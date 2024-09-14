Andrew Strohmeyer victorious in Virginia's Blue Ridge Go Cross C1 race

Andrew Strohmeyer (CXD Trek Bikes) won the opening C1 event at Virginia’s Blue Ridge Go Cross Cyclocross held in Fallon Park, Roanoke, Virginia on Saturday.

He finished the race 35 seconds ahead of runner-up Kerry Werner (Groove Auto Off Road Racing) and 41 seconds ahead of third-placed Scott Funston (Cervelo Orange Living).

The two-day event marked the opening rounds of the US Cyclocross Series (USCX) held on the only permanent cyclocross course at Virginia’s Blue Ridge.

Strohmeyer was the fastest off the start line opening a gap on the rest of the field before the end of the first lap.

He was closely followed by Werner, Funston and Curtis White (Steve Tilford Foundation Racing) but that gap had increased to 35 seconds on the trio by the end of the fourth lap.

Strohmeyer maintained a 39-second lead through the next lap, but this time ahead of only two riders; Funston and Werner.

White was distanced from the chase but had settled into racing in fourth place alongside Dylan Zakrajsek (Competitive Edge Racing) at 1:36 back.

After eight laps of racing, Strohmeyer crossed the finish line with the victory and the series' first leader's jersey ahead of the second day of racing, a C2 event on Sunday.

