Ewan wins Cyclassics Hamburg after Bouhanni is relegated
Degenkolb second, Nizzolo third
Caleb Ewan (Orica-BikeExchange) claimed the victory Sunday at the Cyclassics Hamburg after Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) was relegated for deviating from his line in the sprint finish.
The Australian sprinter finished ahead of John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) and Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) after Bouhanni's relegation.
"I'm really happy with the victory," Ewan said."It was a very fast and tough sprint. I had to deviate from my line a bit and it's always difficult to try and regain momentum after that.
"It's great to get a European win under my belt for this season," he said.
It was a wet day at the German race, and three crashes in the last 40km split the field, with Ewan getting tangled and needing a bike change.
"It was an eventful day all round after suffering a puncture and then crashing twice although fortunately I landed on my feet both times. The whole team did a fantastic job in getting me back into the bunch after the crashes and they really were superb today."
Caleb, Bouhanni and the rest of the fastmen almost lost their chance for the win when a breakaway of six riders, which had formed in the first hour of the race, nearly stuck their move to the line.
The breakaway had more than six minutes on the peloton after 80km of racing and with Lotto Soudal controlling the front of the chase. Toward the end of the day Dimension Data came forward to help, while Katusha and Trek-Segafredo fought for the front in the closing kilometres.
The escapees pressed the issue all the way to the final kilometre, however, before succumbing to the chase before another crash in the final 300 metres upset the apple cart once more.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|4:54:26
|2
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|3
|Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
|5
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|6
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|7
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|8
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|9
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|10
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|11
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|12
|Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|13
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|14
|Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|15
|Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
|16
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|17
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|18
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|19
|Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Veranclassic-Ago
|20
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|21
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
|22
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|23
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|24
|Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Veranclassic-Ago
|25
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Veranclassic-Ago
|26
|Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
|27
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|28
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:13
|29
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling Team
|30
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|31
|Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|32
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
|33
|Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|34
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:19
|35
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange
|36
|Michael Reihs (Den) Stˆlting Service Group
|37
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|38
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:23
|39
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|40
|Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
|41
|Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|42
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:00:26
|43
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
|44
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:29
|45
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|46
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha
|0:00:31
|47
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
|48
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|49
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|50
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|51
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|52
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|53
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|54
|Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
|55
|Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|56
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|57
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|0:00:36
|58
|Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|59
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|60
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|61
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|62
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|63
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|64
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|65
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|66
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|67
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|68
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:45
|69
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:00:47
|70
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida
|0:00:50
|71
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|0:00:55
|72
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|73
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|0:00:59
|74
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ
|0:01:00
|75
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
|76
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|77
|Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|78
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|79
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:05
|80
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:01:12
|81
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
|0:01:16
|82
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange
|83
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:01:38
|84
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha
|0:02:25
|85
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:29
|86
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:02:35
|87
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-BikeExchange
|88
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|89
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Stˆlting Service Group
|90
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Stˆlting Service Group
|91
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|92
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|93
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
|94
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
|95
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
|96
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|97
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|98
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:03:03
|99
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|100
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling Team
|101
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling Team
|102
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling Team
|103
|Rayane Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|104
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Stˆlting Service Group
|105
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|106
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|107
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|108
|Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
|109
|Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
|110
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|111
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|112
|Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|113
|Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|114
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff Team
|115
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|116
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|117
|Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
|118
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
|119
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|120
|David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
|121
|Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|122
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|123
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Stˆlting Service Group
|124
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|125
|Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha
|126
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Veranclassic-Ago
|127
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:05:33
|128
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|129
|Adrian Banaszek (Pol) Veranclassic-Ago
|130
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|0:05:40
|131
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|132
|Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
|133
|Christian Mager (Ger) Stˆlting Service Group
|0:06:06
|134
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin
|0:07:11
|135
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
|136
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
|137
|Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
|138
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling Team
|139
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|140
|Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|141
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
|142
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
|143
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|144
|Norbert Banaszek (Pol) Veranclassic-Ago
|0:08:05
|DNF
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
|DNF
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|DNF
|Manuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|DNF
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Angel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica-BikeExchange
|DNF
|Julian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Lars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Andrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Max Walscheid (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|DNF
|Leigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Roger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Adrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Stˆlting Service Group
|DNF
|Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Stˆlting Service Group
|DNF
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Veranclassic-Ago
|DNF
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Veranclassic-Ago
