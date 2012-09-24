Trending

Rodriguez wins Venezuelan marathon championship

Parra nd Jaimes round out top three

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jose Rodriguez (Ven)2:47:27
2Ruben Parra (Ven)0:09:45
3Daniel Jesus Jaimes (Ven)0:14:44
4Antonio Guzman (Ven)0:16:33
5Jesus Rojas (Ven)0:17:41
6Miguel Rondon (Ven)0:21:34
7Marcos Cartaya (Ven)0:23:35
8José López (Ven)0:38:58
9Jonathan Araujo (Ven)0:41:12
10Diego Carrero (Ven)0:46:16

