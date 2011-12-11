Compton victorious at Druivencross
US champion prevails for second straight day in Belgium
Elite women: -
US 'cross champion and world number one Katie Compton (Rabobank-Giant Off-road Team) continued her winning ways in Europe on Sunday with a victory at Vlaamse Druivenveldrit. It was the second win in Belgium in as many days for Compton as she also dominated the previous day's Scheldecross in Antwerp.
While Compton enjoyed a one-minute margin of victory on Saturday, today in Overijse runner-up Nikki Harris (Telenet-Fidea) finished at 28 seconds. Belgian champion Sanne Cant (BOXX) rounded out the podium in third place, 1:15 down on Compton.
|1
|Katherine Compton (USA) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team
|0:37:37
|2
|Nikki Harris (GBr) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:00:28
|3
|Sanne Cant (Bel) BOXX Veldritacademie
|0:01:15
|4
|Sophie de Boer (Ned) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|0:02:03
|5
|Linda van Rijen (Ned) Skil
|0:02:24
|6
|Arenda Grimberg (Ned)
|0:02:32
|7
|Joyce Vanderbeken (Bel) Cycling Team Vermeeren
|0:02:59
|8
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Kriekel Cycling Team Tessenderlo
|0:03:12
|9
|Hilde Quintens (Bel) Van Goethem - Prorace Cycling Team
|0:03:21
|10
|Amy Dombroski (USA) Crankbrothers Race Club
|0:04:15
|11
|Christine Vardaros (USA) Baboco
|0:05:01
|12
|Nikoline Hansen (Den) Bov CC-Denmark
|0:05:14
|13
|Kim Van De Steene (Bel)
|0:05:30
|14
|Katrien Thijs (Bel) K. Edegem Bicycle Club - BMX R
|0:06:10
|15
|Iris Ockeloen (Ned)
|0:06:13
|16
|Nicole De Bie-Leyten (Bel) Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team
|17
|Katleen Fraeye (Bel)
|-2laps
