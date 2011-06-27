Trending

Blazso wins Vojvodina MTB Trophy

Szatmary, Djurdjic round out top three in Hungary

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marton Blazso (Hun)1:35:20
2Andras Szatmary (Hun)0:00:05
3Bojan Djurdjic (Srb)0:01:31
4Gabor Bogar (Hun)0:02:49
5Ivan Jovanovic (Srb)0:04:20
6Hamza Kansiz (Tur)0:04:46
7Aleksa Maric (Srb)0:06:17
8Mark Csielka (Hun)0:07:08
9Boris Popovic (Srb)0:07:23
10Ivan Tomic (Srb)0:07:36
11Bayram Eroglu (Tur)0:08:32
12Marko Popovic (Srb)0:08:48
13Cumhur Boyraz (Tur)0:09:18
14Marko Curcic (Srb)0:18:32
15Mario Kojic (BiH)0:19:20
16Ozan Ali Bulunmaz (Tur)0:22:10
17Nenad Rabasovic (Srb)
18Bojan Teševic (Srb)
19Milan Nešic (Srb)
20Akos Brindza (Srb)
21Aleksandar Miladinovic (Srb)
DNFStefanac Alen (Cro)
DNFDemir Berkay Yavrucuk (Tur)
DNFPetar Grabez (Srb)
DNFIgor Jemcov (Srb)
DNFOliver Strbac (Srb)
DNSIsmail Demirkan (Tur)

