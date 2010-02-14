Trending

Chodroff powers to time trial win

Van Houweling takes women's win

Pro-Am Men
1Jonathan Chodroff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:28:35
2Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)0:00:49
3Andrew Talansky (California Giant/Specialized)0:01:21
4Charlie Avis (Trek-Livestrong U23 P/b)0:01:26
5Mike Mathis (Empire Cycling Team/CRCA)0:01:31
6Grabinger Jr (Pista Palace)0:01:47
7Paul Thomas (Rideclean p/b PatentIt.com)0:01:48
8Eric Marcotte (Team Pista Palace)
9Gunn-Wilkinson (Team Pista Palace)0:02:05
10Chase Pinkham (Trek-Livestrong U23 P/b)0:02:08
11Eric Salstrand (Bicycle Haus Racing)0:02:12
12Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:02:16
13James Stemper (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)0:02:18
14Ryan Zupko (Bicycle Haus Racing)0:02:24
15Bradley Gehrig (Cole Sport Racing)0:02:29
16Michael Telega (Pista Palace)0:02:33
17Chad Hartley (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)0:02:36
18Alister Ratcliff (BikeReg.com/Cannondale)
19David Harward (Canyon Bicycles)0:02:41
20Evan Hyde (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)0:02:45
21Chris Stastny (California Giant/Specialized)0:02:50
22Floyd Landis0:02:53
23Christopher Aten (Bicycle Haus Racing)0:03:02
24Curtis Gunn (Williams Cycling p/b SC Velo)0:03:06
25Colby Elliot (Bike Religion)0:03:07
26Anthony Aker (Pista Palace)0:03:15
27Alex Jarman (Swami's DET)
28Jared Gilyard (Rideclean p/b PatentIt.com)0:03:19
29Mike Sohm (Canyon Bicycles)0:03:25
30Brad Winn (Primal Racing p/b 1st Bank)0:03:26
31Brown R Trueheart (Bicycle Haus Racing)0:03:27
32Mike Tettleton (Bike Religion)0:03:32
33Nick Schreiber (Landis/Trek)0:03:36
34Sean Passage (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:03:46
35Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:03:50
36Patric Rostel (Man Purse Racing)0:03:56
37Collin Samaan (Wells Fargo Racing)0:04:01
38Jonathan Parrish (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)0:04:04
39Corey Farrell (NOW-MS Society)0:04:18
40Pat Caro (Bike Religion)0:04:20
41Richard Geng0:04:33
42Brian Cornelius (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)0:04:48
43Scotto Divetta (Baboco)0:05:05
44Travis Wilky (Team Brain and Spine Cycling)0:05:06
45Phillip Snodgrass (Wells Fargo Racing)0:05:09
46Robert Pasco (SAFEWAY/Bicycles Plus/PureRed)0:05:10
47Goodfellow (BikeReg.com/Cannondale)
48Stefano Barberi (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)0:05:31
49Danny Heeley (NOW-MS Society)0:05:43
50Martin Adamczyk (SoCalCycling)0:05:47
51Renee Brown0:06:11
52Kevin Kirkwood (Bicycle Haus Racing)0:06:36

53
54Zachary Davies (Groove Automotive)0:11:23
55Jeff Zygo (MVP Healthcare Cycling)0:11:47
56Ryan Nye (Jet Fuel Coffee Cycling)0:13:15

Elite Women
1Molly Van Houweling (Metromint Cycling)0:33:09
2Carmen Small (Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking Light)0:00:04
3Catherine Dickson (AllSport GPS AZ Womens Racing)0:00:59
4Angela Axmann (AllSport GPS AZ Womens Racing)0:01:08
5Coleen Knutson (Colovita/Outback Steakhouse Las)0:01:11
6Julie Cutts0:01:16
7Greta Neimanas (xXx Racing-AthletiCo)0:01:21
8Tamara Bessette (Northern Rockies Cylcing Team)0:01:28
9Jane Robertson (Metromint Cycling)0:01:30
10Tayler Wiles (Colavita)0:01:42
11Kathryn Bertine (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)0:01:44
12Courtney O'donnell (HerbaLife LaGrange)0:01:58
13Melinda Weiner (HerbaLife LaGrange)0:02:00
14Amy Gray-Smith (DFT p/b Treads)0:02:05
15Nichole Wangsgard (Roosters p/b Edge Composite)0:02:25
16Cara Bussell (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)0:02:30
17Jessica Fernanda (UACH CHIHUAHUA)0:03:05
18Kendall Ryan (VRC NOW MS Society)0:03:10
19Belinda Eschenwald (Simple Green)0:03:23
20Spring Clegg (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus)0:03:27
21Lauren Liscinski (NOW-MS Society)0:03:42
22Judy Jenkins (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus)0:03:46
23Mimi Ford (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)0:03:48
24Daniela Garcia (Ten Speed Drive)0:03:57
25Jennifer Buntz (Duke City Wheelmen)0:04:14
26Keely Brooks (Colavita Vegas/Outback)0:04:17
27Tammy Lamb (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)
28Kristen Meshberg (Flatlandia)0:04:19
29Ryan Hostetter (Metromint Cycling)0:04:27
30Tammy Wildgoose (CA Pools/DeWalt Racing)0:04:30
31Chloe Black (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)0:04:33
32Julia Lafranchise (NOW MS-Society)0:05:09
33Kelsey Withrow (PCIM)0:05:22
34Jenna Kowalski (NOW-MS Society)0:05:33
35Paula Bohte (Simple Green)0:05:41
36Michelle King (Colavita-Vegas)0:05:54
37Desira Miller (Pull Thru Racing)0:07:09
38Janel Bedard (MVP Healthcare Cycling)0:13:16

Latest on Cyclingnews