Hélène Clauzel solos to victory C1 round of Virginia's Blue Ridge Go Cross

French rider tops the leaderboard after opening round of the US Cyclocross Series in Fallon Park

Hélène Clauzel (Van Rysel Racing Team) won the opening C1 event at the Virginia’s Blue Ridge Go Cross Cyclocross held in Fallon Park, Roanoke, Virginia on Saturday.

The French rider crossed the line 27 seconds ahead of runner-up Sidney McGill (Cervelo-Orange Living) and 1:13 ahead of third-placed Caroline Mani (Groove Off Road Racing).

