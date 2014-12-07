Iserbyt wins junior men's race Druivencross
Dekker second and Floren third
Junior Men: Overijse -
Belgium's Eli Iserbyt (VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team) continued his dominance in the junior cyclo-cross ranks, winning the junior race at Druivencross on Sunday. He won the race ahead of Dutch riders Jens Dekker (Enertherm - BKCP) and Wesley Floren.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eli Iserbyt (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:43:22
|2
|Jens Dekker (Ned) Enertherm - BKCP
|0:02:15
|3
|Wesley Floren (Ned)
|0:02:48
|4
|Tijl Pauwels (Bel) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team
|0:03:26
|5
|Seppe Rombouts (Bel) DCM Cycling Team
|0:03:33
|6
|Per Wiggers (Ned)
|0:03:41
|7
|Louis Overmeire (Bel) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team
|0:03:45
|8
|Jenko Bonne (Bel) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team
|9
|Stijn Siemons (Bel) RS-Bikes Racing Team Pulderbos
|0:04:01
|10
|Gert Smets (Bel) VZW Ijsklokje - Cycling
|0:04:23
|11
|Ludwig Cords (Ger)
|0:04:30
|12
|Jente Tielemans (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.
|0:05:57
|13
|Gilles Borra (Bel) Zannata-Lotto CT Menen VZW
|0:06:16
|14
|Cedric Beullens (Bel) Young Cycling Team VZW
|15
|Jonas Devoet (Bel) VZW Wielerclub " Onder Ons - Parike "
|16
|Gregory Quintyn (Bel) KSC Dendersteek Labiekes
|17
|Michael Owens (USA)
