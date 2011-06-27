Blazso wins Vojvodina MTB Trophy
Szatmary, Djurdjic round out top three in Hungary
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marton Blazso (Hun)
|1:35:20
|2
|Andras Szatmary (Hun)
|0:00:05
|3
|Bojan Djurdjic (Srb)
|0:01:31
|4
|Gabor Bogar (Hun)
|0:02:49
|5
|Ivan Jovanovic (Srb)
|0:04:20
|6
|Hamza Kansiz (Tur)
|0:04:46
|7
|Aleksa Maric (Srb)
|0:06:17
|8
|Mark Csielka (Hun)
|0:07:08
|9
|Boris Popovic (Srb)
|0:07:23
|10
|Ivan Tomic (Srb)
|0:07:36
|11
|Bayram Eroglu (Tur)
|0:08:32
|12
|Marko Popovic (Srb)
|0:08:48
|13
|Cumhur Boyraz (Tur)
|0:09:18
|14
|Marko Curcic (Srb)
|0:18:32
|15
|Mario Kojic (BiH)
|0:19:20
|16
|Ozan Ali Bulunmaz (Tur)
|0:22:10
|17
|Nenad Rabasovic (Srb)
|18
|Bojan Teševic (Srb)
|19
|Milan Nešic (Srb)
|20
|Akos Brindza (Srb)
|21
|Aleksandar Miladinovic (Srb)
|DNF
|Stefanac Alen (Cro)
|DNF
|Demir Berkay Yavrucuk (Tur)
|DNF
|Petar Grabez (Srb)
|DNF
|Igor Jemcov (Srb)
|DNF
|Oliver Strbac (Srb)
|DNS
|Ismail Demirkan (Tur)
