Hélène Clauzel solos to victory C1 round of Virginia's Blue Ridge Go Cross

Hélène Clauzel (Van Rysel Racing Team) won the opening C1 event at the Virginia’s Blue Ridge Go Cross Cyclocross held in Fallon Park, Roanoke, Virginia on Saturday.

The French rider crossed the line 27 seconds ahead of runner-up Sidney McGill (Cervelo-Orange Living) and 1:13 ahead of third-placed Caroline Mani (Groove Off Road Racing).

The two-day event marked the opening rounds of the US Cyclocross Series (USCX) held on the only permanent cyclocross course at Virginia’s Blue Ridge.

Clauzel and McGill opened a gap on the rest of the field in the opening three laps of the elite women's race.

Trailing behind the two leaders were Mani and Manon Bakker (Crelan-Corendon) at roughly 10 seconds back, while Steve Tilford Foundation Racing teammates Katie Clouse and Raylyn Nuss were at about 40 seconds behind.

Clauzel opened a lead over McGill, crossing through the end of the fourth lap with a seven-second lead, but that gap increased to 16 seconds by the end of lap 5.

She continued to increase her lead on the last lap crossing the finish line 27 seconds ahead of McGill and 1:13 ahead of Mani.

After winning the opening round, Clauzel now leads the series ahead of the second day of racing, a C2 event on Sunday.

