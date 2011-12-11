Trending

Compton victorious at Druivencross

US champion prevails for second straight day in Belgium

Image 1 of 8

Katie Compton (Rabobank-Giant Off-road Team) celebrates her victory at Vlaamse Druivenveldrit.

Katie Compton (Rabobank-Giant Off-road Team) celebrates her victory at Vlaamse Druivenveldrit.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 2 of 8

Women's podium (l-r): Nikki Harris, Katie Compton, Sanne Cant

Women's podium (l-r): Nikki Harris, Katie Compton, Sanne Cant
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 3 of 8

US champion Katie Compton (Rabobank-Giant Off-road Team) en route to victory in Overijse.

US champion Katie Compton (Rabobank-Giant Off-road Team) en route to victory in Overijse.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 4 of 8

Sophie de Boer (Telenet-Fidea) powers up a climb.

Sophie de Boer (Telenet-Fidea) powers up a climb.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 5 of 8

Katie Compton (Rabobank-Giant Off-road Team) wins Druivencross, her second victory in as many days in Belgium.

Katie Compton (Rabobank-Giant Off-road Team) wins Druivencross, her second victory in as many days in Belgium.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 6 of 8

Druivencross runner-up Nikki Harris (Telenet-Fidea).

Druivencross runner-up Nikki Harris (Telenet-Fidea).
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 7 of 8

Belgian champion Sanne Cant (BOXX) finished in third place.

Belgian champion Sanne Cant (BOXX) finished in third place.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 8 of 8

Sophie de Boer (Telenet-Fidea) rode to a fourth place finish.

Sophie de Boer (Telenet-Fidea) rode to a fourth place finish.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

US 'cross champion and world number one Katie Compton (Rabobank-Giant Off-road Team) continued her winning ways in Europe on Sunday with a victory at Vlaamse Druivenveldrit. It was the second win in Belgium in as many days for Compton as she also dominated the previous day's Scheldecross in Antwerp.

While Compton enjoyed a one-minute margin of victory on Saturday, today in Overijse runner-up Nikki Harris (Telenet-Fidea) finished at 28 seconds. Belgian champion Sanne Cant (BOXX) rounded out the podium in third place, 1:15 down on Compton.

Full Results
1Katherine Compton (USA) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team0:37:37
2Nikki Harris (GBr) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:00:28
3Sanne Cant (Bel) BOXX Veldritacademie0:01:15
4Sophie de Boer (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team0:02:03
5Linda van Rijen (Ned) Skil0:02:24
6Arenda Grimberg (Ned)0:02:32
7Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Cycling Team Vermeeren0:02:59
8Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Kriekel Cycling Team Tessenderlo0:03:12
9Hilde Quintens (Bel) Van Goethem - Prorace Cycling Team0:03:21
10Amy Dombroski (USA) Crankbrothers Race Club0:04:15
11Christine Vardaros (USA) Baboco0:05:01
12Nikoline Hansen (Den) Bov CC-Denmark0:05:14
13Kim Van De Steene (Bel)0:05:30
14Katrien Thijs (Bel) K. Edegem Bicycle Club - BMX R0:06:10
15Iris Ockeloen (Ned)0:06:13
16Nicole De Bie-Leyten (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
17Katleen Fraeye (Bel)-2laps

Latest on Cyclingnews