Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana Stage 5 – Live coverage

Stage 5 of the 2020 Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana

(Image credit: Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana)

While the Saudi Tour has ended and Jai Hindley of Team Sunweb secured overall victory at the Herald Sun Tour, the racing continues in the south of France at the Etoile des Besseges. Today is the decisive TT stage around Alès. 

The riders are currently on a long loop in the countryside before a fast ride into the centre of Valencia. 

The four are: Hugo Houle (Astana), Sergio Samitier (Movistar), Francesco Romano (Bardiani CSF) and jon Agirre (Equipo Kern Pharma). 

They have a lead of 1:00. 

We have a break of four riders. 

In other news, the Merksplas Superprestige races was cancelled due to Storm Ciara.

The risk of 100km/h forced organises to act and so ends Wout Van Aert's cross season. 

Click here to read more.

From the Cyclingnews blimp we can see an attack by four riders but the peloton is chasing.

This is the roll out from the start.

This is the top ten on GC. 

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 16:38:28
2Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:06
3Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos
4Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:00:13
5Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain McLaren 0:00:23
6Wouter Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren 0:00:25
7Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:32
8Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 0:00:49
9Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:01:11
10Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:14
11Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 0:01:19
12Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:22
13James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep
14Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:36
15Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:43

Click here to read our full stage report and see our photo gallery of stage 4.

Tadej Pogacar took control of the 2020 Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Yesterday Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) lived up to expectations, taking victory on the steep Sierra de Bernia climb on the queen stage of the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana

The 21-year-old Slovenian leads Jack Haig (Mitchelton-Scott and Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Ineos) by six seconds. 

There are no time bonuses in this race and Pogacar seems on track to win overall.  

Earlier today the women raced the Vuelta a la Comunidad Valenciana Féminas, with Italian national champion Marta Bastianelli (Alé BTC Ljubljana) taking the win. 

We're waiting to see who attacks first on the stage after the roll-out.

Double stage winner Dylan Groenwegen is the big favourite to win today's expected sprint finish. 

It was another warm, sunny day in Spain as the race rolled out. 

The stage has just started in Paterna and will end in the regional capital after 97km of racing.

We'll have all the action as Tadej Pogacar and UAE Team Emirates try to defend their six-second race lead. 

The final stage is the traditional flat ride to Valencia, where a sprint finish is expected. 

Hola and welcome to the Cyclingnews live coverage of stage 5 of the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana. 

