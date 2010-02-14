Chodroff powers to time trial win
Van Houweling takes women's win
|1
|Jonathan Chodroff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|0:28:35
|2
|Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
|0:00:49
|3
|Andrew Talansky (California Giant/Specialized)
|0:01:21
|4
|Charlie Avis (Trek-Livestrong U23 P/b)
|0:01:26
|5
|Mike Mathis (Empire Cycling Team/CRCA)
|0:01:31
|6
|Grabinger Jr (Pista Palace)
|0:01:47
|7
|Paul Thomas (Rideclean p/b PatentIt.com)
|0:01:48
|8
|Eric Marcotte (Team Pista Palace)
|9
|Gunn-Wilkinson (Team Pista Palace)
|0:02:05
|10
|Chase Pinkham (Trek-Livestrong U23 P/b)
|0:02:08
|11
|Eric Salstrand (Bicycle Haus Racing)
|0:02:12
|12
|Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|0:02:16
|13
|James Stemper (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
|0:02:18
|14
|Ryan Zupko (Bicycle Haus Racing)
|0:02:24
|15
|Bradley Gehrig (Cole Sport Racing)
|0:02:29
|16
|Michael Telega (Pista Palace)
|0:02:33
|17
|Chad Hartley (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
|0:02:36
|18
|Alister Ratcliff (BikeReg.com/Cannondale)
|19
|David Harward (Canyon Bicycles)
|0:02:41
|20
|Evan Hyde (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling)
|0:02:45
|21
|Chris Stastny (California Giant/Specialized)
|0:02:50
|22
|Floyd Landis
|0:02:53
|23
|Christopher Aten (Bicycle Haus Racing)
|0:03:02
|24
|Curtis Gunn (Williams Cycling p/b SC Velo)
|0:03:06
|25
|Colby Elliot (Bike Religion)
|0:03:07
|26
|Anthony Aker (Pista Palace)
|0:03:15
|27
|Alex Jarman (Swami's DET)
|28
|Jared Gilyard (Rideclean p/b PatentIt.com)
|0:03:19
|29
|Mike Sohm (Canyon Bicycles)
|0:03:25
|30
|Brad Winn (Primal Racing p/b 1st Bank)
|0:03:26
|31
|Brown R Trueheart (Bicycle Haus Racing)
|0:03:27
|32
|Mike Tettleton (Bike Religion)
|0:03:32
|33
|Nick Schreiber (Landis/Trek)
|0:03:36
|34
|Sean Passage (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:03:46
|35
|Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:03:50
|36
|Patric Rostel (Man Purse Racing)
|0:03:56
|37
|Collin Samaan (Wells Fargo Racing)
|0:04:01
|38
|Jonathan Parrish (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
|0:04:04
|39
|Corey Farrell (NOW-MS Society)
|0:04:18
|40
|Pat Caro (Bike Religion)
|0:04:20
|41
|Richard Geng
|0:04:33
|42
|Brian Cornelius (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)
|0:04:48
|43
|Scotto Divetta (Baboco)
|0:05:05
|44
|Travis Wilky (Team Brain and Spine Cycling)
|0:05:06
|45
|Phillip Snodgrass (Wells Fargo Racing)
|0:05:09
|46
|Robert Pasco (SAFEWAY/Bicycles Plus/PureRed)
|0:05:10
|47
|Goodfellow (BikeReg.com/Cannondale)
|48
|Stefano Barberi (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
|0:05:31
|49
|Danny Heeley (NOW-MS Society)
|0:05:43
|50
|Martin Adamczyk (SoCalCycling)
|0:05:47
|51
|Renee Brown
|0:06:11
|52
|Kevin Kirkwood (Bicycle Haus Racing)
|0:06:36
|54
|Zachary Davies (Groove Automotive)
|0:11:23
|55
|Jeff Zygo (MVP Healthcare Cycling)
|0:11:47
|56
|Ryan Nye (Jet Fuel Coffee Cycling)
|0:13:15
|1
|Molly Van Houweling (Metromint Cycling)
|0:33:09
|2
|Carmen Small (Colavita/Baci p/b Cooking Light)
|0:00:04
|3
|Catherine Dickson (AllSport GPS AZ Womens Racing)
|0:00:59
|4
|Angela Axmann (AllSport GPS AZ Womens Racing)
|0:01:08
|5
|Coleen Knutson (Colovita/Outback Steakhouse Las)
|0:01:11
|6
|Julie Cutts
|0:01:16
|7
|Greta Neimanas (xXx Racing-AthletiCo)
|0:01:21
|8
|Tamara Bessette (Northern Rockies Cylcing Team)
|0:01:28
|9
|Jane Robertson (Metromint Cycling)
|0:01:30
|10
|Tayler Wiles (Colavita)
|0:01:42
|11
|Kathryn Bertine (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)
|0:01:44
|12
|Courtney O'donnell (HerbaLife LaGrange)
|0:01:58
|13
|Melinda Weiner (HerbaLife LaGrange)
|0:02:00
|14
|Amy Gray-Smith (DFT p/b Treads)
|0:02:05
|15
|Nichole Wangsgard (Roosters p/b Edge Composite)
|0:02:25
|16
|Cara Bussell (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)
|0:02:30
|17
|Jessica Fernanda (UACH CHIHUAHUA)
|0:03:05
|18
|Kendall Ryan (VRC NOW MS Society)
|0:03:10
|19
|Belinda Eschenwald (Simple Green)
|0:03:23
|20
|Spring Clegg (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus)
|0:03:27
|21
|Lauren Liscinski (NOW-MS Society)
|0:03:42
|22
|Judy Jenkins (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus)
|0:03:46
|23
|Mimi Ford (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)
|0:03:48
|24
|Daniela Garcia (Ten Speed Drive)
|0:03:57
|25
|Jennifer Buntz (Duke City Wheelmen)
|0:04:14
|26
|Keely Brooks (Colavita Vegas/Outback)
|0:04:17
|27
|Tammy Lamb (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)
|28
|Kristen Meshberg (Flatlandia)
|0:04:19
|29
|Ryan Hostetter (Metromint Cycling)
|0:04:27
|30
|Tammy Wildgoose (CA Pools/DeWalt Racing)
|0:04:30
|31
|Chloe Black (TriSports Cycling/Eclipse Racing)
|0:04:33
|32
|Julia Lafranchise (NOW MS-Society)
|0:05:09
|33
|Kelsey Withrow (PCIM)
|0:05:22
|34
|Jenna Kowalski (NOW-MS Society)
|0:05:33
|35
|Paula Bohte (Simple Green)
|0:05:41
|36
|Michelle King (Colavita-Vegas)
|0:05:54
|37
|Desira Miller (Pull Thru Racing)
|0:07:09
|38
|Janel Bedard (MVP Healthcare Cycling)
|0:13:16
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Bora-Hansgrohe complete 2020 roster with Patrick GamperSagan, Ackermann, Buchmann and Majka headline 27-rider German WorldTour team
-
The best cycling overshoes: full coverage overshoes to see you through winterCyclingnews' round-up of the best cycling overshoes and toe warmers available to buy this winter
-
Poulidor's funeral to take place in his home town on TuesdayPlans for a big screen as big crowds expected
-
AG2R La Mondiale hit the Alps for pre-season camp – GalleryHiking and winter sports on the menu for team building
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy