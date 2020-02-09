Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana Stage 5 – Live coverage

#VCV2020 68km remains & a breakaway of 4 riders has opened up a gap of 1 minute. pic.twitter.com/Atupz4MjuJFebruary 9, 2020

While the Saudi Tour has ended and Jai Hindley of Team Sunweb secured overall victory at the Herald Sun Tour, the racing continues in the south of France at the Etoile des Besseges. Today is the decisive TT stage around Alès.

The riders are currently on a long loop in the countryside before a fast ride into the centre of Valencia.

The four are: Hugo Houle (Astana), Sergio Samitier (Movistar), Francesco Romano (Bardiani CSF) and jon Agirre (Equipo Kern Pharma). They have a lead of 1:00.

We have a break of four riders.

In other news, the Merksplas Superprestige races was cancelled due to Storm Ciara. The risk of 100km/h forced organises to act and so ends Wout Van Aert's cross season. Click here to read more.

From the Cyclingnews blimp we can see an attack by four riders but the peloton is chasing.

This is the roll out from the start. #VCV2020 | El pelotón de la @VueltaCV GP @BancoSabadell empieza a rodar por las calles de #Paterna en la salida neutralizada de la ultima etapa que finaliza esta tarde en el centro de #Valencia.

This is the top ten on GC. Results Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tadej Pogacar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 16:38:28 2 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:06 3 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Ineos 4 Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-Up Nation 0:00:13 5 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain McLaren 0:00:23 6 Wouter Poels (Ned) Bahrain McLaren 0:00:25 7 Ion Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:00:32 8 Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Fundacion-Orbea 0:00:49 9 Oscar Rodriguez Garaicoechea (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:01:11 10 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:14 11 Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Ineos 0:01:19 12 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:01:22 13 James Knox (GBr) Deceuninck-Quickstep 14 Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates 0:01:36 15 Sander Armee (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:01:43

Click here to read our full stage report and see our photo gallery of stage 4. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Yesterday Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) lived up to expectations, taking victory on the steep Sierra de Bernia climb on the queen stage of the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana. The 21-year-old Slovenian leads Jack Haig (Mitchelton-Scott and Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Ineos) by six seconds. There are no time bonuses in this race and Pogacar seems on track to win overall.

Earlier today the women raced the Vuelta a la Comunidad Valenciana Féminas, with Italian national champion Marta Bastianelli (Alé BTC Ljubljana) taking the win. La championne d'Italie Marta Bastianelli (Alé BTC Ljubljana) s'est montré la plus rapide au sprint sur la course d'un jour du Tour de Valence. Elle a battu sa compatriote Barbara Guarischi (Movistar Team) et Teniel Campbell (Valcar - Travel & Service). #VCV2020

We're waiting to see who attacks first on the stage after the roll-out.

Double stage winner Dylan Groenwegen is the big favourite to win today's expected sprint finish. #VCV2020 3 overwinningen uit 3 sprints vandaag voor @GroenewegenD? De laatste etappe van de Ronde van Valencia begint over 30 minuten...

It was another warm, sunny day in Spain as the race rolled out. Corte de cinta en última etapa de la #VCV2020 GP @BancoSabadell #Paternq-#Valencia

The stage has just started in Paterna and will end in the regional capital after 97km of racing. We'll have all the action as Tadej Pogacar and UAE Team Emirates try to defend their six-second race lead.

The final stage is the traditional flat ride to Valencia, where a sprint finish is expected.