Ewan wins Cyclassics Hamburg after Bouhanni is relegated

Degenkolb second, Nizzolo third

Caleb Ewan on the podium at the Euroeyes Cyclassics Hamburg

Athletes ride in the pack during the Euroeyes Cyclassics Hamburg

Athletes ride in the pack during the Euroeyes Cyclassics Hamburg

Athletes ride in the pack during the Euroeyes Cyclassics Hamburg

Athletes ride in the pack during the Euroeyes Cyclassics Hamburg

Athletes ride in the pack during the Euroeyes Cyclassics Hamburg

Athletes ride in the pack during the Euroeyes Cyclassics Hamburg

The breakaway at the Euroeyes Cyclassics Hamburg

Athletes ride in the pack during the Euroeyes Cyclassics Hamburg

Athletes ride in the pack during the Euroeyes Cyclassics Hamburg

Athletes ride in the pack during the Euroeyes Cyclassics Hamburg

Athletes ride in the pack during the Euroeyes Cyclassics Hamburg

Athletes ride in the pack during the Euroeyes Cyclassics Hamburg

Athletes ride in the pack during the Euroeyes Cyclassics Hamburg

Athletes participate in the Euroeyes Cyclassics Hamburg

Athletes participate in the Euroeyes Cyclassics Hamburg

The breakaway at the Euroeyes Cyclassics Hamburg

the Euroeyes Cyclassics Hamburg

Caleb Ewan on the podium at the Euroeyes Cyclassics Hamburg

John Degenkolb on the podium at the Euroeyes Cyclassics Hamburg

The sprinters bear down on the line at the Euroeyes Cyclassics Hamburg

The sprinters bear down on the line at the Euroeyes Cyclassics Hamburg

The sprinters bear down on the line at the Euroeyes Cyclassics Hamburg

Nacer Bouhanni crosses the line first but is later relegated at the Euroeyes Cyclassics Hamburg

Caleb Ewan and John Degenkolb on the podium at the Euroeyes Cyclassics Hamburg

John Degenkolb on the podium at the Euroeyes Cyclassics Hamburg

Caleb Ewan on the podium at the Euroeyes Cyclassics Hamburg

Nacer Bouhanni crosses the line first but is later relegated at the Euroeyes Cyclassics Hamburg

Nacer Bouhanni crosses the line first but is later relegated at the Euroeyes Cyclassics Hamburg

Caleb Ewan (C) from Australia rides in the pack during the Euroeyes Cyclassics Hamburg

Athletes ride in the pack during the Euroeyes Cyclassics Hamburg

Athletes ride in the pack during the Euroeyes Cyclassics Hamburg

Athletes ride in the pack during the Euroeyes Cyclassics Hamburg

Euroeyes Cyclassics Hamburg

Caleb Ewan (Orica-BikeExchange) claimed the victory Sunday at the Cyclassics Hamburg after Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis) was relegated for deviating from his line in the sprint finish.

The Australian sprinter finished ahead of John Degenkolb (Giant-Alpecin) and Giacomo Nizzolo (Trek-Segafredo) after Bouhanni's relegation.

"I'm really happy with the victory," Ewan said."It was a very fast and tough sprint. I had to deviate from my line a bit and it's always difficult to try and regain momentum after that.

"It's great to get a European win under my belt for this season," he said.

It was a wet day at the German race, and three crashes in the last 40km split the field, with Ewan getting tangled and needing a bike change.

"It was an eventful day all round after suffering a puncture and then crashing twice although fortunately I landed on my feet both times. The whole team did a fantastic job in getting me back into the bunch after the crashes and they really were superb today."

Caleb, Bouhanni and the rest of the fastmen almost lost their chance for the win when a breakaway of six riders, which had formed in the first hour of the race, nearly stuck their move to the line.

The breakaway had more than six minutes on the peloton after 80km of racing and with Lotto Soudal controlling the front of the chase. Toward the end of the day Dimension Data came forward to help, while Katusha and Trek-Segafredo fought for the front in the closing kilometres.

The escapees pressed the issue all the way to the final kilometre, however, before succumbing to the chase before another crash in the final 300 metres upset the apple cart once more.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange4:54:26
2John Degenkolb (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
3Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
4Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
5Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
6Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
7Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
8Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
9Matteo Trentin (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
10André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
11Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
12Daniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
13Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
14Nikolay Trusov (Rus) Tinkoff Team
15Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team
16Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
17Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
18Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
19Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Veranclassic-Ago
20Sacha Modolo (Ita) Lampre - Merida
21Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Bora-Argon 18
22Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
23Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
24Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Veranclassic-Ago
25Kamil Gradek (Pol) Veranclassic-Ago
26Peter Velits (Svk) BMC Racing Team
27Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
28Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) BMC Racing Team0:00:13
29Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling Team
30Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
31Martin Elmiger (Swi) IAM Cycling
32Oliver Naesen (Bel) IAM Cycling
33Luka Pibernik (Slo) Lampre - Merida
34Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ0:00:19
35Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-BikeExchange
36Michael Reihs (Den) Stˆlting Service Group
37Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
38Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:23
39Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
40Youcef Reguigui (Alg) Dimension Data
41Loic Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
42Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team0:00:26
43Pavel Brutt (Rus) Tinkoff Team
44Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team0:00:29
45Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
46Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Team Katusha0:00:31
47Alexander Porsev (Rus) Team Katusha
48Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
49Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
50Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
51Nikolas Maes (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
52Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
53Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
54Marc Sarreau (Fra) FDJ
55Lukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
56Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
57Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky0:00:36
58Grégory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
59Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
60Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
61Moreno Hofland (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
62Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
63Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
64Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida
65Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
66Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
67Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
68Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling Team0:00:45
69Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Giant-Alpecin0:00:47
70Matej Mohoric (Slo) Lampre - Merida0:00:50
71Juraj Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team0:00:55
72Oscar Gatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
73Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky0:00:59
74Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ0:01:00
75Tony Gallopin (Fra) Lotto Soudal
76Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
77Maxat Ayazbayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
78Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
79Marcel Kittel (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:05
80Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:01:12
81Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ0:01:16
82Luka Mezgec (Slo) Orica-BikeExchange
83Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data0:01:38
84Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha0:02:25
85Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling Team0:02:29
86Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:02:35
87Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-BikeExchange
88Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
89Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Stˆlting Service Group
90Alexander Kamp (Den) Stˆlting Service Group
91Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - Merida
92Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing Team
93Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing Team
94Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Argon 18
95Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
96Davide Martinelli (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
97Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
98Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:03:03
99Patrick Gretsch (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
100Jack Bauer (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling Team
101Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling Team
102Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling Team
103Rayane Bouhanni (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
104Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Stˆlting Service Group
105Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
106Borut Bozic (Slo) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
107Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
108Tomasz Marczynski (Pol) Lotto Soudal
109Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Soudal
110Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
111Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
112Roberto Ferrari (Ita) Lampre - Merida
113Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
114Adam Blythe (GBr) Tinkoff Team
115Mitchell Docker (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
116Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
117Matteo Tosatto (Ita) Tinkoff Team
118Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) IAM Cycling
119Albert Timmer (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
120David Tanner (Aus) IAM Cycling
121Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
122Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
123Mads Pedersen (Den) Stˆlting Service Group
124Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
125Michael Morkov (Den) Team Katusha
126Pawel Franczak (Pol) Veranclassic-Ago
127Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data0:05:33
128Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
129Adrian Banaszek (Pol) Veranclassic-Ago
130Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 180:05:40
131Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
132Nils Politt (Ger) Team Katusha
133Christian Mager (Ger) Stˆlting Service Group0:06:06
134Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Alpecin0:07:11
135Andrew Fenn (GBr) Team Sky
136Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Etixx - Quick-Step
137Xabier Zandio Echaide (Spa) Team Sky
138Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling Team
139Eros Capecchi (Ita) Astana Pro Team
140Daniil Fominykh (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
141Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - Merida
142Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-BikeExchange
143Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
144Norbert Banaszek (Pol) Veranclassic-Ago0:08:05
DNFFrederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFMaciej Bodnar (Pol) Tinkoff Team
DNFIan Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
DNFManuel Senni (Ita) BMC Racing Team
DNFIljo Keisse (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
DNFViacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
DNFAngel Vicioso Arcos (Spa) Team Katusha
DNFChristian Meier (Can) Orica-BikeExchange
DNFJulian David Arredondo Moreno (Col) Trek-Segafredo
DNFStijn Devolder (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
DNFCédric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
DNFMickael Delage (Fra) FDJ
DNFBenoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
DNFAlex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar Team
DNFJuan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFLars Boom (Ned) Astana Pro Team
DNFAndrea Guardini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
DNFGuillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFMaxime Daniel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFMatteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFKristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac Pro Cycling Team
DNFMax Walscheid (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
DNFLeigh Howard (Aus) IAM Cycling
DNFRoger Kluge (Ger) IAM Cycling
DNFAdrien Niyonshuti (Rwa) Dimension Data
DNFMatt Brammeier (Irl) Dimension Data
DNFGerald Ciolek (Ger) Stˆlting Service Group
DNFJonas Tenbrock (Ger) Stˆlting Service Group
DNFChristophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFCyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFStanislaw Aniolkowski (Pol) Veranclassic-Ago
DNFJonas Koch (Ger) Veranclassic-Ago

