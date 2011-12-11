Image 1 of 8 Katie Compton (Rabobank-Giant Off-road Team) celebrates her victory at Vlaamse Druivenveldrit. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 2 of 8 Women's podium (l-r): Nikki Harris, Katie Compton, Sanne Cant (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 3 of 8 US champion Katie Compton (Rabobank-Giant Off-road Team) en route to victory in Overijse. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 4 of 8 Sophie de Boer (Telenet-Fidea) powers up a climb. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 5 of 8 Katie Compton (Rabobank-Giant Off-road Team) wins Druivencross, her second victory in as many days in Belgium. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 6 of 8 Druivencross runner-up Nikki Harris (Telenet-Fidea). (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 7 of 8 Belgian champion Sanne Cant (BOXX) finished in third place. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 8 of 8 Sophie de Boer (Telenet-Fidea) rode to a fourth place finish. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

US 'cross champion and world number one Katie Compton (Rabobank-Giant Off-road Team) continued her winning ways in Europe on Sunday with a victory at Vlaamse Druivenveldrit. It was the second win in Belgium in as many days for Compton as she also dominated the previous day's Scheldecross in Antwerp.

While Compton enjoyed a one-minute margin of victory on Saturday, today in Overijse runner-up Nikki Harris (Telenet-Fidea) finished at 28 seconds. Belgian champion Sanne Cant (BOXX) rounded out the podium in third place, 1:15 down on Compton.