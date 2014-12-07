Trending

Iserbyt wins junior men's race Druivencross

Dekker second and Floren third

(Image credit: Photopress.be)

Belgium's Eli Iserbyt (VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team) continued his dominance in the junior cyclo-cross ranks, winning the junior race at Druivencross on Sunday. He won the race ahead of Dutch riders Jens Dekker (Enertherm - BKCP) and Wesley Floren.

Results

Full results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eli Iserbyt (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:43:22
2Jens Dekker (Ned) Enertherm - BKCP0:02:15
3Wesley Floren (Ned)0:02:48
4Tijl Pauwels (Bel) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team0:03:26
5Seppe Rombouts (Bel) DCM Cycling Team0:03:33
6Per Wiggers (Ned)0:03:41
7Louis Overmeire (Bel) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team0:03:45
8Jenko Bonne (Bel) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team
9Stijn Siemons (Bel) RS-Bikes Racing Team Pulderbos0:04:01
10Gert Smets (Bel) VZW Ijsklokje - Cycling0:04:23
11Ludwig Cords (Ger)0:04:30
12Jente Tielemans (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.0:05:57
13Gilles Borra (Bel) Zannata-Lotto CT Menen VZW0:06:16
14Cedric Beullens (Bel) Young Cycling Team VZW
15Jonas Devoet (Bel) VZW Wielerclub " Onder Ons - Parike "
16Gregory Quintyn (Bel) KSC Dendersteek Labiekes
17Michael Owens (USA)

