98 Balint Szeghalmi (Hun) Lampre - ISD 99 Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:07:48

Points 1 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 25 pts 2 Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Efapel 20 3 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille 16 4 Robert Bush (USA) Chipotle Development Team 13 5 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Chipotle Development Team 10 6 Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural 8 7 Jacob Rathe (USA) Chipotle Development Team 6 8 Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Tavira-Prio 4 9 Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Onda - Boavista 2 10 Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Barbot - Efapel 1

Mountain 1 - Penalva Do Castelo (Cat. 4) 1 Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 3 pts 2 Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural 2 3 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural 1

Teams 1 Chipotle Development Team 11:12:06 2 Barbot - Efapel 3 Itera - Katusha 4 Onda - Boavista 5 Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 6 Caja Rural 7 Tavira-Prio 8 Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille 9 Lampre - ISD 10 Portugal 11 LA - Antarte 12 Andalucia Caja Granada

General classification after stage 5 1 Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Efapel 22:03:52 2 Hernani Broco (Por) LA - Antarte 0:00:08 3 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Tavira-Prio 0:00:24 4 André Fernando Santos Martins Cardoso (Por) Tavira-Prio 0:00:25 5 Virgilio Martins Dos Santos (Por) LA - Antarte 0:00:33 6 Nelson Victorino (Por) Tavira-Prio 0:00:38 7 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:00:45 8 Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Barbot - Efapel 0:00:53 9 Rui Miguel Sousa Barbosa (Por) Barbot - Efapel 0:00:58 10 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Onda - Boavista 0:01:00 11 Daniel Eduardo Moreira Silva (Por) Onda - Boavista 0:01:12 12 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural 0:01:15 13 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:01:20 14 Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille 0:01:35 15 Bruno Silva (Por) LA - Antarte 0:01:38 16 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Itera - Katusha 0:01:39 17 Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Onda - Boavista 0:01:56 18 Vicente David Bernabeu Armengol (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:02:03 19 Joao Cabreira (Por) Onda - Boavista 0:02:10 20 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Onda - Boavista 0:02:17 21 David Da Silva Livramento (Por) Tavira-Prio 0:02:45 22 Eduardo Gonzalo Ramirez (Spa) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille 0:02:53 23 Danail Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 0:03:54 24 César Fonte (Por) Barbot - Efapel 0:04:33 25 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:04:40 26 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Chipotle Development Team 0:04:59 27 Robbie Squire (USA) Chipotle Development Team 0:05:18 28 Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:05:23 29 Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural 0:05:46 30 Rubén Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural 0:06:10 31 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Chipotle Development Team 0:06:41 32 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 33 Guilherme Lourenço (Por) Portugal 0:08:20 34 Micael Isidoro (Por) Portugal 0:08:57 35 Vyacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Itera - Katusha 0:09:33 36 Joni Brandão (Por) Portugal 0:10:56 37 Paul Kneppers (Ned) Caja Rural 0:11:04 38 Marcio Barbosa (Por) LA - Antarte 0:11:12 39 Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Barbot - Efapel 0:11:25 40 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Portugal 0:11:45 41 Henrique Casimiro (Por) Tavira-Prio 0:13:08 42 Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Itera - Katusha 0:13:29 43 Higinio Fernández (Spa) Caja Rural 0:13:32 44 Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:15:33 45 Célio Sousa (Por) Onda - Boavista 0:15:48 46 Sergio Carrasco Garcia (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:16:26 47 Sergey Rudaskov (Rus) Itera - Katusha 0:16:48 48 Diego Caccia (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:17:50 49 José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:17:52 50 Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:18:31 51 Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team 0:19:42 52 Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:20:10 53 Yohan Cauquil (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille 0:21:15 54 Juan Javier Estrada Ruiz (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:23:43 55 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural 56 Thomas Tiozzo (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:23:47 57 Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural 0:24:14 58 Hélder Leal (Por) Portugal 0:24:42 59 Valter Coutinho (Por) Portugal 0:25:07 60 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille 0:25:50 61 Thomas Dekker (Ned) Chipotle Development Team 0:25:58 62 Vitaliy Buts (Ukr) Lampre - ISD 0:26:04 63 Rui Vinhas (Por) LA - Antarte 0:26:15 64 Luís Afonso (Por) Portugal 0:27:18 65 Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:27:22 66 Tomas Swift Metcalfe (GBr) Tavira-Prio 0:27:23 67 Hugo De Matos Sancho (Por) LA - Antarte 0:27:24 68 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD 0:27:26 69 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille 0:27:29 70 Timofey Kritskiy (Rus) Itera - Katusha 0:28:10 71 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 0:28:22 72 Jacob Rathe (USA) Chipotle Development Team 0:28:29 73 Daniel Mestre (Por) Tavira-Prio 0:29:09 74 Luis Filipe Albino Silva (Por) Tavira-Prio 0:29:49 75 Bruno Saraiva (Por) Portugal 0:29:55 76 Daniel Diaz (Arg) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille 0:30:02 77 Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) Barbot - Efapel 0:31:08 78 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:32:04 79 Robert Bush (USA) Chipotle Development Team 0:32:49 80 Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Tavira-Prio 0:32:50 81 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille 0:33:04 82 Antonio Filipe Oliveira Amorim (Por) Barbot - Efapel 0:34:35 83 Dmitry Kosyakov (Rus) Itera - Katusha 0:35:01 84 Toms Skujins (Lat) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille 0:35:38 85 António Carvalho (Por) Portugal 0:36:39 86 Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) Itera - Katusha 0:36:48 87 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural 0:36:57 88 Bruno Antonio Ferreira Pinto (Por) Barbot - Efapel 0:37:08 89 Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural 0:39:11 90 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Chipotle Development Team 0:41:36 91 Ion Pardo Abarzuza (Spa) Onda - Boavista 0:45:21 92 Carlos Baltazar (Por) Barbot - Efapel 0:47:32 93 Alberto Morras Fernandez (Spa) Onda - Boavista 0:48:21 94 Bruno Matos Sancho (Por) LA - Antarte 0:48:52 95 Mikhail Antonov (Rus) Itera - Katusha 0:52:21 96 Justin Jules (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille 1:03:17 97 Balint Szeghalmi (Hun) Lampre - ISD 1:13:21 98 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 1:14:13 99 Otavio Didier Bulgarelli (Bra) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 1:33:11

Points classification 1 Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Efapel 93 pts 2 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 56 3 Hernani Broco (Por) LA - Antarte 43 4 Nelson Victorino (Por) Tavira-Prio 32 5 André Fernando Santos Martins Cardoso (Por) Tavira-Prio 31 6 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 28 7 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Tavira-Prio 26 8 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 25 9 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 25 10 Robert Bush (USA) Chipotle Development Team 19 11 Diego Milán Jiménez (Spa) Caja Rural 18 12 Virgilio Martins Dos Santos (Por) LA - Antarte 16 13 Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille 16 14 António Carvalho (Por) Portugal 16 15 Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Barbot - Efapel 14 16 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Itera - Katusha 14 17 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 12 18 Filipe Duarte Sousa Cardoso (Por) Barbot - Efapel 12 19 Danail Petrov (Bul) Konya Torku Seker Spor - Vivelo 10 20 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Chipotle Development Team 10 21 Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille 8 22 David Da Silva Livramento (Por) Tavira-Prio 8 23 José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 8 24 Dmitry Kosyakov (Rus) Itera - Katusha 7 25 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural 7 26 Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural 6 27 Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 6 28 Rui Miguel Sousa Barbosa (Por) Barbot - Efapel 6 29 Bruno Silva (Por) LA - Antarte 6 30 Jacob Rathe (USA) Chipotle Development Team 6 31 Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 5 32 Samuel José Rodrigues Caldeira (Por) Tavira-Prio 4 33 Justin Jules (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille 4 34 Marcio Barbosa (Por) LA - Antarte 3 35 Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) Barbot - Efapel 3 36 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural 3 37 Alejandro Marque Porto (Spa) Onda - Boavista 3 38 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille 3 39 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Onda - Boavista 2 40 Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Onda - Boavista 2 41 César Fonte (Por) Barbot - Efapel 2 42 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Portugal 2 43 Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team 1 44 Rui Vinhas (Por) LA - Antarte 1 45 Aitor Perez Arrieta (Spa) Lampre - ISD 1

Mountains classification 1 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural 27 pts 2 Hernani Broco (Por) LA - Antarte 19 3 André Fernando Santos Martins Cardoso (Por) Tavira-Prio 15 4 Sergio Miguel Vieira Ribeiro (Por) Barbot - Efapel 13 5 Ricardo Mestre (Por) Tavira-Prio 13 6 Nelson Victorino (Por) Tavira-Prio 10 7 David Da Silva Livramento (Por) Tavira-Prio 10 8 Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Lampre - ISD 10 9 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural 10 10 Virgilio Martins Dos Santos (Por) LA - Antarte 9 11 Joni Brandão (Por) Portugal 8 12 César Fonte (Por) Barbot - Efapel 7 13 Alessandro Bisolti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 7 14 Jose Vicente Toribio Alcolea (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 5 15 Carlos Baltazar (Por) Barbot - Efapel 5 16 Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Itera - Katusha 5 17 Rubén Martinez (Spa) Caja Rural 5 18 Sergio Ferreira Sousa (Por) Barbot - Efapel 4 19 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 4 20 Javier Chacon (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 3 21 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Onda - Boavista 3 22 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Portugal 3 23 Julien Antomarchi (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille 2 24 Oleg Chuzhda (Ukr) Caja Rural 2 25 Marcio Barbosa (Por) LA - Antarte 2 26 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille 2 27 Daniel Mestre (Por) Tavira-Prio 2 28 Joao Cabreira (Por) Onda - Boavista 1 29 Manuel Ortega Ocana (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 1 30 Julian Sanchez Pimienta (Spa) Caja Rural 1

Young riders classification 1 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Caja Rural 22:05:07 2 Bruno Silva (Por) LA - Antarte 0:00:23 3 Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:03:25 4 Lachlan David Morton (Aus) Chipotle Development Team 0:03:44 5 Robbie Squire (USA) Chipotle Development Team 0:04:03 6 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Chipotle Development Team 0:05:26 7 Guilherme Lourenço (Por) Portugal 0:07:05 8 Vyacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Itera - Katusha 0:08:18 9 Joni Brandão (Por) Portugal 0:09:41 10 Domingos Gonçalves (Por) Portugal 0:10:30 11 Higinio Fernández (Spa) Caja Rural 0:12:17 12 José Luis Cano (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:16:37 13 Alex Howes (USA) Chipotle Development Team 0:18:27 14 Valter Coutinho (Por) Portugal 0:23:52 15 Luís Afonso (Por) Portugal 0:26:03 16 Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Andalucia Caja Granada 0:26:07 17 Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille 0:26:14 18 Jacob Rathe (USA) Chipotle Development Team 0:27:14 19 Daniel Diaz (Arg) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille 0:28:47 20 Massimo Graziato (Ita) Lampre - ISD 0:30:49 21 Robert Bush (USA) Chipotle Development Team 0:31:34 22 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille 0:31:49 23 Toms Skujins (Lat) Velo-Club La Pomme Marseille 0:34:23 24 António Carvalho (Por) Portugal 0:35:24 25 David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Caja Rural 0:35:42 26 Raymond Kreder (Ned) Chipotle Development Team 0:40:21 27 Ion Pardo Abarzuza (Spa) Onda - Boavista 0:44:06 28 Andrea Guardini (Ita) Farnese Vini - Neri Sottoli 1:12:58